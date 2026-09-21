Taylor Swift celebrated Travis’s TD by pointing to her ring & saying ‘that’s my husband’

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs won, 30-33. Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, and Travis’s wife Taylor Swift was there to celebrate. Taylor’s obsession with football is so funny, because I really don’t think she gave a sh-t about the sport before she met Travis in 2023. Now she’s genuinely a football girlie, following the game religiously and even educating Tom Cruise on the sport last week.
Anyway, Taylor wore jeans and a Chiefs tank top at last night’s game. The tank was from WEAR by Erin Andrews, and it retails for $39.99, but it’s obviously sold out now. She’s also added a Cartier Love bracelet to her jewelry collection, which I believe is pretty new. Taylor obviously wore her wedding ring and engagement ring too. We know because after Travis’s touchdown, Taylor pointed to her ring and yelled “that’s my husband!”
Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the Chiefs game:
“That’s my husband!” pic.twitter.com/fswhVzrXm9
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 21, 2026
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
That is sweet, I really do like how they cheer each other on and seem happy for each other’s wins. Her outfit is cute too.
Luckily the Bills play the Chiefs in Buffalo, where Taylor won’t go, so I’ll be able to enjoy the game instead of the camera always going to what she’s wearing, eating, drinking, expressing.*
*this isn’t a dig on Taylor but the networks focusing on her instead of the field.
I dunno – that’s their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. She might be there. And might have her publicist put another blurb out there about how the big bad fans are mean. I’ve only been to the new stadium once so there might be a more private way for celebs to enter the stadium now, so we might never know. That being said, I never saw any pap shots of Hailee Steinfeld entering the old stadium. So, if you wanted to be private before, it seems that was possible. I love our low-key queen. (I know Hailee went to games because my best friend sat in front of the Allen family’s suite and would see her.)
You can’t seriously be comparing taylor and Hailee. Hailee seems like a lovely person but in terms of fame, reach and impact it’s not comparable. The NFL shows her because Taylor has increased their profits and viewership by minimum 35%. She makes them money. Hailee doesn’t.
I love our queen, but Sarah is correct when it comes to levels of fame. Look, it’s not Taylor’s fault but I watch football to watch the game. I want to see the plays, the flags, the on field celebrations, not for what celebrity might attend that the networks will then decide to highlight.
(Also going to the new stadium this Sunday on what would have been my dad’s birthday with my son! I can’t wait, whole weekend planned)
Sarah, as a HUGE Bills fan, Josh fan and Hailee fan…I could not agree with you more!
She gets shown for a combined total of less than 60 seconds in a single 3.5 hour broadcast. In fact, it’s usually less than 30 cumulative seconds (it was likely more last night because Travis had so many big plays). The most she has EVER been shown was a combined total of less than two minutes, three years ago. If you feel like she’s overshadowing the game, that’s a You thing, not a Network thing.
She has no personality of her own. She becomes whomever she dates. She was a left wing feminist while dating Joe Alwyn and now she’s a football girl because of Travis. People were shocked to see Brad Pitt at her wedding, but I’m not. They’re very similar in this way. No real personality or interests of their own, insecure, and mostly concerned with appearances. 🤷🏾♀️
1st i’m not a TS fan. Could Taylor Swift be a kate Middleton with no personality? Nah, taylor works too hard and is passionate about music! Taylor wants to be kinda bland for her fan base. She is only what we see in public, and her boyfriends obviously have influence on her, but isn’t that normal and not a bad thing? But that girl is not inviting friends over to talk about football at dinner. She has her own interests we don’t know about – we know she loves baking and absolutely didn’t get that from Travis
I used to be a Taylor fan and could write a few paragraphs, but suffice it to say that her image is very meticulously crafted and I no longer believe many of the things she wants her fans to believe. Just my opinion.
I agree with this, but also am glad she ended up with a man who is pure sunshine instead of another moody & broody guy. I think Harry Styles might have been sunny too (I’m not too familiar) but John, Jake, Matty and Joe all seem very gloomy.
She’s still a left-wing feminist, I think she just prefers to not have the sitting president who controls the FBI and a horde of armed cultists randomly scream threats at her online.
I’m sure she feels it is annoying that cameras cut to her so much during games but she is the most fanous pop star on the planet so it is unavoidable unless she wants to hide. And she doesn’t, she wants to support her husband.
It’s genuinely lovely how much they support each other. No doubt she didn’t care about football until Travis but she learned because it is what he does/is what he loves and she loves him enough to want to understand his world. Now, i think she actually enjoys it and is probably stressed as hell during the games, like most fans.
It is also a two- way street, Travis has seemed to learn a lot about the music industry, including going with her when she was filming music videos to cheer her on and learn about her job. Good for them!
Someone please do something about those bangs.
I am chock full of “whatever” when it comes to her.
She can’t not act. She does not ever appear sincere to me. She knows the camera is on her anytime she is in public and yet still can’t seem to pull off being real.
Same. I don’t care about her. She doesn’t appear genuine.
Same. She has definitely been practicing that move in the mirror.
Lol she definitely practiced that whole bit
Wouldn’t knowing the camera is constantly on you make it harder to “be real,” not easier?
Taylor’s having fun and I think she’s genuinely proud of her husband.
She’s enjoying her life while the haters grumble.
I do think she can be insincere at times but I don’t think she can do anything but put on a performance. She’s watched so closely and has been since she was a young girl.
This was a lot though. It’s just the second game of the season!
Everything she does is performative and all about me, me, me. Where is he in that? “Thats MY husband!” He’s not a possession. Ewwww.
I think he would be the husband in that…
Came to wish her luck finding a hair stylist. Clearly, she needs a new one. I know a guy in Austin.
Like the entire world doesn’t know who her husband is…just so performative
Taylor is all in on her man… nothing from her past behavior should make this surprising. What is great is he seems to support her as much as she supports him.
I also think she has a lot in common with Tom Cruise (who recently attended a Chiefs game with her); both are hyper focused on their careers and are overachievers. They seem to have the same energy.
The next big thing for them will be her pregnancy (and I do think they’ll want kids).
She’s so lame. The only time of the year she “hangs out” with a more diverse crowd.
I think it’s her makeup that’s awful. She kinda fixed her hair, but that outdated eyeliner/eyeshadow/blush need to go, and don’t get me started in those eyebrows.