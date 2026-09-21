Queen Camilla staggered around a festival while her allies whined about Charles Spencer

Whenever Queen Camilla goes quiet for weeks at a time, I always think the same thing: she’s drying out. Is that actually the case? Who knows. But she does tend to look a bit perky and rejuvenated whenever she “comes back” (as much as a 79-year-old side chick can look perky). Anyway, the side-chick queen stepped out on Saturday in Derbyshire, all for a “Queen’s Reading Room” event. It was hosted at Chatsworth House, aka “Pemberley” in the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice.
It’s an interesting moment for Camilla to stagger around with one of her signature causes, right? Thus far, Charles Spencer has only mentioned Camilla in passing in his book, Swan Song, and it was about how then-Prince Charles was giddy about Diana’s death because that meant he could openly date Camilla. The Spencer/Swan Song story is going to be everywhere for weeks, if not months to come, and by the end of it, everyone will remember how Camilla behaved towards Diana. They’ll also begin to see the exact same thing Prince Harry wrote about in Spare: Camilla left bodies in the street in her quest to become queen consort.
As for Saturday’s event, it was called the Queen’s Reading Room Festival. She gave a speech and greeted visiting authors and all of that. She also announced her participation in a BBC documentary called The Book That Changed My Life. Per GB News, the documentary “follows Her Majesty as she encounters four individuals whose worlds were profoundly altered by picking up a book at a critical moment.” Camilla and Charles keep trying to get into the documentary-film business and it never goes well. But the media strategy is certainly interesting. Camilla and King Charles are desperate to project “business as usual,” all while their “allies” are throwing panicked tantrums on their behalf about the Earl Spencer’s book.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The book that changed my life. Well for Camilla I would go for Diana – her true story in her own words. Without that book there would have never been a, seperation, no divorce, no queen Camilla. But somehow I think she sees this different.
Well, Charles Spencer’s “Swan Song” is certainly going to change the lives of Charles Windsor and his side piece!
It’s interesting that she’s picked up the cause of literacy and chosen “bookish” as her avatar. Books like Charles Spencer’s might very well be the undoing of the monarchy.
There have been numerous books for me. One that I love is: The Power of One by Bryce Courtney. Another is Six of One by Rita Mae Brown. Those are two books from my 20s that I still enjoy re-reading decades later. It’s like visiting old friends.
“Business as usual” I think it is more than that. Charles Windsor and Camilla are preparing for the avalanch of books and docymentaries published in the run up to the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. The royal family tries to get ahead of it and want to portray Camilla in the most positive way as possible, highlighting what good she has done and is still doing and especially how positive influence she has been for Charles Windsor.
Is she doing that white supremacist hand signal (diamomd) in the second pic. That is an unnatural way to position your hands when standing. Any time really. Does not surprise me at all.
She’s all of those things. However, she’s not dog whistling via hand gestures.
She earned that mug….
Lolz. They’ve got Camz blatantly trussed up in head to toe Periwinkle. The psychology/color theory behind that is so the wearer appears friendly, approachable and calm. That’s why french banker blue shirts are a great color to wear for interviews.
The color is fine. The design is frumpy as usual.
Who’s the Pooh bear?
I so want the Winnie-the-Pooh jumper!