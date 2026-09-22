“Taylor Frankie Paul will not return to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'” links

Taylor Frankie Paul won’t return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. [Reality Tea]
LMAO, King Charles really has spent his entire adult life as this peeved, jealous loser who is scared of other people’s popularity. [LaineyGossip]
TIFF review of Fjord. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump is sucking the life out of Washington, DC. [Buzzfeed]
Please, Sombr is not an industry plant. [JustJared]
Alan Ritchson reveals that a certain Reacher storyline got canceled post-election. [Socialite Life]
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton really are doing this. [Hollywood Life]
The 33rd anniversary of The Joy Luck Club. [Seriously OMG]
Beyonce wows in Elie Saab. [RCFA]
Elise Donovan wasn’t surprised about Brittany Murphy’s death. [OMG Blog]
Taylor really lives her life with a victim mindset. She has taken zero responsibility for her actions.
I have always found this woman downright scary looking. Her eyes give me psycho vibes. She puts me in mind of a gremlin … you know, after a mogwai gets wet.
So. Many. Teeth.
Good. TFP should not be rewarded for her behavior.
Yes, Charles Windsor (love that we’re calling him that now) spent his entire adult life as a whiny loser. What a legacy!
And yes, trump is still an a**hole who has ruined DC specifically, the country country & quite possibly the world as a whole.
I cannot with those pics of Lewis Hamilton with the fluffy kitten and then the goldie pup. So freaking cute!
I don’t care much for Kim but Lewis seems like a catch so eh. Good for her I guess?
Beyonce just can’t take a bad picture.
I don’t care about the Mormon Wives, but I do care about the Nolan Wells case. The independent autopsy came out and Nolan had blunt force trauma on the back of his neck and two places on his back. Yet it’s a “drowning” accident, according the Mississippi Goddamn autopsy. The new autopsy says drowning is a cause of death by exclusion–if they can’t find any other cause of death.. But the massive blunt force trauma on the back of his neck is HIGHLY suspicious. I’d love if Celebitchy could cover this story. It’s important.
Agree, jferber. Thx for that update.
Of course. It’s been on my mind.
Oh please Lewis acts like one of her entourage. He barely kisses her on the lips, and other times he does the cheek kiss, no chemistry whatsoever.
I am taking work trip to DC in two weeks and I have been dreading it. I’m so very upset about what’s been happening there. I know it’s more symbolic than some of the awful things that have been happening to real people, but it really does speak to the state of our nation right now.
Lainey is spot on that KC3’s statement was not the flex the palace thought it would be. They just confirmed that Lord Spencer was right. KC3 thinks he remembers better because his memory was not clouded by grief when Diana died. LMAO, yes, that is what the Spencer brother said.
I love this line about KC3 and the side-piece, “It’s a win when they show up somewhere and no one talks about tampons – if that’s the new definition of “adept and popular”, sure.’ 😂