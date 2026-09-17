Buckingham Palace blasts Charles Spencer: grief clouds reason & colors memory

Wednesday afternoon, the Daily Mail released the first excerpt from Charles Spencer’s Swan Song, a semi-memoir about his sister, Princess Diana. The first part of the Mail’s serialization was incendiary! The Earl Spencer claims that on a phone call over Diana’s funeral arrangements, the two men disagreed over whether Prince Harry and Prince William should walk behind their mother’s casket. The Earl was obviously very much against it, but then-Prince Charles basically unleashed a lengthy rant about Diana and what was then an outpouring of national grief. Charles Spencer wrote: “…Then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. ‘Rest assured,’ he hissed, ‘we’ll forget her soon enough!’” Well, soon after the Mail published their exclusive, guess who complained and explained?
In the book, Spencer, 62, recounts a phone conversation with then-Prince Charles shortly after Diana’s death on Aug. 31, 1997. The exchange got heated, with Spencer writing, “Prince Charles continued his stream of anger, without me interrupting. Then he stopped.”
“I assumed the pause signaled an effort to bring himself under control, but then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death,” Spencer writes. “ ‘Rest assured,’ he hissed, ‘we’ll forget her soon enough!’ ”
A statement from a palace spokesperson released shortly after the story went live said, “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss.”
[From People]
Not the palace trying to gaslight Diana’s brother in the exact same way they gaslit Diana!! All of that is palace-speak for “don’t believe Diana’s brother, all of the Spencers are bugf–k crazy.” As I said in the previous story, this not only makes the current king look like a complete psycho. This is yet another undoing of decades of careful, expensive efforts to remake King Charles’ image. He’s been doing all of this since the ‘90s, even before Diana’s death. He’s hired skilled PR people and they’ve spent decades trying to rewrite Charles’ image specifically around Diana’s death and his reaction to it (not to mention the monarchy’s reaction).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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King Charles III attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of “Gladiator II” at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 13 November, 2024.,Image: 934094040, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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HRH PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES
Attending the funeral of the Duchess of Windsor at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
CE 208401 29.04.1986,Image: 502725105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call Photoshot Global HQ – London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , also New York Office Tel : + 1 646-429-8731 and Hamburg Office Tel +49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
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Prince William is seen with his parents HRH Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana (wearing Vanvelden puritan collar) during their 1983 official visit to New Zealand, in April 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by ),Image: 542513418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anwar Hussein / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Molfetta during their tour of Italy.
Diana is wearing a suit by Jasper Conran,Image: 549498376, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Diana, Princess of Wales
Arriving at a British Sports Association reception, 13 Grosvenor Crescent, London,Image: 552324786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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King Charles III attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of “Gladiator II” at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 13 November, 2024.,Image: 934094016, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey. Prince Albert of Monaco greets Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey,Image: 1081463086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and King Charles III view items related to Nigeria from the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one during their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084082463, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales views The SMI Fashion Coalition’s Digital ID, a virtual certificate that records each item’s history with members of the Fashion Coalition, one of the SMI’s ten Industry Coalitions which includes CEOs from some of the leading fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, Mulberry and Chloe at the Villa Wolkonsky Residence Gardens in Rome.,Image: 640704043, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
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Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Nov 2024
Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images
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King Charles III and chief executive of Apple, Tim Cook, meet staff and young people from the King’s Trust who are being supported by Apple, during a tour the firm’s UK Headquarters at Battersea Power Station
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Ah yes, the recollections may vary statement again. “That’s not how I remember it” isn’t the iron-clad defence these royal prats think it is.
Exactly! Not the only person they tried to gaslight
They think that because they’re royals, they have a higher standing and they will always be believed. Abolish the monarchy!
All recollections that make Charles and Camilla look like the pieces of shhhht they truly are — figments of the collective imagination. Spin on it, BP.
Exactly, and everyone is seeing it now.. I even heard it commented on during a news show comparing the statements and pointing out how dismissive Chuck was and still is with his very transparent gaslighting deflections.. no one with half a brain believes Chuck didn’t say that to Charles Spencer.. he has used the same playbook with the Sussex family, Meghan especially I think we will see so much more of their play book with this book it has them truly on edge and refilling their Xanax scripts.
But:
The palace stuff upper lip
Never complain, never explain
Never said he didn’t say exactly what Spencer reported. Why the English are so hell-bent on kneeling to these people is beyond me. They’re just a German family that was better at stealing a 1,000 years ago—most of them aren’t worth their salt.
Sure Jan!
@amy — I came to the comments to say exactly this.
Even those not old enough to remember the tabloids terrorizing Princess Diana after her divorce know every ugly thing about chuck in spencer’s book is just plain true.
Chuck is that guy.
He was a small man who could not handle a woman outshining him.
And she shined so brightly.
Please let the Duchess of Sussex leave the uk alive. They’re trying to kill her too.
That’s what’s called a non-denial denial. And the Palace is going to Streisand Effect this book into an even more massive best seller than it’s already going to be. They would be better off to STFU at this point.
Yes, I saw headlines about the palace’s response before I ever saw the actual quote from the book. Sometimes there is merit to “never complain, never explain.”
J e p h s o n witnessed charles put downs of diana at meetings. Diana was asked her plans for an upcoming tour. Before she could reply charles sneered shopping isn’t it darling.
I remember Charles Spencer’s eulogy vividly – I wanted hug Charles Spencer for being the best brother. Looks like he still is.
He said what the rest of the world knew deep down, I remember sobbing through his eulogy.
It had a big impact on me. For that speech I’m grateful to C.S.
On the other hand, I keep thinking how convenient her death was for Charles and Camilla, and his comment just solidifies that.
Thank you for the Burger King picture!
Charles had no grief about Diana’s death. Are they saying Charles Spencer’s grief clouded memory and colored reason? Bollocks. His famous eulogy at his sister’s funeral showed he was as sharp as a tack and knew exactly what was what from the get-go. I believe Charles Spencer
I have no doubt UpChuck said those exact words. None at all. Trash man.
Charles, dude, stop with the feeble bleating. The Diana story has been baked into the public consciousness for decades now. If you weren’t the villain in the story, you wouldn’t have spent 3 decades trying to rehabilitate yourself.
Totally, they are banking on people not remembering.
I put something like this in the other post but I think it’s a case of two things can be true. Charles was shook up and emotional about her death, but after a few days of watching how people mourned her (which the entire royal family was shocked by) how that would flare up his jealousy about how beloved she was and make his bitterness and meanness shine through.
Charles was only emotional about her death because he hated that so much attention was lavished on Diana in death and in life.
He was as petulant and coldhearted as his dear old mother QEII. They dragged Diana’s sons to church the morning of her death and didn’t even pray for Diana.
He wasn’t shocked by her death: he was relieved. He was shocked and emotional (furious) by the GLOBAL outpouring of sorrow in response to her death.
The gaslighting is truly something else. About Sept 11th and everything about Diana as well. People like to forget there are those of us still alive, we saw these things live in the flesh and how they played out. Yes. Airplanes hit the towers. And Diana was ill used by the Windsors at every turn.
I remember back in Diana’s day when the press noted back then in print that Charles, the Prince of Wales – was the only man in the world who was NOT in love with his wife.
When she was alive and still married to that royal cretin they wrote this about their future king.
If that doesn’t say everything about that marriage among those people she endured.
Believe Charles Spencer. Because they are coming hard for him.
Do people not believe airplanes hit the towers? Vile idiots, seriously. I knew people who were killed that day.
Among other things ….on twitter a subset of commentators (poss trolls or engagement farmers) are saying there was no planes involved. Explosives only….it has to be for clicks right? No one can be so bone headed stupid as to believe these insane theories…..and as far as Charles and camilas PR campaign – well we saw that too play out in real time.
From the 1st days of Diana darting away from photographers in a field. The crying at the airport as Charles left. The whatever love means engagement interview. We.saw.everything.
Alll the way till Diana walked through the mine field, sitting on the back of that yacht in the Mediterranean, with Henri Paul and Dodi in Paris….
There was no confusion. There is no misunderstanding no varying recollections.
In fact some things Diana herself even clarified herself in interviews and a book.
Buckingham palace needs to tread very carefully here.
A vile thing to say about the mother of your children. Every time I think they can’t get worse, here comes Chuckie.
Eurydice, the exact truth. May no one ever forget it. Write it in the history books. May this be his legacy, as well as whatever nefarious plans he has in mind for the Sussex family. The whole world is watching you, Charles.
Will c and c ask the keens to stage a happy families photo with them for damage control. With keen grinning away. I would not put it past charles
A nasty, vile statement like that would be seared into the memory of the listener, especially one that is raw with grief. How many times do we think Charles Spencer replayed in his mind that comment and more from the period after Diana’s death?! Thousands? And yes, his message in his eulogy that the Spencer family would keep her memory alive was a direct response to Chuck’s insult. Never mind that they didn’t have to – the world was never going to let her memory fade.
We “feel your pain”, Charles. Thoughts and prayers.
I don’t believe Charles Spencer’s statement that Charles would say that to him. I know that’s an unpopular opinion here. And I read at the time that it was William, age 15, who felt that it was his duty, as eventual heir, to walk behind the casket. He has since repeated that. Harry was only 12, and there was some concern that he should be left out, but his absence would also have been remarked. The five of them–Philip, Charles, Charles Spencer, and the two boys–walked together.
Why not, though? Because he’s been married four times? That doesn’t impact his memory. He was a journalist who kept personal records/diaries. He’s an historian and writer with multiple books to his credit, including another memoir about his own childhood. He was perfectly lucid the day he gave that eulogy. Sharp and clear. They can critique his personal life, but it’s not very credible to come for his mind.
I would put money on Charles Spencer recording that comment in his journal … As MaisiesMom correctly points out, he’s a historian, who undoubtedly kept notes.
I hope Buckingham Palace knows that Meghan journals, too. She is keeping receipts, too.
Why don’t you believe Charles Spencer? Its a very specific conversation. I wouldn’t be surprised if Spencer wrote it down afterwards, understanding the historic importance of that moment. And he clearly responded to it in his eulogy.
For the boys walking – the story has changed quite a bit. knowing what we know about the palace, my guess is that the palace put it out there that it was William’s choice, and he has stuck to that like the good little flunky he is. He might not even remember that it wasn’t his choice at the time. But like I said the story has changed – one version is that Harry wanted to do it, William didn’t, and Phillip offered to walk with them and then William agreed to do it. One version is that they were going to do it but Charles Spencer wasnt part of it and he lost his shit. Another story is that Charles basically forced them.
So honestly, I can believe that a grieving child remembers it as being his choice when there was a lot more going on than that.
but regardless – I think the powers that be should have protected and shielded those boys. They could have followed in a car. They did not need to compound their grief by walking in such a public way.
This whole situation just reiterates how unbelievably stupid it was for Harry to move his entire family back to England. Just a reminder how much his father hated his mother and how much he by extension hates Harry and his family. The king has always cared for nobody but himself and occasionally his side chick. Harry truly needs to move on and cut his losses once and for all because of this rate, he’s destroying his credibility.
Ah yes stupid Harry for wanting to live in the uk at all with his family. He should really just never set foot in that country again, amirite?
Jaimie42, I believe Charles Spencer. There is absolutely no reason to give Charles’ denials the time of day.
So the problem BP is having right now is that most people with clear heads absolutely believe that Charles said this to Spencer, because it just FITS with everything we know about Charles, everything we know about how the royals reacted to Diana’s death – how they underestimated her global popularity.
I am not one who thinks the palace killed Diana (maybe they did, but I am just not there yet) – but I do think they weren’t displeased with the outcome (ie they werent that sad she was dead.) the way they mishandled her death shows that they just were not prepared for the emotion, the grief, the anger, the backlash. They WERE hoping that people would forget her. And instead its thirty years later, her “revenge dress” is going for auction, people visit KP to see where she lived, her brother had to block the public from accessing her grave, and the mere retelling of her story in the Crown brought a fresh wave of hate and anger for Charles and Camilla.
no, she’s not forgotten, but Charles and the royals sure wish she had been.
Well, the palace’s statement doesn’t actually say KC never said it, does it. It obviously wants you to think that’s what he’s saying, but he’s not.
I am not a massive fan of Charles Spencer, for several reasons. However, I happen to believe him on this. I also think that is precisely why the Palace’s response has been so furious.
No one is surprised Charles reacted. They are only surprised he did it on the record. Chuck and Camilla have always used a whisper campaign and unnamed palace sources when weaponizing the media against someone.
I must say I find the Charles continuing sensitivity to the Spencers all these years later to be hilarious. The shadow of Diana still looms large over him and Harry’s closeness to the Spencers is clearly another trigger as well. All of this is lovely karma.