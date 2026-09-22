“Taylor Frankie Paul will not return to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'” links

Taylor Frankie Paul won’t return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. [Reality Tea]

LMAO, King Charles really has spent his entire adult life as this peeved, jealous loser who is scared of other people’s popularity. [LaineyGossip]

TIFF review of Fjord. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump is sucking the life out of Washington, DC. [Buzzfeed]

Please, Sombr is not an industry plant. [JustJared]

Alan Ritchson reveals that a certain Reacher storyline got canceled post-election. [Socialite Life]

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton really are doing this. [Hollywood Life]

The 33rd anniversary of The Joy Luck Club. [Seriously OMG]

Beyonce wows in Elie Saab. [RCFA]

Elise Donovan wasn’t surprised about Brittany Murphy’s death. [OMG Blog]