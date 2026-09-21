Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber, passed away at 27 years old

Gosh, this is sad. Presley Gerber has passed away at the age of 27. Presley Gerber was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and Presley is survived by his parents and his younger sister Kaia Gerber. Presley has struggled with addiction for years, but recently, he sought treatment and seemingly turned a corner. Reportedly, he passed away in a treatment center.
Presley Gerber has died. He was 27.
Presley died on Sunday, Sept. 20, at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.
A representative for Presley’s mother, Cindy Crawford; father, Rande Gerber and sister, Kaia Gerber, tells PEOPLE, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
An autopsy has yet to be completed, TMZ reported.
Presley was the son of model Crawford and Rande, a businessman. He was also the brother of model and actress Kaia.
Born in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1999, Presley was a model himself. He was charged with a DUI in December 2019, and in 2020, he got a tattoo on his face that read, “MISUNDERSTOOD.” (A year later, he appeared to have had it removed.)
Before his death, Gerber began opening up about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said on the Studio 22 podcast.
[From People]
This is so sad. I cannot even imagine what Cindy, Rande and Kaia are going through right now. My thoughts and prayers are with them, and I hope they press this rehab facility and ask for an autopsy, because… my god. I recently thought about Presley because of Kaia’s September Vogue cover profile. Vogue asked her about her big brother, and she said this:
Her older brother Presley Gerber’s decade-long struggle with drug addiction appears to have provided a sort of foil as Kaia was discovering who she was. “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she explains. “I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.” Last December, Presley opened up about his struggles in an Instagram video. Kaia, who has pursued multiple therapeutic modalities and is a champion of psychedelic therapy, in particular, is deeply proud of him. “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”
[From Vogue]
It struck me, at the time and even moreso now, as such a mature and human way for a younger sister to talk about her brother’s addiction and how the family changed because of it. It’s tremendously sad.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 534869196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews/Avalon
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(FILE) Presley Walker Gerber Dead At 27. He was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, and the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber. Presley died on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news. BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 20: Presley Walker Gerber arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere Of CJ 4DPLEX’s ‘Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir’ held at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1068313358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Presley Walker Gerber , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Presley Gerber at the Los Angeles World Premiere Of CJ 4DPLEXâ€s ‘Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoirâ€ held at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1068521650, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Presley Gerber , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 at The Royal Albert Hall. London, UK. 10/12/2018
Where: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
When: 10 Dec 2018
Credit: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/Cover Images
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North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20180117- YSL Beauty Party During Paris Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018-2019
-PICTURED: Presley Gerber
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Presley Gerber
Where: Paris, France, France
When: 17 Jan 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
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, New York, NY – 20190604 Guests attending CFDA Fashion Awards arrivals at the Brooklyn Museum.
-PICTURED: Presley Gerber
-PHOTO by: Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
-060319_CFDA_K0056
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Presley Gerber
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 03 Jun 2019
Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
What Kaia said about her brother being a teacher was really insightful and beautiful. Sadly, it seems quite common with famous families that at least one child is more sensitive, vulnerable, and lacking in a strong coping mechanism. Presley strikes me as that type. I’ve known many amazing people like this and my instinct has always been to protect them because they’re naturally more fragile and the world is more difficult for them to navigate. Unfortunately, substance abuse is often a natural path for people who struggle to cope with life’s hardships,
I feel so bad for the family. Sounds like they did everything they could to help and support him. Beyond tragic.
This is so sad! I saw the news this morning and felt terrible for Cindy and the rest of her family. May Presley finally have peace! My sincere condolences to the all of them.
Shocking and very sad. So sorry for Preston and his family.
Absolutely heart wrenching. Sincere condolences to the Crawford Gerber family.
How devastating for them. I hope he has found peace.
I hate that I didn’t even feel one tiny bit shocked or even surprised when the headline popped up. Something like this should never feel inevitable, but having read about him over the years, well….
What a terrible sad end to his story.