Prince Harry attended the Invictus Spirit Gala & said ‘it’s good to be back on British soil’

Prince Harry stepped out on Thursday evening for the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. The Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband! I’m mad about that. Well, I’m mad about the fact that Meghan is back in her incognito era now that she’s returned to Trauma Blender Island. One of the few “pros” of the UK move would have been “Meghan will show up to events, looking like a million bucks and driving the British press completely crazy.” And she’s not doing that. According to People Magazine, the official excuse is that Meghan “was focused on getting their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, settled in after the family arrived in the U.K. late last month.” I imagine that’s an even bigger priority given that Archie and Lili started their second school in less than a week.

Harry offered up his first on-the-record comments while at the Invictus Spirit Gala. People Mag asked him how things were going, and he said: “Good. It’s good to be back on British soil.” He also spoke at the gala, saying in part:

“You may no longer wear the uniform, but you still lead. Every time you get back up, reach back for someone else, or turn what happened to you into purpose for others, you are serving again — just differently. And that matters far beyond our military community. National resilience isn’t built by governments alone. It is built in communities – by people who know how to endure, adapt, lead under pressure and look after one another when things get tough. “At a time when societies around the world are being tested, the Invictus spirit has something to teach all of us. This community doesn’t just demonstrate resilience. It helps build it.” He said later in a speech that he hoped the awards would come to represent resilience and strength of character. “Not celebrity, not sympathy, and not recognition simply because something terrible happened to someone. Something much more powerful: what they did next. The person who rebuilt when rebuilding seemed impossible. The family who refused to give up. The teammate who came back for someone struggling behind them. The veteran who turned their own experience into service for somebody else. That is the spirit we are here to recognise.”

[Via The Royalist & The Telegraph]

Sometimes I play a game where I try to imagine what Harry’s speeches would sound like coming out of his bald demon brother’s mouth, and whether anyone would care if William said anything like this. The thing is, William would never offer up these kinds of sentiments in this way. Sure, William talks about community and pressure, but those messages are rarely connected to any larger theme or movement. All the future king’s speechwriters can’t make ol’ Peggy sound as honorable and humanitarian as his little brother.

Obviously, all of the main “working royals” were out on Thursday as well. It was meant to be a side-by-side comparison, and the Windsors hoped that Harry would be found wanting. Instead, most of the royal reporters completely skipped King Charles, Prince William and Kate’s events in Scotland. Granted, many of them were so busy with Charles Spencer’s book, but yeah – Harry got a good turnout for this, and he got lots of media coverage.

He spoke on camera to Hello Magazine at the event, and Hello’s team even gave him a birthday cake!

Look at the UK media just being happy that their most human Royal is back 😂 It’s actually funny because he can speak on camera with his whole heart wide open. Prince Harry is truly his mother’s son. 🥹🙌 pic.twitter.com/qBx45k1TDL — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) September 18, 2026