Man arrested at movie theater for pepper-spraying someone for using a cell phone



Martin Scorsese and I have had it up to HERE with rude moviegoers who will not put their phones away during the feature presentation! It’s disrespectful to the other patrons (hi, that’s me), it’s disrespectful to the hundreds of people who labored on that film production, and it’s disrespectful to yourself. Even if the ethics don’t sway you, consider the financial folly of it: why pay $20+ (just for the ticket) to see a film on the big screen, only to keep your head down and in the phone you own? We come to this place… for a much-needed timeout from real life! And last week, one LA moviegoer came to an AMC theater to laugh, to cry, and to see Andrew Garfield kick 14th century butt in The Uprising. Only this audience member may have been a little too inspired by the 1381 Peasants’ Revolt playing out on screen. 40 minutes into the movie, this man, Michael Ware, asked someone to please turn off their phone. The other person refused, so Michael… pepper-sprayed the guy. Not to spoil the ending, but Michael was arrested.

According to KTLA, CBS Los Angeles and NBC Los Angeles, police in Burbank, Calif., were called to the AMC 16 at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 15. A witness told officers that about 40 minutes into the movie screening, he heard a can being sprayed from a few rows behind him. A person began yelling, stating that they had been pepper-sprayed, and the suspect was seen leaving the theater. Two other moviegoers also had some irritation from the pepper spray and were treated at a local hospital, Burbank police said. Police identified the suspect as Matthew Ware, 34, of Los Angeles. Officers took Ware into custody in the theater lobby. A witness who spoke with CBS Los Angeles shared that the incident occurred about 40 minutes into a screening of The Uprising, starring Andrew Garfield and Thomasin McKenzie. “It was definitely the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen happen at the movies,” the witness, Joe Rodriguez, said. According to Rodriguez, a man was using his phone with low brightness when Ware walked up and asked him to turn off his phone. The man refused, upsetting Ware, and the 34-year-old then allegedly pepper-sprayed the man. “This is insane — [that] this grown man would resort to that,” Rodriguez said. “They gave him the benefit of the doubt; he did try to use his words initially, but that’s just unacceptable.” Rodriguez said that after Ware left the theater, the man and two other witnesses ran out after him to get help from employees. The theater offered to refund everyone’s tickets after the incident, Rodriguez told CBS Los Angeles. “To be completely honest, the movie wasn’t my cup of tea,” he joked. “I was more thrilled by what happened than the movie itself.” Ware was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, according to Burbank police.

[From People]

That was a dangerously unnecessary and dramatic escalation of the situation. It’s also a textbook example of someone being in the right and then completely sabotaging their own moral high ground. Cause I was completely on Michael’s side, up until he whipped out the pepper spray. If it’s a tactic used by ICE, you’ve gone too far. (Frankly, this is exactly why I don’t ask people to turn off their phones, however much I want to — because I’m afraid of the stranger responding with bodily injury. To me.) And for the record, no, I don’t give any brownie points for the phone at least being on low brightness; it was still on and disruptive. So yeah, there was no other outcome but for Michael to be arrested. And it was good of AMC to reimburse the audience members, though I wonder if Michael will be on the hook for that somewhere down the line. Now, since the instigator was seen by the law and the victims seen by the hospital, I’d like to applaud citizen Joe Rodriguez for his fantastic commentary. The concluding thought of the incident being more interesting than the movie was chef’s kiss.