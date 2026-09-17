Ben Affleck tried to convince Jennifer Garner to play his onscreen wife and she said no



Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington’s new thriller, Animals, opens in select theaters and streams on Netflix on October 9. Ben plays a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped during his campaign, Kerry plays his estranged wife, and my boo Gillian Anderson plays a consultant who specializes in kidnappings. This is my kind of movie and I plan on watching it opening weekend.

Ben, who also directed the film, recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the bumpy road to getting it made. Originally set to star Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, production was scrapped two weeks before filming was scheduled to begin in 2024 after Ben learned about a similar project. He eventually changed his mind, but the delay conflicted with Matt filming The Odyssey. Ben decided to step into the lead role himself, which meant he’d be playing opposite his ex-wife. Jen immediately recognized the optics and bowed out. Here are some highlights from the EW interview:

The first cast: “I had such a joyful, amazing experience working with [Damon] on Air. It was just automatic. We had the best time of our lives, really,” Affleck says of the last time he directed and costarred with the actor. “He may have since superseded that with The Odyssey. I don’t know if he has; he’s nice enough not to tell me.”

For Mark’s therapist wife, Affleck turned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “I thought, God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,” he says. “It also has the added benefit of, like, both of us will see our kids more because we do a week and a week and back and forth. I thought, well, we can coordinate our schedules around it. She can bring something interesting that she hasn’t [done], that I kind of know she can do, that I don’t think she had a chance to do in one movie.”

Pulling the plug: “We get very close to shooting, and then somebody said to me, ‘Hey, you know, there’s this other movie that Spike [Lee] and Denzel [Washington] are doing that’s about a kidnapping,” Affleck says. “And I was like, ‘Oh, s—.’”

That film was Highest 2 Lowest (2025), starring Washington as a music mogul whose son is taken by a kidnapper played by A$AP Rocky. Even though “Animals is an original script, Affleck wanted to avoid any mistaken perception that he was creating a “competing version,” joking, “I’ve already been in one of the two asteroid movies” (referring to his 1998 movie Armageddon, which premiered the same year as Deep Impact). After talking it out with Damon and his producing partners, Affleck made the difficult decision to move on. “We were two weeks from shooting, and I was like, ‘We’re not doing it,’” he says. “It’s hard enough to make a good movie. You don’t need those kinds of headwinds.”

Recasting: [A] couple of months after he stepped away from the project, Affleck says, “I was like, God, this is really sticking with me, and I actually wanna do this.”

A new problem then arose: Damon was no longer available. “Matt was unfortunately doing another lesser film, obviously, with Odyssey,” Affleck says with a laugh. “He chose a smaller director and a smaller film and a smaller role for his career, and I think he’s gonna suffer for it. He’ll regret this choice.” So, he jokes, “A better actor had to play the part, naturally.”

But once he decided to play Mark himself, he ended up in the awkward position of playing the husband of his ex-wife in a movie about a rocky marriage. “I talked to Jen, and she was like, ‘We don’t wanna do that. You just get baggage,’” he says. “I would love to work with her, frankly. She’s fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I’m profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing. I still would wanna work with her in the future, but what you don’t wanna do is take the audience’s baggage and have it work against you, you know?”

Enter Kerry Washington: “She’s very polished, but she’s also very warm. I thought, Oh my God, she’s amazing for this.” Casting Washington also brought meaningful changes to the story. For one, Affleck’s character was suddenly in an interracial marriage, which brought further complexity to the dynamics he wanted to explore.

“What I don’t wanna do is ignore it,” Affleck says he told Washington when she asked how they would handle that aspect. “This is a movie about real life and real people, and our ethnicity is as much a part of how people see us as anything else. So, then we built this whole backstory around that, which opened the door to really unexpected moments in scenes that were just honest and real.”