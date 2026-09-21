Queen Camilla staggered around a festival while her allies whined about Charles Spencer

Whenever Queen Camilla goes quiet for weeks at a time, I always think the same thing: she’s drying out. Is that actually the case? Who knows. But she does tend to look a bit perky and rejuvenated whenever she “comes back” (as much as a 79-year-old side chick can look perky). Anyway, the side-chick queen stepped out on Saturday in Derbyshire, all for a “Queen’s Reading Room” event. It was hosted at Chatsworth House, aka “Pemberley” in the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice.

It’s an interesting moment for Camilla to stagger around with one of her signature causes, right? Thus far, Charles Spencer has only mentioned Camilla in passing in his book, Swan Song, and it was about how then-Prince Charles was giddy about Diana’s death because that meant he could openly date Camilla. The Spencer/Swan Song story is going to be everywhere for weeks, if not months to come, and by the end of it, everyone will remember how Camilla behaved towards Diana. They’ll also begin to see the exact same thing Prince Harry wrote about in Spare: Camilla left bodies in the street in her quest to become queen consort.

As for Saturday’s event, it was called the Queen’s Reading Room Festival. She gave a speech and greeted visiting authors and all of that. She also announced her participation in a BBC documentary called The Book That Changed My Life. Per GB News, the documentary “follows Her Majesty as she encounters four individuals whose worlds were profoundly altered by picking up a book at a critical moment.” Camilla and Charles keep trying to get into the documentary-film business and it never goes well. But the media strategy is certainly interesting. Camilla and King Charles are desperate to project “business as usual,” all while their “allies” are throwing panicked tantrums on their behalf about the Earl Spencer’s book.