Does Channing Tatum have a secret Instagram burner account?

Several years ago, when Channing Tatum first started seeing Zoe Kravitz, he got “caught” following several of Zoe’s fan accounts on Instagram, where he was (in essence) researching his new girlfriend and checking to see what she was up to. It was cute and funny, because at the time, Channing didn’t know that other people could see which accounts he was following & which posts he “liked.” Well, he learned from that incident. He learned how to create a burner account!! The account is called @bidness_nonya, as in “none of ya business.” The burner was being followed by one other account: Channing Tatum’s real account. Is it possible that this is not really Channing’s burner but perhaps someone close to him? Maybe. But it’s more fun if it’s Channing.

Over the weekend, people did a deep dive on the Nonya Bidness account and Channing’s secret comment history. Channing, as it turns out, is a huge gossip. He has thoughts on the royals (he’s pro-Sussex and he mocked Prince William’s baldness), he still has thoughts on Zoe Kravitz (and her relationship with Harry Styles), he leaves bitchy comments on Deuxmoi, he’s a big Ayo Edibiri fan, and he seems to have an issue with Jennifer Lopez! Basically, “stars, they’re just like us!” They follow gossip, they have opinions on their peers, they bad-mouth people under the cloak of anonymity, and they still obsess over their exes. Anyway, the Nonya Bidness account is now private. Boooo!!

channing being messy as hell on his burner SKSKSUDJDJDJ pic.twitter.com/91BN9ne9rU — ✭ val ✭ mr nonchalant (@westsidemanii) September 20, 2026