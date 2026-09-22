Anne Hathaway will campaign in the supporting category for ‘The Odyssey’

In retrospect, I’m still a little bit surprised that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the Nolan film which swept the Oscars. Out of everything in Nolan’s CV, the Academy voters adored Nolan’s version of a pretty straight-forward bio-pic. But it just goes to show you, the Oscars are about a lot of different things. They’re about who is seen as “due” for an Oscar. They’re about timing within the larger political context. And sometimes, they’re about category fraud. Speaking of, when Nolan’s The Odyssey came out, awards-prognosticators immediately said that it would be a huge contender. There’s talk that Matt Damon is already a lock to sweep the Best Actor awards. There’s talk that The Odyssey is a shoo-in for Best Picture. And of course, there’s a lot of talk about who, within the sprawling cast, will get nominated for all of the other acting awards. For months now, people have debated whether Anne Hathaway will be nominated in lead or supporting categories. Back in July, I argued that Anne should go to the lead category, given her screen time and importance within the story. Well, Anne disagreed.
Universal Pictures will campaign Anne Hathaway in the supporting actress category for her turn as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s billion-dollar sensation “The Odyssey,” confirmed by representatives to Variety exclusively.
The decision puts one of the season’s marquee names near the top of the supporting actress conversation, settling a question awards watchers have debated since the film opened: not whether Hathaway would contend but where. It also positions Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, as the film’s lone above-the-title lead in the acting races and pairs Hathaway with her co-star Samantha Morton, whose Circe has drawn some of the film’s strongest notices.
With Hathaway in supporting, Universal will have a shot at the most common double-acting nomination in Academy history: two supporting actress nominees from the same film. It has happened more often than any other two-nominee combination in the acting categories. The downside is obvious — Hathaway and Morton (a two-time Oscar nominee for “In America” and “Sweet and Lowdown”) would be competing against each other — but a film of this size gives the studio plenty of reason to try.
Hathaway won the supporting actress Oscar in 2013 for her performance as Fantine in the movie musical “Les Misérables.” The Academy has a history of rewarding established favorites in major prestige films, and “The Odyssey” certainly fits that mold. Nolan’s first film since “Oppenheimer,” which won best picture and best director, has crossed $1.6 billion worldwide, making it a major player in Universal’s best picture campaign.
In the previous Hathaway/category fraud story, I namechecked Michelle Williams, who forced Amblin and Universal to support her campaign for The Fabelmans in the lead-actress category. Michelle was very open about it, saying that she watched the film and decided that her role was so central, she was very much the lead. And I agreed with her too! I would have supported Anne if she made a similar argument. Instead, she wants to go to the supporting category because she thinks she has a better shot at winning her second Oscar that way. And yes, she’s screwing over Samantha Morton too. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She hasn’t screw anyone over anything, if this was decided over thinking that maybe other actresses for lead have more screen time in their movies, they are going to go with what seems like a sure thing with Anne, from what I hear the studio is also campaigning Morton so they are in a win win situation if either of these women win, so stop blaming Anne.
No I agree it’s probably a calculated move. We haven’t even seen the Oscar baity films that come out late in the year but chances are Anne already knows who the competition
While I see the argument for lead, I get why she would view her as supporting because she isn’t more central to the story then Morton or even Zendaya’s characters.
Personally I thought Anne had the weakest performance in the movie and so I in no way see her screwing over Morton, who based on reaction is a shoe in to win.
AnnE is back, baby!
RIP DListed haha
Anna a hard maybe to win. Matt Damon…no.
The one that stole the show for me was Himesh Patel. He’s also on the audio for Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders as Hastings.
I think it would make zero sense for her to be in contention for lead, supporting yes. A lead has to be someone the film cannot make sense or have enough impact without imo – it was primarily about Odysseus and him only. In that same vein, given Samantha’s short time in the film I’m not even sure she’d check my criteria for supporting, acted amazingly and it was a fantastic scene but her role in the broader sense was less critical than Elliot Page’s. Without her role there would be less change to the story than his, if that makes sense. Himesh Patel, Rob Pattinson and Anne Hathaway all fit for supporting role recognition to me, because their actions significantly altered how the story unfolded.
oooh this is a tricky one. I think Samantha Morton’s role kind of reminds me of Judi Dench in Shakespeare in Love – brief but you left the theater talking about it over almost anyone else. I can see why Anne is putting herself in as supporting, but i think it might be a miscalculation on her part and I think Samantha Morton will win (out of those two.)
For the men – I think there will be a big competition for supporting. Pattinson, Patel and Leguziamo all have a change IMO. Especially Pattinson…..he was just so…..swarmy, lol. So it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.
I think Matt Damn has a good shot at winning Best Actor. I dont know if he’s a lock, but I think he’s definitely going to be one of the leading contenders.
I also think Odyssey is a forerunner for Best Picture. I dont know. a LOT of movies still to come.
Re: Oppenheimer – i think that was an example of yes, a relatively standard biopic, albeit very well directed, but the acting was excellent. I would have liked to have seen Emily Blunt win for that role.
I really hope Dune 3 is amazing and that the Academy will award it Best Picture and Best Director. What DV has done is nothing short of amazing. Adapted what many would say is an almost impossible book to adapt, and knocked out a trilogy in five years. LOL.
As much as I enjoyed The Odyssey, we don’t need another Nolan sweep.
As for acting my go to is would someone else had been as good or better in the role? I would say no for Morton; still on the fence about Anne. I do agree that Patel, Pattinson and Leguizamo gave three of the movie’s best performances and either one would be a solid choice for Best Supporting Actor. As for Page, the character was important for the storyline, but that role itself could have been played by any number of other actors.
Co-signing for Leguizamo, I forgot about him in my comment above. He was great. You’re right about Page too, even though he played the character well. I almost feel the same way about Anne’s take on her role?