Does the Sussexes’ UK return have anything to do with Charles Spencer?

I love a good conspiracy, but I’m failing to see how all of these pieces fit together. Piece #1: The Sussex family rather suddenly decides to move back to Britain in August. Piece #2: Once in Britain, the Sussexes and their team cause absolute mayhem in the British press with a series of briefings, statements and strategic leaks, none of which explain why they returned in the first place. Piece #3: Just before the Sussex Return, Charles Spencer announced the imminent publication of his memoir, Swan Song, about his late sister, Princess Diana. Piece #4: This week, Spencer’s book begins its Daily Mail serialization and King Charles’ whole-ass monarchy is at DEFCON 2. Are all of these pieces connected? Dick Fitzwilliams thinks so.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, has been accused of launching a “brutal and unprovoked attack” on King Charles, with a leading royal commentator claiming the timing was deliberately calculated to align with his nephew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, the Express can reveal. Earl Spencer waited just under 30 years after the tragic death of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales, to release allegations concerning the monarch’s past comments, a move royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams branded “quite extraordinary”.

Writing in his new biography, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, set to be published on Tuesday (September 22), Diana’s younger brother alleged that the then-Prince of Wales made disparaging remarks about Diana prior to her 1997 funeral, reportedly saying: “We’ll forget her soon enough”.

Speaking exclusively to the Express, Mr Fitzwilliams warned that such explosive claims pose a real threat to the Royal Family’s public standing. “It is quite extraordinary that Earl Spencer would wait 29 years after his sister’s tragic death to launch a brutal and unprovoked attack on the King, claiming he made disparaging comments about Diana before her funeral,” he said.

“It’s these soundbites people – whether they remember her or are of a younger generation – remember, and ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’ is very damaging.”

Mr Fitzwilliams voiced a strong belief that the release of the biography was timed to align with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent activities.

“I am convinced Spencer arranged the launch of the biography to coincide with the Sussexes’ surprise move to the UK,” he stated, adding that the Earl’s animosity toward the King might stem from long-held remorse over his own actions during Diana’s life.

“The hatred he clearly feels for the King may also well be a product of the Earl’s guilty conscience,” Mr Fitzwilliams explained. “He never verified Martin Bashir’s forged bank statements before he introduced him to his sister, which led to the Panorama interview.”