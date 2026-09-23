Taylor Swift announced that her new single, ‘Patient Zero’, will be released on Friday

Back in July, we discussed Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” the massive country-crossover hit which had become the song of the summer. “Choosin’ Texas” is so popular and such a bop, it’s basically breaking all kinds of decades-old charting records. Just this week, Ella’s hit song broke the all-time Hot 100 record with 23 straight weeks at #1. It’s really remarkable – I don’t remember a hit song this ubiquitous for *this* long since… what? Pharrell Williams’ “Happy”?
Well, there’s another country singer with bangs in desperate need of attention. That’s right, Taylor Swift saw Ella Langley’s record-breaking run and Tay-Tay said “okay, enough of THAT.” Taylor will release a new surprise single on Friday. The single is called “Patient Zero.”
Taylor Swift fans don’t need to be patient for too long before her next single, “Patient Zero,” arrives.
The pop star surprised fans Tuesday (Sept. 22) with the announcement that she has a new song on the way, news that came at the end of a countdown posted to her website two hours prior. Swift shared artwork for the track — an elegant photo of Swift in a black dress leaning against a concrete wall and gazing into the camera — on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!)”
The track is available now to preorder on Swift’s website, along with an acoustic version and piano version, each of which come with an alternative cover. On the piano version cover, she poses thoughtfully while showing off her engagement ring.
The song arriving Friday (Sept. 25) will mark Swift’s first release since The Life of a Showgirl last October. That album spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and produced two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles: “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite.”
In addition to the countdown, Swift had also teased “Patient Zero” by swapping out the Os in her Instagram bio and Showgirl lyrics on Apple Music with zeros. Before that, she unsubtly dropped a string of Easter eggs in a Law & Order: SVU spoof that aired during the 2026 Emmys: saying straight into the camera: “Saccharide. Aries. From the Vineyard. North or South.”
The variants!! LMAO. She really said “your time is over, Ella.” Chances are, Tay always planned to release new music this autumn. My Spidey sense has been tingling since the Madison Square Garden wedding, honestly. She’ll want to have her first “married lady album.” And I absolutely believe this single is from a full-length album, which will probably be released in November or December. Oh well – Ella Langley had a good run, a historic run.
I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now at https://t.co/zSHpnhUTAJ for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/RoacpfjjVY
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s social media, Backgrid.
The term Patient Zero has a history. I think that’s such a wild reference to make. But hey, if you don’t read…🤷🏾♀️
Thanks for raising this sensitivity.
It’s clear she only SKIMS lol
As someone old enough to have lived through the early years of AIDs in NYC (and was close to St. Vincents), I find it in credibly tone deaf.
But I’m an old, and not a Swiftie, and I hope she “makes up for it” by dumping a fuckton of money into some AIDs charities. Especially since our current govt is trying to do away with PREP.
One of my nieces is a former Swiftie and now a Livie (I guess you can’t be both a Taylor Swift fan and Olivia Rodrigo fan?) texted me yesterday about how this is an obvious swipe at Rodrigo’s song called “The Cure.”
Like most of her earnest exuberance and extra-ness (she’s a young Gen Z) this Gen Xer smiled and nodded and let her go on, nostalgically privately reminiscing about the Debbie Gibson – Tiffany wars of my youth.
Haha – I remember Debbie and Tiffany! Wasn’t the whole beef that Debbie was better because she wrote and produced her own songs?
Anyway, I had to jog my memory about Taylor and Olivia. I was looking at the line up of Olivia’s music festival and I first thought, oh I guess Taylor wasn’t able to be there and then I sort of remembered there’s a thing there? I don’t know. I can’t keep up.
I don’t know. I just smile and nod lol and try to ask just enough follow up questions to be a good aunt but not enough to actually prolong the excited freak out. This one isn’t blood related but gosh she reminds me of myself sometimes (I was a grown adult when Ironman came out and had a nerdy freakout with the Nick Fury cameo at the end lol and worse, as a definitely grown up person, I followed the MGK/Slipknot fight like I had actual skin in the game – Slipknot forever).
I was Team Tiff because we were both redheads but that was the jist of it. Debbie Gibson wrote her own music and was wholesome. I liked both, but leaned Tiffany because us gingers stick together.
I loved both of them! I wanted to be both of them lol. I was like 6 years old.
I was a bit older, 9-12 range. I gave Tiffany the edge because she was a red head AND had New Kids on the Block open for her, and I was a huge fan of them until I discovered alternative/metal haha. Yes my about face was THAT dramatic.
i dont understand who can prefer Tiffany to Debbie when Debbie wrote Foolish Beat. JUST THE FOOLISH BEAT OF MY HEAAAAART OH OHOH!
“I could never love again….now that we’re apart…..”
Great now i’m listening to Debbie Gibson all day lol.
Nothing beats 8 year old me singing at the top of my lungs randomly I think we’re alone now….
Even if she didn’t write it, she gave me a core memory of singings songs I didn’t know weren’t quite age appropriate until much later lol. (12 year old me had NO business being down with OPP either! lmao)
Ummm what, you are telling me that your tween self wasn’t absolutely and involuntarily hijacked by the intro percussion beats of I Think We’re Alone Now, let alone Tiffany’s acid wash stylings in the video?
From my understanding, the three versions are sold separately …I think it’s gross that the three versions are not on the same CD.
When I was wastefully buying singles back in the day (90s, so many were cassettes!!) at least I got a B side. It’s an unneeded money grab to release 3 separate CDs of the same song 3 ways. I wonder, in the current economy where gas prices are soaring among other things, if she or her team will realize this isn’t the most sustainable business model any more.
She’ll get that #1 spot she wants, but it might drop off quicker than TLOAS.
This has been her grift for ages – it’s why TLOAS sold so well – each version was sold separately but counted as sells of the album. That’s why I would LOVE to know what her actual album sales are without all of the vinyls versions counted.
If she releases them separately they should be counted as separate tracks. Please don’t make the system so easy to rig!
Everything else aside, the Photoshop work on her armpit & dress is horrendous, D-list grade. I find myself strangely disappointed in Taylor because of it.
I wondered if it was an AI photo and this song was going to be a techno/edm thing.
Thank you! I couldn’t work out what felt off about it.
The nastiness of the article is odd.
Now personally as a fan I think she needs to take some time between albums but she was hinting this was coming since showgirl release. So this isn’t about another artist. It’s just what she was planning. I am hoping this is just the end of showgirl and not a new album but we will see.
I would suggest looking at the history of her release dates and how they almost always coincide with another female artist’s either release or announcement.
LOL, who has time for that?
So, what would be the acceptable gap?
And do we ever, ever do this with male artists?
@QuiteContrary – I don’t fall for that “what about male artists” line when it comes to Taylor – she isn’t a feminist unless it directly affects her anyway. Her fans need to get a better argument.
Yeah I am not wasting my time with this, also she has a label that makes these decisions as much as she does. And for a song that was so massive I. have never heard of this Texas song or anyone mention it. Now admittedly I have been in a Noah Kahn summer but continue to have irrational hate for Taylor because she is successful, because honestly that is what it comes down too. People hate women who do to well and play the game.
@Sarah – oh that Ella Langley song is a psyop and no one can tell me different lol. I don’t know a single person who has ever heard the song.
@Ameerah M: It’s not a question of whether Taylor is a feminist. It’s a question of whether we are feminists.
@Quite Contrary – I’m not debating my comment. I said what I said.
I’m not even a TS hater but I’m just so so tired of her.
She is at risk of becoming over exposed and her last album did not have the cultural impact of her others (but was still a giant financial success). I don’t understand why she doesn’t take a year off to write a great new album. Build up some demand instead of being in the headlines all the time. She’s one of the greatest singer songwriters of all time by most metrics, and yet her recent behavior screams of insecurity.