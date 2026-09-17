Ben Affleck tried to convince Jennifer Garner to play his onscreen wife and she said no

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington’s new thriller, Animals, opens in select theaters and streams on Netflix on October 9. Ben plays a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped during his campaign, Kerry plays his estranged wife, and my boo Gillian Anderson plays a consultant who specializes in kidnappings. This is my kind of movie and I plan on watching it opening weekend.
Ben, who also directed the film, recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the bumpy road to getting it made. Originally set to star Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, production was scrapped two weeks before filming was scheduled to begin in 2024 after Ben learned about a similar project. He eventually changed his mind, but the delay conflicted with Matt filming The Odyssey. Ben decided to step into the lead role himself, which meant he’d be playing opposite his ex-wife. Jen immediately recognized the optics and bowed out. Here are some highlights from the EW interview:
The first cast: “I had such a joyful, amazing experience working with [Damon] on Air. It was just automatic. We had the best time of our lives, really,” Affleck says of the last time he directed and costarred with the actor. “He may have since superseded that with The Odyssey. I don’t know if he has; he’s nice enough not to tell me.”
For Mark’s therapist wife, Affleck turned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “I thought, God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,” he says. “It also has the added benefit of, like, both of us will see our kids more because we do a week and a week and back and forth. I thought, well, we can coordinate our schedules around it. She can bring something interesting that she hasn’t [done], that I kind of know she can do, that I don’t think she had a chance to do in one movie.”
Pulling the plug: “We get very close to shooting, and then somebody said to me, ‘Hey, you know, there’s this other movie that Spike [Lee] and Denzel [Washington] are doing that’s about a kidnapping,” Affleck says. “And I was like, ‘Oh, s—.’”
That film was Highest 2 Lowest (2025), starring Washington as a music mogul whose son is taken by a kidnapper played by A$AP Rocky. Even though “Animals is an original script, Affleck wanted to avoid any mistaken perception that he was creating a “competing version,” joking, “I’ve already been in one of the two asteroid movies” (referring to his 1998 movie Armageddon, which premiered the same year as Deep Impact). After talking it out with Damon and his producing partners, Affleck made the difficult decision to move on. “We were two weeks from shooting, and I was like, ‘We’re not doing it,’” he says. “It’s hard enough to make a good movie. You don’t need those kinds of headwinds.”
Recasting: [A] couple of months after he stepped away from the project, Affleck says, “I was like, God, this is really sticking with me, and I actually wanna do this.”
A new problem then arose: Damon was no longer available. “Matt was unfortunately doing another lesser film, obviously, with Odyssey,” Affleck says with a laugh. “He chose a smaller director and a smaller film and a smaller role for his career, and I think he’s gonna suffer for it. He’ll regret this choice.” So, he jokes, “A better actor had to play the part, naturally.”
But once he decided to play Mark himself, he ended up in the awkward position of playing the husband of his ex-wife in a movie about a rocky marriage. “I talked to Jen, and she was like, ‘We don’t wanna do that. You just get baggage,’” he says. “I would love to work with her, frankly. She’s fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I’m profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing. I still would wanna work with her in the future, but what you don’t wanna do is take the audience’s baggage and have it work against you, you know?”
Enter Kerry Washington: “She’s very polished, but she’s also very warm. I thought, Oh my God, she’s amazing for this.” Casting Washington also brought meaningful changes to the story. For one, Affleck’s character was suddenly in an interracial marriage, which brought further complexity to the dynamics he wanted to explore.
“What I don’t wanna do is ignore it,” Affleck says he told Washington when she asked how they would handle that aspect. “This is a movie about real life and real people, and our ethnicity is as much a part of how people see us as anything else. So, then we built this whole backstory around that, which opened the door to really unexpected moments in scenes that were just honest and real.”
As interesting as it would have been to see Ben and Jen play an unhappily married couple, it was the right call for Jen to drop out. She has good instincts and no ego. Ben is lucky to have her in his life, and he knows it. No one wants another Gigli situation. Audiences would not have been able to get past their real-life history. It never occurred to me that they’d even consider working together again, but it’s awesome to hear that they’re in a good place. It would be wild if Jennifer won an Oscar for playing a lead role in an Affleck-helmed movie.
It sounds like Kerry was a great addition to Animals. For all of his flaws, Ben is a very level-headed, socially conscious filmmaker. I’m looking forward to watching this.
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Backgrid, Warrick Page/Netflix
Good for her. The gall of that man. Ask Jennifer Lopez, his most recent wife.
Ben and Jen as an on screen couple? Eww ,no! Matt and Jen, absolutely!
On a very superficial note, i want that blue motif skirt that Jen is rocking!
Me too! It’s so striking,
Jen G was probably thinking oh hell no. Men dont understand we are friendly with exes for the children’s sake, not because we still like the ex. Nopity nope nope.
Christine, he probably still thinks she wants him back.
No, actually she wants him back if you actually paid attention to any Ben Affleck related gossip over the past summer.
In fact, if you read the synopsis of her past two projects as well as a future one, you’ll know she isn’t moving on and is trying to send signal, or guilty-trip him:
1. The Last Thing He Told Me: a woman was left by her husband without reason and trying to raise a child. Only found out her husband left because he was in dangerous situation. She let him back once he sought her forgiveness.
2. Five-Star something: a woman dealing the grief when her husband was gone and forging friendship with a group of women with similar situations.
3. One Attempt Remaining (not premiered yet, still in production): a divorced couple trying to solve a mystery and trying to salvage their marriage.
Him, on the other hand, I very much doubt he wants to go back.
You do know there’s a difference between taking a job as an older actress and real life, right?
I don’t think she wants him back if she rejected this role.
Since Ben Affleck is successful at winning awards for movies and having prestige attached to his projects, she probably would have gained something from being in this new film. But she turned it down which tells me that even the chance of being in an award-winning film or being nominated for something wasn’t enough for her to want to spend time with him in any capacity, even if it might help her career.
I used to wonder why she was hanging on to him (maybe it was for the kids?), but she definitely seems to be done with him.
And I’m also wondering how crazy he might be to want to play out an unhappy relationship on film with an ex-wife. That’s enough to drive both of them to drinking.
She rejected this when he decided to play the lead. She accepted it when he was only directing. Begs the question, why didn’t he simply cast someone else for Damon’s role once he was unavailable? Ben just *had* to act as lead in addition to directing?
It’s amazing how much power one man has. When he wants to get a film made, it gets made; when he doesn’t, it stops. People’s schedules revolve around his whims and wishes. No wonder power goes to people’s heads.
Ben runs the production company he and Matt started up, Artists Equity. Ben runs the business end of it. It didn’t make good business sense, in Ben’s mind, to start filming a movie that had the same premise, as far as a young son being kidnapped and then to be compared. It wasn’t some whim. He has stated he had to sit down with Matt and the others in his company producing it, and really discuss this. It wasn’t some easy decision to put it on hold.
When you run your own company and are responsible for its profits, yes, I guess you do have the power in that instance, but also answer to its other investor besides he and Matt, which is RedBird Capital. You aren’t just the hired director and co-writer of the movie you are about to start. You run the company producing it.
I believe they are better off for it in this instance. Kerry Washington was a great get. She has stated she had a lot of input in the movie as far as her role, and that Ben was very collaborative. I know that Ben really didn’t want to direct and act, as it becomes a lot to take on, but Ben always works on screen as a flawed politician. LOL I hope that it is as good as the new trailer suggests.
I see this as a Mother protecting her Children & a Father who doesn’t MIND exploiting his situation for…entertainment….which is ON BRAND for a Man🤬
I see a man trying to firmly put his ex-wife in the friend zone.
oh please…you’re really trying to sell that, aren’t you? She moved on and she has children with the man. It’s normal she wants to have a healthy relationship with the father of her children, since if he suffers, they also suffer. Difficult to understand?
By asking her to be in his movie?
Just imagine the press tour and all the questions they’d both have to answer….
Did he ask her for publicity purposes or was he looking for a way to get back into her life romantically (er, just because)?
I do think Ben should cast Jennifer G in one of his movies, and it better be a good one. Just not as his wife.
Poor Garner. She’s really his backup plan. He’s a good director, but a crap man.