Pelican caught in fishing wire knocked on the door of NOAA for help



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is a federal agency that performs a myriad of scientific research and outreach. (When not being criminally underfunded by a criminal administration.) Particularly when it comes to communicating up-to-date stats during hurricane season, which we’re in the peak of right now, NOAA’s work can quite literally be lifesaving. Even if an emergency situation arises that’s not strictly in their purview, NOAA will do everything it can to help. Staff at NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center in Panama City, Florida proved this point last week. Though the biologists there focus on sharks and fish, they took time to help out a local pelican in need. The feathered patient was caught in fishing line, and had a double-barbed treble hook stuck in its wing. Ouch! But here’s the truly amazing part of this story: the pelican reported itself to NOAA for care, gaining the humans’ attention by using its prominent bill to knock on the door. To paraphrase the great Charlotte: “Some Pelican!”

It is not every day a patient knocks directly on the doctor’s door, but for one clever seabird, desperate times called for an unusually precise house call. On a typical Tuesday, NOAA biologists were deep into their standard routine—analyzing data on sharks and studying fish populations. Then, staff heard an unmistakable tapping sound at the building’s glass entryway. Standing on the stoop was a brown pelican, repeatedly rapping its beak against the door. The bird seemed to be looking for help. When a staff biologist opened the door, the issue was immediately clear. The bird was entangled in heavy-duty fishing line, with a double-barbed treble hook deeply embedded in its right wing, and cactus spines in its left foot. While NOAA’s fish and shark experts are accustomed to handling thrashing predators at sea, treating an avian walk-in presented a different kind of challenge. Using the same steady hands they use for tagging and surgically implanting acoustic tags in sharks and sawfish, the team safely restrained the bird. They snipped the hook’s barb and removed the hook, and unspooled several feet of monofilament line wrapped around its wing. Biologists reported the pelican remained surprisingly calm during the 10-minute operation, almost as if it knew it was in good hands. Once freed and given a clean bill of health, the bird took to the sky entirely free of hook and line. While this bird got its happy ending, NOAA biologists warn that improperly discarded fishing line remains a silent, deadly hazard. The monofilament line is virtually invisible underwater and takes hundreds of years to decompose. This creates deadly tangles that can strangle, injure, or kill coastal life. Anglers can do their part to protect local wildlife by:

-Always stowing used line in a secure container

-Dropping scrap monofilament into designated recycling bins at local boat ramps

-Switching to barbless hooks to make accidental snags far easier to remove.

[From NOAA Fisheries]

Amazing. That picture of the pelican standing at the front door is giving me life! And I am henceforth abandoning the derogatory term “bird-brained,” because this Pelecanus occidentalis is legit smarter than a sizable population of Homo sapiens stumbling around the planet. HOW did the pelican know that some featherless friends would be inside and able to help out, and that they could be summoned by knocking on the door? Not to mention, HOW did it land at NOAA, of all places?? And don’t tell me it’s all coincidence! It’s brilliance, sheer brilliance, I say!! I doff my plumed hat to you, fine sir/madam, and I will toast you once again when I’m in the Pelican State later this year.

In addition to following the security measures outlined in the end of the article, NOAA also offers some very clear guidelines — in print and video — on how to care for a pelican should you come upon one already hooked (who hasn’t reported itself to the nearest NOAA). The most important tip is: Don’t cut the fishing line! The hook must be removed by cutting the barb, and it’s a two-person job (at least). Also, if you can tell the pelican is seriously injured, acting sluggish, or has swallowed the hook, get the patient to a vet or wildlife rehab asap. Save these smart birds!