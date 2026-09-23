Hayden Panettiere had gone to rehab just weeks before she died from an overdose

The Associated Press has a story about Hayden Panettiere’s death last month. It’s based on both the coroner’s official report and a more detailed report which has not been released to the public. The details are heartbreaking. Hayden died just a few weeks after being released rehab. Her death has been ruled an accidental overdose. Drugs including fentanyl, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, the muscle relaxant Robaxin, and the antipsychotic/antidepressant Seroquel were found in her system. (I’m using the common brand names although the generic names were listed in the report.) Hayden had applied her makeup that morning. She was given two doses of Narcan by her boyfriend’s brother before paramedics arrived. Here’s more, and I’m leaving out some of the more disturbing details, which you can read at the source:
Actor Hayden Panettiere died from an accidental overdose of several drugs, including fentanyl, and had been in rehab just weeks before, according to a coroner’s report obtained by The Associated Press…
A more detailed report released to the AP said a senior deputy coroner who came to the Airbnb apartment to investigate Panettiere’s death found blue pressed pills and a straw on a table that would later test positive for fentanyl. A white powdery substance was found in her suitcase in a sunglasses case, according to the report.
When the investigator called Panettiere’s father, he said she planned to spend her birthday five days later in Greenville, then head to Ukraine to visit her daughter.
The investigator talked to two men in the apartment with Panettiere. Both names were blocked out, but police have said her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were with her…
The investigator wrote in her report that the man told her he didn’t know if Panettiere used any illegal drugs in the past two days, but “she was very good at hiding them.”
Asked for comment on the coroner’s initial report, Kasey Kitchen, a publicist for the family, told The Associated Press that “the investigation is still ongoing and the case is complex.”
The Greenville police and DEA are still investigating Hayden’s death. As I mentioned in a story about Hayden’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, being a massive f-up, a neighbor from Hayden’s West Hollywood apartment complex spoke to TMZ last week. The neighbor said that she saw someone with a bag with the name “Brian” on it ringing Hayden’s doorbell repeatedly.
We just heard about Presley Gerber passing away at 27 while in rehab. These stories are devastating and our thoughts go to the friends and family of people who have lost loved ones. I truly hope that these high profile deaths can prevent more people from dying. Hopefully the DEA can get enough information to prosecute some of the people at the top of this criminal drug distribution chain. (As an aside, most of the members of the Sackler family should be in federal prison for the rest of their lives.)
photos credit: Avalon.red, Backgrid and Cover Images
A few years ago the Sacklers tried to donate an additional million GBP to the national gallery to which they had previously donated very large sums, in London. To their immense and lasting credit the museum’s directors refused to accept the money and it was returned. This was after the devastation of their drugs empire had become clear.
I know they are all desperate for funding but I was so glad when they announced that (cough looking at you British Museum cough).
I had no idea that people snort fentanyl. It’s such a dangerous drug. RIP Hayden 🙁
It was in the back market oxy which would be swallowed normally but snorting it goes harder and faster to the brain. Just like some people snort adderall
I keep hearing about these Fentanyl overdoses that I had to go look up whether it was just straight up poison. Like the potency of it is insane. So sad.
During the height of the Oxy epidemic I lived in a region that was ravaged by meth. And meth destroys lives. I didn’t really under the extent of the opioid epidemic until recently. And I am stunned at how much more deadly it is than meth. (I feel like meth zombifies a person. But technically still alive). Fentanyl is absolutely terrifying and the possibility of it being mixed with less potent drugs makes everything high risk.
So yeah absolutely EFF the Sacklers.
So sad. If she had been recently in rehab and clean for a bit, perhaps it’s a case of mistakenly taking a dose that exceeded her new, lower tolerance. Either that, or purchasing something that she thought was something else when it was actually fentanyl. I feel so sad for her little girl to lose her mom this way.
That’s what happened with Cory Monteith and Philip Seymour Hoffman. 😔
I was struck by Hayden’s talent while watching her in Nashville. That role almost mirrored her life and had to have been very difficult on so many levels. She struck me as someone that might burn so bright, she might not be long for this world. What a loss…
Both my cousin and my partner’s nephew died from overdoses shortly after leaving prison or rehab. Apparently it is quite common for someone’s tolerance to drop and their previous dosage becomes deadly. I wonder if this is what happened to Presley Gerber as well. Using too much after a period of abstention.
Seriously, f*ck the Sacklers. My partner’s nephew’s drug addiction started when he was given oxy during a period when he was having chronic kidney stones. It’s too absurd to be real.
The fentanyl was mixed with the illegal oxy I think. She suffered from chronic back pain. Oxy, often first used because subscribed, was so sadly a gateway drug for many.
facts I had foot surgery in 2008. My surgeon prescribed me 100 oxys. Like WTF it was my foot not my head being detached. Fast forward 2022 and I had emergency gallbladder surgery. They gave me like 4 pills. I have never known pain like that before the first few days. I had to use them so sparingly.
I had those 2008 oxy pills for years. It was a miracle I did not get hooked. But I am a certified chocoholic.
Sorry for your losses and to everyone who has lost a loved one