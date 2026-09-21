Taylor Swift celebrated Travis’s TD by pointing to her ring & saying ‘that’s my husband’

Embed from Getty Images

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs won, 30-33. Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, and Travis’s wife Taylor Swift was there to celebrate. Taylor’s obsession with football is so funny, because I really don’t think she gave a sh-t about the sport before she met Travis in 2023. Now she’s genuinely a football girlie, following the game religiously and even educating Tom Cruise on the sport last week.

Anyway, Taylor wore jeans and a Chiefs tank top at last night’s game. The tank was from WEAR by Erin Andrews, and it retails for $39.99, but it’s obviously sold out now. She’s also added a Cartier Love bracelet to her jewelry collection, which I believe is pretty new. Taylor obviously wore her wedding ring and engagement ring too. We know because after Travis’s touchdown, Taylor pointed to her ring and yelled “that’s my husband!”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Taylor Swift celebrated Travis’s TD by pointing to her ring & saying ‘that’s my husband’”

  1. Sarah says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:03 am

    That is sweet, I really do like how they cheer each other on and seem happy for each other’s wins. Her outfit is cute too.

    Reply
  2. Graphinya Heather says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Luckily the Bills play the Chiefs in Buffalo, where Taylor won’t go, so I’ll be able to enjoy the game instead of the camera always going to what she’s wearing, eating, drinking, expressing.*

    *this isn’t a dig on Taylor but the networks focusing on her instead of the field.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      September 21, 2026 at 12:34 pm

      I dunno – that’s their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. She might be there. And might have her publicist put another blurb out there about how the big bad fans are mean. I’ve only been to the new stadium once so there might be a more private way for celebs to enter the stadium now, so we might never know. That being said, I never saw any pap shots of Hailee Steinfeld entering the old stadium. So, if you wanted to be private before, it seems that was possible. I love our low-key queen. (I know Hailee went to games because my best friend sat in front of the Allen family’s suite and would see her.)

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        September 21, 2026 at 1:37 pm

        You can’t seriously be comparing taylor and Hailee. Hailee seems like a lovely person but in terms of fame, reach and impact it’s not comparable. The NFL shows her because Taylor has increased their profits and viewership by minimum 35%. She makes them money. Hailee doesn’t.

      • Graphinya Heather says:
        September 21, 2026 at 3:23 pm

        I love our queen, but Sarah is correct when it comes to levels of fame. Look, it’s not Taylor’s fault but I watch football to watch the game. I want to see the plays, the flags, the on field celebrations, not for what celebrity might attend that the networks will then decide to highlight.

        (Also going to the new stadium this Sunday on what would have been my dad’s birthday with my son! I can’t wait, whole weekend planned)

    • dose of reality says:
      September 21, 2026 at 2:58 pm

      Sarah, as a HUGE Bills fan, Josh fan and Hailee fan…I could not agree with you more!

      Reply
    • Glitterachi says:
      September 21, 2026 at 4:06 pm

      She gets shown for a combined total of less than 60 seconds in a single 3.5 hour broadcast. In fact, it’s usually less than 30 cumulative seconds (it was likely more last night because Travis had so many big plays). The most she has EVER been shown was a combined total of less than two minutes, three years ago. If you feel like she’s overshadowing the game, that’s a You thing, not a Network thing.

      Reply
  3. Tuesday says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:18 am

    She has no personality of her own. She becomes whomever she dates. She was a left wing feminist while dating Joe Alwyn and now she’s a football girl because of Travis. People were shocked to see Brad Pitt at her wedding, but I’m not. They’re very similar in this way. No real personality or interests of their own, insecure, and mostly concerned with appearances. 🤷🏾‍♀️

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      September 21, 2026 at 10:32 am

      1st i’m not a TS fan. Could Taylor Swift be a kate Middleton with no personality? Nah, taylor works too hard and is passionate about music! Taylor wants to be kinda bland for her fan base. She is only what we see in public, and her boyfriends obviously have influence on her, but isn’t that normal and not a bad thing? But that girl is not inviting friends over to talk about football at dinner. She has her own interests we don’t know about – we know she loves baking and absolutely didn’t get that from Travis

      Reply
      • Tuesday says:
        September 21, 2026 at 11:38 am

        I used to be a Taylor fan and could write a few paragraphs, but suffice it to say that her image is very meticulously crafted and I no longer believe many of the things she wants her fans to believe. Just my opinion.

    • Meredith says:
      September 21, 2026 at 10:44 am

      I agree with this, but also am glad she ended up with a man who is pure sunshine instead of another moody & broody guy. I think Harry Styles might have been sunny too (I’m not too familiar) but John, Jake, Matty and Joe all seem very gloomy.

      Reply
    • MinnieMouse says:
      September 21, 2026 at 4:07 pm

      She’s still a left-wing feminist, I think she just prefers to not have the sitting president who controls the FBI and a horde of armed cultists randomly scream threats at her online.

      Reply
  4. sunny says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:24 am

    I’m sure she feels it is annoying that cameras cut to her so much during games but she is the most fanous pop star on the planet so it is unavoidable unless she wants to hide. And she doesn’t, she wants to support her husband.

    It’s genuinely lovely how much they support each other. No doubt she didn’t care about football until Travis but she learned because it is what he does/is what he loves and she loves him enough to want to understand his world. Now, i think she actually enjoys it and is probably stressed as hell during the games, like most fans.

    It is also a two- way street, Travis has seemed to learn a lot about the music industry, including going with her when she was filming music videos to cheer her on and learn about her job. Good for them!

    Reply
  5. Gabby says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Someone please do something about those bangs.

    Reply
  6. Constance says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:31 am

    I am chock full of “whatever” when it comes to her.
    She can’t not act. She does not ever appear sincere to me. She knows the camera is on her anytime she is in public and yet still can’t seem to pull off being real.

    Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    September 21, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Taylor’s having fun and I think she’s genuinely proud of her husband.

    She’s enjoying her life while the haters grumble.

    Reply
  8. MidnightSuperNova says:
    September 21, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    I do think she can be insincere at times but I don’t think she can do anything but put on a performance. She’s watched so closely and has been since she was a young girl.

    This was a lot though. It’s just the second game of the season!

    Reply
  9. Jizz says:
    September 21, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    Everything she does is performative and all about me, me, me. Where is he in that? “Thats MY husband!” He’s not a possession. Ewwww.

    Reply
  10. Eliza says:
    September 21, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    Came to wish her luck finding a hair stylist. Clearly, she needs a new one. I know a guy in Austin.

    Reply
  11. Constance says:
    September 21, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    Like the entire world doesn’t know who her husband is…just so performative

    Reply
    • E says:
      September 21, 2026 at 5:27 pm

      Taylor is all in on her man… nothing from her past behavior should make this surprising. What is great is he seems to support her as much as she supports him.

      I also think she has a lot in common with Tom Cruise (who recently attended a Chiefs game with her); both are hyper focused on their careers and are overachievers. They seem to have the same energy.

      Reply
  12. JFerber says:
    September 21, 2026 at 4:21 pm

    The next big thing for them will be her pregnancy (and I do think they’ll want kids).

    Reply
  13. RudeJudy says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:06 pm

    She’s so lame. The only time of the year she “hangs out” with a more diverse crowd.

    Reply
  14. RudeJudy says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:16 pm

    I think it’s her makeup that’s awful. She kinda fixed her hair, but that outdated eyeliner/eyeshadow/blush need to go, and don’t get me started in those eyebrows.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment