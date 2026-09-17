Trump threatens to withhold reno funds if his name isn’t added back to Kennedy Center



Happy Constitution & Citizenship Day! I will be celebrating by calling out the president who is a desecration to both. Specifically, the latest developments in Trump’s attempts to rename the Kennedy Center after himself. The backlash to the illegal name change has been strong, with audiences and artists boycotting the national institution, the Kennedy family loudly voicing their objections, and Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty taking the matter to court. In June, Trump’s name was finally scraped from the building, but Diaper Don and his board have been on a warpath to get it back. The petty plot they came up with was adding “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump,” tying it into their assertion that the building is in “dire” need of repair. The board even threatened to tear the whole place down if they can’t add Trump’s name back.

Rep. Beatty acted swiftly with legal action to stop this sneak-around, and on Tuesday, the same judge again sided with Beatty. The board is appealing the decision and immediately voted to close for renovations, despite the judge also ruling that the board had not provided enough evidence of the need for them. So again: the judge has stated that neither the name change nor the closing for renovations are permissible. Well, in a show of his mental prowess, Trump responded with a shrill ultimatum: “I’m withholding the reno funds unless my name goes back up!” Um… don’t threaten us with a good time?

“The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place.” “In the meantime, 17 Million Dollars, raised by President Trump, has been put into The Kennedy Center account to keep it afloat,” he added. Congress appropriated $250 million for the project last year. The board had cited a partial ceiling collapse in the center’s Grand Foyer this month as evidence that the center needed to be immediately closed for repairs. A construction consultant and the center’s director “consider the main building to be unsafe for continued occupancy, and anticipate further risk to the public and employees if the building is not immediately closed and renovations begun,” the board said in a draft resolution to close the center for two years. …In a separate resolution that was originally scheduled to be taken up Tuesday, as well, the Kennedy Center said that it “is in a dire financial position” and facing potential bankruptcy after it “exhausted its fiscal resources” — and that only Trump can rescue it. The board had said that to do so, he would have to be recognized for his efforts on the exterior of the building. …In a ruling issued just ahead of the board vote, Cooper, the judge, found the effort to add Trump’s name to the facade in a different way was also illegal. “Simply put, Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing. The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statue Congress enacted,” Cooper said. He also noted the board’s threat about fundraising — and its claim that the center might need to be razed if Trump’s repair plan isn’t followed — with skepticism. The “government offered ‘no proof that current or future donations hinge on President Trump’s name being on the building’ and ‘no competent evidence that removing the Trump name would prevent the Center from fulfilling its artistic mission, as it has done for the last sixty years,’” he wrote. Instead, Cooper suggested, the opposite could be true. “The renaming of the Center coincided with declines in revenue and contributions, as artists cancelled performances, the Washington National Opera ended its 50-year residency, and ticket sales and viewership of the Kennedy Center Honors broadcast dropped precipitously. The Board also has access to the $257 million that Congress appropriated for necessary capital improvements,” he wrote, but that’s “beside the point for present purposes.”

[From NBC News]

HA, I love the judge spelling out how Trump’s name has actually been a loss for the Kennedy Center. Equally delicious is that as an ex officio board member, Rep. Beatty was in that meeting Tuesday night, and she’s been spilling the tea on an epic tantrum Trump threw, with a lot of the vitriol directed at her. And Beatty was not afraid to give it right back to him! My favorite part of their heated exchange: “He said he was going to hold me responsible if something fell out of the ceiling and killed someone… I said, ‘You’re already killing people. We’re at war.’” BOOM. And then later Beatty said she “reminded him that he had more bankruptcies than anybody in the room.” Excellent, no notes. Brava, Beatty! More of this energy from Democrats, please.

Trump looks at a placard that reads "Kennedy Center DEMOLITION" as he lands at Joint Base Andrews tonight (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/w1A9AxudDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026