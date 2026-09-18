Dolly Parton posthumously accepted an award in a pre-recorded video message



It’s been almost a month since we lost Dolly Parton. Her family has shared more about her final days, including that she only told a few people about her health because she didn’t want to worry anyone. Her sister, Stella Parton, also revealed that before she passed, Dolly was willing to try experimental drugs to help improve treatments.

This week, Dolly received two special tributes. The first was at the Emmy Awards. Sally Field spoke about their friendship and Reba McEntire performed “Appalachian Memories.” On September 16, Dolly was posthumously honored with the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Honors & Awards. This time, Brandi Carlile and the band I’m With Her sang “Coat of Many Colors” after Emmylou Harris paid tribute to her longtime friend’s legacy. Emmylou also introduced an acceptance video Dolly made before her death. From People:

Parton’s message, recorded before her death, showcased her famed charm as she addressed the crowd: “Well, hey, it’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.” “I mean, roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains,” Parton continued. “It’s that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album, Hungry Again. And that project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways.” “Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts,” Parton said. “I want to thank everyone at the AMA for recognizing me with this award. It’s a great honor truly, and just know that I will always love you.”

[From People]

I got chills watching Dolly’s video acceptance speech. How many things did she leave us?! The Americana Music Association announced that she was a recipient on August 6, so I bet she recorded it around the same time she made her other health updates. I love what she said about her Americana era being a “musical renaissance.” Dolly showed time and time again that she could seamlessly cross genres. Emmylou’s speech was great, too. She honored Dolly’s songwriting and performance abilities, mentioned her charity initiatives, and invoked her famous quote, ”If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” Dolly was a true trailblazer and inspiration.

Speaking of honoring Dolly’s memory, there’s an update on the Nashville International Airport renaming. On September 11, the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of overturning a rule that required someone be dead for two years before an airport can be named after them. There’s still a lot of bureaucracy to work through before it’s official, but that was the biggest hurdle.