Royalists are in shambles over King Charles’ statement on Charles Spencer’s book

Royal reporters have been feasting throughout September. But there’s a problem! Having spent years catastrophizing every single thing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have no idea what to do when the Earl Spencer, an aristocrat with deeper ties than the mostly-German Windsors, decides to tell his side and his sister’s side. The Windsors are in shambles but so are the royal commentators. Adding fuel to the fire, it’s clear that King Charles and his palace lackeys are running around, screaming, crying and throwing up over the Earl Spencer’s book. So, the Daily Mail’s royalists sat around and war-gamed the whole situation. One of the big topics was whether the palace should have issued that statement earlier in the week, the statement of: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.” Another version of “recollections may vary.” How many times can the Windsors call their critics “liars”?
Buckingham Palace’s statement on Earl Spencer’s book claims was a ‘terribly misguided mistake’, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden has claimed. Speaking on a new episode of this newspaper’s flagship Palace Confidential show, Mr Eden was joined by Royal Editor Rebecca English, Queen Elizabeth II’s former Press Secretary Ailsa Anderson and host Luke Blackall.
Mr Eden has revealed that he believes the Palace’s statement was ‘terribly misguided’ – and that it was ‘unnecessary’ for the King to have responded ‘so quickly’ to the Earl’s explosive claims.
‘I’m just terribly saddened and actually quite angry about it. I think it was a terribly misguided thing to do – to respond so quickly in this way,’ said Mr Eden in the latest Palace Confidential episode. Mr Spencer, 62, said that Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, has been written to correct ‘untruths’ told about his older sister – and saw him lift the lid on an alleged incendiary row with the now King over Diana’s funeral arrangements almost 30 years ago.
‘Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen took that view of “never complain, never explain”,’ Mr Eden added. ‘Yes, the exception was after the Oprah Winfrey interview. But even that statement people remember it for the recollections may vary, but it was a very emollient statement.’ Mr Eden added that while the late Queen’s statement was an attempt to ‘smooth things over’, Charles’s response to Earl Spencer’s claims took a more ‘aggressive’ tone.
‘The reason I’m angry about it is because the King never said anything when Harry’s book came out,’ said Mr Eden. ‘It was terrible the things that Harry said about Prince William and particularly Catherine who never answered back. As soon as a book comes out that criticises him for something he said 30 years ago, he rushes to put out a statement the week before the book comes out. I think it’s a terrible mistake.’
Rebecca English then added: ‘I can’t make up my mind whether it was the right thing to do. But I don’t think we can deny that this has changed the way the book is being perceived.’
Ms Anderson said: ‘I understand what you are saying about Spare. What Charles Spencer is saying is about the death of a woman and her ex-husband’s reaction to it which is abhorrent in any set of circumstances, whether you’re a member of the Royal Family or someone walking down the street. And I think that is why they have reacted so quickly, is because of the set of circumstances compared to Spare.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I agree that the circumstances were different between Swan Song and Spare, between Charles Spencer and Prince Harry. The palace rightly or wrongly believed (and still believes to this day) that they can control Harry, that they own Harry, that they can control the Sussexes’ story. Spare also has a throughline of love – Harry’s love for his negligent father most of all. Charles Spencer has a different story altogether, because he knows what actually happened and how then-Prince Charles actually behaved. The comparison isn’t to Spare, it’s to Netflix’s The Crown. When The Crown started covering the Diana years, the palace did everything they could (including threatening lawsuits) over how the show covered Diana. Basically, King Charles knows what he did and he’s still trying to rewrite the ghastly way he treated Diana. The king is a thin-skinned dogs-t father and dogs-t husband who loses his mind whenever anyone calls him out on it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit West Wales
Barmouth
Naming of a new lifeboat ‘RNLB Princess of Wales’
Diana’s coat dress is made of tan coloured checked wool with brown leather cuffs and collar and was designed by designer Arabella Pollen.,Image: 549312049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no , Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
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HRH PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES
Attending the funeral of the Duchess of Windsor at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
CE 208401 29.04.1986,Image: 502725105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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HRH PRINCE OF WALES
and HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
CMS 151805 26.07.1982,Image: 502725297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada
Diana is wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith at Kangol
City Hall, Prince George, British Columbia,Image: 513291383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Diana, Princess of Wales,Image: 514932301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William
Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Margaret
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Trooping the Colour,Image: 514953405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada.
Ottawa
Tree planting at Rideau Hall,Image: 536838627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales leave St. Paul’s Cathedral in a carriage after their wedding on 29 July 1981.,Image: 542511529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anwar Hussein / Avalon
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ST ASAPH, WALES – APRIL 02: King Charles III sings during the Royal Maundy Service at St Asaph Cathedral on April 02, 2026 in St Asaph, Wales. The King presented the Maundy recipients, 77 men and 77 women with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy money. The white purse held specially minted silver Maundy coins. This year, the red purse contained a £5 coin marking the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth and a 50p coin celebrating 50 years of The King’s Trust. The Royal Maundy gifts recognised the recipients’ exceptional Christian service and their contributions to their local communities.,Image: 1088209815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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King Charles III during a visit to the new Whittle Laboratory, at the University of Cambridge. Picture date: Monday July 20, 2026.,Image: 1117602970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Joe Giddens/Avalon
Diana was chosen in an almost eugenic fashion to be the baby-maker for the perpetuation of the Windsor line. Very archaic and dehumanizing and not at all in tune with any of the Barbara Cartlands she stuffed her young head with. I’m enjoying seeing Chucky twist, but it doesn’t right any of the terrible wrongs done.
I do kind of love the reference to the Crown. Do we think Charles Spencer watched the Diana seasons and said oh hell no. He probably watched that and immediately said get me on the phone with a publisher bc nope it ain’t going down like that. Peter Morgan’s weak and insipid portrayal of that time period was an absolute embarrassment
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Morgan was right about Diana being a ghost that haunts. Except this ghost is about karma.
I downgraded my rating of The Crown after they sweetened up Chuck’s image, then barely watched Willy-Kitty episodes. To this day, my favorite Crown is S2:E3, where Betty spins the globe and tells the children “these British…Territories…have to be visited every once in a while, so they don’t feel neglected or forgotten, and don’t get any silly ideas like becoming independent.” One can hope for silly ideas.
I thought Elizabeth Debicki did an excellent job playing her, but I didn’t care for how she was written. And the William/Kate stuff was cringe. And the actor playing Harry did not look or sound like him at all. He looked like Eddie Redmayne.
They purposely chose an unattractive actor to play Harry and a handsome actor to play William. They also made William serious and mature, and Harry unstable and reckless. Wow, how the tables have changed…
I do think this is pushback against the Crown and the past decade and a half of the narrative against Diana, including William blaming the BBC for Diana becoming paranoid. While Spencer backed up that Martin Bashir presented doctored checks of an allegedly aborted paid for by Charles, and other frauds, he did not take the full view that William did. In fact, I believe he said or knows Diana was always going to take an interview with someone.
Charles didn’t publicly defend Camilla, either, when Spare came out. But now that the criticism is directed squarely at him, it’s all “ow, ow, ow.”
Oooh. Good point. Charles is rlly something.
I guess Charles thought that booting Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore after the Oprah interview was enough to defend Camilla (iirc the rota reports at the time claimed this)? Or am I getting it wrong?
Also, Eden’s “a very emollient statement” makes me think of the Princess Bride: That word – I do not think it means what you think it means…
Well, he means it the sense of “soothing” but it wasn’t that at all. It was a fancy way of saying, “you’re lying.” And the later stories that claimed Kate was directly involved in the statement dilutes the idea that these were QEII’s words. Maybe Kate wasn’t involved, but others were.
Didn’t he boot them out of Frogmore after Spare came out? The Oprah interview was before that.
FFS, can they give the “never complain, never explain” thing a rest?? The royals haven’t adhered to that mantra for years — they’ve been fighting their battles in the press for as long as I can remember. They are the whiniest bitches on the face of the earth.
And why was that considered admirable anyway? It reeks of arrogance and imperiousness. It makes it clear that QEII thought she was above accountability, above having to explain her conduct and that of other royals.
Everyone ought to be expected to explain their mistakes, especially those living on the public dime.
Exactly, the entire notion is just arrogant. Like, don’t even dare ask us about anything. Similarly to the “recollections may wary” they just repeat this line so much that they make it sound like law and then pose as the victims of it. It makes my blood boil when they paint William the victim of Harry’s accusations because “Harry knows he can’t fight back” because #ncne. Oh for fcks sake, he does nothing but complain and explain by telling one lie after the other. He learned that from the Windsor too.
One of the reasons why the Queen lobbied for the Royal Household to exempt from anti-driscrimination laws was the idea that the Royal House should never be put in a position where it could be criticized, i.e. them being found to breach of anti-discrimination legislature because they wouldn’t emply non-white people as anything other than domestics.
So the Royal Households are not subject to anti-discrimination legislature but I am curious to know if royal staff have any kind of ordinary legal protections or if the Palace have managed to be exempt from that as well. Who knows – but the royals seem to think that they can treat their employees with impunity considering the many stories of Charles violently berating and even physically assaulting staff without consequence.
@ArtHistorian, one of my favorite things is that the Royal household considers being Irish or Polish to be diversity in their workplace. Legitimately tickles me.
I haven’t really been keeping current here over the last month or so because it’s all so much of the same stories over and over but, I am really enjoying the hoopla around this book and how it’s got the royals making twits out of themselves (more than usual). And Kaiser’s observations and photo selections are *chef’s kiss*!
The monarchy is a mess and I’m laughing at these articles because Chuck seems completely rattled and caught off guard.. it’s only going to get worse when the public gets their hands on this book.
Will the sea of yellow placards grow in the streets?
Charles’ biggest fear was that Diana would be an even bigger deal after her death. That she wouldn’t be forgotten.
Well, his fears have come true by his own hands. Everyone remembers a martyr who did good works in life.
Now Charles is “Not Our King” and Diana is forever “Our Queen of Hearts”.
Harry was a kid when his mom died and there’s so much he probably doesn’t know that was said at that time and how members of the BRF reacted, including his dad. That was never stuff he was going to cover in Spare because he probably didn’t know all of it. All he knew was he was a confused, grief-stricken kid left with a family who didn’t protect him and William enough in the wake of Diana’s death (they never should have been included in the procession behind Diana’s coffin). William was portrayed in a more unflattering light than Charles in Spare, which is why there is such a deep rift between them. But Charles got off really, really easy with Spare.
However Charles Spencer was an adult when Diana died and as I said yesterday, he has nothing to lose from publishing this book. He doesn’t care about keeping a relationship with Charles and he doesn’t care about his position in the royal family. He doesn’t depend them on them for lodgings and money unlike Prince Andrew, the York sisters etc. The fact that Charles can’t control him at all is the funniest thing about this whole fallout. And that stupid (but hilarious) statement just makes Charles look like an idiot. Some may argue it’s crass for Charles Spencer to publish a book about his sister but so many other random people have done it, why not her own brother?
“William was portrayed in a more unflattering light than Charles in Spare, which is why there is such a deep rift between them.”
One could argue the the “deep rift between then” was created primarily by William’s actions, attitude towards Harry, his entitlement to Harry’s life, and Harry’s decision to opt out of living under William’s demands and thumb, not Harry writing a book which mentioned what William said and did to him.
Well before Spare was published, Harry described his relationship with William with one word: SPACE.
That sounds like a pretty big rift already.
Harry’s beef against William is also about the constant briefing against Meghan by KP. William didn’t put a stop to the shenanigans of Jason Knuff, or Christian Jones.
Harry knows very well what William did.
Diana was so beautiful, and so chic in that beige dress and beret. But it’s the innate charisma that makes you want to look at her again and again.
100%. Every word.
At first, she wore dreadful clothes—typical for an Englishwoman—yet she still looked beautiful because she possessed such charm and a youthful, lovely, warm face with kind eyes. Harry gets that from her. 🙂 She matured and grew more beautiful with age, especially after she ditched those royal “stylists” and put herself in the hands of European professionals. I loved her with short hair and that simple French style. It was also great that she never fixed her slightly crooked nose. That was who she was—it was quintessentially her; she didn’t need to change or fix anything, except for her abusive husband.
He answered so quickly because he knows it’s true. This quick response is an admission of guilt as far as I’m concerned. Any rational thinking person would think, “Damn, that was quick!” He didn’t do it for Harry’s book because that would be calling his son a liar. Not a problem when it comes to a member of Diana’s family.
I agree that the appropriate comparison is to the Crown not Spare. The Palace reaction to the Crown was almost the same the only difference was they sent out Charles and Camilla’ friends to defend then rather than issuing a statement.
Bet all their asses are sweating bullets, Charlie , Comilla and the entire rat rota . They all stuck on dumb because an entire new generation is seeing this all over the world and falling in love with Diana and hating Charles and cams . All that money spent to rehabilitate the two of them and the Earl takes down those Bricks with a hard copy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Charles is looking considerably older. The chickens are coming home to roost.
I was a teenager when Diana died, you can’t gaslight ny living memory. Mum saw the boys walking behind the Diana’s coffin and blamed the entire Windsor clan for not putting the children’s interest first. I remember Charles Spencer’s speech. I also remember reading the telephone conversation around 2000 Murdoch law suit. So honestly we have had enough of both gaslighting and erasure of our living memory. Social media won’t let you get away with false narrative.
Agree!
Erasure, yes. I’ve told this story here before, but when I visited Buckingham Palace years ago, there were literally no images of Princess Diana in the gift shop. Not one. I asked an employee why that was and she answered, “Diana isn’t a royal and she doesn’t live in the palace.” By that time Diana was dead, so how stupid to say she didn’t live in the palace. I tried to find other images of Diana and I think I came up with one postcard with her face on it. That entire country and those who lead it very deliberately tried to erase that lovely, mistreated princess. And they tried to bury her memory too. History is written by the victors, I once read, and Diana was defeated by the victors. But valiant Harry and the Earl Spencer are standing up for a true queen, the beloved Diana, may she rest in peace.
Thank G-d the tables have turned. Finally.