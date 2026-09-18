Tyra Banks wants access to raw interviews for her lawsuit against ANTM documentary



Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model came out on Netflix in February with all three episodes available at once (as is the Netflix way). I bring that detail up to underscore how easy it was to binge the whole series… then move on to the next documentary obsession. So if you happened to feature prominently in Reality Check and felt like you glaringly didn’t come off as well as everyone else interviewed, the initial bad coverage might sting, but would blow over pretty quickly, in the grand scheme of things. Probably the worst thing to do, from a PR perspective, would be to remind everyone of just how out-of-touch you appeared by filing a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the filmmakers — four months after the fact. But she didn’t consult me, so instead the reality we’re all checking out now is Tyra Banks modeling the Streisand effect. Last month, Netflix filed to have the lawsuit dismissed, denying Tyra’s allegations that the three-hour interview she sat for was deliberately edited “to support a false narrative.” But the case is moving along, with Tyra’s legal team asking for access to all the raw interviews:

Tyra Banks’ fight for hours of unaired footage shot for the “America’s Next Top Model” documentary is heating up … with the producers scoffing at the supermodel’s request, TMZ has learned. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Netflix and the documentary producers are opposing Tyra’s attempt to get her hands on the unaired raw footage of her former friends Miss J and Jay Manuel that didn’t end up in the doc. Tyra believes the footage could help prove her claim that she was defamed due to producers selectively editing the interviews. The producers argue Tyra has no right to the raw interview footage, all internal communications about Tyra, all draft scripts, all story notes, and deposition testimony of filmmakers, editors, and others involved in producing or reviewing the documentary. Netflix also had issues with Tyra wanting their internal viewership data. They insist none of these items are the type of targeted discovery allowed to prove her claims, insisting her requests are way too broad … particularly at this early stage of the litigation.

[From TMZ]

I have always been in favor of Netflix releasing Tyra’s full, unedited, hours-long interview. I think seeing that footage would decisively prove the case… in favor of the filmmakers. Plus it would just be plain entertaining! Call it a study of human narcissism. But what is Tyra gonna do with everyone else’s raw interviews? From a legal standpoint, that is. Cause between the request for ALL the footage and ALL the production notes, I have a vision in my head of Tyra hunkering down with a bowl of hot ice cream and obsessively poring over the evidentiary proof of every time someone connected to the series ever uttered her name. She started out by claiming Netflix edited her footage to look bad, and if they’d only included the necessary context, which she purportedly provided, she would not have come off as so delusional. (My word, not hers.) But wanting to review all the other interviews is, well, it’s giving real “Everyone involved was out to get me!” vibes. What’s the strategy here?

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