Anne Hathaway will campaign in the supporting category for ‘The Odyssey’

In retrospect, I’m still a little bit surprised that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the Nolan film which swept the Oscars. Out of everything in Nolan’s CV, the Academy voters adored Nolan’s version of a pretty straight-forward bio-pic. But it just goes to show you, the Oscars are about a lot of different things. They’re about who is seen as “due” for an Oscar. They’re about timing within the larger political context. And sometimes, they’re about category fraud. Speaking of, when Nolan’s The Odyssey came out, awards-prognosticators immediately said that it would be a huge contender. There’s talk that Matt Damon is already a lock to sweep the Best Actor awards. There’s talk that The Odyssey is a shoo-in for Best Picture. And of course, there’s a lot of talk about who, within the sprawling cast, will get nominated for all of the other acting awards. For months now, people have debated whether Anne Hathaway will be nominated in lead or supporting categories. Back in July, I argued that Anne should go to the lead category, given her screen time and importance within the story. Well, Anne disagreed.

Universal Pictures will campaign Anne Hathaway in the supporting actress category for her turn as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s billion-dollar sensation “The Odyssey,” confirmed by representatives to Variety exclusively. The decision puts one of the season’s marquee names near the top of the supporting actress conversation, settling a question awards watchers have debated since the film opened: not whether Hathaway would contend but where. It also positions Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, as the film’s lone above-the-title lead in the acting races and pairs Hathaway with her co-star Samantha Morton, whose Circe has drawn some of the film’s strongest notices. With Hathaway in supporting, Universal will have a shot at the most common double-acting nomination in Academy history: two supporting actress nominees from the same film. It has happened more often than any other two-nominee combination in the acting categories. The downside is obvious — Hathaway and Morton (a two-time Oscar nominee for “In America” and “Sweet and Lowdown”) would be competing against each other — but a film of this size gives the studio plenty of reason to try. Hathaway won the supporting actress Oscar in 2013 for her performance as Fantine in the movie musical “Les Misérables.” The Academy has a history of rewarding established favorites in major prestige films, and “The Odyssey” certainly fits that mold. Nolan’s first film since “Oppenheimer,” which won best picture and best director, has crossed $1.6 billion worldwide, making it a major player in Universal’s best picture campaign.

[From Variety]

In the previous Hathaway/category fraud story, I namechecked Michelle Williams, who forced Amblin and Universal to support her campaign for The Fabelmans in the lead-actress category. Michelle was very open about it, saying that she watched the film and decided that her role was so central, she was very much the lead. And I agreed with her too! I would have supported Anne if she made a similar argument. Instead, she wants to go to the supporting category because she thinks she has a better shot at winning her second Oscar that way. And yes, she’s screwing over Samantha Morton too. Hm.