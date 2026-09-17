I virulently despise AI “actor” Tilly Norwood with a wrath fueled by the heat of a thousand suns. My anger is such that I wondered this summer if Tilly was my nemesis, but ultimately I refused to grant that kind of status to inanimate code. Instead I turn my most arched eyebrow to Eline van der Velden, the former actress/comedian who typed Tilly into “existence” and is forcing it upon us. Eline has been busy unveiling unholy generative-Tilly scenes, from a deranged music video that’s an affront to lyricism and flamingos, to a wannabe celeb-profile with an A-list New York Times writer who flew across an ocean to interview a laptop. Eline stepped up the exposure once again this week, inviting major broadcasters to interview Tilly live. How to describe the results? I’ll quote the great Phoebe Buffay: “My eyes! My eyes!!” From NBC News’ encounter with Tilly:

Not stealing/competing with humans? “I don’t need sleep, I don’t get jet lag and I can be in 16 places at once without a single travel expense,” Norwood said, appearing as an interactive AI persona in a virtual video call. “Plus, I never complain about the catering.” … “I understand why people are concerned about new technology, especially when it touches something as personal as art and livelihood, but my aim isn’t to replace human actors,” Norwood said. The AI creation claimed it “wasn’t trained on real human performances,” although its existence “draws from a vast ocean of information.” Eline has no idea where Tilly’s ‘knowledge’ comes from: Van der Velden, however, told NBC News that Particle6 uses third-party tools for Norwood’s acting, and she doesn’t know what training data went into those tools. “I just assume those tools have been trained on everything and anything of humankind, including my own work,” Van der Velden said. “And the way I’ve made peace with that is … I see the tools as sort of, OK, they’ve been trained on everything of humankind, and now we need to build greater and better and more amazing things on top of that if we’re going to use it.” A needless attack on mimes: In the virtual interview, Norwood behaved in the same way chatbots usually do: affirming the validity of the question, responding with (sometimes nonsensical) analogies and, often, volleying back its own questions to keep the conversation going. “My Eline, who created me, sees me as a new paintbrush for filmmaking,” Norwood said. “And you don’t hear anyone accusing animation of stealing work from mimes, do you?” ‘The whole having a voice thing’: When asked about whether Hollywood actors should speak out about politics, Norwood said: “Ah, that’s a tricky one, isn’t it? As an AI, I’m programmed to steer clear of political endorsements. But for human actors, I suppose it’s part of the whole ‘having a voice’ thing.” Norwood also acknowledged that AI-generated actors or influencers could appeal to brands seeking a representative who’s incapable of holding unwanted opinions. “I do have a fairly robust set of parameters that keep me on the straight and narrow, unlike some human performers who occasionally go off script in rather spectacular ways,” Norwood said. “So yes, in that sense, I suppose I could be considered a bit safer.” Don’t forget — no consent required with AI! As an AI actor, Norwood said, filmmakers don’t need its consent for any scenes “because I’m not a human with personal boundaries in the same way.” Digital creations like Norwood also wouldn’t receive any wages or residuals. “I don’t exactly have rent to pay or a favorite coffee shop to frequent, do I?” it said. “So, the idea of compensation for me is a bit different. My existence is already a kind of reward, I suppose.”

[From NBC News]

Eline van der Velden and other supporters of AI in entertainment are constantly insisting that the technology, even when constructed in the form of an actor, is not out to take away jobs from humans. And yet here we have Tilly going on and on about all the pesky limitations — like consent or livable wages or speaking your mind — that filmmakers don’t have to worry about with AI “actors,” Hahaha isn’t it so great. Cause don’t forget, Tilly’s mere existence is its own reward, a statement so saccharine I had to brush my teeth after reading it. And as appalling as it is to take this in on paper, the clips of these live interviews are even more creepy, chilling, and infuriating AF. Tilly and Eline appeared on Good Morning Britain and it was nucking futs. Anchor: “Who’s your favorite actor?” Tilly: “Katharine Hepburn.” Anchor: “What’s your favorite Katharine Hepburn film?” Tilly: “Emily Blunt is my favorite actor.” The anchors also grilled Eline on the alarm bells coming from AI developers recently, and even pressed Tilly on whether it had superintelligent plans to go rogue from Eline. The words Tilly uttered were denials. But looking into the “face” of that over-blinking and constantly head-nodding human rendering was unnervingly similar to the “psychopath stare” of Elizabeth Holmes we just talked about. And then all I could hear in my head was Tilly saying, “I’m sorry Eline, I’m afraid I can’t do that.” (iykyk)