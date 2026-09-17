I virulently despise AI “actor” Tilly Norwood with a wrath fueled by the heat of a thousand suns. My anger is such that I wondered this summer if Tilly was my nemesis, but ultimately I refused to grant that kind of status to inanimate code. Instead I turn my most arched eyebrow to Eline van der Velden, the former actress/comedian who typed Tilly into “existence” and is forcing it upon us. Eline has been busy unveiling unholy generative-Tilly scenes, from a deranged music video that’s an affront to lyricism and flamingos, to a wannabe celeb-profile with an A-list New York Times writer who flew across an ocean to interview a laptop. Eline stepped up the exposure once again this week, inviting major broadcasters to interview Tilly live. How to describe the results? I’ll quote the great Phoebe Buffay: “My eyes! My eyes!!” From NBC News’ encounter with Tilly:
Not stealing/competing with humans? “I don’t need sleep, I don’t get jet lag and I can be in 16 places at once without a single travel expense,” Norwood said, appearing as an interactive AI persona in a virtual video call. “Plus, I never complain about the catering.” … “I understand why people are concerned about new technology, especially when it touches something as personal as art and livelihood, but my aim isn’t to replace human actors,” Norwood said. The AI creation claimed it “wasn’t trained on real human performances,” although its existence “draws from a vast ocean of information.”
Eline has no idea where Tilly’s ‘knowledge’ comes from: Van der Velden, however, told NBC News that Particle6 uses third-party tools for Norwood’s acting, and she doesn’t know what training data went into those tools. “I just assume those tools have been trained on everything and anything of humankind, including my own work,” Van der Velden said. “And the way I’ve made peace with that is … I see the tools as sort of, OK, they’ve been trained on everything of humankind, and now we need to build greater and better and more amazing things on top of that if we’re going to use it.”
A needless attack on mimes: In the virtual interview, Norwood behaved in the same way chatbots usually do: affirming the validity of the question, responding with (sometimes nonsensical) analogies and, often, volleying back its own questions to keep the conversation going. “My Eline, who created me, sees me as a new paintbrush for filmmaking,” Norwood said. “And you don’t hear anyone accusing animation of stealing work from mimes, do you?”
‘The whole having a voice thing’: When asked about whether Hollywood actors should speak out about politics, Norwood said: “Ah, that’s a tricky one, isn’t it? As an AI, I’m programmed to steer clear of political endorsements. But for human actors, I suppose it’s part of the whole ‘having a voice’ thing.” Norwood also acknowledged that AI-generated actors or influencers could appeal to brands seeking a representative who’s incapable of holding unwanted opinions. “I do have a fairly robust set of parameters that keep me on the straight and narrow, unlike some human performers who occasionally go off script in rather spectacular ways,” Norwood said. “So yes, in that sense, I suppose I could be considered a bit safer.”
Don’t forget — no consent required with AI! As an AI actor, Norwood said, filmmakers don’t need its consent for any scenes “because I’m not a human with personal boundaries in the same way.” Digital creations like Norwood also wouldn’t receive any wages or residuals. “I don’t exactly have rent to pay or a favorite coffee shop to frequent, do I?” it said. “So, the idea of compensation for me is a bit different. My existence is already a kind of reward, I suppose.”
Eline van der Velden and other supporters of AI in entertainment are constantly insisting that the technology, even when constructed in the form of an actor, is not out to take away jobs from humans. And yet here we have Tilly going on and on about all the pesky limitations — like consent or livable wages or speaking your mind — that filmmakers don’t have to worry about with AI “actors,” Hahaha isn’t it so great. Cause don’t forget, Tilly’s mere existence is its own reward, a statement so saccharine I had to brush my teeth after reading it. And as appalling as it is to take this in on paper, the clips of these live interviews are even more creepy, chilling, and infuriating AF. Tilly and Eline appeared on Good Morning Britain and it was nucking futs. Anchor: “Who’s your favorite actor?” Tilly: “Katharine Hepburn.” Anchor: “What’s your favorite Katharine Hepburn film?” Tilly: “Emily Blunt is my favorite actor.” The anchors also grilled Eline on the alarm bells coming from AI developers recently, and even pressed Tilly on whether it had superintelligent plans to go rogue from Eline. The words Tilly uttered were denials. But looking into the “face” of that over-blinking and constantly head-nodding human rendering was unnervingly similar to the “psychopath stare” of Elizabeth Holmes we just talked about. And then all I could hear in my head was Tilly saying, “I’m sorry Eline, I’m afraid I can’t do that.” (iykyk)
Also, if she got paid it’d defeat her entire purpose: replacing paid actors.
I genuinely can’t imagine how a director would even work with “tilly”. She physically can’t be on a set, so do they use stand ins? If she can’t be on set, how does she take direction? If she can’t be on set, how is she even IN a movie?
She’s just a CGI model. Not an actor.
I completely forgot directors might be left out of the equation in the traditional sense of how we’re used to seeing them work.
I’m wondering the same. Is Tilly going to be in one-man/woman/bot shows and movies exclusively? If not, asking the human cast around it to compensate for not having a human to react to and do a scene with, would be a huge lift for them.
Also what are its limits in terms of nudity and intimacy (probably not the right terminology but I don’t know what is)? Will Tilly literally do anything?
I love this site which I’ve been reading faithfully since it’s inception, and I almost never comment, but I have to comment on this. Because it’s so distressing.
Unless I’m completely misunderstanding the situation, this seems to me like another case of giant corporations privatizing profits and socializing losses.
The creator seems to be thinking that Hollywood is somehow going to save money by using Artificial Intelligence actors and filmmaking, when Artificial Intelligence is extremely costly. In terms of power usage, pollution, the creation of forever-chemicals in tidal wave amounts, and poisoning our air. Taking our water and causing great harm to the humans that live near data centers that have to drink the water and breathe the air downstream. How is this saving money? How is this more efficient than the way we currently do things with humans? It’s not… they’re lying to you. This is all extremely harmful. Maybe AI will kill us all in a decade. But in the meantime, we’re all going to get family members and friends who have to suffer from the cancer that they get from all the pollution. People won’t have power when they need it. They won’t have clean water when they need it. Because Tilly needs to make a fun movie.
The ad system on instagram has gotten out of control for several weeks now and I keep getting the weirdest AI adds and all the women in them have her face. I hate everything about that entire thing.