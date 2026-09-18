Does the Sussexes’ UK return have anything to do with Charles Spencer?

I love a good conspiracy, but I’m failing to see how all of these pieces fit together. Piece #1: The Sussex family rather suddenly decides to move back to Britain in August. Piece #2: Once in Britain, the Sussexes and their team cause absolute mayhem in the British press with a series of briefings, statements and strategic leaks, none of which explain why they returned in the first place. Piece #3: Just before the Sussex Return, Charles Spencer announced the imminent publication of his memoir, Swan Song, about his late sister, Princess Diana. Piece #4: This week, Spencer’s book begins its Daily Mail serialization and King Charles’ whole-ass monarchy is at DEFCON 2. Are all of these pieces connected? Dick Fitzwilliams thinks so.
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, has been accused of launching a “brutal and unprovoked attack” on King Charles, with a leading royal commentator claiming the timing was deliberately calculated to align with his nephew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, the Express can reveal. Earl Spencer waited just under 30 years after the tragic death of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales, to release allegations concerning the monarch’s past comments, a move royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams branded “quite extraordinary”.
Writing in his new biography, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, set to be published on Tuesday (September 22), Diana’s younger brother alleged that the then-Prince of Wales made disparaging remarks about Diana prior to her 1997 funeral, reportedly saying: “We’ll forget her soon enough”.
Speaking exclusively to the Express, Mr Fitzwilliams warned that such explosive claims pose a real threat to the Royal Family’s public standing. “It is quite extraordinary that Earl Spencer would wait 29 years after his sister’s tragic death to launch a brutal and unprovoked attack on the King, claiming he made disparaging comments about Diana before her funeral,” he said.
“It’s these soundbites people – whether they remember her or are of a younger generation – remember, and ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’ is very damaging.”
Mr Fitzwilliams voiced a strong belief that the release of the biography was timed to align with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent activities.
“I am convinced Spencer arranged the launch of the biography to coincide with the Sussexes’ surprise move to the UK,” he stated, adding that the Earl’s animosity toward the King might stem from long-held remorse over his own actions during Diana’s life.
“The hatred he clearly feels for the King may also well be a product of the Earl’s guilty conscience,” Mr Fitzwilliams explained. “He never verified Martin Bashir’s forged bank statements before he introduced him to his sister, which led to the Panorama interview.”
[From The Daily Express]
Re: Martin Bashir – Charles Spencer actually did the monarchy a solid by raising such a ruckus about Diana’s Panorama interview. Spencer was integral to the BBC burying Diana’s interview long-term, because Spencer felt guilty for not doing due diligence on Martin Bashir. In that limited area, Charles Spencer and King Charles were spiritually working in concert, because the king always wanted to silence Diana, and he especially wanted the Panorama interview buried.
As for Fitzwilliams’ conspiracy that everything is connected, that Harry and Meghan brought their innocent children back into the lion’s den because something something Charles Spencer… I don’t know. My gut is saying no, that’s not it. But I don’t know.
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA – Prince Harry of England interviewed by James Corden on Tourist bus in Los Angeles.
They visited the “Prince of Belair” mansion, had a video conference with Meghan Markle, had tea on bus, and finally did a sport “spartan” test.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
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When: 10 Jun 2018
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
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Yep..just like Earl Spencer’s eulogy had to do with Charles
“Diana whose beauty, both internal and external, will never be extinguished from our minds”
“your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition..”
He’s told Harry to not let that family extinguish his and meghans and the kids existence
Harry and Meghan are keeping the reason about their move to themselves. I believe they briefed vague statements just to keep people talking and run with their own narratives so that they can act stealthily. Of all the theories thrown out there, I believe a cooperation on a Diana project with Earl Spencer next year makes sense to me.
That’s what I thought as well. If Harry really is producing a docummentary he of course would interview Diana’s siblings. And he could use some of Charles Spencer’s sources, Nimes, documents as well.
Harry working on a documentary about his mother is still a rumour, right? I’m not necessarily buying Harry working on a documentary. Maybe his uncle. William and Harry said that they were not going to speak again about their mother publicly on the 20th anniversary when they cooperated with a documentary about Diana.
Said this yesterday…it’s a PERFECT way for BOTH Harry & his Uncle to settle old scores…handle business & provide support in a time of GREAT upheaval regarding Inviticus & the memoir…and I think they’ve been planning THIS for quite awhile…since England was put up for the next Inviticus site
The two events — Harry returning to his mother’s country, and the Earl dropping a book about Harry’s mother — have to be connected even if we can’t see all the dots yet. They may be playing 3-D chess and using the press attention to spotlight similarities in treatment between the Sussexes and Diana. I.e., both were torn down in the press mercilessy, both made to look “paranoid,” both placed in harm’s way by the palace… I can almost see a plan emerging. I do wonder if the Sussex return and the serialization of the book by Harry’s arch-nemesis, the Fail, is in any way related to the lost court case earlier this year. The Fail is making bank with this news cycle, maybe some behind the scenes deal went down. But I’m even more prone to wearing tinfoil hats than Dickie Fitz.
It doesn’t make sense for a list of reasons, publishing schedules, timing, planning, knowledge of H&M’s plan. Why would a publisher plan to have their blockbuster to be overshadowed in any way? And why would H&M want to be associated with Spencer’s beef with Charles? That would just escalate the bad PR against Harry and the IG.
Yeah I don’t think it makes sense for many reasons. Its not like Harry and Meghan are joining Spencer at book signings to show their support or anything (although maybe they will….I mean I doubt it lol but I dont want to be proven wrong next week haha.)
Harry said his piece about his family. And now his uncle is saying his. I have seen a lot of comments about “why now” and my guess is that Charles Spencer was always planning on writing this book, maybe for the 25th anniversary of her death or the 30th, and he wanted it to come out now so that it doesn’t overshadow the actual anniversary next year. He’s also cutting off the BRF’s right to co-opt that anniversary in any way. “Nah you were giddy at her death. STFU and sit this one out.”
As someone said yesterday – I forget who now but I loved it – this is Spencer sniping from the long grass. FOR DIANA!
Also just to add- while Spencer has published quite a few history books, his memoir A Very Private School was his first memoir/personal story. And it was an excellent book and well received (and he was very good at the audiobook narration.) I wonder if that was an impetus for this – if he thought “well I did that well, maybe I can do justice to Diana’s story in the same way.”
I don’t believe there is a cunning plan, Harry wants to keep his head down, the only plan I thought might be valid was over William and his mental health, I did wonder if Charles is planning to put Harry in to look after George as a regent while William is being sorted out. But he doesn’t have to do that there is always Edward.
Here’s the thing. It was a good while back, 6 months or more maybe, or less, I can’t remember exactly, but anyways it was a good while back that James Holt announced his move back to the uk. I’m sorry but I can’t help but thinking that was a sign that they were starting to prepare for a possible move. So while it feels abrupt and chaotic, I don’t know that it was all that abrupt rlly and well even the best laid plans can get chaotic. So yeah idk. I’m one that doesn’t buy into the idea that this was some rash and impulsive decision but hey that’s just me.
Agree with you Jais says. I believe this move is associated with Invictus and all the noise generated by the gutter UK press re it. Have zero clue what was communicated to Prince Harry by his Foundation
I lean towards it being about the IG and it just being a moment of well if we’re ever going to try and make this work, now is the right time. Do I think that the book was the reason? No. But it think it’s a really interesting time for the BM and public to be discussing the treatment of Diana and her security post-divorce just as Harry returns and wants security for his family.
I thought the press already knew why Harry & Meghan were back in the uk so why are they now speculating that it’s about Charles Spencer’s book?
I agree @jais that h&m have long intended to set up a uk residence – they set this out in 2020, kept Frogmore after they left royal duties & renewed its licence so they could keep it as a uk base. I think it was their eviction and this security battle that stopped them from being in uk as a family earlier.
Even after the court case loss Harry said he would lobby the government BTS & there was an article that said he wouldn’t give up on security in uk. I think as the courts couldn’t assist he’s had to change strategy
I think some things have been chaotic because Harry’s team haven’t had access to the resources etc they’d typically have so are having to learn some things in real time. Eg an ex police chief said usually RAVEC would have advised on schools etc but meanwhile he may be still waiting for a basic risk assessment let alone getting help with school stuff.
Yeah. He has been consistently clear. He said he’d continue to fight for security and that he wanted his kids to know the uk. And I believe Meghan too wants their kids to know the uk. Neither of them were ever going to allow their kids to be exiled if they could prevent it.
“The hatred he clearly feels for the King may also well be a product of the Earl’s guilty conscience,” Mr Fitzwilliams explained. “He never verified Martin Bashir’s forged bank statements before he introduced him to his sister, which led to the Panorama interview.”
oof, that’s a low blow. it’s pathetic actually in its transparent “well I was a terrible husband but remember that one time Charles Spencer let his sister down…”
The thing with the bashir interview is that yes, Diana was led into it under false pretenses. But everything she said it in was the truth. She knew at that point she would never be queen, she outed Charles as being a piss poor husband who could never let go of his lover (s),she knew the FIRM was working against her etc
What she said was her truth regardless of the circumstances leading up to it. But that is the part the Firm wants you to forget (including William.)
That interview was powerful. I remember watching it at the time, when we had no social media, and thinking it was extremely damaging for the royals. But they survived, maybe because of Liz.
I also want to point out how Earl Spencer’s revelations should unite William and Harry, but it won’t, because William takes the RF’s side hook, line, and sinker, and he also has skeletons in his closet. Pretty bad ones.
Ultimately the Martin Bashir deception, while unfortunate and skeevy, is irrelevant. Because it’s on record that Diana was pretty set on talking to SOMEONE. Both David Frost and Jeremy Paxman have said that she suggested an interview to them but neither followed it up – if it hadn’t have been Bashir, she’d have asked another journalist or agreed to someone’s request. She wanted to talk.
I don’t think the 2 things are related.
I like that no one knows why Harry suddenly decided he had to return to the UK, there’s always the possibility that Heritage Foundation Niles was too close to Trump & could really make mischief for Harry so they relocated until the midterms were over to see if the descent into facism was halted in the US (after Trump’s remarks about Harry, & especially Megan, i can see the appeal). There’s also the possibility it’s because Harry thinks IG 27 needs greater support. Or something else entirely.
Charles Spencer wrote a book for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death. He was probably ready to do it then, but not before.
These things do not need to be connected.
Agree, for me, and this is just for me, bc plenty of people have the opposite opinion here, I never cared if they made a specific statement about all the xyz reasons for the move. They don’t owe it to anyone and too many details would box them in and give the BM an opportunity to dissect. Are they being dissected anyways for being vague? Sure. Are they being criticized for not being accountable for their actions or being transparent about their reasons? Absolutely. And? Oh well.
@Jais — thank you! I concur.
Right on.
There is nothing here that makes sense to the interested public. The move back to England looks dangerous and emotionally devastating.
“The move back to England looks dangerous and [its] emotionally devastating [for me.]”
There. FIFY 🙂
I don’t care why he released it now , I am just glad he did . Chuck deserves whatever he gets and more.
Did you notice, in all of the palace crying, screaming, and throwing up, that their reaction to the Earl Spencer’s “brutal and unprovoked attack” never included a refutation of the stated facts, no threat of a filed injunction or lawsuit?
Because the palace knows it’s the damn truth. Same as when Spare came out.
The hue and cry they wanted from the public to be directed at Charles Spencer? Non-existent. It’s definitely ramping up for Charles Windsor though…
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
I think Invictus seems the more logical reason for the Sussexes’ move — that, and as I’ve been saying all along, it’s now or never.
If Harry is intent on having his kids live in England, it probably had to be now, while Charles is still alive, because living under William’s reign would probably be too difficult.
Not that the king has any real power, but because the rota would feel even more compelled to fight William’s battles with his brother.
Yes, I’m on camp Invictus. He knows Willy would love to get his stringy hands on it, so he needs to be present more. Being present more meant leaving his family in California often alone, and he’d rather have them in the UK while giving the kids an experience of their own heritage. The time was right.
It’s also easier while Archie and Lilibeth are very young … they can stay ignorant of the smear campaigns against their parents in the Press. Moreover, the Press may be more reluctant to attack little kids. Except for a couple of occasions, the Press has not DARED to attack the kids.
This man was one of the four that bashed the Oprah interview for 300£ without seeing the week before it was even released so anything he says is a propaganda script written by the Palaces. He should have been fired after that mess since he and his opinions can be purchased he can’t ever be trusted.
I think they have their own reasons for returning, nothing to do with Spencer’s book. I will say it’s nice they are no longer the main headline. Kids did a whole week at their new school without the press breathing down their neck. I think the press want to connect the Sussexes to this book as part of their twisted blame game but this is beyond them and is between Charles and Charles.
I think the press (maybe William’s side) want to connect Spencer’s “brutal attack” to H&M to counteract the perceived “softening” of the relationship between them and Charles. Like, “Reminder, Reminder, Harry is friendly with the Spencer side of the family, who are out to destroy the monarchy.”
Exactly. Harry was a child in those days so it’s not his story to tell. He can only relate his memories of his mother, who seemed very affectionate with him.
Crazy conspiracy theory here – what if it’s Spenser who is in really poor health? What if Harry coming back is an effort to be close to two ailing relatives? What if Spenser’s estrangement from his kids is causing estate planning issues that involve Harry AND what if this book is Spenser’s final FU to the royal family before he goes. Burn it all to the ground when he has nothing to lose and make some cash for his estate? Just saying.
You know what – conspiracies are fun 😂
I don’t think C Spencer is in poor health. He is sober now, has a lost a bunch of weight and he looks really good/healthy in the photos he posts/that are posted of him. But I agree that conspiracy theories can be fun.
Yes, and despite that white hair, he’s only 62. He still has a while to live.
Someone on Twitter was saying they came back because someone in the Spencer family is terminally ill. THAT would explain the last minute move.
This had also crossed my mind, that everyone was focussed on the Windsors but Harry may have returned to be close to a Spencer relative who was very ill. It’s clear that he has always been close to them. I mean, he flew back just attend the funeral of the husband of one of his aunts. If they weren’t very close, he could have just sent a card.
In that case then Swan Song has an especially poignant meaning.
Richard Fitzwilliams is unhinged. The more I think about I think the move back to the UK was mainly due to IG in Birmingham and it being the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death. Nothing is confirmed but it could be that Harry is really doing a documentary about Diana.
I’m so glad the Charles Spencer is putting Charles in the hot seat. The attention will be off the Sussexes for awhile, I hope. If that’s true, I’m sure Earl Spencer is pleased.
I think Earl Spencer handed the Sussexes a gift with the publication of his book. He turned the tables on Harry’s horrible father and maybe now Charles will be ducking and dodging so much he’ll have no time for his worthless son William trying to sic him on the Sussexes. Glorious.