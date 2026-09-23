A Massachusetts lesbian bar tried to drop their masking policy & all hell broke loose

This past week has felt like a throwback to when there were several viral stories all happening at once, and everyone had big, loud opinions on those stories. Currently, we have intellectuals and advocates fighting over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ bonkers admissions about screwing up her only child’s education. We also have a generational battle over Gen Z applicants bringing iced coffee to job interviews. And now this, a story about a lesbian bar in Massachusetts which has been completely derailed by too-woke LGBTQ people. The quotes in this piece read like a right-wing parody of what they think “woke people” sound like.
The August 31 Instagram post from Last Ditch Bar and Arts Venue, a lesbian bar in Greenfield, was upbeat, teasing a new DJ lineup and a volunteer meetup. But partway down the rainbow-hued post labeled “UPDATES!” was a sentence that would splinter the queer community in this small Pioneer Valley city and beyond.
“It is with love we inform our immunocompromised disabled divas we will be opening Saturday nights as mask optional,” wrote Last Ditch. Previously, patrons were required to wear a well-fitted KN-95 mask “or better” at all times. The new policy was not received with love.
“Just say you’re being complicit in a mass disabling event and get it over with,” wrote one commenter.
“people like you kill disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience,” posted another.
“I hope your venue gets firebombed for robbing my fellow immunocompromised people of their Saturday plans just to scrape extra revenue from ablists [sic],” wrote a third.
The thread grew to 442 comments, some supportive, but many furious. The people running the bar were accused of being ableist — eugenicist, even — for relaxing their signature policy in the face of what commenters consider an ongoing pandemic (Greenfield hasn’t reported any COVID cases in more than two months).
Two days later, Last Ditch posted an apology. “We are sorry for our passive and dismissive tone of our change to the norms and schedule impacting the most intersectional of us,” management wrote on Instagram. “We understand everyone faces different intersections and we are always working to consider all needs fully.”
Instead of defusing the situation, the apology seemed to make things worse. The bar had erred: it posted an Instagram card without providing alt-text for the visually impaired. This set off a fresh round of accusations of ableism. “This is not an accessible post,” wrote one user. “It indicates the lack of care or interest in Disability intersectionality.”
[At a meeting discussing the masking situation], there are some 10 people, seated in a circle on the dance floor, all wearing masks: Matellian, a handful of volunteers, some bar patrons, and two designated mediators who will facilitate conversations between parties who disagree. Another 10 or 15 people join the meeting via Zoom. The plan is to go clockwise, sharing views on the masking decision and the financial future of the bar. Each person has two minutes to speak. It begins with a calming breath exercise. Almost immediately, the proceedings are derailed.
One of Last Ditch’s most vocal critics, the head of another queer COVID-conscious collective in Western Massachusetts, a performer and artist who goes by Soe Noire, has been posting complaints about Last Ditch for days. Now, Noire joins the meeting on Zoom. He and other critics begin to flood the Zoom chat with irate messages, which are dutifully read aloud to the group. When it comes time for one of the mediators, a licensed therapist, to speak, she takes a conciliatory tone.
“I love that you are here online,” she says. But “these platforms alienate us from each other. I’m talking about social media.” She asks whether participants can try to remove themselves from “places of righteousness.”
“I would love to get to a place where we all know each other’s face, where we all know each other’s name,” she continues.
“It’s messed up that the mediator is dismissing those attending virtually. That’s not accessibility,” someone responds in the chat.
“A lot of people are calling for an acknowledgment of harm and I’m hearing a WHITE therapist … center[ing] the feelings of a majority white and white adjacent staff,” writes Noire, who is Black. Moreover, the Zoom attendees speculate that the mediator’s licensed status makes her a mandated reporter — an agent of the state, akin to police. One person going by “Moss” asks if the mediator could have them hospitalized against their will, adding that her presence is “wildly unsafe.”
No, but this is what it’s like online with the woke warriors, and this is probably the best example I’ve seen in years of how their complaints work in real life. To be clear, I love woke. I love inclusivity, I love conversations about structural inequality and disability access and multicultural spaces and anti-racism. I love all of that and I’m all for creating a more woke society. But this sh-t is WILD!! And here’s the thing… these people are treating a bar as a public utility rather than a business trying to make money and increase their clientele. The misunderstanding of the business side of this is the wildest part, to me. That and the firebombing part. And the part about how therapists are cops.
Photos courtesy of Antoni Shkraba, Ketut Subiyanto and Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels.
lololol I am old, so don’t know how many people will “understand this reference”, but I also love all this, find it extremely ridiculous, but above all it brings back SO many memories of the absolute chaos and insane fights (so many conspiracy theories!!) that occurred during the Occupy Wall Street protests. Ah good times, so many amazing issues raised, but in a way that made doing anything completely dysfunctional and unworkable lol
This is the most Western Mass story ever. 😂
agree – 🤣
It really is! I spent a couple of summers in Greenfield, ages ago, and you nailed it.
Went to Mount Holyoke in the 80s, can confirm that it has always been this way.
live in western mass, can confirm. 🙂
A business better develop a thick skin, too, though? If it chooses to change mask policies and the changes result in exclusion of some of its former patrons, it can do so but of course those patrons might be disappointed and get angry. Either cater to your clientele or stop being a snowflake if your policy changes upset people, I don’t know. Maybe someone else should step in and answer that community need with a new venue. Life goes on.
So a business/business owner is being a snowflake for dealing with death threats? The clientele is unhinged, plain and simple.
So many questions. How do you have a cocktail at a bar where you were required to have a mask over your face at all times? How can you get to know each other’s faces per the counselor, again, if you have a mask over your face at all times? If everybody is immuno compromised, why are they all hanging out at bars?
My first question was are none of these people vaccinated? Do they not go to other venues like their workplace where no one is still masked?
@MightyMolly, same, I have a lot of questions about this story.
Vaccination does not completely protect from covid, or its sequelae.
And nothing protects you from getting a cold. The vaccine significantly reduces the risks associated with Covid. This is performative BS.
@Bisynaptic, I had to look up the word “sequelae” — I swear the commenters on this site are some of the smartest on the internet and I learn something new every day!
The same way you would eat & drink on an airplane during the pandemic. Remove mask from one ear, put food or straw into your mouth, return mask to your ear.
But yeah, seems to me going to a bar on Saturday nights is completely optional for any person & if this particular bar has the option to wear or not wear a mask, I struggle to see how that actually impacts anyone or is ableist.
I read this whole thing and you’re right, it’s wild! I didn’t know whether to laugh or shake my head as my jaw kept dropping the futher I went. My goodness.
Although – if there have been Covid cases in the area within the last *two months* I would not decide to announce a mask free policy, however temporary.
Which brings me to another question: if it’s a bar, and they were all wearing masks at all times, then how did they drink?
Temporarily remove mask from ear, drink, return mask to ear, etc., etc., etc. And it’s a mask-optional place, which is–well, basically the standard everywhere, right? Is anybody denying the ill the opportunity to wear a mask?
I work in a school, and in the spring, there was a parade of applicants coming through for various positions (I was not interviewing anyone, I just saw them). I was *flabbergasted* when I saw an interviewee come in with a cup of coffee. It just felt so casual and presumptuous! However, I don’t think he was Gen Z, more a millennial.
@Megs, ITA. I would never. But I’m far more appalled to hear that some people are bringing their parents along on job interviews…WTAF?!
The entire meaning of “woke” has been twisted and abducted. I’m so tired of seeing it used in mainstream dialogue because no one even uses it correctly. Just stop.
As for the iced coffee in interviews, you’re usually offered a beverage depending on the type of job, so that does look crazy.
THIS. It’s infuriating.
First, I have to comment on that 9-1-1/Full House open. Hilarious! Shame they can’t keep it lol It really must’ve been a hoot to shoot!
Ok, now… for the bar issue: while I do realize they have a certain clientele they cater to, and has been inclusive, requiring masking to accommodate a smaller unit within that group, it *is* a PRIVATELY owned business, providing its services. It’s not up for community rule. The fact that they have tried to accommodate all during the worst part of the pandemic, the pandemic *has* become manageable with vaccines. It now becomes patrons’ choice if they wish to continue to give this establishment their business, or find another venue. Even hospitals and Drs offices don’t require it anymore. You can make a choice to wear one or not. And the few Drs that *ask* you to, you can decide whether to go to that Dr or find another.
It is NOT up to the business to make sure EVERYONE has a place to go every Saturday night. If they want to take it to the extreme, why is no one saying, “Hey, we’re NOT inclusive: we don’t want Gay *men* here, or straight people here, this is a LESBIAN bar!” For ever action, there doesn’t need to be an *over-reaction*.
TLDR: While the business needs to accommodate wheelchair access, ramps, things every business is required BY LAW to do, they do NOT have to have a masks entry only policy. That is their prerogative as a PRIVATE business. It is up to the consumer to make a choice to go or not to go there.
All of this. Fear of Covid is not a protected class. We were in a deadly pandemic for a full year without a vaccine. Then it took another year for the vaccine to weaken the virus to the point that we can safely be unmasked in public. But it’s been four years and my immunocompromised colleagues come to work unmasked. We are rigid about people staying home if they have symptoms. But my elderly aunt who’s had Covid multiple times chooses not to participate in high density indoor activities. She’s very susceptible to Covid. But due to the vaccine it’s just a miserable but non fatal illness.
Life is full of risks and no one is guaranteed a fun night at the bar.
Your comment reflects a misunderstanding of biology. Vaccines do not “weaken” the virus, they merely help protect against its worst effects. As it is, the Covid pandemic is ongoing, with tens of thousands of people killed, annually, and many more disabled, because of it. In addition, the people whom Covid does not kill or disable still become vulnerable to increased risk of things like diabetes, dementia, and cancer.
@bysynaptic are you an epidemiologist by any chance? The vaccine does not directly impact the virus. It impacts the transmission rate and degree of risk. It took a year before it was reasonably safe in highly vaxxed regions for immunocompromised people to be exposed to the general population. Now the virus still exists just as the cold and flu still exists but the transmission rates are lower and the viral strain has had less opportunity to mutate and grow stronger. Just Google it.
I explained that really badly on my phone and don’t want to spread misinformation but the NIH explains why population level vaccination is effective: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9144931/
There are also now much more effective treatments if one does contract the virus.
In brief, in highly vaccinated regions like Western Mass the risk of a deadly infection is low.
1. Bar could have special masking nights. Many private businesses navigate customer needs this way.
2. Health care is a public good and more masking by patients and staff would be protective and reduce transmission out into the community.
3. Not everyone has a choice of providers, for example in a public system, on public insurance, or in a rural community. And the masking deficit is more on the provider side, sadly enough.
4. Covid comes in epidemic-form waves so far twice a year, places that enjoyed quieter summers are seeing changes with fall and school starting.
5. Vaccination is very helpful in saving lives but not enough widespread enough to curb community transmission or prevent long Covid — uptake is low, and people have to keep up once or twice a year as this virus evolves.
6. Private businesses, again, can offer different hours and also respond to the changing area levels of contagious disease. This takes knowledge and flexibility and we’re not prepared for this, clearly. Not much different from lack of preparation for climate change.
As for drinking, yah, that’s funny. Maybe people used sipmask valves? Or there was a cover charge to offset liquor revenue? There’s more to this story. Maybe.Or less.
To me, there is inclusivity, and then there is putting oneself at the center of the universe at all times.
Giving woke a bad name.
I really wish Black people could take back OUR word – WOKE. It has been twisted and weaponized and lost all of it’s ACTUAL meaning. I am so SICK of it being weaponized in this way by all sides. If you want to know the TRUE meaning of the word woke – read about sundown towns, lynchings, and the Jim Crow- era in the South. THAT’S what that word is about.
Agree. I am not Black, but the way that word gets deployed and twisted now drives me insane.
@Courtney, same
What you said. I am so fed up with it. It’s not what this is for crying out. This is a bunch of freaking people who are acting privileged as hell and being annoying.
🎯
THANK YOU. Your comment is a whole sermon @Ameerah M
The way white people have tried to pervert woke is disgusting.
🎯
I’m interested in talking about the Nikole Hannah-Jones story, actually. I fell down a rabbit hole about it over the past couple of days. I stopped subscribing to the NYT after 2016, so I hadn’t seen her original story about choice for her daughter’s schooling. But the new one was all over social media so that I did see.
Yeah, it’s wild to me. I respect that she owned her mistake and I understand what she was trying to do, to a point. It’s complicated. My issue is that she doesn’t take quite enough accountability. People looked to her stances with regard to their own kids’ educations, you know? And that’s their choice and responsibility as adults and parents. But still. When a teenage girl is more or less demanding to be put into a more rigorous school where she has to work harder? That’s something.
Anyway, good for her daughter for advocating for herself and taking a stand. She sounds like a smart kid and I’m sure she’ll be just fine. But as someone who fell behind in a public middle school* despite being a conscientious student, I felt for her. My parents, like HNJ, were good people who wanted what was best for me. But they dropped the ball, at least for a while. And it took time, hard work and luck for me to catch up and reach my academic potential.
*I recognize that these things can absolutely happen in private schools too. It happened to my own daughter when it came to math in her senior year. So, mea culpa. Parenting is tough.
Tag me in. I had comments on this online and my comment as a Black woman to her was, are you new? You thought you alone was enough to fight a systemic messed up system? You decided to force your daughter to stay at two failing school and apparently never checked her homework? You decided to not get your daughter a tutor at the two bad schools, but as soon as she moved up into the white school got her one? There’s a lot wrong with what she did, but I honestly don’t think she grasps it.
Thanks for your takes. I was fascinated by that story, too.
She’s right of course that there are no good solutions for Black students in our current system, but her obliviousness to her daughter’s realities in school was kind of breathtaking.
I mean, you just don’t sacrifice your own child to make a point. Run for school board yourself, sacrifice your own comfort, but not your child’s.
Yeah I was just so confused with her reasoning. You saw other parents after elementary leave that school. Black and white parents? And you said, let’s keep it going? She did her daughter a disservice and at least her daughter said as much to her. But again, I don’t think she gets that what she was trying to do was some performative BS.
I had an interaction with her on Twitter back in the day that left me seriously wondering about her grasp of how the world actually works.
Thought I’d screenshot, but apparently not.
I noticed she has gotten into it a lot with women of color telling her that what she’s saying is wrong. She doesn’t like to admit when she’s just plain wrong on stuff I noticed.
I just read the article. What stands out to me is the disconnect between the mom having a full and comprehensive understanding of the fact that attending these segregated NYC schools means that the children at these schools are at a disadvantage educationally, through no fault of their own, but not realizing that she was placing her own child in a disadvantageous situation that would have a negative impact on her. I appreciate her desire to want to change the system for the better for all Black children, and maybe she would have felt like a hypocrite if she had sent her child to a more privileged school, but she had to know on some level that she was shortchanging her daughter. I’m glad that her daughter seems to have found a school where she’s challenged and is excelling, and I’m sure she’s going to do well in college.
I think she was just trying to be the savior of a failing system and decided to use her daughter as her avatar. It was bonkers. And why her husband and her both thought this was a good idea was baffling to me. I also question did they ever help her with her homework, because if they had, they would have realized she was nowhere where she should have been.
This is in response to ChillinginDC, sorry. Apparently NHJ and her husband did clash about where to send their daughter to school. When she first suggested the school they ended up choosing, he was taken aback and very much against it. He had a similar education to his wife and considered himself lucky, it seems. But he finally agreed, and here we are.
MaisiesMom that makes it worse somehow. Good grief.
I am not black, but I am a mother and an ex teacher in Arizona which has one of the worst education systems in the country. It’s a toss up between Arizona, Mississippi and New Mexico for 50th. What this woman did to her daughter is inexcusable. Every time I see this story I want to scream. There are few things we can give our children, and the best foundation in education is one of them. I worked at a Title 1 school in rural AZ and the sad fact is some of my favorite student will probably not graduate high school regardless of what support they received in school. One ex-student already has a 5 year old child and she’s 22. Tandy was smart, cute, and lazy with a mother with a drug habit. Alfredo was another. He’d been in juvie in 2nd grade and had the worst ADHD and wanted to be a police man. He read at first grade level in fifth grade. Poverty and families that don’t value education regardless of race affects the kids and their future.
This woman used her own daughter as a social experiment. If she wanted to check the system she should have popped her ass into a classroom, volunteered, tutored or mentored. I really hate her.
I’m not black either. Part of me was hesitant to address the topic. But I attended integrated public schools starting at age 4, along with my brother. In middle school, my town started a bussing program to complete the de facto desegregation of all the schools, including the ones on the other side of town from me that had remained mostly white. It really was one of those situations where everyone – students, parents and teachers – were figuring it out together. And it was for the best, overall. But there were hiccups. And when there are hiccups, parents have to step up a little more.
I wouldn’t say I hate this woman but I hate what she did. Because it was her job to do what was best for her child, to the best of her ability. No matter how worthy a cause, you don’t sacrifice your child to it if you have any say in the matter. And she did have a say.
I can’t tell you the number of parents that throw their kids under the bus for not doing well. Most kids don’t like to do homework. Who would think? I’d have parents clutching their pearls at parent/teacher meetings so shocked their child had 20 missing assignments despite having signed ten missing reports. We were 40% Hispanic and about 10% Native American and the rest anglos. The Hispanic parents were the most supportive overall, but the ESL issue was tough for some students as they had parents that could not read or write in any language so could not help with work.
Teachers and schools need parents to work with them to get these kids educated. It doesn’t all happen from 8:00 to 3:00. I left teaching before COVID, and I’ve heard nightmare stories at how behind children are. Yes, no school, but if parents had made their children at least read and keep up with math, the basics, it would not be so bad. it’s tough being the bad guy, you know, a parent!
Rant over.
I am trying to not be a jerk, but was this mostly white people? Cause WTF is going on here? I would have told everyone that we are saying it’s optional for those who don’t want to wear it or we will have a designated mask only section of the bar or something. This is crazy.
Also the HNJ story was a mess and at least Black people called it out for what that mess was, I saw a ton of white people defending her and I hope that helps her see even more, she was a mess using her only child for a story.
GIRL… you KNOW it was.
I was just like no one Black would even be involved in this mess. A meeting with facilitators? Just don’t go to that freaking bar! You are all doing too much!
Alas, the last quote is from a Black woman named Noire.
@QuiteContrary Yes – because we know that ONE Black person makes up for the majority of non-Black folks.
QuiteContrary, cool you got one. She’s still as wrong as heck.
LOL, I wasn’t trying to do anything but point out that there was one Black woman among them. I AGREE with you on your larger point.
I’m white and it definitely sounds to me like it was mostly white people.
Oh, it definitely sounds like mostly white people!
I’m all about masking. The covid pandemic is not over. But I’m curious: how does masking work, in a bar?
Covid is endemic, not a pandemic. Words have meaning. Throwing the word pandemic out there just waters it down.
In the year 2026, a full 4 years after the pandemic ended, there are bars that *require* masks? I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone reading this article.
The pandemic has not ended. It’s still with us.
COVID is absolutely still with us. I’m immunocompromised so I still mask in a lot of places — included in crowded bars while ordering drinks, for instance — but I take off my mask when I get to my table (which is preferably at least a little bit distanced from others) so I can eat and drink.
A bar is an optional place. No one is required to be there. So this particular masking debate is really ludicrous.
And it makes the situation I and so many others face look ridiculous, like we’re all insanely demanding that the world bend to our needs.
Gee, that girl’s bar sounds like a fun place to hang out, have a beer and meet other girls.
I have an immunocompromised friend who recently had to sit through a 2 hour long transfusion while someone sitting next to her coughed the entire time while also getting a transfusion. The immune compromised, which includes infants too young to be vaccinated, deserve safe spaces. It is appalling to me that someone with a compromised immune system cannot get a transfusion in a literal cancer center, go to any drs appointment or shop in a pharmacy or grocery store without being hacked on by the masses. Infants cannot even be in a nicu without risking a measles exposure from some unvaxxed evil idiot. I don’t think the masks would be all that effective if people are touching them constantly to pull off to drink/eat in a bar. I also don’t think going to a bar is an essential activity….. This is just the worst timeline. We can’t see the forest for the trees apparently…. The immunocompromised are not being served by this timeline at all and stories like this draw scorn and ridicule instead of serious change or just consideration. Almost everyone will either be immunocompromised or caregive for someone who has a compromised immune system at some point in their lives. These issues matter and it is loathsome how thoroughly the education system has been destroyed in this country. The habits we should have developed (always wearing masks in medical spaces, always wearing masks if we are sick/had an exposure) haven’t stuck, but odd little stories like this will get publicity.
Well said.
This is very true.
This makes those of us who need to mask because we’re immunocompromised look like we’re silly. And we’re not. We’re trying to survive.
I understand this has gotten out of hand, but there are no other bars that do this. Being immunocompromised sucks.
The combination of activism and untreated mental illness is a tragedy. That oppression and life with disability can lead to CPTSD which is bad enough on its own, and magnifies any other mental condition present
I live in Mass and this sort of. derailment is all too common in leftist spaces especially if disability is involved. See the Ravelry redesign. People just don’t believe that this sort of thing is real. People feeling compelled to not disagree with someone because of their identity can lead to very dark places.
That first sentence just sums it up. I agree. There are a lot of causes worth championing, but sometimes I wonder, what are we doing here?
I am immune compromised and I still wouldn’t have done this. If this is your workplace, a hospital, and doctor’s office, etc. heck, even the grocery store I mask up. I don’t request people do this at restaurants. If they were that concerned about it, they should have been outside and masked up then.
I don’t mask in public any more but if I worked in crowded spaces all the time, I would. I am allergic to all NSAI meds, which means I can’t take fever reducers. When I got Covid about 18 months into the Pandemic, I was lucky that medication that helps reduce symptoms had become available. I had to go to the emergency clinic to get it.
But I agree. A bar is a social space. Most people don’t have my issues, so they can go maskless. It’s just one of those things I have to put up with as a person with rare allergies. It was the same when I was young and had asthma (it’s cleared up now). People used to smoke like chimneys in bars and clubs. I just couldn’t be in there for any length of time.
Yeah, I got COVID the second year and it was so bad they almost hospitalized me. I got it for the second time last year and it felt like a bad flu. But I mask up, wash my hands, and I don’t go into spaces where I am worried I may catch it. Shoot, soon as school starts, I stay away from all my friends with kids. The flu was running ramping a few weeks ago and I don’t see them talking about that in this article, just COVID.
And agree with you, bars are social spaces, like movies, etc. you can’t force a business to do something.
I also tend to stay away from people who have been around young kids a lot. Not sure what I am going to do when I have grandchildren, which is more likely than not to happen in the next few years, lol.
If the point of going to a bar is to drink and dance, how would people be doing that with masks on? You have to take off the mask to drink, after all. If you are immunocompromised and need to have a mask on, I reasonably assume those people aren’t going to a bar?
As an immunocompromised person who wears TWO N95 masks when I’m not at home alone…I go to bars & clubs to socialize…I spray my nostrils with prophylactic spray & take quick sips of my drink under my mask with a straw…and I laugh & dance & do my thing…regarding restaurants…same thing & Long Covid has taken care of me eating in restaurants by 🤬 up my digestive system where there is NO WAY I would eat in public anyway…I look at 😷 as a personal thing to protect my fragile immune system from EVERYTHING…because ANY virus…no matter HOW benign…could land me in the hospital!😱
This is going to sound weird but at the height of the Pandemic I was just dabbing hand sanitizer into my nostrils with Q-Tips. I think it worked, too. Now I need to go get some of that spray you use!
I’ll always be here to support a lesbian bar.
My fellow immunocompromised…thank you for speaking up. As for the far above comment that vaccines don’t affect the virus: they allow for an immune response of antibodies to the virus (antigen). That affects the virus! Paxlovid is an antiviral that reduces viral load in an acute infection. That also affects the virus. Transmission: the initial vaccines were a much closer match to the original strains and there was some value in reducing transmission, but not to zero (sterilizing). Given how contagious Covid is,we didn’t vaccinate enough to reach herd immunity. You can reach herd immunity ONLY through mass vaccination. The virus itself is about as virulent as at the start but people have more antibodies via vaccination and infection. In addition, we’ve let die off a lot of the most vulnerable people, that’s nothing to celebrate. They would not have died witgout Covid. It’s still hard and expensive to get Paxlovid. The WHO never said the pandemic ended, just the most societally, economically disruptive emergency stage. Individual lives are still being disrupted and altered. We see only the survivors, many of whom have new health problems. But a bar is a private business and at this point can decide for itself how to function.
Who Were These People? Excellent commentary. Agree with your every point. Also, even with the vaccine, no one was promised they wouldn’t get Covid. They were just promised they would not die of it. It’s true that Red States lost many more people to Covid than Blue States (though the Red States stopped counting the deaths after awhile. I remember a statistician in Florida who was (I believe) arrested and then hounded out of the state by Rick DeSantis for trying to continue doing her death statistics). The truth is, people also died before there was a vaccine to combat it. And parents who refused to vaccinate their under-five-year-old children was also a thing. I was vaccinated against Covid every year (including this one) and I never once even got it. My husband and daughter were immunocompromised, so they both got Covid, but survived it. I fear Bobby Kennedy will stop all Covid and flu vaccines from being made. Maliciously incompetent people suck and cause death.
Employer is going to treat you like shit if you take the job, so why not bring a coffee or soda? It’s a last act of independence thing. /s
If you’re sick, please stay home. If it’s chronic or whatever, wear a mask. End of story. This is the exact shit that ruined the entire concept of “woke.” But also, who wants to go to the bar where everyone’s sick?