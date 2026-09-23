VF: King Charles is still hosting a huge pity party over the Earl Spencer’s ‘Swan Song’

The most amazing thing about the past week is Buckingham Palace’s bungled PR around Charles Spencer’s Swan Song. I imagine the catastrophic PR is a function of King Charles’ bad judgment and terrible management style, where he’s surrounded by sycophants who are incapable of telling him not to gaslight his former brother-in-law when his BIL is still giving interviews. The selective complaining and explaining when it comes to Princess Diana’s memory is always remarkable to behold. Guilty conscience much? Even more remarkable, if you read between the lines of the palace’s increasingly clownish briefings on the Earl Spencer, you can tell that: A) both of the king’s sons are letting their father crash out alone, without offering assistance and B) that the king has no idea that his PR isn’t landing at all. From the palace’s briefings to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl:
Concerns about Harry!! King Charles is concerned about the impact that Charles Spencer’s bombshell memoir about his late sister, Princess Diana, will have on Prince William and Prince Harry, a source tells Vanity Fair.
The palace won’t issue any additional statements about Swan Song: “The palace is not going to say anything else,” a source told Vanity Fair. “It will be a case of keep calm and carry on, but William will have been following this story closely. He will be furious about what’s been said and very angry with Spencer for airing the laundry in public.”
The king’s fury: Sources close to King Charles say the monarch is “furious” about the claims made by his former brother-in-law and “incredibly hurt.”
The king won’t read Swan Song or the coverage of the book! “[King Charles] won’t be reading the papers. He doesn’t look at them. He will have been briefed by his private secretaries as to what’s in the book, but he won’t be reading it all,” said a family friend. According to a second source who has spent time with King Charles in recent days, “There is a great sense of hurt, frustration, and deep disappointment” among the wider royal family over the book.
The Earl Spencer is ruining all kinds of royal relations: “There is a real sense that this is opening up old wounds. It’s very sad, and there is also a worry that this could impact not only the Spencer family’s relationship with William and Harry but progress between the king and his youngest son,” the source said. Prince Harry, who spent time with his uncle at Althorp this summer, has not commented on Spencer’s book. During his interview with the BBC on Sunday, Spencer said his recollection of what Prince Charles allegedly said about Diana’s being “forgotten” would not come as a surprise to his nephews.
Source: “There is also a worry that this could impact not only the Spencer family’s relationship with William and Harry but progress between the king and his youngest son…” Translation: King Charles is going to keep throwing tantrums until Harry and William distance themselves publicly from the Spencers. William has already distanced himself from the Spencers, but William is actually fine with his dad getting some lashings from Uncle Charles. Bonus translation: The Earl Spencer said hurty words and it will affect Harry and his father’s relationship, because the king is really THAT petty and thin-skinned. Additionally, I pity the private secretaries who had to brief Charles about the “in love with his valet” section.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I don’t think charles Spencer cares about scooters rages. So I guess scooter is more sympathetic to dad than his mother.
The King is concerned about the impact on his sons? He should have been 30 years ago! The only concern this man ever carried was about him – and maybe for Camilla and her clan. Funny to read Prince William being angry about the stories told. This guy stays true to himself. He is constantly raging over openly airing dirty laundry – but never over the dirt itself!
I feel like any time we hear ‘the king is concerned about’ you can replace the next works with ‘himself ‘ or ‘his reputation’ and you have a better read on what’s actually happening.
Poor King Charles… hoisted by his own petard. I have no doubt he will hold this against Harry, even though Harry is the only one who really cares about him. Earl Spencer probably just blew up any chance of reconciliation between Harry and the king.
If charles is that moody and judgmental harry needs to move on
Am I the only one that read that as a threat?? Harry come save me, stand up for me, make a statement or I will… take away security, shun you, stop dangling carrots that I love you. He has nothing left to threaten with.
Charles did not put his sons first. He did not even try apparently to work on his marriage to diana. That had a bad effect on diana and their sons. After the divorce he should have ensured her safety.
KCIII’s life is just an endless pity party -always has been. He is so hard done by! No one knows how difficult it is for him! etc. etc. ad nauseam. It’s so tedious.
It truly is stomach turning…
I don’t understand what Earl Spencer’s memoir has to do with the Harry/Charles relationship? I’m only about 30 pages into the book so it hasn’t touched on that yet, if it does at all? Is it just that Charles is mad Harry and the kids went to Althorp or seem to be on friendly terms with him? Harry didn’t write the book and Charles Spencer has clearly been working on it since long before the visit this past summer.
The connection is that bc Harry visited Charles Spencer at Althorp this summer, he must have urged Charles to put these stories in the book, or…..something. So he therefore is behind these attacks on Charles Windsor.
You’re forgiven for not understanding the connection. It’s not really there except in Charles Windsor’s head.
Still Morgan is fighting for his honour so perhaps he make him knight in return as a thank you.
https://news.sky.com/story/piers-morgan-knew-how-to-hack-phones-and-explained-how-former-mirror-journalist-tells-high-court-12905554
The attached Sky news report from Mirror high court action paints Morgan as endorsing phone hacking, foolish and boastful according to his work mates. Tut tut what a champion to have Charles Rex!
Prince Charles should be glad Charles Spencer didn’t write more about him. I read the book yesterday and he really doesn’t go into their marital history beyond what was already public.
Hopefully that’s for the next book! The chickens are coming home to roost!
Like I said the other day, I hope Charles crashes out so hard it boomerangs into Spencer releasing the “what Charles is really like” material. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
Spencer does note that Charles Windsor briefs against his own relatives, so turnabout is fair play on this, methinks.
I bought the book yesterday on Kindle at about 8am and finished it — with stops and starts in between — just after midnight, 14 hours ago. It’s brilliant. And the most amazing thing is how small a part Charles the Whinging Windsor actually plays. Equally shocking is the behaviour of the lady Diana and her brother dubbed Acid Raine. Shocking. Anyhoo. Everything about Charles the Whinge lands with devastating effect. It’s the most pitch-perfect portrait of him yet, based on what is cumulative decades of public domain & anecdotal evidence. He really is a bad egg. One brilliant story in the book, the late Queen sent someone to admonish him about something, which he resented, and this got back to his mummy. She told the courtier whom she had sent, “Don’t worry. He resented it when I taught him the alphabet.” I mean. DAMN. A mother knows her child. And she found him — in this case — sorely disappointing.
Diana did make up with her stepmother after her father died. They became friends. It is in all biographies of Diana. Charles Spencer apparently didn’t.
Re: the stepmother Raine, in The Guardian’s very crabby book review (so interesting watching the tone policing telling the Earl how he should or shouldn’t write his story of Diana and his life in relation to her), the reviewer had this absolutely brilliant para mixed in with that drivel…
“If too many words are spent on, for example, the perfidiousness of Martin Bashir, I could read an entire book on the subject of Spencer’s horror at what his stepmother, Raine, did to the interiors at Althorp, including installing “exceptionally ugly double glazing”, “shiny velveteen” upholstery, and “unsightly wall-to-wall carpeting”. (This is before we get to the scene in which Raine, standing at the top of the staircase in search of breakfast, bellows to staff below, “where’s my fucking egg?”)”
🤣🤣🤣
The palace would have been much better served if they had remained silent.
A journalist and royal author, Christopher Wilson (who was firmly on team Prince of Wales) wrote a piece during the “War of the Waleses” where he makes reference to Charles thoughts on Diana’s continued popularity “he wished her nothing more than permanent oblivion”; he would have been briefed that comment. I believe Spencer’s telling the truth of the conversations with Charles at the time of Diana’s death.
God dam! I was a teen when she died (I think I’m a year older than William), and I remember being confused during there Earl’s eulogy about his emphasis on they would never forget Diana. And I remember that I thought that was an odd thing to emphasize, looking at the size of the weeping crowd and the enormity of the outpouring world wide. But finding out what Chucky said to him explains it perfectly.
Nah, I don’t believe any of this mind-reading about who thinks what. Charles Spencer has always played to a certain crowd: the eulogy to Diana was lovely until the end, when he said her “blood family” would make sure the boys were raised right and not made captives of tradition, a strong if oblique criticism of the royal family, though Spencer was not noticeably present from then on (or before). Spencer weasles out of his role in the Martin Bashir interview. He describes the walk behind the casket as a life-changing act of cruelty. He describes “the phone ringing off the hook” in South Africa, centering himself as managing the crisis around her death. As for the “giddily elated” statement, a look at Charles III’s face in the days following puts the lie to that.
I do agree with one thing he says: Meghan has been subject to the same harassing treatment as Diana, and it needs to stop.
They need to change that old motto « Keep Calm and Carry On » to « Stay Mad and Pitch a Fit. » CRex is just a cartoon clown at this point.
Yeah, I bet the flunkies had to draw straws over who gets to brief Charles on the valet revelation. But the simple fact is if the Windsors didn’t have so much “dirty laundry”, they wouldn’t have to worry so much about people airing it.
It’s interesting to see some corners of the royalist and press world are now concerned about the impact of this book on Harry. Last week they were cheering on Charles’ pettiness and cruelty towards Harry.
“It will be a case of keep calm and carry on,” … and on and on and on and on …
Charles, like William, has no chill at all. He’s just a seething bundle of petulance and self-pity.
I’m so glad Charles Spencer is twisting the knife by reiterating in interviews just how terrible the POW was to his sister.
The first photo is perfection!! Once again, Kaiser, you’re photo selection skills are *chef’s kiss*
Frightfully ugly header picture. Thank you. And a pity party? He has no right to one. Obscene the way he’s centered himself as the victim. Infuriating, really. He has absolutely no emotional intelligence and no heart. He should be begging the world for forgiveness, which should never be granted. The great writer Albert Camus wrote that in hell everyone will be wearing a sign telling exactly who and what they were. Charles is actually wearing that sign now, in people’s minds.
My favorite part of the book so far was Spencer’s take down Anne for her rudeness. Also he just keeps dropping small anecdotes that reveal how dysfunctional the entire RF is
Lauren, I ordered the book, but it hasn’t arrived yet.