Prince Harry finds inspiration from people who ‘get back up’ after being knocked down

Is it just me or has Prince Harry gained some weight since he’s come back to the UK? He looks good, but I got so used to seeing him looking super-trim when he lived in California. He looks like he’s put on a “freshman fifteen” now that he’s eating his British favorites. A proper Sunday roast? It has to be more than that. Anyway, here are some photos of Harry on Friday, during a visit to Ninestiles Academy in Birmingham. He wore a black Invictus polo and launched a new Invictus-themed education project. (Sidenote: I’m including a bizarre optical-illusion photo where it looks like Harry has no bottom half.)

The Duke of Sussex had said he is inspired by “people that get knocked down and get back up”. Prince Harry, 42, made the comments while launching a new Invictus Games education scheme at Ninestiles Academy in Birmingham.

Speaking to pupils about what inspired him, the Duke said: “I would take a guess that every single person here is here because of the support that they’ve been given by other people. So the people that inspire me are the people that get knocked down and get back up.”

During the visit, in the host city of next year’s Invictus Games, the Duke also played pickleball with the children as he marked the launch of the education initiative, Inspire.

The scheme enables teachers to use stories in lessons from the Invictus Games – the Duke’s sporting event for wounded and sick military personnel – in subjects ranging from maths to the performing arts.

The Duke also urged the pupils to strike a “balance” between mental and physical health, saying: “Everything in life is about balance.”

[From The Telegraph]

It’s nice, and I suspect we’ll see Harry making regular appearances in Birmingham specifically in the lead-up to next year’s games. Incidentally, I totally agree that the Sussexes’ UK move is mostly to do with Invictus as opposed to A) King Charles’ health, B) an obsession with British private education, C) the Earl Spencer’s book or D) Meghan finding work in the UK. A lot of you have been yelling at me because I continue to point out that Harry and his team have not explicitly said that the move is for Invictus though. But… they haven’t. They haven’t said anything about it, they haven’t used Invictus as a justification for the move whatsoever. And in that information vacuum, conspiracies will continue to grow and fester.

Speaking of conspiracies, the Mirror’s Russell Myers had a piece about how all of Harry’s moves are specially designed to relaunch himself as a working royal. Myers notes in his piece: “But Harry’s return is causing concern within the royal family and as I understand, he intends to throw himself full-throttle back into public engagements with more than a quasi-royal feel, it poses the question, just how will they deal with it.” Myers also suggested that the Windsors should actually draw up a written agreement with the Sussexes about how they will coordinate with Harry’s “quasi-royal” events. It’s not the worst idea, but it won’t happen.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Prince Harry finds inspiration from people who ‘get back up’ after being knocked down”

  1. Shiela Kerr says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:52 am

    I am one of those who believe this move is related to Invictus. I also believe this family will remain in the UK until the games are completed in 2027. I am also very proud how Meghan is protecting her peace by denying those gutter rats photo’s of her as she navigates this quagmire she is tolerating for her husband.

    Reply
  2. JFerber says:
    September 21, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Sheila Kerr, well said.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment