Telegraph: Duchess Meghan will need to grovel & beg for acceptance in the Cotswolds

The British aristocracy and British old-money continue to behave as if they set the rules and they write the social code for everyone else. It’s like it never would occur to them that some people don’t care, and some people really couldn’t be bothered to play their asinine gatekeeping games. Well, the Sussex family has now moved to the Cotswolds, where they’re staying at a friend’s estate. They’re allegedly househunting or, rather, estate-hunting, since it’s believed that the Sussexes want a larger property for security and privacy reasons. The Cotswolds are arguably the most celebrity-friendly area of England – tons of actors and celebrities own homes in the area, and there’s been a nouveau-riche invasion in recent years. Well, the Telegraph has a big write-up about how Prince Harry and Meghan will need to “battle to be accepted into Cotswolds high society.”
The Sussexes “need” to get into The Club by Bamford. None of my sources have spotted Meghan here yet, but this is the place the Sussexes will really need to crack if they want to make it into a certain Cotswolds set. And it will be much trickier to enter this world than the celebrity enclave Soho Farmhouse, where the Duchess of Sussex was seen earlier this month, amid much speculation that the pair have decided to put down roots in the Cotswolds. A ready-made heaven of cream tones, The Club requires an annual fee of £4,000, a £1,650 joining fee and the approval of the committee to become a member. Member or not, Meghan should seek to impress its owner, Cotswolds power broker Lady Bamford. The Club is on the Daylesford Farm estate, along with its famous shop and Daylesford House itself, where Lady B, as she’s known to friends, lives with her husband, Lord Bamford – owner of JCB and donor to both the Tories and Reform. If Meghan wants to rise socially here, Carole Bamford is exactly who she needs. In the court of the Cotswolds, she is queen.
New money vs. old money: But there is a dividing line between new Cotswolds and old Cotswolds. While the Bamfords themselves are as respected, country-savvy and popular as you can get, the “new Cotswolds” set, who come to play at the weekend and splash the cash at places such as Daylesford, are more overtly glossy – bankers and hedgefunders rather than farmers and gentry – and are sometimes looked down upon by the people who see themselves as “real country”. Meghan will have to choose which group she wants to appeal to most.
Cotswolds people already hate Meghan: The challenge of becoming a member of the Daylesford scene won’t be the only uphill battle for Meghan as she seeks to become accepted in the Cotswolds. At a grand dinner party last Saturday night, one social friend conducted an experiment: “I sat next to these men and started talking about Meghan, and one almost left. He said, ‘If you say that word one more time…’ So it wasn’t only ‘We don’t want anything to do with her’, but ‘Do not degrade my house by bringing it up’. I think half of these people are friendly with the King, so it’s maybe in deference to him and the stuff they’ve been through.”
The Gloustocracy: To stand a chance, she’ll need to become au fait with the fault lines. Helen Kirwan-Taylor, writer, broadcaster and fellow American, who moved near Cirencester on the Gloucester side of the Cotswolds decades ago, is an expert. “The real snobbism is between the Gloustocracy and the Beckhams,” she says. Sir David and Lady Beckham have become shorthand for the Oxfordshire celebrity scene, which also includes Ellie Goulding and Simon Cowell. Some see the divide plainly as Gloucestershire vs Oxfordshire – “real country” vs a glamorous cosplay version for weekenders.
These people are anti-American: Meghan will have to get up to speed, fast. You can tell a phony a mile off, especially an American phony. For example, she mustn’t say “The Cotswolds” – a tourist term that proves you’ve never really been. Real locals refer to the exact town: Chipping Norton or Cirencester or Stroud. The deepest rooted identify themselves by which A-road they live near.
There are tons of Americans in the Cotswolds: The American and billionaire crowd are perhaps the most natural friends for Harry and Meghan. They’re two a penny here, and the new wave are incredibly wealthy. Sir Jony Ive, formerly chief designer at Apple, lives in the area, as does his Australian best friend, the industrial designer Marc Newson. Of course, there is Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, who moved near Asthall on the Oxfordshire side. “She is very close to Meghan,” says a neighbour, “but I think Ellen and co are a bit isolated. It’s really hard to break into English society who just don’t care [about American celebrities]. They do entertain and tip outrageously, though.”
They’re desperate for Meghan to beg for access & acceptance: What Harry and Meghan will really need is invitations to the illustrious estates. Every town has a stately home owned by a grandee. Meghan should be prepared to do anything for the call up from Lady Bamford, the PR tycoon Matthew Freud and Sheherazade Goldsmith at Burford Priory or the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort at Badminton House. Freud, says the social insider, “is really taking over”. There is a popular padel scene at Burford, attended by film stars, captains of industry and politicians, which is often followed by a glamorous drinks party. Of all the stately homes, it seems like the most familiar territory for Meghan, with actresses and Democrats a-plenty.
Yeah, this is all about Meghan and trying to convince people that Meghan (especially) will need to beg and plead for invitations to all of the best clubs and most elite estates. And nothing in Meghan’s history has ever indicated that she wants access to these people or these spaces. Don’t get me wrong, Meghan has very elite friends and she’s welcome in very elite circles. But I guarantee that Meghan just wants to be left alone for the most part. She’ll socialize at Soho Farmhouse, she’ll befriend the parents of Archie and Lili’s school friends and that’s about it. These people have always fantasized about making Meghan grovel for their approval and I hope that Meghan steers clear of all of them.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
These people sound awful.
That’s all.
God, I was just thinking that same exact thought! It would be hilarious if they weren’t so serious about it. It’s like they have this archetypal image of the threat Meghan represents to their Class Structure –a Half-Black Hyacinth Bucket? — which has absolutely nothing to do with who (I believe) she actually is, an unbothered warm-hearted woman.
Theses people are just not her “jam”. Pun intended.
Yes @Jerseygirl! I was just thinking why would Harry and Meghan want to hang with the old cotswald set? They sound dull as hell. Even the article insulting the new cotswald set was going on and on about how they have money, dine out, entertain and have fun parties. It also mentioned there are a lot of Americans in the new cotswald set. The old cotswald set just drive down certain roads, use old words for things and are friends with the King so they must be in their 70s and 80s. What about that would be appealing to Harry and Meghan?
It was already ridiculous for the writer to act like Meghan would grovel when she already blanked a whole royal family but you could tell even the writer was struggling to sell why Meghan would prefer the old cotswald set to the new one lol.
They all sound terrible. Good grief.
Every single one of these fantasies they write about Meghan is so gross. Just, what a disgusting use of imagination. Oh, she’ll need to beg this biddy to invite her and better be ready with her house to be inspected by this stuffy ho. Sure, Jan. Carole would eat this shit up, tell her about it.
This is so snobbish, elitist and completely racist.
I truly hope Meghan does not seek the society of people who donate to the Tories and Reform.
LOL, O.K.
Repeat after me, ‘Meghan is not Kate!’ She is not going to grovel and try to be a faux aristocrat. Especially to be accepted by this racist bunch of snobs. I’m sure she and Harry will find their own tribe and be happy there, just like they did in California. And that is what kills the haters. If they are not acceptable to Lord and Lady Whosits then oh well.
Oh wow. Yeah, I’m sorry but Meghan isn’t going to give a shit about any of that. But it was a fun little read into the absolute snobbery of the cotswolds. So well-done for that, I guess.
More nonsense.
Nothing indicates that Meghan is interested in high society, even when she was a working royal. They are acting like she and Meghan have no friends and have to suck up to the “right people” to have a life.
Look at the Dutchess, not being bothered.
She’s just an American celebrity who will need to climb the local social ladder? Hell no. She’s a Princess, Duchess, Countess, and Baroness. She’s climbed all the ladders. They will clamor for her attention.
I was going to say just this. All the ass-kissing is about climbing to the top of the ladder, but Meghan is already there – she doesn’t need these people for anything. If they want to be friendly, fine – if they don’t, that’s fine, too.
Aside from that, Meghan is about family, work and charity. If the folks in “The Cotswolds” care about those things, too, then I’m sure Meghan will find like-minded people.
Tories and reform supporter, no thanks.
They are so obsessed with the thought of Meghan begging. Such sick and demented people.
Daylesford farm shop customers should know how they are looked down upon by the owners. I was going to order from their online shop for a few bits but I’m going to avoid them like the plague now.
A group of sober babes I’m part of organised a day trip down there and I was “nope, thank you”. I’m not buying overpriced candles or anything else from the likes of them. I’ll stick to home bargains thanks.
LMAO the rich globally famous DUCHESS will need to grovel for approval?? She skipped Chuck’s coronation because of palace nonsense but she’s going to tolerate cotswald nonsense??
These people don’t even bother to lie convincingly anymore lol.
My first guess was that Meghan & fam are staying at Ellen’s guest house and will probably settle near them. I think they are quite close friends.
It’s interesting to read that the old money vs new money divide is alive and well in the Cotswolds. While Meghan might naturally fit in with Americans, actors and liberals, Harry makes it impossible to be “in” with the landed gentry and Tories, who are pro-KC. H&M won’t bother with the latter. They will have a small and select group of old friends. This is Harry’s home,after all. He absolutely has private friends with old school mates, maybe army friends and other connections who don’t care about the Royals. No doubt there are also new money types who would be delighted to be mom friends with Meghan on a more superficial level.
Hilarious. Meghan will stay in hr lane, raise her children, go to Soho house occasionally while continuing to enjoy the life long friendships she has in England. We are writing about an educated Black woman. We do not beg.
It’s the opposite, all these has-beens and nobodies will be grovelling to get an invite to Harry and Meghan’s.
They’ll be selling their eyeballs to have their kids (or grandkids) have playdates with Archie and Lili.
The British press should quit it with their Bridgerton-style fantasies about seeking acceptance in the This Set or the That Set. No-one knows for certain why Meghan and Harry moved back to the UK, but I’m ready to bet it’s sure as sh*t not to get accepted by the Chipping-Norton set.
All I see is the author of this piece sucking up to Lady Bamford. It must be really sad to be a wannabe hanger-on over there.
The flip side to Meghan’s wanting their approval is their needing Meghan’s approval of them as a desired clique. They think they understand her because she’s American and from LA and has appeared on tv, but they have no idea who she is.
I really hope this never even becomes an issue – they have their own friends, they travel or have people visit them reasonably often, and go into London. The issue could be though with the kids – Meghan will be involved and meeting the other parents and some of the parents are these people. But hopefully she can just find a few other friends amongst the parents who don’t care about this extreme judgement, are also American etc.
It’s so insane because Meghan’s husband is literally the son of the king, and yet these people want to make up power to exclude her or make her feel excluded in order to feel better about themselves or feel superior. This hierarchy is forever awful. The same reason they often say the Spencers are more properly posh relative to the royal family. They love the rules they have invented for their lives.
So one of these snooty a-holes, when discussing Meghan, actually said, “Do not degrade my house by bringing it up”?
To merely mention Meghan is to degrade that person’s home? Thanks for confirming the racism of these terrible people, Telegraph writer!
This is so stupid I think it is made up.
🤢
Did Lady Whistledown write this?
The part about this place being a “heaven of cream tones” is a dog whistle, right?
Their fantasies of Meghan begging and grovelling for their attention is sick and racist. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is arguably the most famous and the most written about woman in the world. That they think she’ll give them a second thought is amazingly deluded thinking. She travels in circles far more elite than their little kingdoms and she’ll never beg for attention.
It really doesn’t even occur to these people than anyone — especially uncultured, ill-bred American swine who have, worked for a living, UGH! — would just be like, “nah, I’m good”, huh? I think it’s far more likely that many of them will be making overtures to her, out of curiosity, if nothing else. At any rate, if Meghan wants to expand her social group beyond the parents of her kids’ school friends, I doubt she’ll have much trouble. For one, as many British commenters here have said, the hatred of her apparently isn’t as widespread as the gutter British media would have us believe. And even aside from that, she seems to be someone that people quickly warm to once they actually meet her.
Okay so we get it this is the reason why her number got leaked to the press, they are standing on business being the gate keepers. but there will be others who will benefit from her friendship. i hope there is a clock on their time in the UK
I seriously almost lost my breakfast.
That article reads like William Hansen’s British etiquette posts (but taking themselves significantly more seriously) and I can’t help but think of Arieff Yong’s hilarious response to a Hansen post about how to drink tea properly, primarily “The British stole tea. They don’t make the rules.”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdTxDl3TUUN/?stkn=MXZwaTlyZ2VqZzdsdA==
This effort to convince everyone that an incredibly insular group of people from a nation that is basically the size of the appendix (if that) have (and should continue to have) outsized impact on the world or anyone is outdated and done. Let them remain inbred and insular and dwindling.