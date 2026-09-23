Hayden Panettiere had gone to rehab just weeks before she died from an overdose



The Associated Press has a story about Hayden Panettiere’s death last month. It’s based on both the coroner’s official report and a more detailed report which has not been released to the public. The details are heartbreaking. Hayden died just a few weeks after being released rehab. Her death has been ruled an accidental overdose. Drugs including fentanyl, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, the muscle relaxant Robaxin, and the antipsychotic/antidepressant Seroquel were found in her system. (I’m using the common brand names although the generic names were listed in the report.) Hayden had applied her makeup that morning. She was given two doses of Narcan by her boyfriend’s brother before paramedics arrived. Here’s more, and I’m leaving out some of the more disturbing details, which you can read at the source:

Actor Hayden Panettiere died from an accidental overdose of several drugs, including fentanyl, and had been in rehab just weeks before, according to a coroner’s report obtained by The Associated Press… A more detailed report released to the AP said a senior deputy coroner who came to the Airbnb apartment to investigate Panettiere’s death found blue pressed pills and a straw on a table that would later test positive for fentanyl. A white powdery substance was found in her suitcase in a sunglasses case, according to the report. When the investigator called Panettiere’s father, he said she planned to spend her birthday five days later in Greenville, then head to Ukraine to visit her daughter. The investigator talked to two men in the apartment with Panettiere. Both names were blocked out, but police have said her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were with her… The investigator wrote in her report that the man told her he didn’t know if Panettiere used any illegal drugs in the past two days, but “she was very good at hiding them.” Asked for comment on the coroner’s initial report, Kasey Kitchen, a publicist for the family, told The Associated Press that “the investigation is still ongoing and the case is complex.”

[From The Associated Press]

The Greenville police and DEA are still investigating Hayden’s death. As I mentioned in a story about Hayden’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, being a massive f-up, a neighbor from Hayden’s West Hollywood apartment complex spoke to TMZ last week. The neighbor said that she saw someone with a bag with the name “Brian” on it ringing Hayden’s doorbell repeatedly.

We just heard about Presley Gerber passing away at 27 while in rehab. These stories are devastating and our thoughts go to the friends and family of people who have lost loved ones. I truly hope that these high profile deaths can prevent more people from dying. Hopefully the DEA can get enough information to prosecute some of the people at the top of this criminal drug distribution chain. (As an aside, most of the members of the Sackler family should be in federal prison for the rest of their lives.)