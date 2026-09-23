Melinda French Gates refused to invest in her daughter’s startup to teach her a lesson



Melinda and Bill Gates have three children: daughters Jennifer, 30, and Phoebe, 24, and a son, Rory, 27. Publicly, they’ve always been on the same page about wanting their kids to work hard for their own money rather than rely on an inheritance. Phoebe launched a fashion tech startup with one of her Stanford roommates. In this nepo-baby era, one would expect Melinda and/or Bill to give Phoebe a blank check for success. Melinda did not and she’ll tell you about it. Melinda refused to invest in her daughter’s startup because she wanted to teach her a lesson about how the real world works. From Fortune:

Melinda French Gates may be one of the wealthiest women in the world, with an estimated $34.5 billion net worth, but you won’t catch her writing checks for her daughter’s new startup. In fact, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Bill Gates explained last year at the Power of Women’s Sports Summit presented by E.l.f. Beauty that she watched her daughter fundraise from the sidelines, on purpose. “She got capitalized not because of my contacts, not because of me. I wouldn’t put money into it,” she said. Her reasoning? If this is a “real business,” she said, then others need to be willing to back it. And more important, her daughter should learn how to navigate the sting of rejection if it doesn’t get that funding. “That’s what I told her,” French Gates added. “She’s growing from this.” It’s a stance that echoes her and Bill Gates’ long-standing approach to wealth. The Microsoft cofounder previously revealed their children would inherit “less than 1%” of his fortune when he eventually passes away—insisting they make their own way in the world. And while the 62-year-old mother didn’t reveal which daughter she was referring to, their youngest, Phoebe, launched a fashion-tech startup, Phia, with her Stanford roommate, Sophia Kianni. The platform compares clothing prices from over 40,000 sites to help users find the best deals. Back in April 2025, the then 22-year-old “nepo baby” revealed that her parents wouldn’t let her drop out of the prestigious university to launch a startup, like her dad did. It’s garnered attention recently for taking credit for sales it didn’t drive… “It is very, very hard to get your business funded if you’re a woman,” she said. “And so you do have to learn a bit how to have the courage to play the game and to stick with it.”

[From Fortune]

Kudos to Melinda for wanting her daughter to do the leg work and learn how to navigate rejection. I genuinely respect that. It’s a valuable lesson in what it takes to build a business without everything being handed to you. That said, even if Melinda didn’t write any checks, her daughter still had the Gates name, which automatically gave her a leg up over other startups. Melinda is overstating the hurdles Phoebe went through to get her business off the ground. I appreciate that Melinda respects the hustle, but her kid had a safety net that others do not have.

Update by Celebitchy: it came out recently that Phoebe’s business Phia is under investigation for allegedly stealing affiliate commissions. When Bloomberg discovered this Phia disabled the feature and their revenue dropped over 60% immediately. So many other browser plugins have been accused of doing the same thing, namely Honey, Capital One and Rakuten. Honey and Capital One were sued over a year before Phia’s plugin was outed for doing the same thing.