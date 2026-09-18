Prince Harry attended the Invictus Spirit Gala & said ‘it’s good to be back on British soil’

Prince Harry stepped out on Thursday evening for the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. The Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband! I’m mad about that. Well, I’m mad about the fact that Meghan is back in her incognito era now that she’s returned to Trauma Blender Island. One of the few “pros” of the UK move would have been “Meghan will show up to events, looking like a million bucks and driving the British press completely crazy.” And she’s not doing that. According to People Magazine, the official excuse is that Meghan “was focused on getting their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, settled in after the family arrived in the U.K. late last month.” I imagine that’s an even bigger priority given that Archie and Lili started their second school in less than a week.
Harry offered up his first on-the-record comments while at the Invictus Spirit Gala. People Mag asked him how things were going, and he said: “Good. It’s good to be back on British soil.” He also spoke at the gala, saying in part:
“You may no longer wear the uniform, but you still lead. Every time you get back up, reach back for someone else, or turn what happened to you into purpose for others, you are serving again — just differently. And that matters far beyond our military community. National resilience isn’t built by governments alone. It is built in communities – by people who know how to endure, adapt, lead under pressure and look after one another when things get tough.
“At a time when societies around the world are being tested, the Invictus spirit has something to teach all of us. This community doesn’t just demonstrate resilience. It helps build it.”
He said later in a speech that he hoped the awards would come to represent resilience and strength of character.
“Not celebrity, not sympathy, and not recognition simply because something terrible happened to someone. Something much more powerful: what they did next. The person who rebuilt when rebuilding seemed impossible. The family who refused to give up. The teammate who came back for someone struggling behind them. The veteran who turned their own experience into service for somebody else. That is the spirit we are here to recognise.”
[Via The Royalist & The Telegraph]
Sometimes I play a game where I try to imagine what Harry’s speeches would sound like coming out of his bald demon brother’s mouth, and whether anyone would care if William said anything like this. The thing is, William would never offer up these kinds of sentiments in this way. Sure, William talks about community and pressure, but those messages are rarely connected to any larger theme or movement. All the future king’s speechwriters can’t make ol’ Peggy sound as honorable and humanitarian as his little brother.
Obviously, all of the main “working royals” were out on Thursday as well. It was meant to be a side-by-side comparison, and the Windsors hoped that Harry would be found wanting. Instead, most of the royal reporters completely skipped King Charles, Prince William and Kate’s events in Scotland. Granted, many of them were so busy with Charles Spencer’s book, but yeah – Harry got a good turnout for this, and he got lots of media coverage.
He spoke on camera to Hello Magazine at the event, and Hello’s team even gave him a birthday cake!
Look at the UK media just being happy that their most human Royal is back 😂 It’s actually funny because he can speak on camera with his whole heart wide open. Prince Harry is truly his mother’s son. 🥹🙌 pic.twitter.com/qBx45k1TDL
— Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) September 18, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I like how Harry is refusing to go away and be forgotten no matter how much incandescent energy comes his way
Sigh, wonder how long we will go without seeing Meghan on uk soil. Harry is true to this, not new to this , hence why we find his words believable and Willy fake as his wife wiglets.
I don’t think we will see much of Meghan while she is in the UK, if at all. Look at the meltdown the UK press had when she was supposed to do events with Harry in July, she had to pull out because of security concerns. I don’t think it’s safe for her, sadly.
That reporter was so giddy in that interview and it seemed like the people behind the camera were as well. I’m sure if they turned that camera around you’d see them cheesing from ear to ear lmao
He looks like he’s in his element! The Royal Naval College is the perfect setting for this kind of event.
For the speech – I dont know if Harry has someone who writes his speeches for him, or if he writes them himself, or if its a combination of the two – but he always comes across as very genuine and personable in his public speaking. Even if someone writes them for him, its clear that he is familiar with the speeches and has practiced beforehand. That is something that his brother does not seem to do. Its hard to be genuine and personable when you are reliant on cue cards. Remember the picture of Harry practicing his speech before Invictus Australia? that’s something we’ve never heard William does. And it really does make a difference.
Service is universal. and there are millions of us doing it better than the people paid to do it.
Harry certainly appears genuinely happy in all of the pictures and videos I’ve seen and it’s so amusing that nearly all the rota reported on the Gala and many even attended themselves – I think the ones that headed up to Scotland with Charles, William and Kate drew the short straw.
Initially, I was slightly disappointed not to see Meghan with Harry yet now I feel it was definitely for the best because she would have been used to try and distract from the revelations in Charles Spencer’s book.
All three of the leftover’s can’t pull the attention away from Prince Harry! BTW… Duchess Meghan, is paying them DUST!!! LOL
I don’t think we will see much of Meghan in the UK but I do have hopes that once the kids are settled she will pop up in Geneva or Paris or New York for some important event and then can go back to living as a rich business woman living in the Cotswolds. Oh and keep posting instagrams please Meghan! The Uk doesn’t deserve her and frankly let the royals stew in their latest mess.
She’s posted twice since she’s been in the uk so she’s clearly not going to stop posting. But she’s never posted weekly to begin with.
I don’t think we’ll see Meghan at public events with Harry until proper security is in place. Once that happens, I don’t expect her appearances to be any more or less frequent than they were in the States.
I think people shouldn’t expect to see Meghan at any events. I don’t blame her skipping out on these events in the UK. The press was hoping she would turn up last night even though she’s a private citizen.
I understand that one parent should stay with young children especially when the family just moved to a new environment. I just hope that this not to the detriment of Meghan.
Meghan and Harry are always good for a surprise. So I am waiting for a surprise appearance of Meghan perhaps at the Wellchild awards.
In regards to the Invictus spirits awards Harry finds always the right words and he always makes himself available for a personal chat with certain outlets.
He looks good here. And whew those reporters were excited to see him. There’s a real focus on the IG. I’m not mad that Meghan wasn’t there and i do think we will see her at some point. Will we see her that often? No but um again months would go by in Montecito and we wouldn’t see her so that’s not new. And people here were saying oh no maybe she’ll stop posting on insta now that she’s in the uk. And she’s still posting on insta. Patience, people. I think we will see her but no not all the time.