Does Channing Tatum have a secret Instagram burner account?

Several years ago, when Channing Tatum first started seeing Zoe Kravitz, he got “caught” following several of Zoe’s fan accounts on Instagram, where he was (in essence) researching his new girlfriend and checking to see what she was up to. It was cute and funny, because at the time, Channing didn’t know that other people could see which accounts he was following & which posts he “liked.” Well, he learned from that incident. He learned how to create a burner account!! The account is called @bidness_nonya, as in “none of ya business.” The burner was being followed by one other account: Channing Tatum’s real account. Is it possible that this is not really Channing’s burner but perhaps someone close to him? Maybe. But it’s more fun if it’s Channing.

Over the weekend, people did a deep dive on the Nonya Bidness account and Channing’s secret comment history. Channing, as it turns out, is a huge gossip. He has thoughts on the royals (he’s pro-Sussex and he mocked Prince William’s baldness), he still has thoughts on Zoe Kravitz (and her relationship with Harry Styles), he leaves bitchy comments on Deuxmoi, he’s a big Ayo Edibiri fan, and he seems to have an issue with Jennifer Lopez! Basically, “stars, they’re just like us!” They follow gossip, they have opinions on their peers, they bad-mouth people under the cloak of anonymity, and they still obsess over their exes. Anyway, the Nonya Bidness account is now private. Boooo!!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.

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11 Responses to “Does Channing Tatum have a secret Instagram burner account?”

  1. CheekImplant says:
    September 21, 2026 at 8:25 am

    I forgot about this guy. I’m less surprised he has a burner account than I am that he is mocking people’s looks…

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    September 21, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Hilarious if true but I think it’s just some freakish parasocial fan who takes his personal life realllllly personally.
    But hey maybe it is Charming P! He’s already proven that he doesn’t quite understand how the social nets work.

    Reply
  3. Louise123 says:
    September 21, 2026 at 9:08 am

    He needs to take a social media class or hire someone who can set up his accounts properly.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    September 21, 2026 at 9:13 am

    From headline alone, I immediately thought yes. He for sure does 😂. I think he’s a nice potato, but if he’s still with that 20 something she needs to talk him through this stuff 😂. Also him hating on Prince William is endearing 😂

    Reply
  5. jayna says:
    September 21, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Nah. It’s some weirdo fan.

    Reply
  6. MidnightSuperNova says:
    September 21, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Ha! It’s him. I’m telling myself that. Such a messy-ass diva!

    Reply
  7. Meri says:
    September 21, 2026 at 9:28 am

    I tend to think that most celebs have burner accounts for things. I imagine that some of them would just want to like or talk whatever they want on instagram or reddit or whatever without it becoming a thing. I recall that Ed Sheeran used to have a quiet letterboxd account. And I think Lorde (possibly?) had a french fry rating instagram?

    Reply
  8. Kebbie says:
    September 21, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Somebody already debunked this on Reddit. This person is likely a millennial woman, they comment on all kinds of YouTube influencers and reality stars. Stuff men in their 40s would never care about.

    Reply

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