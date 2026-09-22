Prince Archie & Lili are eating marmite on crumpets, but they hate beans on toast

Can you even imagine what it’s like for Prince Archie and Princess Lili these days? Lili was born in California and she’s lived in Montecito her whole life, up until last month. While Archie was born in the UK, he too has lived in Montecito since he was about 14 months old. They’re both used to living in a huge mansion with a pool, a pond full of stressed-out koi, a tennis court, rescue chickens, a huge garden, and their schools very close-by. Now they’re stuck in a borrowed/rented cottage on Trauma Blender Isle, going to British schools requiring endless school runs, and experiencing huge cultural shock. And to top it all off, their father is making them eat marmite and beans on toast. Prince Harry has completely lost his mind.
Prince Harry has revealed the ‘most British thing’ he, Meghan and their children have been doing since moving back to Britain from California. The Duke of Sussex, 42, also said his children are now happily eating Marmite on crumpets, despite previously ‘dissing’ him for keeping the divisive spread in the house.
Speaking to HELLO! at last night’s WellChild Awards in London, Harry was asked what the most British thing he had done with his family since returning to the UK.
‘Gone for a walk. Lots of walks. Isn’t that the most British thing?’ he joked. But he soon revealed that the family’s embrace of British life had gone beyond country walks – and into the breakfast room.
‘OK yes Marmite on crumpets – please tell me that is a British thing because it has always been in my life and now the kids are eating Marmite on crumpets which is a big moment for me.’ Asked whether Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, approved of the distinctive spread, Harry replied: ‘They do, they do very much.’ He added: ‘They used to dis me for having Marmite in the house but now we are in the UK that is kind of water under the bridge.’
Harry revealed the children had been less impressed by another British breakfast staple when he previously tried to introduce it to the family.
‘I already tried beans on toast,’ he said. Asked how that went, the Duke replied: ‘That was in California. That was years ago. It didn’t go down very well at all.’
Harry also spoke about a particularly relatable moment at the breakfast table earlier that day, revealing that Archie and Lilibet had been suffering from the ‘Monday blues’ ahead of school.
‘Breakfast this morning they had Monday blues,’ he said, comparing it to the ‘Sunday night blues’ he experienced before being sent away to boarding school. But the Duke said he managed to turn the mood around by explaining what he would be doing at the WellChild ceremony later that evening.
‘You know what you are just being a little bit tricky so I am going to tell you what I am doing tonight and they were genuinely fascinated and interested and had all sorts of questions.’
Meghan probably gagged when that man put beans on toast for her babies. As for Marmite… I think it’s disgusting, but I know that some people love it. Meghan has an omnivore’s palette so maybe she’s okay with Marmite. But gosh, these poor kids. All of this so Archie and Lili can experience their dad’s birthplace. They’re probably counting down the days until they can go back to their rescue chickens.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
As a US southerner, I grew up with beans on toast. I would not be surprised if Meghan’s mim had been exposed to this.
US northerner (Michigan) and if my mom had served beans on toast I would have thought we were in big trouble.. I can’t imagine it’s good I couldn’t even bring myself to eat it when I traveled to England (UK).
My mother was from Australia and we ate and loved beans on toast in the 1960s when we were kids. I probably never realized that it wasn’t normal until I became a teenager and saw no one else was eating it. Marmite probably wasn’t even a thing you could get in northern NJ back then. All illness was treated with tea and toast.
My grandmother was an Ozark hillbilly, so my mom grew up with beans on toast & she passed it along to us. It was also common in restaurants where staff called it ‘sh*t on a shingle’. So a fairly common food in both households & diners.
My mom used white Navy beans, though, not whatever it is the Brits commonly use, which look like canned baked beans to me.
Archie and Lili are probably all “OK Dad, whatever but can we just have toasted bagels with cream cheese like normal people?”
Perfectly normal to have marmite on crumpets. You and many others are sounding very judgemental . I wouldn’t eat a bagel and cream cheese unless I was starving. That’s fine. But I don’t judge you for liking that.
I agree. I’m kind of shocked at how narrow minded this view is. How wonderful to have two parents from different cultures and have an opportunity to experience both! We live in a globalized world and experiencing other cultures is one of the best ways to develop a broad worldview and empathy. When my sibling and I were Archie and Lili’s age our parents moved to a vastly different culture including a different language. We went from a large three bedroom house with two living rooms, a backyard, etc., to a tiny little three room house. We went to school in a different language, tried different food, etc. it was a WONDERFUL experience. It taught us to be independent, adventurous and to appreciate other people’s culture but more importantly it allowed us to see our own much more clearly and critically. Years later I lived in a completely different country – with Dutch and Australians and learned to absolutely love marmite! But I’d never thought of having it on crumpets. Sign me up 😊
I wouldn’t eat *blank* unless I were starving sounds a little judgy to me.
Marmite, much like Vegemite, works better for me as an ingredient than as the main course. Because of its umami, it’s easy to substitute in recipes for different umami ingredients (like soy sauce, etc). If it’s going on toast, a lot of butter, a little marmite is the secret sauce.
I eat both regularly. When I’m sick, Vegemite on toast is my go to. I also eat poached eggs and put Marmite or Vegemite on the toast and eggs on top. Its delicious.
Agree, loads of people sub Vegemite or Marmite for soy. We always put it in home made gravy growing up.
It depends what you grow up with.
baked beans on toast and some black pepper is delicious. It’s high in fibre and Heinz is best.
I grew up on marmite switched to Vegemite –
toast or crackers with vegemite. Add some cheddar and delicious as a snack.
toast with Vegemite and Poached eggs on top for relaxed breakfasts. I also add Vegemite to sauces gravy and casseroles. It adds umami. More depth of labour and colour.
Im not sure I would eat biscuits and gravy it looks and sounds awful.
But then biscuits to me are sweet and scones are best with ham and cream.
To each to their own.
See my other post
scones with Jam and cream not ham. Fat fingers win again
Beans on toast is not just for breakfast, it’s for life. I’m having it for dinner tonight actually. it’s one of my favourites, but I get why his Cali kids aren’t into it. I hate marmite. But I am glad he’s introducing some of our cultural absurdities to his kids. I hope they won’t be here too long before they can go back to the place they’ve known as home, but beans rule.
With you. Grew to love to Vegemite living with 2 Aussie roommates (it was also their go to hangover fix— dry toast & Vegemite). But my kids love, love a variation of beans on toast and that’s beans on tortilla *with cheese and salsa* grilled.
Beans on toast is absolutely my standby meal. With a bit of grated cheddar but not too much.
If Heinz ever crack and put the veggie sausage version in the half size can my life will be complete.
I visited mum on Sunday as she’s been having heart issues and various night time ambulance trips so I went to get some shopping and came back with two small cans. She was delighted at having that as an option. She’s had very little appetite recently so it was a win:win.
For real class I recommend beans on cheese on toast! Now I can do cheese on toast in my air fryer it is a 5 minute meal!!
Had it for lunch. We all need more fiber!
So they’ve gone from having pancakes and fresh fruit to crumpets with marmite.
What’s next, Harry? A chip butty with mushy peas???? (When my English husband tried to serve me one of those, I was horrified. It was a heavily buttered white roll stuffed with chips, or French fries, and slathered with crushed peas. How many starchy carbs can the human body absorb all at once???)
So many mashed things. I remember a “Sunday roast” with my then boyfriend at a pub in Newcastle. The thinnest sliver of meat and 6 different mashed vegetables. It made me wonder about the local dentistry.
OTOH, there was a little pub in Avebury that had the most delicious French food. I don’t know if it’s there anymore.
Of course it had French food if it was delicious lol!
And yes, so many mashed foods.
Oh, yes, it’s the tooth problem (as long as we’re bashing the Brits).
Nothing wrong with a chip butty. I wouldn’t add mushy peas though or curry sauce lol
Call Child Protection Services, Marmite is an abomination.
HOW DARE YOU!
This slander of Marmite shall not go unavenged!
PISTOLS AT DAWN!!!
Honestly, just reading ‘marmite on crumpets’ in the headline made me want to eat one. 😂😅😂
I suppose it’s an acquired taste 😊
😂😂😂
I tried to like it because it’s so chock full of B vitamins but just … NO.
I mean that sounds like a high protein breakfast. I usually have homemade hummus. Sometimes with sourdough toast.
Do Marmite and Vegemite taste pretty much the same, or no? I’ve always wanted to try one or the other.
Yes, but Marmite is glossier and stickier.
Marmite is British and Vegemite is Australian, real connoisseurs claim the Kiwi version beats both of them
Oh no.. vegemite is far too mild, marmite has real punch!! IMO
Hopefully Archie and Lili are enjoying themselves in the UK.
I love beans on toast thank you very much. One set of my paternal grandparents came from Wales and their daughter served it to my dad and he served it to me. It’s something you need to be exposed to at an early age. I’ve never had Marmite because I hear it’s exceptionally salty. Kids are amazing at adapting to new environments so my bet is that Archie and Lily are actually enjoying this experience.
That’s been my experience with gefilte fish. I don’t know anyone who looves it but those who have had it since childhood can easily eat it when it’s served. My SIL is not Jewish and thus had no experience with it. We were on the floor laughing when she tried it for the first time!
On the flip side, I studied in England for a year. I’ll never forget my first breakfast at the school cafeteria — stewed tomatoes on toast. Just horrid
Counterpoint: I’m one who loves gefilte fish! And I didn’t grow up with it, due to a convoluted path to claiming my Jewish identity.
However, it must be the “sweet” version, and a good horseradish is mandatory. I love to eat it on top of broken pieces of matzoh.
I never understood tinned tomatoes for breakfast. Do they at least heat the tomatoes?
While kids are very resilient at the Sussexes children age, I can also believe they are missing the life they have in California but will adjust the best they can with their parents encouragement. At this time, probably school is their anchor because at their age their minds can absorb an awful lot of educational information and Meghan is well educated and will be able to help them with the rough patches. In addition, they will have experienced education in a different country which is always good for educational growth. But I know they are missing home.
These children seem to be like their parents : curious and fearless!
I think beans on toast is diabolical on roughly the same level as the banana and mayo sandwiches my Alabama-native husband sometimes eats (though he concedes that even back home, it’s often considered kind of a “white trash” thing). But I find yeast extracts to be quite nice. My British ex actually seemed genuinely disappointed when he had me try Marmite and I loved it, I guess because it’s one of their favorite “Americans don’t get us!” things. But I have a taste for super salty foods in the way that many people seek out spicy stuff, to the extent that I started snacking on pretzel sticks dipped in Marmite. My ex was like, “OK, cut out the middleman and just have Twiglets, then”. To which I responded, “hell yeah, now let me dip these Twiglets in Marmite!” And he knew then that he had created a monster.
Wow, bananas and mayo? That is a new one to me. I’m from the south but that is new to me. Ummm, yuck? I’d eat beans on toast before that. No offense to your husband.
No no no, offend him! He deserves to be shamed! His daughter and I both go Zoidbergian whenever he makes it: “Your sandwich is bad and you should feel bad!”
Bananas and peanut butter sandwiches, yes, but Mayo? I think that combo would ruin both the bananas and the Mayo! 😊
My mother always made our school day peanut butter sandwiches with mayo. She insisted it was necessary to counter the stickiness of peanut butter, I told her I thought jelly was supposed to do that.
I just gagged reading your husband’s sandwich choice lol
When my mom was away on a trip, my dad would make us beans on toast. I still like it today, but my hubby won’t eat it! I find it tasty & comforting .
I’m a New Zealander and Marmite on toast is very much a thing here. I’m a fan of a thin smear of it on a piece of toast with melted butter. It’s not great if you’re too heavy handed with it though. Spreading it on as if it’s honey or jam will go poorly.
Yum! Marmite on toast! Even better if the toast is Vogel’s bread!
That was my mistake I am now learning. I spent a year in grad school in the UK & of course I tried the fabled Marmite; I ruined two perfectly good pieces of toast by spreading it on as I would have jam or jelly. Never tried it since. I may give it another try, I like the sound of it with the addition of egg & cheese.
It’s clear that the Hello reporter’s only agenda this time around was to get soundbites about the Sussex children. Harry is talking about Wellchild and she kept bringing her focus back to HIS children time and time again. If I were their comms person, I would not give her any interviews again.
As to Marmite… ugh.
Good catch.
Beans on toast. Yep.
Marmite. Nope. Tried it, and it’s just toooo salty. I’ve even tried putting it in dishes here & there, and didn’t like it then either. Again, too salty.
Yeah the Monday blues. Probably because new school and dad is trying to make us eat weird things LOL.
Monday blues = they’re hating it.
That was honestly my first thought. Hopefully these blues will go away soon. On the plus side, though the first school might have been a better fit for the kids save for being surrounded by vipers, it is a testament to the ethics of the new school that we have not heard anything about the children or their parents at the new school, despite the tabloids (including the Telegraph) and that crappy stalker Sykes claiming to have spoken to parents there. I have no doubt that the papers have been stalking and tracking them and gathering stories, but at least they are not printing or hinting as in the early days. Someone shut down those talking points since they blasted the “moved to a new school after 2 days” headlines over several cycles.
What’s funny is that Sykes has been claiming to have “inside sources” in the Cotswolds telling him everything about the Sussexes’ movements, yet he was totally out of the loop re Meghan’s visit to that pub. 😀
Or like many kids, they just don’t want to go back to school on Monday. I spent Sunday with my 8yr old niece where she begged me to convince her mom not to make her go to school on Monday. Meanwhile, I know she loves her school bc her mom found her a hybrid school where she goes only 3 days and does home school the other days. Just saying. They could hate it. They could not hate it. But not wanting to go to school on a Monday is a pretty typical kid thing. There’s a lot of assumptions and projections and creative writing happening in terms of how the kids must be feeling. Clearly we don’t know. Ofc they miss home but imaging them as miserable is a choice.
yeah my kids have always whined on Monday mornings. hell I whine on Monday mornings and dont want to go to work!!
I’m sure it is a little bit harder for them being at a new school, but i wouldn’t assume the “monday blues” are because they are “hating it.”
Also I’ve never had marmite but crumpets arent’ toast, right? they’re what we would call “english muffins” here in the states. Almost anything is good on one of those lolol.
and i really enjoy beans on toast for breakfast when i’m in the UK lol.
@Jais & @Becks — ITA with you both, thank you! I know that most of us here love the Sussexes and want the best for all of them, but this endless catastrophizing and projecting imaginary emotions on any of them, especially the kids, is a disservice to them and to us as well.
Becks — crumpets are not toast, you’re correct. But they’re not the same as what we Americans call English muffins either. Our muffins are baked from a dough, they are drier, more bready, served split & with a much rougher interior surface.
Crumpets are a griddle cake, made with batter, like a firm pancake. They are cooked only on one side, as if you didn’t flip a pancake. This leaves the bubbly side up so the little holes are open to soak up butter or cream, and they are not served split.
Both are yummy 😋
My mum used to make Marmite and cheddar sandwiches for me to take to school. Yum yum yum yum.
Oh! I have to try that. It was always cheddar and Branston Pickles for us. That’s yum too.
I’ve had veggie chili beans on toast many times when I didn’t feel like really cooking. I’ve tried their beans and they were okay but rather bland compared to chili. Good luck, kids!
My late and former MIL introduced me to Marmite on buttered crumpets. It is sublime. The trick is to just use a smear.
Irish girl here. I had no idea Marmite existed until I moved to the UK. Now I’m in the US, I try to keep a jar on hand for such cravings.
But seriously, just a smear.
My husband is South African. I had never heard of Marmite before we met! He likes it but prefers beans on toast. What he misses most is Biltong, which is specifically a South African thing. So he got a little smoker so he can make it himself. It has clear windows and my cat is fascinated by it, lol.
I bet Archie & Lili are loving it, aside from not being psyched about the start of the school week (yet). My parents moved us around periodically for my dad’s work and they inculcated us with the philosophy that learning about different cultures is really interesting and rewarding. As a little kid – piece of cake. As a teenager, though, it can be a much bigger adjustment.
What? No waffles? 😥
Late to the thread, but a heads up to all that many if not most local Boston grocery stores carry British food in the international aisle. A big pricier than the usual American fare, but nowhere near what specialty UK shop charge here. Heinz beans and salad cream, digestive biscuits, builder’s tea, other cookies and canned food.
Have friends who stock up when they come to visit.
Now a digestive biscuit with a smear of marmite and a really good cheddar… that is a good lunch.
Did I read that right, Tis True, Tis True? Are brown beans with mayonnaise really sold together? Like in the same can? I’m sorry but that’s revolting.
Can I ask you what builders tea is?
You should see the canned hot dogs.
*gag*
Builders tea is strong tea allowed to steep for strong colour and flavour
I’ve never heard of baked beans and salad cream together. They might be next to each other on the shelf.
All this fussing over them moving to another country and switching schools makes me laugh. They will be fine, said millions of other children whose parents have careers that cause them to move every few years. Change is part of growing up.
I heard marmite is inedible. Beans on toast I can handle.
You heard wrong. We have a saying here in UK… it is like marmite.. about something that people either love or hate. Or… it is a marmite thing.. again a love/hate.
It all sounds good to me, now I want a Full English (minus the black pudding)
Poor babies, raised in California sunshine and avocados on toast, fresh plucked fruit for breakfast and farm to table produce, with the occasional chicken fingers feast thrown in. Beans on toast and marmite. But I guess they’ll need some some heavy food to deal with the bone-chilling cold of a British winter soon.
For heavens sake they are not in a remote gulag. We have sunshine… a lot of it at the moment, we have fresh fruit.. no strawberrries are better than English strawberries. And we can buy avocados… wow !
Just being a bit facetious. It’s just such a big change from what the kiddies are familiar with.
I don’t like the mushy texture of canned beans generally so it was never going to be for me BUT I also can’t understand putting sloppy wet food on toast. Chipped beef, beans, whatever. It ruins the structural integrity of the toast! The nice thing about toast is the crunchy outside and soft inside, you’ve just made it all wet!
@Emmlo, you’ve got to flip your perspective, lol!
When what you want is to eat bread with a sauce-y food, like baked beans, chipped beef, sloppy joes, cream gravy — you don’t want the bread to instantly go to mush. So you toast it, so it holds some — as you say — structural integrity.
It’s the same reason good burger and hot dog buns are toasted, so the wet condiments don’t turn the bun to a rag.
So when what you want is good toast, you’re absolutely right. When you want wet food on bread, toast is just the most effective methodology. 😎
Instead of beans on toast, give them shakshuka! Much more tasty, and healthier too.
I’m eating California Mexican food to marmite, and beans belong in burritos..lol
It was a delightful anecdote. he’s not forcing his kids to eat beans on toast – he said explicitly- it was in California years ago. My guess is now they’re older they’ve tried and enjoyed marmite.
We don’t need to link this to Harry being desperate to be in England or drag the family there when meghan posting has made it clear they’re fine. He was at an event, being friendly, connecting with British people in the way he connects with everyone. That’s how having charisma works.
I’m curious about marmite so I’d be down to try it. Beans on toast is a no. I’m Mexican, you’re going to have to give me a tortilla. The only beans on bread we do is in a torta but there are other ingredients that are involved, it’s not just beans on bread.
🙄 No, Harry, going for walks is not a British thing. Nor is beans on toast, though maybe having that for breakfast is British. My mom used to make us beans on toast for dinner–she’d use navy beans that she had first soaked overnight & made her own sauce. She had waitressed as a young woman and of course regaled us with the restaurant term–sh*t on a shingle. I’d’ve led with the Marmite on toast, ’cause only the Brits like that (acknowledging that Australians have their Vegemite).