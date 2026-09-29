Dakota Johnson: ‘I didn’t expect to be this age and at this place in my life’

Dakota Johnson covers Vogue’s October issue. There are actually multiple cover stars, and yet… all of the covers and editorials have been pretty underwhelming. With Dakota, I’m starting to suspect that Vogue’s stylists were the ones to trim her bangs shorter, and she’s just been keeping them that way since the shoot. Because what is this??? I accepted her bangs trauma when it was longer and more of a Stevie Nicks vibe. Alas, they’ve got Dakota looking like Spock. Anyway, this is Dakota’s first major interview in a while. She talks a bit about her post-Chris Martin life and what it’s like to be 36/37 and still unmarried and childfree. Some highlights:
She sold her famous midcentury LA home & her Malibu home post-split: She’s also pulled up stakes from Malibu, where she lived with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during their eight-year partnership, which ended last June. This—house, life stage, moment, what have you—is not exactly where the actress thought she would be at 36. “My life has just unfolded in a surprising way,” she says.
She doesn’t want anyone to talk about her breakup: “I am obsessed with people not knowing where I am or what I’m doing. I’m far too porous and sensitive and present. I don’t—I can’t deal.”
Her love of musicians: “They like me. I don’t know what to say.” Beat. “And I like them.” [Vogue asks, “What’s not to like?”] “A lot! A lot.” Peal of laughter. “Tricky motherf–kers.”
She doesn’t like rules: “Rules are really tough for me,” Johnson says, smiling. Besides, “it just became such a dangerous place, going to school.”
Working back-to-back for years: “I’ve worked back-to-back for so long that now I have this deep calling to shift my perspective a bit and maybe have a bit more of a real life. I’ve been gone for, like, 20 years. The people in my life are so used to me leaving for months at a time.”
She wants a family: “I just want to be authentic. I want to unfold and unfold and really lovingly embrace this life.” That includes a family of her own. She wants to have children. “I really do. I didn’t expect to be this age and at this place in my life, but for whatever reason, that’s the plan of the universe. So I would love that. I hope that that happens for me. I’ve always felt, especially the last few years, that there is a soul that wants to come through. And I hope that I’m lucky enough to be able to do that.”
Working with moms who bring their babies on the road: “It’s hard to be around my best friends, and even on set, and everyone has their baby, and, you know, starting families, and things turned out differently than I thought. But it’s okay. I’m hopeful for that. I also just keep learning more and more and becoming a more solid woman.”
This piece reminded me a little bit of Kirsten Dunst before she met and fell in love with Jesse Plemons. Like, Dunst was in her 30s and she had just gotten to a point where she was very focused on finding “the guy” and getting married and having a child. And then it happened for her very quickly and she never looked back. I think that’s what Dakota is indicating – that she’s 36/37 and this is not the way she thought her life would look, and maybe it’s time to change her priorities and change her outlook too. First things first: stop dating younger musicians. Like, find a solid guy who wants to start a family. For the record, being childfree is amazing and I 100% respect that choice. But Dakota is clearly saying that she doesn’t want to be childfree, and I respect that as well. I want that for her, because I’m sure she would be a great mom.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Vogue.
“Rules are really tough for me,” said the nepo baby. Pffft.
THANK YOU.
“Well aren’t you special,” I thought.
I know her statement is vague on “rules” and could mean many things.
But it’s giving: Karen.
And/or “do you know who I am?!?”
Urgh if she really wants a serious dude she needs to steer clear of MGK. I mean he’ll gladly knock her up but then what.
I think Kirsten was a bit different in that she dated the “hot” guy (Garett Hedlund) for a long time but it didn’t go as planned. Then she met Jesse on set (while still with Garret) but became best friends and eventually life partners with Jesse.
I know her statement is vague on “rules” and could mean many things.
But it’s giving: Karen.
And/or “do you know who I am?!?”
Eh. I’m not in the mood for the tone of this interview. “I worked so hard for 20 years and now I want to have more of a real life”. Like girl, you were born to two famous actors. You didn’t have to choose the path of acting, which notoriously takes you away from your home for months at a time. You could have chosen any number of professions (or TBH no profession at all) and you’d still be set for life. Sure, acting can be tiresome with the travel, the intensity of filming, the long work days. But you make millions of freaking dollars to play pretend. Get real, girl.
And before anyone yells at me: yes I get that she’s just sharing her perspective. I don’t even have anything against her but listening to nepo babies who were born with every single material advantage the world can offer complain about “working so much” just annoys the living shit out of me. Sorry. So many people suffering right now, living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to find a job, unable to afford a starter house, drowning in debt…I DK, guys. I just can’t with this shit.
I hate to. say this but she has. worked back to back for 20 years and I can’t name one of. her films. What does that say?
I like Dakota. I’m sorry she wasted 8 years on Chris Martin, if indeed she thinks she did. I hope she finds and gets the life and children she wants. I would never have known that she is a blonde, she does brunette so well. She can look very different.
I really like her and the interview but side-eye her choice in partners if that’s what she’s looking for. Chris Martin had teenagers when they started dating — maybe he was telling her something different, but that doesn’t scream, “I want to have more babies.”
If she REALLY wants to have kids, take a lesson from Charlize Theron. She is fortunate to be in a financial position where she doesn’t NEED a man in order to have kids.
Chloe Malle interviewed her and Dakota said she cut her bangs herself after coming home one night feeling not so great.
Relatable, lol.
“she works back to back” girl please you are #1 on the call sheet. Catered to, everything done for you. You just have to look pouty and pretty and repeat lines like a wooden statue.
I just can’t with her. I get she was born into this life. But SHUT UPPPPPP. I wish I could take months off here and there. But the rent is too damn high!!
I mean she got with a guy who gave all the vibes of just wanting to date forever. I was shocked when they got engaged since I assumed that was more a her thing, not a him thing. And if she wants to meet a dude, well she has to make time to meet one.
I thought what she said about kids was really relatable and impactful. I went through that, kept thinking I would meet my person and have a family. I want kids desperately, then I just didn’t, the pandemic happened and my career took a stumble so I couldn’t afford to do it alone. By the time I went to see the chances are pretty much non existent. So I get that being 37 and going this isn’t where I thought I would be, and also saying she hopes it works out. That is incredibly vulnerable and honest and regardless of all the other thoughts I have on her, my heart goes out to her and appreciate her being honest on that. Lots of women feel it. The number of friends I have that said screw it and did it on their own is crazy.
I think this is very relatable. It happened to my friend’s daughter. She was with an older guy who had children for a long time. They got engaged but she called off the wedding because she didn’t trust him to show up for their relationship or for the child she wanted to have with him. She has a very good job and lots of friends. Now in her late 30s, she met a guy who had been married (no kids), about her age. They decided very quickly that they were right for each other and now they’re expecting. I think a couple of years ago she was in a very similar place to where Dakota is now.
She is self sabotaging. She dated a man for 8 years with two kids who’s known for not wanting more kids! Now she’s dating young musicians with bad track records… I mean…
If she actually wants those things, she will need to understand that she needs to date a different kind of man. Likely a man she doesn’t feel intense fireworks with.
Sounds like she needs to grow up a bit.
I understand what she says about thinking she’d have kids by now. But honey you dated a dude 20 years older than you. Did he tell you he wanted more kids and string you along? Or did you stay hoping he’d change his mind?
Also, side eye on ‘working hard for 20 years’ I lasted 15 minutes into that Matchmaker movie and couldn’t take her ‘line reading’ acting. Not even for Pedro and Chris. Girl can’t act.
And I remember her saying she never had a side job while auditioning and waiting to get acting work. So Daddy paid her bills.
Same with Alex Skarsgaard. Dad paid all his bills for years before he got True Blood. Must be nice. I know actors with 3 jobs trying to keep a roof over their heads while trying to get acting jobs.
Daddy or Mommy. Hell even Grandma is loaded. Dakota is a third generation actress. She has all the connections.
“In 1999, Johnson made her film debut in Crazy in Alabama, where she and her half-sister Stella Banderas played daughters to their real-life mother, Griffith. The film was directed by Griffith’s then-husband Antonio Banderas and was based on the 1993 novel by Mark Childress. In 2006, she was chosen as Miss Golden Globe, where she served as the first second-generation Miss Golden Globe in the Globes’ history.[16][17] “
I’ll never understand women dating much older man for whatever reason, but especially someone who wants kids and the guy already has grown uns.
@Mee Dakota’s acting is not very good and never is the story. It’s always about relationships, Ellen or being a nepobaby. Skargaard at least has talent. But it’s really unfair and it must be so frustrating for your actor friends.
I assumed she didn’t want kids of her own. Why on earth did she waste so much time with Chris Martin?