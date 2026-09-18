Prince Charles told Diana that he wasn’t in love with her the day before their wedding

Yesterday, I covered some of the biggest revelations (thus far) from the Mail’s serialization of Charles Spencer’s Swan Song. Then-Prince Charles’ behavior after Princess Diana’s death was extremely weird and thought-provoking. He sounded less like a man mourning the death of the mother of his children and more like a man giddy with his “freedom.” Charles Spencer also dropped a bomb about Diana telling him that then-Prince Charles was in love with his valet? Which I’m talking about further in a different post. But I wanted to get to these sections, where Spencer is recalling what he knew about Diana’s marriage as it happened. Some of this is straight from what Diana told people at the time, including what she told Andrew Morton.
Diana’s wedding day: On the day of Diana’s wedding I woke early and went to Clarence House, where I found her already in her wedding dress, sitting quietly in front of a mirror. Only much later would I discover that, as she confided to a close friend, her husband-to-be had told her the previous day that she needed to know he was very happy to marry her, but he was not actually in love with her. Diana had to absorb that hammer blow while also feeling certain that Prince Charles was entering their marriage with his heart elsewhere.
Diana’s tears at the airport: A month after her engagement, she had been photographed in tears saying goodbye to Prince Charles as he was about to board a plane on official business. Newspapers cooed with delight at what they thought to be the pain of a lovestruck innocent being parted from her fiancé. The truth was very different. Diana was completely at sea, having found a bracelet that Prince Charles had bought for Camilla.
Diana wanted to end the engagement: A month or so after that, she became so concerned she even tried to break off their engagement. The catalyst was Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party, hosted by the Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, at which I was also one of the 650 guests. Prince Charles had returned that day from an official trip to New York and Diana had been greatly looking forward to being reunited and spending the party at his side. But he had shown next to no interest in her, and she – deeply hurt, confused and increasingly concerned – danced with others, including me, instead.
Diana went to see her father, Johnny Spencer: Immediately after that evening of escalating heartbreak, Diana went to see my father. She told him she could not go through with marriage to a man who clearly did not love her. My father was appalled and said it was impossible to pull out of such an enormous commitment at that point. Maybe he had spent too many years in thrall, and in service, to the Queen to put his duty as a father first. He always adored Diana, but what she was proposing was counter to the code on which he had been brought up, and which he never seemed to question. He could not agree to her breaking her engagement, and so deeply embarrassing the Royal Family.
Prince Charles called his fiancee “chubby”: She would tell me much later that on the day of her wedding she had been in the throes of her eating disorder for five months. She had recoiled from her engagement day photographs feeling that, at ten and a half stone, her 5ft 10in frame looked heavier than she wanted it to. Her insecurity was increased a few days after the engagement announcement when Prince Charles had squeezed her waist and said, ‘Oh, a bit chubby here, aren’t we?’ This was a comment she found devastating (she would later share with me that her waist shrank from 29 to 23½ inches between her engagement and her marriage).
The palace fired Diana’s longtime doctor: Meanwhile, the royal machine swung into action to claim her life. A letter was sent to our long-term family GP, Mike Bloomer, a close friend of my mother and stepfather, informing him that he was no longer to tend to Diana: the royal doctors would be taking over her care now. But Dr Bloomer, offended by the Palace’s highhandedness, wrote back, objecting. He said he had known Diana for most of her life, and this would surely make him useful to her still. He was quickly slapped down, and dismissed without Diana’s approval. She was handed over to Dr John Batten, a 58-year-old who had been the Queen’s physician since 1974 – a man she did not know at all. This was, I believe, a monumental blunder. Mike Bloomer had successfully helped people we knew well with similar dependency battles to the one Diana was now facing. He could hardly have done worse than the medical team my sister was reluctantly committed to. I am sure that he would most likely have done better.
Spencer believes his sister had ADHD: “I am convinced now that Diana had ADHD, and that as part of that condition she suffered from Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (as do I). This is an intense emotional pain in the face of others’ rejection or criticism, which amplified her wounded response to her husband’s suggestions. As someone who has been divorced three times (from women who are all double divorcées), I am fully aware, from personal knowledge, and the experience of those I have loved, how challenging marriage can be. I am not hypocritical enough to judge or criticise anyone else’s marital record. I am merely recording how my sister felt and am not assessing whether she was right or not.
The palace implanted the seeds of the “crazy Diana” narrative: Diana told me there was even talk of a temporary separation, early on, and experts were summoned to see what therapeutic support could be given. The newlyweds were advised to compose a contract, with both spouses finding areas where they might surrender a little to the other, so the relationship could survive. There was, at this time, concern at Diana having explosive outbursts when she was at her unhappiest. Palace witnesses to these spoke up for Prince Charles, as they would, and said that at times Diana struck them as troubled. When members of our family were questioned, they were adamant that Diana had never exhibited any such behaviour before the wedding. It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all. Her love for her sons stopped her from going further.
Whenever I remember how the Windsors treated Diana during her engagement and in the early years of her marriage, I get angry on her behalf all over again. King Charles was a buffoon, and he never wanted anything to do with having a young wife who needed guidance and help. The Windsors were too busy being jealous of Diana and trying to break her spirit to question whether they could have been genuinely helping her. I think it’s more than likely that Diana and Charles both realized during their engagement that they did not belong together, but both were forced into the arrangement by their families, basically. Poor Diana, truly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I have a 19 year old, I am heartbroken every time I think about Diana’s courtship and engagement.
Di looked older so it’s easy to forget not only how young 19 is but how sheltered and naive she was even for a 19 year old.
Among all the other power imbalances, devastating her at a point when she couldn’t fathom backing out was a textbook narcissistic manipulation and control tactic.
I was struck by Spencer’s use of the phrase, her father ‘adored her’. Wouldn’t ‘love’ be the preferred term? Poor kid, what parents!
“Meanwhile, the royal machine swung into action to claim her life. ”
They killed her before she died.
Yes, that line really sticks out a mile.
A beautiful young woman on the brink of suicide, silenced by the palace, rejected by a jealous overshadowed royal family – mmh, where could I have heard this story recently?
This stuff is just wild to me. Your individuality & your agency are taken away & any attempts to regain them are thwarted. Not choose your own doctor? Have your passport taken from you? Your car keys? Everyone who contemplates marrying into this family should run away screaming & thank their lucky stars they didn’t succumb.
I wonder if Harry is glad that the record is being set straight at a time when the Royal Family has successfully swept some of this under the carpet, or whether he feels re-traumatized by all of this information bombarding him yet again. But clearly Harry is Diana’s son and he operates from the heart. I’m glad he is managing to have what she never did.
Harry knows what happened to his mother and how the royal family treated her. He spent years finding out. That’s why he said that he removed his wife because he did not want history to repeat itself. He began to see too many patterns for them to be just coincidence. He has had years of therapy to process all the things he had been finding out. I suspect that he could only write his book, and write it so movingly, once he had come to terms with all of that.
Diana: A lamb to the slaughter. Poor girl, she tried to save herself but no one would help her.
Charles: Heartless goddamn son of a bitch.
The Firm: Absolute psychos.
I couldn’t have said it better! Totally agree!
#TeamDiana
I am around the same age as Diana and went through the same life milestones as her at the same time (marriage, birth of first child, divorce) and always felt a spiritual connection. I despise Charles and the Windsors with every bone in my body. Good for her brother for bringing this into the light once again. Can’t wait for my copy of Swan Song to arrive.
This is heartbreaking. It’s impossible not to notice the parallels between how they treated Diana and how they treated Meghan DECADES later. They took over their lives, basically imprisoning them. Cutting Diana off from the medical professional who had treated her for her entire life is particularly sad–and telling.
In a way, we’ve also seen the devaluing of Kate. She’s not a wonderful person, she strikes out in a mean girl way and she’s lazy, but she’s also isolated and unhealthy.
The difference is Kate and her momager Carole fully embraced and wanted into The System — William was a means to an end, they didn’t seem to care that he treated her like The Mattress. Would Kate be happier as a suburban soccer mom — most likely. But she never learned to distinguish her needs from those of her mother.
Do you remember how pissed the palace and the press were that Meghan kept her own doctor instead of using the palace physicians, especially while she was expecting Archie? The media were furious that the birth announcement did not specifically name the medical team so that they could go and harass them the way they had harassed everyone in her orbit. They still managed to track the lady down and write snarky articles about her.
I still believe that considering everything that had been going on, their son would not have had a hope had she been in the care of the palace doctors. And everyone would have been keen to say how “sorry” they all were. Diabolical lot.
It’s a very misogynistic system. Women born in have enough trouble being treated as fully human. But women who marry in are simply doomed to abuse unless they find a way to liberate themselves as Meghan did.
They didn’t want an “independent” doctor for Diana. They wanted control. They wanted a doctor who would be totally loyal to the crown.
Protecting the Monarchy at ALL costs. Controlling everyone’s lives.
They have NOT changed.
Charles really is a monster. What kind of man tells his fiancee the day before the wedding that he doesn’t love her?
And she was just a kid, really. The image her brother paints of her at that party, being ignored by Charles, is painful.
Misery loves misery. He knew he didn’t want to marry her, but was too chickensh*t to back out himself. He knew he was entering into a loveless marriage, and wanted her to feel the same way.
Wow. I think you’re right, but…wow.
I agree. My mom was miserable and loved nothing more than making me miserable too.
I think Charles assumed that she approached the marriage the same way as him, as a necessary business transaction. Love had nothing to do with it. He said so himself. I don’t think he had any conception of how destructive that remark was to her. It doesn’t excuse him, but he is clueless about basic human emotions. He proves that every day in his treatment of his younger son and his family.
All they wanted was a proper virgin breeder for Charles.
I wish that she could have called the whole thing off. The British press would have turned completely against Diana. She would have been the bad person.
I hope that she finally found the love that she deserved from Dodi Fayed.
What a bunch of ghouls.
Didn’t Prince Philip say something about Diana breeding some height into the Windsor line?
So gross.
Maybe it’s was Charles ding fat fingers and not Diana waistline . Who the f does this big ear asshole think he is to demean a woman so far out of his reach. . He should have been kissing the ground she walked on .
“Her insecurity was increased a few days after the engagement announcement when Prince Charles had squeezed her waist and said, ‘Oh, a bit chubby here, aren’t we?’ This was a comment she found devastating.”
The British are so weird about weight. I mean, everyone is, but as I mentioned the other day, I once watched in horror as an English mother greeted her grown daughter at a party with the declaration that she had gotten so fat.
Charles is so casually cruel — it’s gross. And yeah, as Over It points out, Charles should have been grateful as hell that someone so beautiful (inside and out) was willing to marry his jug-eared, weirdo self. But then again, he must have known she was too good for him and he wanted to knock her down a peg or two.
Seriously. She was 5’10” and her waist was 29″? That’s thin! It’s shocking that it went down to only 23″. I’m 5 inches shorter and even at my thinnest, which was pretty thin, never went below 25″. My lord. Poor girl.
Please don’t extrapolate that example into the British as a whole. The people I know would never behave like that. I have found some Irish people much more likely to pass that kind of remark, but I don’t extend it to the nation as a whole.
I know Charles is meant to be the focal point here, but my God, this makes me absolutely furious with Diana’s father. My stepdaughter is 15, just a few years younger than Diana was, and I cannot imagine my husband/her dad pushing her into a doomed, abusive marriage for…what, exactly? Royal favor/connections (with a touch of sunk cost fallacy)? From what I’ve learned about British aristos, I’m imagining that Johnny Spencer basically sacrificed her daughter in exchange for invitations to like, posh shooting parties or some shit.
I believe her father was abusive to her mother which is why she left him without the kids. Then, being a male aristo he was able to gain full custody in the divorce. Another disgusting story.
@brassy – yes that’s accurate. I remember reading at the time back in 1981 how Diana‘s mother was painted as being flighty and abandoning the kids. It took years for the truth to come out, which was that Diana‘s father was abusive to her mother, and that being the more powerful of the two he was able to still get the children and have his ex-wife shunned.
Them making her use their doctor and not the one who had always known her is shocking. Literally controlling her body.
And controlling any narrative when something goes wrong. The royals sent away the queen’s cousins to a psychiatric hospital and listed them as dead.
I’m a year older than Diana and was studying in London during the time of the engagement. I remember reading that the Spencers had lived in the UK by many years and had considerably more aristocratic blood than the Windsors
My first reaction to the part about Diana possibly having ADHD and the associated Rejection Dysphoria Syndrome was how much I dislike armchair diagnoses, especially of those no longer living.
Then I went and read up on the condition, and I now believe I have a dear friend who likely suffers with it. As a result, I now have some better understanding of how I’ve probably failed her as a friend, and how I can do better.
So regardless of anything else, I’m glad that Earl Spencer, since he has the condition himself, chose to speak about it. I wonder how many others will be reached with helpful information as a result.
As for Diana, my first reaction was to reject the idea of her having difficulty with emotional regulation, which is commonly part of ADHD and is the mechanism of RSD. After all, what she was reacting to was real!
She DID have an asshole for a husband. He did constantly cheat on her, he was jealous of her, and did treat her terribly. She WAS under great pressure to perform as the perfect Princess.
All these points are known facts. And all this would be more than enough to drive anyone to be emotionally sensitive, whether they were especially sensitive to rejection & criticism or not.
But then I think about the fact that she also told us she suffered with bulimia, which is also commonly linked with emotional dysregulation. That too is a known fact. So maybe Spencer is not so far off as I first thought.
Either way, I’m another who is angry on Diana’s behalf all over again. And this is just the beginning of what’s going to be raked up by this book. I hope Spencer gives us a good dose of happy memories of his sister as well.
I’m in my mid 40s, and something I’ve learned about my adhd is that there’s a very high co morbidity with disordered eating. ADHD lends itself to skipping meals, forgetting to eat (legitimately), and binge type behaviors. I can believe his diagnosis, two of her “craziest” behaviors sounds very much like ADHD behaviors. To be fair, no one thought women could have adhd back then, or what it looked like outside of little boys, but it’s painful to think how stigmatized she was for her brain structure.
@IdlesAtCranky: I had the same initial reaction as you, and then I also read up on RSD (Cleveland Clinic website). I think that explains some of my own early life–although I can read almost any set of symptoms & think, oh, I have that, so, grain of salt & all.
I remember those photos of Diana walking alone at the cliff tops, no RPOs; I feel badly all over again for her.
I have listened to some of the tapes that Diana made, and she alludes to her husband’s psychological abuse. Telling your fiancée that you are happy to marry her but you don’t love her is an example of that. Being a supremely damaged man, Charles hates what this is doing to his reputation and I love that for him. I am also disgusted by Diana’s father – he should never have consented to that marriage.
Charles definitely abused her in various ways. He also has abused animals, several members of his own staff (some with physical violence) and he has abused his youngest son as well. Charles is, in a very fundamental way, an abuser – it seems to be an ingrained part of his personality.
The Palace can’t say that Charles is lying here because a lot was corroborated by Diana in the Diana in her own words documentary. I can’t help but see the parallels with Meghan’s story. I understand why the Palace found her difficult because she had agency. As someone mentioned up post the Palace and press were upset that Meghan had her own doctor and didn’t use the royal ones.
On top of the racism against Meghan, the institution saw her as another potential Diana. Beautiful, intelligent, charismatic. Being married to the “spare” couldn’t save her. If anything, it made her more threatening. It was obvious she would outshine them all, especially Kate.
Team Diana, Charles Spencer, Harry, Meghan and the kids.