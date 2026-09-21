Taylor Swift celebrated Travis’s TD by pointing to her ring & saying ‘that’s my husband’

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Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs won, 30-33. Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, and Travis’s wife Taylor Swift was there to celebrate. Taylor’s obsession with football is so funny, because I really don’t think she gave a sh-t about the sport before she met Travis in 2023. Now she’s genuinely a football girlie, following the game religiously and even educating Tom Cruise on the sport last week.

Anyway, Taylor wore jeans and a Chiefs tank top at last night’s game. The tank was from WEAR by Erin Andrews, and it retails for $39.99, but it’s obviously sold out now. She’s also added a Cartier Love bracelet to her jewelry collection, which I believe is pretty new. Taylor obviously wore her wedding ring and engagement ring too. We know because after Travis’s touchdown, Taylor pointed to her ring and yelled “that’s my husband!”

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the Chiefs game: “That’s my husband!” pic.twitter.com/fswhVzrXm9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 21, 2026

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