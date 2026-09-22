Vivienne Jolie, 18 years old, sold her original artwork at an LA street fair

When Angelina Jolie’s kids were little, I remember the predictions that all six kids would end up as crazy degenerates with no education or skill set. Now that all of the kids are legal adults, it turns out that Angelina’s kids are some of the most well-adjusted Hollywood kids out there? They’ve all got their own interests, many of them are involved in charities and humanitarian work, many of them are artsy and creative. Shiloh is a professional dancer and choreographer. Zahara just graduated from Spelman. Pax is the “wildest” kid, and that means that he drinks with friends and enjoys motorcycles and dirt bikes. Maddox is a college graduate who works behind-the-scenes in the film industry. Knox is super-involved with Muay Thai and he just visited Ukraine with his mom. And Vivienne? She a theater kid and she’s an artist. A few days ago, Vivienne sold her artwork at an LA street fair. Her brother Knox came out to support her, and he sat with her while she sold pieces from her collection called “The Tulip Fields.” This is so gentle!!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne is forging her own career as an artist. The 18-year-old, who recently dropped her famous father’s, 62, last name, was pictured selling her original artwork at a local street fair in Los Angeles on Saturday. Vivienne was supported by her twin brother Knox, who helped set up her booth and was seen taking pictures of his sister. The young creative, who operated under the name The Tulip Fields, showed off her talent with a number of pieces, with prices in one section ranging from $10 to $25. Vivienne stayed busy throughout the event and spoke to numerous clients before successfully selling many of her pieces, which included prints, stickers and birthday cards featuring her own drawings and paintings. Her artwork included a card featuring a grey mouse with a large pink heart and a pink bow. Another painting featured an octopus surrounded by fish. Another stand-out creation was a whimsical card featuring what appeared to be E.T. in a pink tutu and ballerina slippers. Vivienne also had a selection of birthday cards on display. She kept it casual for the occasion, wearing a black t-shirt with a pair of blue overalls. Her brother showcased his signature colorful hair and wore a pair of floral embroidered jeans.

[From The Daily Mail]

We’ve seen for years that Vivienne loves a craft store. Angelina was constantly driving her to craft stores, then Vivienne got her driver’s license and now she drives herself to pick up paint supplies, watercolor kits and more. I’m sorry, I find this charming. We hear such horror stories of nepo babies and competitive Hollywood parenting, and here’s Vivienne Jolie, selling her sweet little drawings and watercolors at a low-key art fair. It’s adorable.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne, 18, sells her artwork at local LA street fair as twin brother Knox steps out to show his support https://t.co/KEBPckdw8m — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 21, 2026

Vivienne Jolie, filha de Angelina Jolie e Brad Pitt, foi vista vendendo desenhos, pinturas e mais artes autorais em uma feira, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. A jovem de 18 tem um projeto artístico chamado "The Tulip Fields" e atendeu clientes que passavam pelo local. pic.twitter.com/S5kk7IeM11 — Quem (@quem) September 21, 2026