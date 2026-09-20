Mail: Prince Harry & Meghan will re-Sussexit back to Montecito if they don’t get security

In the past week, Prince Harry has done two solo “public engagements” in the UK, one in London and one in Birmingham. These were his first public appearances since moving his family back to the UK. While Harry was well-received at both Invictus events, he did not have royal police protection for either event. He and his wife and children are still not getting anything like that, because Ravec and the Home Office seem to be slow-walking everything. Well, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff has a big new exclusive. Remember, Boshoff was the one who correctly predicted the “Reverse Megxit.” And now she’s forecasting the possibility of a Sussexit 2.0, all because of this security issue.
A return to Montecito has not been ruled out: For as farce, crisis and drama continues to cling to the Sussexes, I am told by well-placed sources the extraordinary news that a return to Montecito, California – for good – has not been ruled out. Actually, it could come within weeks. Indeed, it is apparently ‘likely’ that the family will quit the UK (again) if Harry doesn’t get the improved taxpayer-funded security which he has been demanding for years, and which an astonishing 53,000 people and rising have signed a petition to say they don’t want him to have.
A decision within days: Those close to the duke say that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) decision on security for him, wife Meghan and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, is expected ‘within days’. It was only confirmed on Monday that an assessment over the security of Harry and Meghan is now being carried out as they are residing in the UK.
Harry still believes that British security is determined by need: Harry’s belief, apparently, is that his case is unimpeachably strong in terms both of need and entitlement, and so he thinks he will get it. I’m told: ‘It feels inevitable that Ravec will do something, that is what H [Harry] thinks. He is a target not because of a lifestyle choice he made but because of who he was when he was born. He thinks that a decision will come imminently, this week or next week, and that it will be a Ravec U-turn. The expectation is that the Home Office will try and play down and mute as much as they can to save face, but it is coming.’ However the duke’s friend adds: ‘If he doesn’t get [security] then I believe he will go back to Montecito for good, and that could be as soon as half-term. The view is that if they don’t get security then it will have to mean that Ravec has been nobbled. The need is so clear, what else could be the explanation? So if he doesn’t get it then he will take that as a sign that there are deeper elements at play. In that case then he will be safer in the US than in the UK, so he will return.’
The Sussexes enjoy the Cotswolds: For now they are staying in a house on the estate of a wealthy friend in the Cotswolds. They think it is ‘ideal’ and apparently love it there. Harry has said that they will be staying in the house (rent-free) until at least Christmas and despite molten torrents of estate-agent gossip, he and Meghan haven’t started house-hunting yet, which lends credence to the idea that the move isn’t absolutely inked in at this point.
The school run fracas: A friend of Harry’s reveals the full details of the ‘untenable’ school run which the Sussexes essayed twice. I hear the journey, of 30-plus miles, took two hours there and back. The Sussexes apparently can’t believe that they weren’t even able to so much as use a bus lane to cut through the snarl-ups. As the friend said: ‘At the moment the fact is that they continue to be seen as private citizens to the point where they can’t even drive in a bus lane.’ What’s worse – and surely embarrassing for Meghan, who likes to boast that she has a ‘freakish attention to detail’ – is that they had failed to realise when planning the daily routine that Archie finishes at 4.15pm and Lili – in pre-prep – needs to be collected at 3pm. It’s an oversight almost as large as Meghan holding her jam tongs upside down.
Unfazed Sussexes: The friend says: ‘They are quite unfazed about it to be honest. They tried it, it didn’t work, but it’s early days of schooling for the kids and early in the term and they’ve now found another school. This is a long-term plan for them, they are in it for the long haul.’
I remember in June and July of this year, in the lead-up to the Sussexes’ UK visit, when sources were saying similar things about security, that Harry really believed that the risk assessment had been completed and his family would fly into the UK with their police security already attached. That’s not what happened, because the garbage Windsors continue to endanger Harry and his wife and children. The risk assessment had been paused and Harry and Meghan changed their plans, which was one of the big reasons why there are security issues in the UK: the Windsors use security to control Harry and Meghan. But hey, if Harry and Meghan re-Sussexited in October, I would be THRILLED. Dragging Meghan and the kids back to Trauma Blender Isle with no police protection was one of the dumbest gambles ever.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Well, if the Sussex’s coming back for a few months achieved nothing else, we got the hysterical pictures of Won’t and Can’t picking up litter and pushing a barrel.
…and kidnapping frail old ladies!
I am sorry but I don’t believe that “friends” of Harry is briefing Boshoff and letting her blame Meghan for the school run security set up and make fun of her jam making in the same sentence.
Harry’s friends don’t talk to the Wail.
Anyone who actually makes jam or preserves knows the tongs can be use either way. It’s personal preference, there is no right or wrong way to use them. The lengths they stretch to criticize Meghan are ridiculous. SHE USES CANNING TONGS THE WAY I WOULDN’T !!
That really is an Avocado Toast level sin! ROFL. They got nothing, it’s so funny. But now I almost want H&M to stay on Salty Isle for a while just to drive all the usual villains insane.
The security issue has always depended on Charles’ attention and good will. I can imagine the Spencer book has derailed that. “Uh, your majesty? Sir? If you could please come out from under the bed?”
Let’s put aside any feelings that anyone has about Harry and/or Meghan. The fact is that he is the son of the king of an influential Western world country and, for whatever reason, that country fails to provide the king’s son (one of the king’s sons, anyway) proper security. I hope changes are made before any of the Sussexes get hurt.
The Sussexes have practiced stealth move for the past year. First Harry, then Meghan and finally the family with the children. Last week, Harry did two announced events and one not announced (Save the children). They know how to travel.
Knowing RAVEC, they moved prepared to no have security. But the most idiotic theory is about them going back to Montecito which is a no brainer since they have confirmed the move was temporarily.
OK, I have been giving them a lot of leeway because I was certain that this wasn’t the half thought out rushed decision to return. But now the more facts we’re getting I’m questioning their logic. Who would choose a school 30 miles away regardless of security issues? that’s bananas!
And regarding Harry’s assumption about finally getting his Security back, he should’ve known the jig was up back in July when they snatched his Security away and played those games. I know he really really really wants to work out but come on!
Thirty miles away from what? They chose the school, but didn’t yet have a permanent home. Perhaps they were intending to buy a place closer to the school and didn’t think a temporary school run would be a problem.
Boshoff is strongly implying that they thought they’d have special access to quicker and more secure routes, because they’d have security.
@CIOTOG – Sure, maybe. But the press keeps talking about “30 miles away” as if they had any idea where the starting point was intended to be. When H&M’s security teams were “practicing” over the summer, what was the route – we don’t know. Where did the Sussexes plan to live – we don’t know. Did their plans change once they moved – we don’t know.
Even the whole story about H&M needing months to get Archie and Lili to be enrolled in a school – did they? They managed to move the kids to a new school in just a couple of days. We don’t know.
They probably didn’t realised that 30 miles would take two hours.
This is the DM. What makes you think these are all “facts”? The throwaway remark about the jam tongs alone makes me question where this woman is getting her copy from.
Now what is it, Alice?
Will he go back to Montecito for good if he doesn’t get security, or is this a long‑term plan because they’re “in it for the long haul”? It can’t be both.
I expect the RF hopes he’ll leave if RAVEC refuses. That’s why I hope Harry and Meghan won’t give up immediately. Because giving up now probably means losing the chance to get security forever. Harry will effectively be banished from his home country, and that’s something I wouldn’t want for him.
C’mon guys, this is William’s camp briefing what he hopes will happen, not a Sussex briefing. A Sussex spokesperson called out Boshoff BY NAME in a statement this year for her nonsensical articles and you think their camp is briefing to her… lol. Boshoff is also currently implicated in the Rebel Wilson smear campaign lawsuit, so there’s no chance that she has Sussex access.
When the Sussexes were granted their reviews, Harry briefed that he was NOT optimistic that RAVEC would do the right thing bc they’ve dithered for so long. So Boshoff’s “sources” saying he’s “expecting a U-turn” feel way off as well
I wonder if they just might get their wish for security after all. The royals have a history of needing their arms twisted to make them do the right and decent thing, and perhaps the terrible publicity resulting from Charles Spencer’s book will provide the necessary force.
I hate to be negative – but if they pull their kids from a second school and reshuffle them back to the US – they will look deeply foolish. Allison, like Tom Sykes, is a part of this new royal content generating Substack crew and they have been all over the place lately – personally, I believe it’s to get subscribers.
Why would they look foolish? An inter-racial and inter-national couple wanting to give their kids the chance to experience their father’s homeland is foolish? To give them a chance to see where their prince and princess titles come from is foolish? Or a decision not to separate the kids from their father and not to have a long distance marriage while he has to be hands on on IG is foolish? If they had to cut short their time in the UK because of security reasons and return to their home base to Montecito the only people who would look foolish would be the left behind royal household denying them security.
Wtf are jam tongs? Is that a British thing?
She’s talking about the tongs one uses to take jars out of a canning pot. The derangers made a thing out of it, saying Meghan was using the wrong end, but those tongs can be used either way depending on the size of the jars.
Meghan makes her own jam. Jam tongs lift the jars out of the boiling water.
Never heard of boiling jars of jam after they have been filled. I put jam into the jar when it is very hot and put the lid on as soon as I have cleaned the top edge of the jar, the jam is hot enough to pull in the press bit on the lid and seal it. When I was a child it was wax paper on the top of the jam and then some cellophane held on with an elastic band to protect it fully. It worked. I wonder if British jam factories are different to American ones. Or is it just at home.
@sunniside up it can be done either way. Meghan was using a water bath to can on her show. Sounds like you’re talking about pressure canning.
Well, I hope with the bad press the king is getting about DIANA in her brother’s new book, about him wanting to forget Diana and about him being so insensitive about Spencer’s father’s death – he would have a bit of sense to give his son the security he needs. Because this looks so bad. I’m also thinking that their return coincided with the release of the book was planned out, so the bad press on the royals could favor them. …Which is why everything felt so rushed out and badly organized.
I was thinking the same thing, Chuck doesn’t care if they are safe but he does care about his PR and right now he needs distraction and some good stuff reported because the talk is all about this book and there are many people being interviewed that are backing up everything Charles Spencer wrote, including a verification from a former mistress in Canada a biographer interviewed confirmed chucks giddiness over her death.
‘There are many people being interviewed that are backing up everything Charles Spencer wrote, including a verification from a former mistress in Canada a biographer interviewed confirmed chucks giddiness over her death..”
Where did you read the stuff about the mistress and the confirmation of the giddiness?
I said many days ago that I think I figured out who Alison’s sources are.
Theo, Clive and team William.
No friend of Meghan’s would insult her attention to detail.
Alison may have been right about their return a few months ago, but I think that’s bc she was getting briefings from Theo. I have always suspected that Charles knew for a while they were planning to come back, hence why he wasn’t screaming, crying and throwing up when news broke that they were returning. I think Theo is really taking the position of “head of reconciliation”. It seems he really is the one pushing hard for family to reunite and bury the hatchet.
But this briefing screams either Clive or William and the dead giveaway is that if they don’t get security they are out of here. Only two people really want h and m to disappear off the face of this planet and it is them.
Sorry, I don’t buy that. If RAVEC declines their security, I do not believe Harry and Megan are going to uproot their whole family, AGAIN.
In my opinion, it will be utter humiliation and they will totally look like fools if they pack up and leave a second time. That’s why I don’t believe they will leave. I think Harry and Meghan returned with their eyes wide open that they were coming back with no police protection, but I also think Harry realized that the last ditch effort is to simply call Ravec’s bluff. Move back to the uk, get rid of the excuse they’ve used for years that Harry is not a uk resident, and put them in an untenable position. They have to decide once and for all. Do I think it’s a massive gamble that Harry made with his family’s safety? Yes. But I also recognize there is stuff I don’t know. Harry may be naive when it comes to his family and country bc he’s a good guy who believes the best in people, but he isn’t stupid.
A comment that was directly from their team said it’s temporary. So why this weird drama. Yea the mail will eventually be right because the sussexes said it’s temporary. The weirdness around this is a lot.
The climate may be just perfect for RAVEC to do the right thing. The spitefulness of King Charles has been laid bare and it has historical consequences. The fact that Diana and Harry his family have been tossed to the wind invites scrutiny about 1) Charles‘ character and 2) his motives. It leaves us to conclude that he wants a repeat of what happened to Diana. And this time, this is not pure speculation but actually the roadmap.
Should Harry and his family get security? Absolutely
Would I trust any of those people to protect me if I were him ? Hell to the no
Would I have moved my family back to that hell on earth if I knew I would not have protection first ? A big nooooo
I will never understand why they decided to take such an unnecessary risk with 2 innocent little children lives but that’s for them to know I guess
The most important things about RAVEC granting the Sussexes ‘security’ permission is not any actual security forces, it’s that it gives their privately hired (and Sussex-paid) security team access to intel about threats, routes, logistics AND permission to coordinate with UK public law enforcement. And IIRC it also allows their personal protection to carry firearms (or more serious firearms than they can carry now)
Like, imagine any other high profile person in England, moving around, going to events … you think Taylor Swift or Paul McCartney or Zendaya/Tom Holland are left to their own devices, with unarmed private security barred from coordinating with Scotland Yard or other public LEOs, no visibility to road closures, other concurrent events, info about possible or active threats? No. They still have their own private personal protection, they are just allowed to plug into UK local and national security agencies, and have appropriate vehicles, route access and weapons.
Now that the Palace is convinced that Harry is in cahoots with Charles Spencer to bring down the king, providing security is looking more dead in the water than ever.
The last thing that Harry wants is the King to be brought down, he knows that William is far more hostile to him than his father.
Two weeks ago Boshoff was saying that Harry planned to stay in the UK for the next 10-15 years. What’s changed? Every action Harry and Meghan have taken so far says that their stay in the UK was always going to be temporary. I don’t believe that they’re going back to the US for half-term because that time frame is too short. Maybe they’ll go over to Portugal.
Kaiser, totally agree. Charles is trying to get the Sussexes killed in the same way he got Princess Diana killed after his horrible abuse of her. Get out now, Sussexes. King Charles is a villain and should abdicate right now.
How could Charles make a fatal accident, an accident yes but fatal? no guarantee. There is a good chance that she would have survived if she had put on her seat belt. Perhaps the driver would have said, he wasn’t going to drive because he had had too much, get a taxi….
I can’t believe Harry would be stupid enough to trust his father! It was a stupid move and they lost a lot of their support system and fans! He played on everyone’s sympathy the first time and I think he has lost any sympathy for his situation now! I just think they are both stupid! Stay in Britain and deal with the toxic royal family you missed them so much!
You sound like a deranger Lisa.