Mail: Prince Harry & Meghan will re-Sussexit back to Montecito if they don’t get security

In the past week, Prince Harry has done two solo “public engagements” in the UK, one in London and one in Birmingham. These were his first public appearances since moving his family back to the UK. While Harry was well-received at both Invictus events, he did not have royal police protection for either event. He and his wife and children are still not getting anything like that, because Ravec and the Home Office seem to be slow-walking everything. Well, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff has a big new exclusive. Remember, Boshoff was the one who correctly predicted the “Reverse Megxit.” And now she’s forecasting the possibility of a Sussexit 2.0, all because of this security issue.

A return to Montecito has not been ruled out: For as farce, crisis and drama continues to cling to the Sussexes, I am told by well-placed sources the extraordinary news that a return to Montecito, California – for good – has not been ruled out. Actually, it could come within weeks. Indeed, it is apparently ‘likely’ that the family will quit the UK (again) if Harry doesn’t get the improved taxpayer-funded security which he has been demanding for years, and which an astonishing 53,000 people and rising have signed a petition to say they don’t want him to have.

A decision within days: Those close to the duke say that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) decision on security for him, wife Meghan and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, is expected ‘within days’. It was only confirmed on Monday that an assessment over the security of Harry and Meghan is now being carried out as they are residing in the UK.

Harry still believes that British security is determined by need: Harry’s belief, apparently, is that his case is unimpeachably strong in terms both of need and entitlement, and so he thinks he will get it. I’m told: ‘It feels inevitable that Ravec will do something, that is what H [Harry] thinks. He is a target not because of a lifestyle choice he made but because of who he was when he was born. He thinks that a decision will come imminently, this week or next week, and that it will be a Ravec U-turn. The expectation is that the Home Office will try and play down and mute as much as they can to save face, but it is coming.’ However the duke’s friend adds: ‘If he doesn’t get [security] then I believe he will go back to Montecito for good, and that could be as soon as half-term. The view is that if they don’t get security then it will have to mean that Ravec has been nobbled. The need is so clear, what else could be the explanation? So if he doesn’t get it then he will take that as a sign that there are deeper elements at play. In that case then he will be safer in the US than in the UK, so he will return.’

The Sussexes enjoy the Cotswolds: For now they are staying in a house on the estate of a wealthy friend in the Cotswolds. They think it is ‘ideal’ and apparently love it there. Harry has said that they will be staying in the house (rent-free) until at least Christmas and despite molten torrents of estate-agent gossip, he and Meghan haven’t started house-hunting yet, which lends credence to the idea that the move isn’t absolutely inked in at this point.

The school run fracas: A friend of Harry’s reveals the full details of the ‘untenable’ school run which the Sussexes essayed twice. I hear the journey, of 30-plus miles, took two hours there and back. The Sussexes apparently can’t believe that they weren’t even able to so much as use a bus lane to cut through the snarl-ups. As the friend said: ‘At the moment the fact is that they continue to be seen as private citizens to the point where they can’t even drive in a bus lane.’ What’s worse – and surely embarrassing for Meghan, who likes to boast that she has a ‘freakish attention to detail’ – is that they had failed to realise when planning the daily routine that Archie finishes at 4.15pm and Lili – in pre-prep – needs to be collected at 3pm. It’s an oversight almost as large as Meghan holding her jam tongs upside down.

Unfazed Sussexes: The friend says: ‘They are quite unfazed about it to be honest. They tried it, it didn’t work, but it’s early days of schooling for the kids and early in the term and they’ve now found another school. This is a long-term plan for them, they are in it for the long haul.’