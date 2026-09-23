Taylor Swift announced that her new single, ‘Patient Zero’, will be released on Friday

Back in July, we discussed Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” the massive country-crossover hit which had become the song of the summer. “Choosin’ Texas” is so popular and such a bop, it’s basically breaking all kinds of decades-old charting records. Just this week, Ella’s hit song broke the all-time Hot 100 record with 23 straight weeks at #1. It’s really remarkable – I don’t remember a hit song this ubiquitous for *this* long since… what? Pharrell Williams’ “Happy”?

Well, there’s another country singer with bangs in desperate need of attention. That’s right, Taylor Swift saw Ella Langley’s record-breaking run and Tay-Tay said “okay, enough of THAT.” Taylor will release a new surprise single on Friday. The single is called “Patient Zero.”

Taylor Swift fans don’t need to be patient for too long before her next single, “Patient Zero,” arrives. The pop star surprised fans Tuesday (Sept. 22) with the announcement that she has a new song on the way, news that came at the end of a countdown posted to her website two hours prior. Swift shared artwork for the track — an elegant photo of Swift in a black dress leaning against a concrete wall and gazing into the camera — on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!)” The track is available now to preorder on Swift’s website, along with an acoustic version and piano version, each of which come with an alternative cover. On the piano version cover, she poses thoughtfully while showing off her engagement ring. The song arriving Friday (Sept. 25) will mark Swift’s first release since The Life of a Showgirl last October. That album spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and produced two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles: “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite.” In addition to the countdown, Swift had also teased “Patient Zero” by swapping out the Os in her Instagram bio and Showgirl lyrics on Apple Music with zeros. Before that, she unsubtly dropped a string of Easter eggs in a Law & Order: SVU spoof that aired during the 2026 Emmys: saying straight into the camera: “Saccharide. Aries. From the Vineyard. North or South.”

[From Billboard]

The variants!! LMAO. She really said “your time is over, Ella.” Chances are, Tay always planned to release new music this autumn. My Spidey sense has been tingling since the Madison Square Garden wedding, honestly. She’ll want to have her first “married lady album.” And I absolutely believe this single is from a full-length album, which will probably be released in November or December. Oh well – Ella Langley had a good run, a historic run.

I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now at https://t.co/zSHpnhUTAJ for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/RoacpfjjVY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 22, 2026