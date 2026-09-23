Royalist: Princess Kate’s ‘flex’ with Tom Cruise ‘put Prince Harry in his place’

Last night was the big “royal premiere” for Alejandro Iñárritu’s Digger in London. Tom Cruise led the proceedings and welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate wore a pretty good Jenny Packham dress. There were no big gaffes or incidents. Why can’t that be the story? “Kate, William and Tom Cruise at a premiere.” That’s the story, that’s the focus, right? Then please explain to me why Tom Sykes has a lengthy rant about how this is all about Prince Harry and how A-listers are always going to “choose” Will and Kate?? From the Royalist’s “Catherine’s Tom Cruise Flex Puts Harry in his Place.” Sigh…
The photographs from Leicester Square last night might look, at first sight, like a pretty standard royal engagement: the Prince and Princess of Wales walking into the Royal Film Performance (BAFTA’s big annual premiere, of which William is president) alongside Tom Cruise, still, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet at the ripe young age of 64.
So here is the Princess of Wales, in classic royal mode, being led up the stairs radiant in purple Jenny Packham, the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir around her neck and a pair of Diana’s pearl-drop earrings in her ears, escorted by none other than Tom Cruise as William looks proudly on. And to keep the correctly royal-coded mix of black-tie glamour and grassroots graft, William had been serving popcorn to punters at a community cinema in Acton, West London, earlier that afternoon.
“I just love them,” Cruise said. “They are lovely people and I have great respect for them.”
Cruise is, of course, no stranger to royal-adjacent glamour. He famously dipped his wings at the King in that Coronation Concert video, and the relationship has been, let’s face it, very beneficial for both of them. So one reading is that this was just a totally straightforward royal engagement.
But given the incredibly fraught situation inside the family generated by Harry’s return, nothing is that simple. And if you compare and contrast this appearance with the Duke of Sussex’s fortnight of big “public engagements” (so magnificently announced, recoiling as he does from the concept of being a mere “private individual,” as the King’s Lord Chamberlain had insisted), well, Harry’s events look pretty boring, don’t they?
The big celebrity he was able to land for the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards last week? James Corden, who opened the evening with a joke about Mounjaro. Corden is a famous name, but his fat jokes are hardly a match for an elegant Tom Cruise, are they? At the WellChild Awards it was Gaby Roslin, a TV and radio personality virtually unknown outside the tiny UK market. Lovely people both, I’m sure, but hardly Top Gun, who seems inexplicably to have shunned “legend of aviation” (AUTHOR SNORTS COFFEE THROUGH NOSE) Harry, alas for Harry.
Even more fascinating, when Harry turned up at Ninestiles school in Birmingham last week to launch an Invictus education program, I’m told by people who were there that the overall impression was of a room full of kids who had only the foggiest idea who this bloke was or what he was doing there, and there is a certain amount of evidence that the underwhelmed kids were muttering the F-word under their breath, out of range of the cameras’ microphones. Harry looked daft, frankly.
Harry and Meghan only have one weapon over William and Catherine, which is the ability to distract. Whenever the Waleses are doing something, the Sussexes can do something else, or create some conflict, which is irresistible to the headlines. But it’s often forgotten that asymmetric warfare doesn’t always disfavor the guys with the airplanes and tanks, and it would be a huge mistake to disregard the massive, structural, systemic advantage William and Catherine have, which is that one day they are going to be King and Queen. That is a significant thing. Ultimately, if you are a big, powerful movie star, if you are Tom Cruise, who do you side with? The King’s court, or the knock-off version being run out of a pub in the Cotswolds?
There actually was a video of a kid cursing at that school when Harry visited, but there were plenty of videos of kids screaming like Harry was one of the Beatles. Harry also visited that school last week because he was literally launching a new Invictus-themed school program in the city hosting next year’s games. As in, this was not some random appearance done by Harry to get attention – it was related to Harry’s signature founding patronage. And clearly, Harry and Meghan’s star power is still so significant, they have to be mentioned in stories about William and Kate attending a premiere. Incidentally, I have my doubts that this premiere would have happened in the first place if not for the Sussexes’ UK return. Digger is not the kind of film which usually gets chosen for a splashy royal premiere, Tom Cruise or not. In my opinion, it’s entirely possible that this was only agreed to as yet another way for the Waleses to compete with the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Ugh. Every time that I see Kate gurning for the shutterbugs I’m reminded of that old expression, “A smile is the nicest way to bare your teeth.” So fake. Also? Cruise is famously subject to exactly the same scuttlebut / grapevine / speculation as William and Charles. Is this really their best flex??? It’s like a Masonic brotherhood. Like, Scientology, meet Lavender city. It’s 2026. Just out with it. If you like.
Does Psycho Sykes have no loved ones who could gently point out how barking mad and thick-as-two-short-planks he sounds? Or that he really is coming over as scum of the earth? Yikes 🤔
The whole read does come across as very try-hard. Trying so hard to sell something. As soon I read that William was watching Kate proudly as TC led her up the stairs, I had to just shake my head. Bc no, we can all see the videos and the photos. William isn’t paying attention to her and he’s just thrilled that TC is doing it for him. Again, we have eyes. Eyes that tell us what Sykes just said is a made-up fantasy. I’d say nice try but it wasn’t even close to believable.
It is SO try hard, and it makes the Wales and their supporters look desperate. Why does everything they do need to be about the Sussexes? Why do they assume harry and meghan want a “weapon” over the Wales?
Meghan could have gone to dinner in London and knocked this premiere off every front page. So if that’s what Sykes means by “ability to distract” then i think it says more about the Wales and their star power than anything.
Also……of course tom cruise was at the premiere for HIS movie. Why make that into a dig about Invictus or WellChild??
Is it more important for W&K to attend movie premieres, or to support organizations that try to make people’s lives better? We know which one they choose.
Oooh, the Waleses snagged a cult leader for their event! How will the Sussexes ever compete?
LMFAO. Remember when that crazy video of Tom ranting about Scientology leaked, years ago? It was just him, alone, going on and on for like 45 minutes — he came across as absolutely unhinged. But apparently he’s the best that W&K could do.
And the fact that they never seem to do any red carpets for movies unless someone has wheeled out Tom Cruise? Seems a little fishy. And gross. The idea that you’d want to hitch yourself to that cult-y old man. Yikes.
Sorry but the fact that nobody seems to worry about the fact that Cruise is trying to recruit the future king in Scientology is wild to me.
Right? W is a perfect mark for such a thing.
MTE! I feel like William is a very obvious mark for Tom. And Tom is literally batshit crazy and everyone has known it for decades, so this isn’t exactly the flex they think it is.
I hope it happens! Look at the timeline we’re living. I’m up for it. And willy is SO dumb.
I feel like the odds of Tom succeeding in recruiting Will are actually pretty good
I suppose that it hasn’t occurred to Sykes that Harry might not be in competition with his brother.
Not in Sykes mind, or in WanK’s mind it is a very real competition and the sole focus of their lives.. but I’m very confident that this is a one sided competition and the Sussex’s don’t care at all and probably had a good laugh at some of this over the years. After so many years though it isn’t funny it’s rather pathetically sad they have been so focused on the Sussex’s for so long they have no identity without the fake competition or the Sussex being mentioned.
Unrequited hate lol
“Unrequited hate” — oh, that’s perfection.
👏🏼 you coined it perfectly
That dress is ghastly! Wtf is she wearing , curtains pulled out of bp in the renos? Its hilariously bad. Plus the wrong jewellery and makeup.
Anyway, that whole story was about H and M. I didn’t bother to read it.
Harry has done over a dozen of genuinely kind, empathetic and powerful events without making it about him. Katie Wales wears a terrible dress and that’s work and sticks it up h and m who have nothing to do with Tom or his abusive clan.
You made me think of Carol Burnett’s spoof of Gone with the Wind in her gown made of curtains – including the rod.
Exactly the image that came to my mind… lol
I’m not familiar but the sound of music comes to mind.
There’s 40 x more fabric than sedan wear. Anyway, she’s PRINCESS KATE as the tabs have been told to reference her and she can only be beautiful and perfect! I’m sure M and H wanted to party with xenu or whatever they’re called. Talk about Ellen being an issue.
How is it a flex to show up looking like a grape Koolaid stand, with a husband that hates you and a cultist with a Napoleonic complex? How is any of this a threat to Harry’s global popularity?
Reminder: when Harry shows up at a UK school for the first time in the better part of a decade, the kids actually know who he is. Meanwhile Billy, who’s never lived anywhere else besides Salt Island, shows up and all the kids are like Prince Who? He can’t even pay the buses of kids he orders in to his whistle stops to recognize him. 😂🤣💷🍿
Tom Sykes is really pounding back the bottles of Dumb B-tch Juice this week.
He should try switching back to tea.
It is VERY similar to this dress she already owns, it is *also* Jenny Packman, same sunburst styling, but with cape sleeves instead of poufy:
https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a37776213/kate-middleton-gold-dress-no-time-to-die-premiere/
Then, Kitty didn’t need volumes of fabric to disguise her extreme thinness (although still very slim), and the accessories were “better” (well, better for Kit!). This purple dress needed only the earrings, OR, pull the necklace (if it MUST be worn), up to collar bone, choker length, letting the rest of the chain of the necklace drape down the middle of her back. But def NOT both. If she *had* to wear sparkly by her face (again, to pull from the thinness/sharpness), then diamond STUDS.
This combo of big danglies is just horrendous.
It reminded me more of this one:
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/jenny-packham-spectre/
She wears the same style dress to every movie premiere she attends. It’s so boring.
The gold just has that same “starburst” gather at her stomach, that’s all. The diaphanous sleeves are attached to his dress; on the sea foam green, I believe that was a shoulder wrap.
The one I think is one of her best looks ever was a teal dress she wore around 2012?
(front view). https://katemiddletonstyle.org/olympic-gala-teal-gown/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
(back view). https://i2.wp.com/katemiddletonstyle.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/kate-middleton-teal-jenny-packham-gown-olympics-gala-2012-2.jpg?ssl=1
This gold dress was actually spectacular and she looked great in it. Hair in an elegant updo, no necklace, just the earrings. One of her best looks.
@Lurker noooo remember the hair was awful? it looked good from the front and then from the back it was a total mess, it looked like something was nesting back there lol.
Overall though I like the gold dress looking back on it. I dont think i did at the time. So maybe things have just gone downhill for her so much that it looks good in retrospect.
@ Becks1
I thought her hair looked good with the gold dress because it was a decent updo. It’s so tiring to see the long curls all the time. Unlike others, I think it’s fine if the wants to keep the length. No everyone has to go shoulder and up when aging. But, please Kate, style it! Low Bun, straight and sleek, a braided updo, vintage hair clips or hair jewellery! We are bored, darling.
I thought that gold dress was awful and her hair a mess. I’m always shocked when people bring that up for one of her best looks. Different strokes!
Wow! The difference between then (5 years ago) and now! The difference in just her face is startling! Her face is almost chubby (in a good way). She looks so much better in that photo.
Her dress looks like something Alexis Carrington would wear to bed.
Not to mention the high school prom ringlets. I have to admit this is one time William is better dressed than her, except for that face whatever his expression is.
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!
I’m happy the wales did this because many in usa left and right hates TC. Many in hollywood too, they keep their mouth shut because his movies bring money but many didn’t like TC at all. Everyone was dragging them last night in reddit , their deranger fans arguing with everyone etc. They were desperate to crack into usa , this is wrong way go. In general there seems to be so much apathy towards celebs and genz and gen alpha doesn’t care about them and once again wales proves to them how out of touch they are.
What happened when these genz and alpha gets elected because most in Brits MP now are somehow royalist.
Even Rest is Politics podcast on YouTube where rory stewart who is tory and also teaches William and harry when were younger and campbell who was assistant to Tony was gaslighting and saying spencer was lying.
Since when do the Wales care about their BAFTA duties? 🤔
Me thinks the length of that dress is concealing that she’s wearing flats to avoid towering over little Tom.
At 5’9″ she already towers over Tiny Tim, even in his lifts.
No way Kate gives up her heels, none. She loves lording her height over everyone. She will be buried in those things.
I mean pick a lane Sykes. Usually Sussexes are criticized for being too Hollywood and not dutiful enough to do local engagements with the commons. Now Harry visiting a school to teach kids about the sport rehab of veterans and to honor sick kids is boring? Being close to Hollywood is where it’s at?
Sykes is becoming more unhinged in real time, imo.
In other words, all these years later, and Kate is still lusting after Prince Harry and trying to get his attention. And Sykes and the other reporters know it. Bless.
This is comical. Tom just can’t give William and kate their roses for getting off their asses to do something.
What’s also being left unsaid (besides the fact that these ppl used to scoff at the idea of cozying up to Hollywood celebs bc royalty doesn’t do celebrity), is the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan ARE the attraction. Period. They do not have to invite big name celebs to their events to generate interest. Their appearance anywhere is what generates massive amounts of interest and global coverage.
Harry was the big name at WellChild and it was reported on insanely. No one ignored it bc only Harry was there but no Hollywood celebs
Same with Invictus. No one knew James corden was hosting. Ppl showed up and the room was packed bc it was Invictus and bc of harry.
Harry and Meghan have a level of star power that the royals are once again mismanaging. They did it with Diana, and they are still living with the consequences 30 years later. You don’t put your biggest stars in a box and lock them away. You push them out to generate interest, buzz and headlines for the family firm.
It actually should be a lot more concerning for those involved that the only way ppl talk about William and Kate is when they have a big name celeb standing beside them. That is the big issue here. When you have to court Hollywood celebrity for relevance bc your royal background doesn’t do it, you are in trouble.
And yes Kaiser, you are right. They probably worried that Meghan would make a glamorous return to the stage at Invictus or WellChild so they had to push for something so that William and Kate could look glamorous. I don’t even care they went to a movie premiere. What I find hilarious is the pitiful types of engagements they’ve done since Harry has been out have been pathetic, pitiful and lacklustre. They did farmer cosplay, William served popcorn, then they went to the movies.
Harry on the other hand did two big Invictus related events, did an event with save the children, and did WellChild which is huge and always well received.
Just compare and contrast what Harry regards as duty and what William and Kate regard as duty. You can’t even blame the aides entirely bc William and Kate have to take responsibility for their events too. They’ve been working royals for a long time and should already know the types of engagements that ppl want them to do. They constantly miss the mark and constantly have smoke blown up their asses as the best thing since sliced bread.
They should be very worried that their trip to Scotland which was announced well in advance, only resulted in a pathetically small crowd. Even Charles and Camilla generate a larger crowd when they visit the other uk countries.
I completely agree, @sage. The Sussexes are themselves the main event. I can’t help but feel annoyed at this failed-royal-reporter-turned-niche-substacker Sykes mocking Gaby Roslin, “a TV and radio personality virtually unknown outside the tiny UK market”. Glass houses, Tom.
Meghan is the moment, and Kate’s still wandering around her own dowdy forestcore cottage looking for her watch. ⌚
Hard agree with this.
And the thing with the last Scotland jaunt – that crowd was very clearly manufactured for WanK’s PR benefit.
Bused in kiddies and OAPs? Really?
The whole visit was giving hostage video. Contrast that, as you say, with Harry’s work.
The only celebrities the BRF don’t pay to stand next to are TC who wants Billy for the cult, and Beckham who only stayed around long enough to get his medal before he dipped. It’s giving sad trombone all over the place.
Don’t forget about George and Amal…they both seem to kiss KFC’s ass whenever possible. I would have expected better from Amal.
Yes hanging out with a cult member who uses non-famous members for slave labor is REALLY putting Harry in his place.
Carol Burnett wore it better .
Too right she did.
And actually, this hideous dress is less reminiscent of Carol’s Porteries Dress (with rod) than the one Kate wore on the Caribbean Flop Tour in 2022.
That was the garish emerald green, Jenny Packham tulle number she wore to the Governor General’s dinner in Kingston, Jamaica. The fluffy tulle off the shoulder neckline was giving bath scrubbie. Horrifying. I think she was actually trying to cosplay QE2 with that one.
@Tiny: 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Awesome response, Tiny, just awesome.
Royal Film Performance (BAFTA’s big annual premiere, of which William is president)
ah, the author had to remind people that Silly Willy is the BAFTA pres because he does so pathetically little for them and if there is an annual royal film performance where have they been since the last Tom Cruise outing and Willy’s silly slippers?
Wasn’t the last BAFTA event they attended the one that resulted in that iconic picture of all of the actresses looking at William with absolute horror? Lmao
Because he made jokes about enjoying rape. Yep.
Harry would never.
Harry would have actually watched the nominated movies (or at least had a clue as to what the subject matter was, ffs). But you’re right, he would never.
Tom Cruise has fully morphed into an alien. His face will burst if he puts any more filler into it. He’s wearing such obvious shoe lifts that he might as well just wear high heels and be done with it.
He looks like a warthog on tippytoe.
And it looks like he’s having his own wiglet issues in the photo of him from the back.
Tom Sykes often seems to have a direct line into KP, and is happy to push their narrative in this case. Yes, Tom Cruise is very famous – more famous than either of the Wales, probably. They seem excited to dress up and take photos with him and have him somehow elevate their brand by proximity.
Cruise is campaigning hard for this movie to be successful, and probably very happy to be doing an event where nobody is going to ask him questions about scientology or his estranged wives and children. I’m sure it was a relief just to stand next to a smiling Kate and give some vacuous quote about respecting the royals. He’d say exactly the same thing about Jeff and Lauren Bezos, I think, and indeed, this whole event is giving last year’s Met Gala to me. A couple so desperate to be chosen that they sponsored a whole dang event but their presence just cheapened it.
Digger is getting terrible reviews so whatever.
Keen fully cooperated in and participated in the smear campaign against Meghan and isn’t exactly a sympathetic figure, but she is cutting a sad figure in that dress. She (or whoever picks out her clothes-I doubt she has that much personal autonomy) is desperate to compete with Meghan’s fashion. Keen has to show off her micro-waist to be worthy of the patriarchy, but also has to hide behind a huge necklace and sleeves to conceal her visible lack of body fat and visible bones to squash the public meltdown at how frail she appears. Her hip bones and kneecaps are visible through the fabric when she walks. Her lack of body fat is physically bad for Keen’s long term health/heart/well-being and sets a horrifying example for her children to emulate later in life. It also establishes a norm for the public that is dangerous to womens health and well-being. The patriarchy wants women to vanish. F the patriarchy. Also. The incandescent future head of a church established by a murderous madman so he could divorce his wife for a younger woman he later had murdered shouldn’t be hanging with cult figures. He is already terrible enough without Scientology being thrown into the mix. Hanging with 2026 Tom Cruise isn’t the same as hanging with 1996 Tom Cruise before it was revealed how horrid Scientology really is and how much he has benefited from that horrid cult.
Tommy Yikes busting a gut over how to make a story about Kate in a purple dress interesting… 💡 … add Harry and Meghan to the story, does it matter they aren’t even there? Nope
IMO the Sussexes wouldn’t touch Tom Cruise with a ten foot pole. He’s batshit insane. Not exactly great publicity to be seen with a cult leader.
The video of the children cursing at the school is AI. It did not happen! I’ve worked in schools teenagers wouldn’t behave like that to guests, even the worst behaved teenagers and how does Sykes know what went on in the school, he wasn’t there. Total nonsense
“Look at the empty glitz and glamor of the Waleses, while pitiful Harry slums it with charity folks” is certainly making a point, just not the one they think.
Right? Their tone deafness and inability to read the room is staggering.
If the Sussexes had gone to a movie premiere while William did a charity event, imagine the headlines!
While in Substack this morning, I saw a post from Tom’s sister, Plum, in which she referred to William’s velvet blazer as “camp” and other commenters said his outfit was well-tailored and that he is actually quite fashionable, just hidden and waiting to come out. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: the velvet blazers are all hideous, and no amount of talking them up will make me like them. The mixed textures of William’s outfit are driving me nuts.
I always forget that Plum is his sister. It’s unsurprising.
“waiting to come out” being the key words here.
Maybe William or Kate could ask Tom Cruise where Shelly Miscavage is.
And Syko misspelled “grift” here: “And to keep the correctly royal-coded mix of black-tie glamour and grassroots graft, William had been serving popcorn to punters ….”
OMG I would have freaking loved it if people had asked him where Shelly Miscavage is.
“Graft” is bad enough!
Sykes is trying to enbiggen W&K, but it just comes out as pathetic ass-kissing. “None other than Tom Cruise…” Seriously? Like the only value W&K have comes from Tom Cruise. With friends like Sykes who needs enemies.
And the idiocy gets worse when Sykes tries to downplay Harry. An international sporting event for wounded veterans, a national charity for seriously ill children – they’re worth nothing because Tom Cruise wasn’t there?
“None other than Tom Cruise” might have been impressive/accurate in 1987. But now? Please.
Yeah I saw a video of Tom Cruise posing at the event and he just looked lame. He’s not a cool dude just past his prime.
LOL These people are such Bitter Bettys…
And did he use the word “graft” to describe what William was doing?
I’m a senior and I couldn’t be paid to be in that frump of a 90s MoB garish outfit with batwings? and truly the ugliest necklace I’ve seen that looks like plastic and gilt. Do they just give her the ugliest jewels mostly? That horrid giant pearl brooch at the QE2 funeral, the vagina choker and now this awfulness
This nonsense, hitting us over the head with the RVO in DARVO: “Whenever the Waleses are doing something, the Sussexes can do something else, or create some conflict, which is irresistible to the headlines.”
I agree with Kaiser that this film premiere was probably organised by KP in response to Harry and Meghan returning to the UK. I saw at least one deranger saying poor Harry and Meghan because William and Kate took a photo with Tom Cruise and David Beckham. This was supposed the Waleses big night out and all these royalists can think of is Harry and Meghan. So who are the real winners here?
TC is trash and if I was a member of the royal family, or a politician, or a celebrity — or if I was just my boring ordinary self – I would absolutely avoid him. This is not a flex – it’s embarrassing.
In order to embiggen the Wales’s, they must always put down everyone else, because everyone else does a better job than Will and Kate. To make the Wales appearance important, Sykes belittled events for sick children and wounded veterans. That is not a good thing. Harry helps people who need help, and Will and Kate swan around in evening clothes with a problematic movie star. If Kate and Will really had star power, their presence would boost box office receipts, and Sykes doesn’t even consider that.
This was definitely a thrown together outing for the Wales because literally nobody is excited to see this disaster of a movie. And I don’t know anyone who really cares about Tim cruise anymore. But he seems to have kept somewhat of a foothold in the UK that they still pay him attention
I’m just glad her dress covered those arms. They make me cringe
Does Will even know Kate is there? Serious question.
Where did I see Tom hold Kate’s hand when she went down the stairs and you can see William continue walking without ever having even for a split second the thought of even helping her. It’s like the 1 umbrella he has when it’s raining, he’s not sharing with her. I’m gonna write it like this: Tom makes Prince William look bad. You’ll see, next time lazy scoot willie will help her, but just for show.
No, he won’t. This is the second film event at which Cruise helped Kate on stairs – except I think the last time was helping her UP the stairs rather than down them? And William didn’t give a fig. He ignored her the same way he always does, but both then and now it was very obvious, because he was not trying to hide it.
Just to say that William did hold Kate’s had after that first Tom Cruise event, or rather he held her fingers, like he was afraid he might catch something if he held her hand properly, the way normal couples would. The papers still raved about how romantic and gentlemanly the gesture was, pained grimace and all! 😀 He clearly thought that it was enough, because he reverted to form on this occasion.
That is ridiculous. When you offer your arm for assistance, it is traditionally your left arm. In both cases with Tom Cruise, William is standing to Kate’s right, with Tom on her left. The etiquette is correct for the position. We just rarely see much touching between Kate and William, but they have always been this way.
What is Tom Cruise up to? Last week with Taylor Swift… I don’t like it. Seems like he’s making some moves.
$cientology LOOOOOVES recruiting celebs, right? Good luck with Bill ‘n Bones though. And Taylor for that matter.
He’s probably trying to get a song for another epic action movie… taylor would be interested.
But also, Tom is a great guy to hang around with, everybody says he wows everyone, is nice, thoughtful, a real gentleman. (He might be recruiting too, but still a nice person to be around.)
Tom Cruise, the Scientologist whose wife had to pull a Mission Impossible stunt to get away from him? Yeah, that’s quite a flex.
“Elegant”?!?!? Tom Cruise?!?!? LOL!
That full shot of him in the tuxedo jacket and wooden shoes screams midget.
Tom was always too weird to be A List.
Oh my yes! This put Harry in his place 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
That dress is for an 80 year old woman. Why can’t Wiggles dress her age? Something chic or structured even. God. It reminds me of 1980 s Grandma of the Bride dresses. Also, she has no chill or class with jewelry choice.
I absolutely love the gown! Gorgeous and the necklace is interesting. Catherine looks healthier than she has recently.
The hair is abominable!!!
It has been highly amusing watching Sykes evolve on YouTube into the Royals’ version of Les Nesman (Character on WKRP In Cincinnati).
When Christmas rolls around, Sykes will have access to lots of frozen and living turkeys just like Nesman.
Just a reminder — Innaritu is a Polanski supporter, and Cruise is in an abusive cult.
Then why doesn’t Sykes just stop talking about the Sussexes every waking hour of his damn life and focus on WanK for his content?
He could but no one would read it. He uses Meghan and Harry to get attention. There’s actually very little there to write about or that hasn’t been said so he snorts a few lines and gets himself all revved up and “rawrrr”. EVERYTHING is Harry & Meghan. You’d think they were all over his miserable flat eating his marmite, leaving dirty dishes everywhere and wearing his personal bathrobe the way he rages and rages over them.
Tom Cruise is a loser and so are the Wails. Birds of a feather. . .
So Harry doing serious charity work for children and veterans is boring.
Meanwhile, the Wails are to be praised to the skies because they :: checks notes:: got dressed, left the house, and went to a movie.
Ok, got it. Good to know the priorities the royalists want their “leaders” to focus on.
Did Kate think she was going to get lucky with Tom? She wore her peignoir just in case.
https://share.google/LyBwfnNLa6VA6uv6N