Channing Tatum denies that the Bidness Nonya Instagram is his secret burner account

Over the weekend, people did a deep dive into a random Instagram account with the handle @bidness_nonya. The account was being followed by Channing Tatum, and the account owner had opinions on Zoe Kravitz and her relationship with Harry Styles, as well as opinions about Ayo Edebiri, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Princess Kate’s bald-ass husband. The user even talked sh-t in Deuxmoi’s comments. It was funny. Well, the account is now private, but not before people suggested that Nonya Bidness was actually Channing Tatum’s secret burner account. It would make a lot of sense. But Channing posted this on his Instagram Stories:

I’m sorry but “why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it” is like a Charming Potato riddle. Why was Channing following the account if it was NOT his burner account? That’s the real question. There’s the persistent theory that Bidness Nonya was not technically Channing’s account, but it was/is the burner account of someone close to him, like his mom or an assistant or something. That could be the answer to why Channing was following it in the first place. But I still halfway believe that Bidness Nonya is probably Channing’s burner. Walks like a duck, etc.

For what it’s worth, Jenna Dewan (Channing’s ex-wife) liked a post which was trying to break down how the Bidness account was operated by a Tatum superfan.