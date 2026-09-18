Shailene Woodley’s stylist: people were ‘rude and mean’ about Shailene’s Emmys’ look

Shailene Woodley’s mismatched Balenciaga outfit at the Emmys was swiftly and near-universally declared the worst of the night. Shailene was at the top of every worst-dressed list with almost no competition. Maybe there were worse outfits on lesser-known celebrities, but people weren’t talking about them. There were elements of Shailene’s look that may have worked, the sequin pants were cool, but the gloves, necklace, too-loose bright top and styling were a total miss.
In my coverage of her look, I mentioned her stylist, Karla Welch, by name. Someone sent her out looking like that and I thought we should talk about it! Karla also styles Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson, all of whom are known for divisive fashion. Only Tracee pulls it off consistently, but I digress.
Karla heard people talking about Shailene and she thinks the negative reactions say so much about them! Instead of addressing the well-deserved criticism, she focused on the few people who were rude, because it’s always easy to strawman Internet arguments. Here is what she wrote on Threads along with some of my favorite responses. (I’m not crediting people by username because I’m not sure all of them would want that.) To her credit Karla left this thread up. I think I know why, which I’ll discuss in a moment.
Initial thread: karlawelchstylist
Love or hate something fine but it’s an opinion and it can even be a conversation but being super rude and mean and taking glee from it, well that says a lot more about the mouths it’s coming from. 🖤
Selected top responses
You did a HORRIBLE job and a disservice to your client. Learn from this.
–
Really? now you are upset because people are justifiably calling you out?
–
What it says is that lay people, not professional stylists, know what looks bad and you made her look really bad.
–
the hair, the gloves, everything just didn’t flow. It’s like she got styled by some lady at the goodwill store on 75% red tag days.
–
You know you did her dirty
–
There’s a difference between simply not liking the colour or style and an outfit that doesn’t fit properly because the details weren’t thought through. The top needed wider, lower underarm cutouts, and the pants looked like they were almost falling off. When you can clearly see that the outfit doesn’t flatter her body type, how can you let her walk out like this, especially for such an important occasion. This feels like such a huge letdown.
As of publication time the pinned thread on Karla’s account is a photo of Shailene dressed up before the Emmys looking like she’s about to cry. That’s next to a photo of the words “trigger warning” in white typewriter font on a black background. This lady knows what she’s doing! Shailene’s outfit was a deliberate troll, and complaining about “mean” people was a way to extend the news cycle. We’re a little late to the pity party, but we’re talking about this on the Friday after the Emmys so it worked.
Given that Shailene switched her after party look to remove the goofy gloves and wear a Laurie Anderson t-shirt over that loose cleavage-baring vest, I would assume she didn’t like it either. Karla is complaining about the complaints instead of owning up to her mistake. I wonder if she apologized to Shailene and if Shailene is going to keep working with her.
I can’t let you go without mentioning my favorite response to her pinned thread of Shailene’s outfit. “Is she about to deliver a calf?!”
Photos credit: Cover Images, Getty and via Threads
Because it was awful.
🤝👏oh please, it’s your job to dress celebrities in expensive clothes, such a tough life going to fashion shows and getting access to designers. Shut up and take the criticism and move on. Her hair person should be dragged too.
The outfit would have been bad no matter what, but if the top and bottom weren’t three sizes too big for her, it might have some across as more quirky than ugly. And there’s no excusing the gloves.
I would have just told the stylist “hell no I am not wearing this shit.” I guess that’s why I’m not a famous actress….
Seriously. These people have enough clout that they can say “no, thanks. Please get me something else.”
The stylist is working for the celebrity, right? Aren’t they supposed to bring several outfits, in advance, for the celebrity to pick from? Does the celebrity have nothing in their own closet for backup in the event only one outfit shows up? Don’t they have the right to say, “Hell Nah, not wearing that!”
The runway styling had a dark cape instead of those awfully misplaced gloves. While that didn’t look like anything I’d wear to the Emmys either, it was marginally better than this.
What made me pause when I saw the first pic of SW was her hair looking like a turban to me. It took some time for it to register that it was her actual hair.
Too bad Karla Welch didn’t feel like admitting she did SW wrong, instead resorting to blame others for their perception of the bad styling.
What a gigantic fail.
It was bad and shapeless. It was the hair that did it for me. Such a miss by a usually great stylist.
Karla could have easily said that they want to take a risk, experiment and that in retrospect it wasn’t the look they wanted, or something like that.
That cape and hood pulled the whole look together! Plus the blue top on the runway was oversized and draped on the model. On SW it was giving swimwear.
It was an illfitting mess. You know it’s bad when putting on a normal tshirt over it is a big improvement,
This outfit was not a deliberate troll — Shailene just dresses in kind of off-beat, artsy stuff. I like it and still maintain that it’s way better than being boring.
And I still totally agree!
It’s her style, but it doesn’t work when she looks so embarrassed in it.
If she’d rolled out with a cheeky smile and chin held high, we’d treat her like Helena Bonham Carter or Tilda Swinton. Instead, she looks painfully uncomfortable in a ridiculous outfit that we all (correctly) call ridiculous for a week.
I don’t think it was a troll, I think she just wanted attention. Lots of celebs dress oddly on the red carpet to get people talking (the swan dress, the Amex dress, etc.). So she got the attention she wanted, just maybe not quite the way she wanted because the ‘look’ was such a fail.
I quite like the idea behind the look, but not the execution. Part of me wants to applaud the effort to spare us yet another champagne nude dress and take risks, at least there’s that and that’s what the stylist could have said – in fashion you take risks and try something different, and sometimes it misfires. She could just own it and move on.
The blue top didn’t make sense at all .. it was a mess.
It’s not just the outfit being so big it’s wearing HER…it’s the styling…she ACTUALLY could’ve rocked TF outta this with a proper fit & her hair & makeup being wild (big hair don’t care)…which is a look we’ve NEVA seen on her..
Law Roach would NEVA🤣
totally agree, lala! i think if you want to build an outfit around the pants, you could make that work. personally i think they’re just wrong for her. they look so heavy, and they’re just pulling her down. i would almost always choose a color over a neutral, but i don’t think the blue goes at all. i think it only kind of even works on the runway version because of the drama of the hooded cape they paired it with. and i just don’t think the gloves and necklace work at all. like you say, it’s the styling more than the actual outfit that let her down here. also, if you look at the pictures, she just doesn’t look happy or comfortable at all. looking at her fashion history, she’s worn a lot of different things, and looked pretty great in almost all of it. this just looks like the stylist wanted to try something or create a moment, and it didn’t work. but, like someone said above, at least it’s interesting and not another champagne nude!
Maybe I’m crazy but while a bit jarring, I actually kind of like this look. It’s the blue that stands out. I find it interesting. Now I want a top with a deep vee, though not that deep. I think the slouchy fit is a bit weird but I think it’s very interesting. I like the pants. Nothing wrong with taking risks. Fashion doesn’t always need to be pretty to have an impact.
The pants are a little large, but they could’ve worked by wearing a simple black silk camisole amd ditching the gloves. She also needed an actual hairstyle.
Oh Ma’am, you failed. Own it. The outfit makes her look like a kid playing dress up in their moms closet. She should have made the fit on the pants impeccable. Then the droopy top wouldn’t have been so bad, the entire thing resembled a melting candle.
People are not horrible and mean for pointing out the obvious. This wasn’t a case of people didn’t get it, it was edgy or avant-garde, it was ugly.
And the hair make up take an ugly outfit and made it worse. Do your job well if you don’t want criticism.
I feel like when you have someone with LEGS for days like Shailene, you show the legs. They are her best physical attribute!
I’m with Kaiser on the best comment: those gloves really do look like she just went shoulder-deep, twice, in a heroic effort to bring a breech baby cow safely into this cold hard world!
Take away the necklace & gloves, make it a high ponytail instead of a low one, and hey presto! the outfit is already 1000% better, even before the fit issues are addressed.
@IDLESATCRANKY Agree on high pony and removing the necklace and gloves.
I’d pair it with a black satin bando top and a low, small black belt so the pants go above it a few inches. And she should pull the pants up another inch to sit high. Those pants might be shiny jewelry and the bagginess purposeful if not competing with all those colors, cuts and materials.
I’m all for individuality in style and LOVE people taking risk and appreciate the weird. This just seems so discombobulated and egregious it actually makes my brain angry. I never care what people wear, but there are dark forces at work here. LOL
Karla is probably Team Aaron…
Aaron Rodgers: Tries and fails to dim Shailene’s shine.
Shailene: Bitch, I’m coming out glaring!
Me in Lucille Bluth’s voice: Good for her.
I didn’t hate it. And, I can’t be the only one who sees the vision?
I see it too. I think if the blue wasn’t so bright, it may have worked better but this is how it was on the runway.
I love this look. Shailene Woodley has a quirky vibe I appreciate. You can critique a look without the brutal snark or mean girl energy. I don’t know why people needed to react with such vitriol. It’s not the look for everyone. –
My first words when I saw a photo of her were “I think I get it?” Like I whispered it to myself out loud, looool. For junior homecoming I wore a periwinkle cashmere top with a periwinkle A-line satin skirt—the most ’90s!—and for senior prom I wore an Anthropologie ballgown skirt with a totally mismatched top. (While thin I took advantage of my non-figure by being a complete fashion victim.) So I see the vision!! I think champagne-colored gloves, or a sheer wrap, or just anything else?? A black tube top, anything.
It was fugly. Period. And the hair was a hot mess, too.
Look it was a hideous look. She was getting dragged all over Instagram by influencer/stylists/lovers of fashion.
People can have opinions. And no one was cruel to her personally on this site. It was all about the wretched look. It’s gossip. Nobody went after her as a person or an actress. She chose the Hollywood life. Deal with it.
but we aren’t talking about the weird shit her ex said about her any more, so fair play
Hideous lookw/o gloves and necklace something breezier could have happened
But this is just ugly
The stylist should have kept silent. It seems unprofessional and immature if she can’t take the criticism. It’s a bizarre outfit and was always going to freak people out.