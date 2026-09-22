Can you even imagine what it’s like for Prince Archie and Princess Lili these days? Lili was born in California and she’s lived in Montecito her whole life, up until last month. While Archie was born in the UK, he too has lived in Montecito since he was about 14 months old. They’re both used to living in a huge mansion with a pool, a pond full of stressed-out koi, a tennis court, rescue chickens, a huge garden, and their schools very close-by. Now they’re stuck in a borrowed/rented cottage on Trauma Blender Isle, going to British schools requiring endless school runs, and experiencing huge cultural shock. And to top it all off, their father is making them eat marmite and beans on toast. Prince Harry has completely lost his mind.

Prince Harry has revealed the ‘most British thing’ he, Meghan and their children have been doing since moving back to Britain from California. The Duke of Sussex, 42, also said his children are now happily eating Marmite on crumpets, despite previously ‘dissing’ him for keeping the divisive spread in the house.

Speaking to HELLO! at last night’s WellChild Awards in London, Harry was asked what the most British thing he had done with his family since returning to the UK.

‘Gone for a walk. Lots of walks. Isn’t that the most British thing?’ he joked. But he soon revealed that the family’s embrace of British life had gone beyond country walks – and into the breakfast room.

‘OK yes Marmite on crumpets – please tell me that is a British thing because it has always been in my life and now the kids are eating Marmite on crumpets which is a big moment for me.’ Asked whether Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, approved of the distinctive spread, Harry replied: ‘They do, they do very much.’ He added: ‘They used to dis me for having Marmite in the house but now we are in the UK that is kind of water under the bridge.’

Harry revealed the children had been less impressed by another British breakfast staple when he previously tried to introduce it to the family.

‘I already tried beans on toast,’ he said. Asked how that went, the Duke replied: ‘That was in California. That was years ago. It didn’t go down very well at all.’

Harry also spoke about a particularly relatable moment at the breakfast table earlier that day, revealing that Archie and Lilibet had been suffering from the ‘Monday blues’ ahead of school.

‘Breakfast this morning they had Monday blues,’ he said, comparing it to the ‘Sunday night blues’ he experienced before being sent away to boarding school. But the Duke said he managed to turn the mood around by explaining what he would be doing at the WellChild ceremony later that evening.

‘You know what you are just being a little bit tricky so I am going to tell you what I am doing tonight and they were genuinely fascinated and interested and had all sorts of questions.’