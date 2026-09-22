Richard Kay: Why did Charles Spencer include the ‘in love with his valet’ statement?

Very few royal commentators have known what to do with the gift given to them by Charles Spencer, whose memoir of his sister, Swan Song, is out today. In Swan Song’s serialization, Spencer revealed a conversation between himself and Princess Diana, where Diana reveals that her marriage to then-Prince Charles is over. As Diana and her brother talk, Diana told him: “Carlos, he’s in love with his valet.” The valet in question is presumably Michael Fawcett. Thus far, only AN Wilson has had the stones to really acknowledge this big secret, with Wilson writing in his Substack that “The gay, thing, though, the bi thing. …Maybe in some marriages, it would not have mattered. It is an obvious feature of Charles Windsor that he is a bisexual, mainly gay, and in his second marriage he has obviously found someone who understands him, cherishes him, and has been a wonderful wife. You can’t blame the much younger Diana, who was little more than a teenager when she met him, feeling absolutely bereft when the strange truths emerged.” I mean… wow. Well, someone unwilling to confront such hard truths openly? Richard Kay. He was very upset with the Earl Spencer, asking “Why did he put it in there?” That is probably what Diana asked about Fawcett.
In a special episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, Richard Kay names the one anecdote from Earl Spencer’s new Diana memoir that he simply cannot explain. Kay, now Senior Editor-at-Large, knew the late Princess both personally and professionally. The pair became friends while he was the paper’s royal reporter, and the Princess came to rely on him as a sounding board for dealing with the press.
Extracts from Earl Spencer’s incendiary book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, have been serialised exclusively in the Daily Mail over the past week, ahead of its publication tomorrow.
The passages prompted a rare rebuke from Buckingham Palace after Spencer claimed that the King, then Prince of Wales, told him ‘Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!’ during a row over Diana’s funeral arrangements.
A Palace spokesman said that while it does not comment on books, His Majesty is ‘mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory’.
Speaking to Palace Confidential host Luke Blackall, Kay revealed that he and Spencer spoke several times in the week after Diana’s death. What the Earl told him in confidence then, which Kay noted down at the time, chimes closely with claims made in the memoir.
However, one anecdote in the book, set as Diana’s marriage was falling apart, left Kay ‘mystified’ and questioning the Earl’s intentions.
‘[Spencer] has been asked to join his sister at San Lorenzo, which famously was Diana’s favourite restaurant,’ he began. ‘They’re dining head to head across the table when she suddenly says to him: “Carlos, I’m going to get a divorce.” There’s no date for this. We don’t know when it was… But he feels he ought to make an observation to his sister and says: “Well, you’ve got to think very carefully about this. The public might turn against you.” And she looks up from the table, fixes him with those huge blue eyes and says: “Carlos, he’s in love with his valet.”‘
Carlos was Diana’s childhood nickname for her brother. A valet is a personal manservant, responsible for laying out royals’ clothes, helping them dress and drawing them a bath.
In the book, Spencer writes that his sister never named the member of staff, and that he never asked her why she believed ‘such an improbable thing’. Kay said the remark comes with no context or explanation, and predicted readers would ‘instantly speculate’ about who the man was.
‘I have to say, I’m mystified why he should need to use that anecdote,’ he told Palace Confidential. ‘They’re going to ask, was it true? But I think the main question they’re going to have, and I’m afraid it’s one I really don’t have an answer for, is why did he put it in there? My only view is that Charles Spencer, to use that rather well-worn cliche about revenge being a dish best served cold, decided to put it in for that reason.’
Spencer has since defended including the exchange, telling the BBC it came ‘in the context of a conversation where Diana is telling me that her marriage is over’.
Does Richard Kay *honestly* not understand why Spencer would include Diana’s own words about the breakdown of her marriage? Here’s the thing – I’m sure Diana told Kay a version of this as well, and he simply never dared to report it. I’ll bet that Andrew Morton had some version of this scoop too and never included it anywhere. Even now, 35 years past the “war of the Waleses” and the “annus horribilis,” the same royalists don’t want to touch this particular story with a ten-foot pole. What was it like back then, you know? I’m sure Diana struggled to understand and struggled to even put it in words.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
“He was very upset with the Earl Spencer, asking “Why did he put it in there?” That is probably what Diana asked about Fawcett.”
🤣🤣🤣
Kaiser, you minx. I LOL’d.
I cackled!
Brilliant!
😁
I can only imagine the heartbreak this young woman experienced realizing this. While this is more common today with some husbands being on the “downlow.” Pretty sure this was jarring for a young woman and mother to experience back then.
Some men in a heterosexual marriage have trysts/hookups with other men, some are bisexual, some are just straight up gay. I have gay friends who go back to my childhood and a gay cousin. I’ve learned ALOT about the downlow
I doubt Diana was alleging an affair with a valet, rather “I can’t get this man to pay attention to me or our marriage. He would even rather spend time with his dumb valet who puts toothpaste on his toothbrush than with a wife who could really take care of him if he would just pay attention.
And it seems to be exceptionally common among the British upper classes. That makes sense because 1. They discovered sexuality in sequestered boarding schools and 2. They are essentially required to produce biological heirs. 1+1=downlow
It’s just so interesting that the tired Camilla story (I mean who cares anymore, they’re friggin married) is replaced wholesale by this much more scandalous narrative. Diana’s ghost don’t play.
I always that theory that men who treat their wives horrible are mostly closet gay. All the republican are and the same men who beat their wives too. Because as nature men are woman pleaser ( good men ) even f£ckboys who Chase after woman. Yes there are men who are emotionally unavailable and cheater. The men here like William and chuck who has hatred towards their wives and rude and horrible to their spouses.
Now now. Some abusers aren’t closeted. They’re just narcissistic momma’s boys who think women exist to serve them. (But I’m not speaking from experience or anything. 🫣)
Is there any greater proof of the uselessness and sycophancy of the RR than the fact that, despite this apparently being a well-known rumor about Charles, not one of them reached for the obvious pun during the Windsors’ “annus horribilis”? Which would have, in turn, set up someone else for a “low-hanging fruit” joke?
Then there’s Kaiser’s use of the phrase 10-foot pole.
Why? Because that is the source of the problems.
Camilla knew it and has been very happily living her separate life in her own house, while still vacationing with her ex-husband, children, and grandchildren… for the price of being the Queen.
I read recently that all the front pages of “Tampon-gate”: “Diana finds Camilla’s knickers in Charles pockets” “Charles slept with Camilla while Diana sleeping upstairs” were all part of the public deception, Operation: “Make Charles Straight Again”.
Perhaps it was also done to deceive a naive Diana, since she really did not know. They had distracted her with Camilla.
Something, something about 🐓coming 🏠 to roost.
They are just upset because it paints this “royal marriage” this King and his Queen as FAKE!!! Not the star-crossed lovers story they planted in the tabloids.
That is exactly right . I knew someone who had close contact with KC when he was younger and he was never interested in women
Just from a young, naive, “I can fix him” mindset, Diana very much could have believed that she could win CRex’s affections away from someone like Camilla and have that fairytale life they were trying to sell us all. Once she realized it was really the valet, well, she finally realized there was no “fixing” that. Camilla became a convenient public cover.
BINGO !!!
The jig was up.
The problem for Charles then was that he was divorcing a very angry young beautiful wife who held the world attention and was loved.
This would explain Charles’s Dimbleby book. Charles was so deep in the closet that he made public announcements about not loving Diana, being forced to marry her, and blaming his parents… (It also explains why the Queen and Philip never responded or got mad at him)
He knew that his marriage was finished and that he was leaving a very hostile, beautiful young wife. So were the book and interview (one year before Diana’s) a preemptive measure to publicly dismiss anything she could say.
This was the start of the Camilla fanfiction, which also sealed his sexuality to the public.
Camilla was more of a “fixer” than a “lover”. She was the one holding weekly meetings with the press leaking on Diana ect. There are stories of her husband leaving the house so she could meet up with Charles. Perhaps, they both left the house so he could meet up with his boyfriends.
However, she wasn’t stupid. She blocked Charles from bonding with his sons and made sure he bonded with her kids and grandkids instead. (It is a shame that William can’t see through her, but he may need her “Fixer” services too.
All of this would have worked if he wasn’t so jealous and cruel with his wife and sons.
“but he may need her “Fixer” services too”
You may be right.
Camilla, the royal beard.
Kay probably believes it (knows it?), just doesn’t think Spencer should have gone there.
No one cares at this point. Or at least not many people care. Lavender marriages have been around a long time. The issue isn’t that he liked men, it’s that he was so unchivalrous with his wife.
🎯
Either he was having an affair with his valet, or he confided in the man so deeply that his young wife felt entirely pushed aside. And he of course had Camilla as well. He showered everyone with attention except his own wife. What a monster
Without the context added by the Wilson piece, I initially thought that it was probably just Diana making a “Camilla is unattractive/mannish” joke.
Seriously, why mention it? So, you’re 20 years old, you think you’ll have a fairytale marriage, your fiancé tells you the night before your wedding that he doesn’t love you. He’s cheating on you with Camilla, then you find out he’s also cheating on you with the valet. That’s a pretty important point to the state of Diana’s marriage. Ok, gay, bi, whatever. The main theme is Charles was a cheater.
I think Charles telling Diana the night before their wedding that he didn’t love her may have been his way of saying he could never love her the way she thought he would.
“I don’t love you” is the basis. The “why” is added detail. Why, because I prefer men, or Camilla, or I resent you for being foisted on me.
If this refers to the valet Michael Fawcett, there are questions over why KC repeatedly backed him over various scandals. Fawcett was embroiled in a cash-for-honours scandal for example. Another scandal about receiving gifts. He also resigned due to bullying accusations against him but was then reinstated and even promoted. He also took out an injunction to prevent publication in the press of an “incident” between him and KC. Courtiers were openly querying the degree of influence that Fawcett seemed to have over Charles.
So it also points to KC’s character – that in repeatedly saving Fawcett’s bacon he was weak and compromised. Which is actually a bit of a pattern with KC’s friendships.
As I’ve written before, Charles’ bisexuality, or queerness, is not a character flaw. It was his contemptuous treatment of Diana that sickens me.
But Charles Spencer might have included the valet anecdote as a warning to KC. I mean, he’s saying it forthrightly, too, that there are much more salacious details he could have included.
Charles Spencer vowed to protect Diana’s sons. Maybe this is his way of warning KC that Harry must be protected. If not, he’ll release the kraken.
Agreed. However, this essential subtext has been missing for over 45 years.
It is the missing piece of the puzzle as to why Charles:
– Never loved Diana
– Held on to his “fixer” Camilla for dear life
– Preemptively dismissed Diana with his Dimbleby book
– Feared bonding with his sons (would they hate him as much as Diana)
Lots more, but as you correctly stated, all of this could have been avoided if he had shown basic human emotions. He wanted the young and beautiful wife but then got jealous of her, and with his fixer, made her life a living hell because she was more human and more popular. Then he did the same to his sons. He leaked and planted stories against BOTH sons to make himself and his fixer popular. Being gay doesn’t change how he treated people, but his fear of being exposed does account for some of his actions.
Obviously, Charles’ sexuality has been an open secret for years. I think Kay asking, “Why did he put it in there?” is an expression of frustration. Spencer just scooped them all. Probably, they all wanted to be the one to detonate this bombshell at the appropriate moment. But along comes Charles Spencer! Wtf did he do that to us?
Good point!
I think it’s quite logical that Charles is gay or at least bisexual. It would explain why he entered into an arranged marriage with Diana, why Camilla wasn’t the only mistress and why Charles and Camilla’s marriage is so weird.
There’s an irony here in my opinion – in 2026, many people don’t care if the british king is gay or bisexual. Sure I’m sure there are a lot of hardcore homophones who are appalled and disgusted, but I think for the majority the reaction is just a shrug. what IS more problematic in my opinion is that charles was engaging in a relationship with someone who worked for him, and many of us today would think that has a lot of potential for sexual harassment claims, in a way it might not have been perceived in the 80s and 90s.
And then of course – what did he do to cover up this relationship? who was he willing to sacrifice? Diana? Harr and now Meghan?
The monarchy’s problem is that the hardcore homophobes are so often the hardcore royalists. What dwindling support the monarchy has depends on them.
Yeah, we say that people today wouldn’t care that much. But the hardcore royalists are often deeply conservative and they very much might still take issue.
There’s a part of me that’s surprised to hear KC is gay/bi, but thinking back on everything over the years, it makes perfect sense. I wondered why Camilla had her own house and seemed to live there, not with KC, but now I get it.
Young Charles Windsor is setting off my gaydar.
Poor Diana. He was not only immune to her obvious charms, he was downright resentful that other people weren’t.
Camilla, the royal beard.
Does Richard Kay really not understand? What does the timing matter? It was sometime after she got married and before she got divorced. Why did Earl Spencer choose to put this anecdote in his book about his sister? Because it’s the point where his sister tells him, in a very convincing way, that her marriage is doomed. Which part of this does Richard Kay not get?