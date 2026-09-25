Sombr on the nepo baby allegations: ‘my dad devotes his life to fight AIDS’

I’m a well-documented Sombr fan. I fell for him with his huge hit “Back to Friends,” and I’m currently jamming out to Sombr’s “Homewrecker.” He’s sort of pop-emo and he writes and produces his own music for the most part. Months ago, Variety did a video where he explained his process for writing “Back to Friends,” and it was basically just him in his tiny little home studio. Well, it is my sad duty to report that they are coming for Sombr. They’re calling him an industry plant. And even worse, they’re calling him a nepo baby. Well, Sombr – real name: Shane – addressed this in his recent Elle cover profile.
He hates the word famous. “It’s just f–king lame. It’s self-centered to call yourself famous. I don’t even think of it as a positive thing. How can I describe being in the spotlight when I don’t always want to be seen?”
His parents & childhood. Born in New York City to Andy Boose and Bennah Serfaty, Sombr grew up listening to rock, pop, and alternative. His father was a musician himself before becoming an events producer working with HIV/AIDS organizations, and his mother also works in HIV/AIDS prevention. Oftentimes, songwriting took the place of schoolwork. “I was failing in school, and we would get emails home pretty much three times a week,” Sombr says. “My mom was saying I was spending too much time doing music, because I was flunking and skipping class. You can’t expect your kid to be a pop star.”
He’s not an industry plant: This social media Cinderella story earned Sombr the label of “industry plant”—the idea being that his father’s celebrity network had somehow boosted him behind the scenes. It’s an accusation he is happy to speak to. “Every time I see an artist blow up, I’m like, ‘Okay, this artist is great. I love them so much. They’re so talented.’ Three months later, somehow they’re a nepo baby. I will forever respect my dad and my mom. I’m so f–king proud of them, because to devote your life to something like that is so incredible and important. To think that that could help me get signed or become a big artist because my dad devotes his life to fight AIDS is just incredibly insane.”
His qualms about fame. “I love it so much but it’s a mindf–k to have the highs and lows—the fact that I was onstage in front of 10,000 people last night and then I woke up in my bedroom in LA….I don’t really go out in public anymore, because I have anxiety attacks with people coming up to me. I just get so scared that I didn’t perform well or act well for them.” He says mentors have told him to focus on the art and shut out the noise. “One of the best pieces of advice the legend has given me—[Taylor Swift] – The person I look up to most has given me. The amazing pop star. Is that if these hate comments go away, maybe you’re not at your peak anymore. I think it’s a privilege to be receiving these and rise above it. Ever since she gave me that advice, it’s really changed my perspective and has helped.”
He has body issues from being so skinny & tall: “Women get the worst of it. So who am I to complain? But no, it’s real. People f–king body-shame me. They make fun of how skinny I am, which is why I’m in the f–king gym now. I feel like it’s so important to have this message for the kid who’s growing up and going through this. Everything you see on the internet is these sexy people with perfect bodies. I want there to be a song for the kid who is growing up and doesn’t always love the way he looks, and I want him to know that Sombr feels the same thing.”
Something I enjoy about Sombr is that you can actually tell that he was a precocious kid with a rich interior life, and that hasn’t been media-trained out of him. But I’m sure he has had some media training – the way he pushed off the nepo baby and industry plant accusations was pretty smooth. And sure, I think it’s more than possible that his dad has connections in the music industry, but that doesn’t mean that Sombr is a nepo baby. Sombr literally became famous just by making songs at his desk and posting them online. That’s how he got his first recording contract. He just put “Back to Friends” online with absolutely zero label support or build-up and it became an organic hit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of Elle.
Yeah I’ve seen people be mean as hell towards him online which just makes me want to support him more. Even Zara Larsen called out her own fans for it. I wish him well, especially as he deals with his anxiety.
He’s not a nepo at all but his dad owns a large events planning company and he grew up on the lower east side so I think people automatically assume that his fam had connections. I like his music and wish the best for him.
He founded AAB Productions, an event‑production company working with major foundations and celebrities. You honestly don’t think his father wouldn’t have connections to the music industry via working with celebrities. Living and going to school in one of the most expensive areas in NYC.
He’s a nepo baby the same way a Doctor’s son gets into medical school with his fathers influence. Its all the same.
Its just the ones that own it get more respect than the ones that get so defensive,. No one is saying he is not talented he is. But you had a leg up over others.
I just don’t think that having a leg up is the same as being a Nepo Baby. My boss is the son of the owner of the company I work for. He’s privileged and lucky and was born into advantages that most of us could only dream of having. But I wouldn’t call him a Nepo Baby because I associate that term very specifically with people born to famous parents. Did my boss benefit from a level of nepotism? For sure. But he didn’t achieve overnight success and fame and become a household name worth millions because of his father’s last name.
I agree with MightMolly that the term is starting to lose its meaning. When we use Jones & Sons Plumbing or the Beatty Family Construction company. Not to put too fine a point on it but I wouldn’t call the plumbers and builders Nepo Babies. I’d just say they were lucky enough to inherit the family business. Nepo Baby to me is a term entirely reserved for a celeb’s kid born with a famous last name.
@Kitten – We posted around the same time, so I hadn’t seen your post yet, but ITA. We shouldn’t overuse the term nepo or it loses its meaning. This kid clearly comes from quite a bit of privilege and had access to kick start his career in the way most of us don’t, but in Manhattan you’re tripping over kids with this level of privilege and more. I think of nepo as someone who was born with a famous name.
ITA we are losing the ability to differentiate between advantages and privilege and nepotism. Even the Cambridge Dictionary defines Nepo Baby as “the child of a famous person who has become successful and famous themselves, especially when they are thought to have made use of their parent’s influence or connections to achieve success”.
His parents may have had connections but they were not famous by any stretch of the imagination. It’s like saying because you got your kid a job at your friend’s company that your kid is a Nepo Baby. Nah. Your kid just benefited from a relationship you have–you didn’t buy that kid a career FFS.
I saw him in person about a year ago in a little Italian restaurant with his parents in NYC. At a work dinner I was at. All the jr. people knew exactly who he was and us Gen Xrs had no clue. But I did know the song just didn’t know who sang it.
He is impossibly tall an skinny. And seemed to be in a foul mood since it had come out he was being inappropriate on stage with younger fans or something.
But his mother was babying him and his father just wanted to eat his homemade pasta. Seriously the food was so good!
But for an upcoming pop/rock star he does seem grounded by his parents and sticks close to them. He just seems like a very sensitive person that hasn’t hardened himself to fame yet. And yes he grew up rich and privileged in NYC. He can downplay it all he wants. But again, nepo babies have advantages the average singer songwriter off the bus from Kansas does not have. Just freaking own it.
I had to google his parents, so now I don’t get the nepo claim. His parents clearly are well respected and have connections, but they aren’t rock star famous? I might be missing something, but it seems more like he comes from a financially comfortable home with parents who know people. I’d call that more privilege than nepo.
He’s also 70s punk rock hot, amiright? He’s also very young and extremely tall. He’ll fill out.
He might be a ‘nepo’ baby because people in the industry obviously know who his father is as he works with foundations and celebrities. He might not want to acknowledge it but if he was the son of Joe the plumber from the Bronx, he might not have gotten the same attention and opportunities, even with the same talent.
Most children that go into the same profession as their parents often benefit from their parents reputation. How many musicians and actors have children who go into those professions? Some have talent and some do not but they get booked for gigs while talented people without connections don’t even get to be seen. Time will tell if he can make it on his own.
Oh, absolutely. Here’s an example of the difference between privilege and nepo: I worked with a guy who attended the same ivy league as his father and grandfather. He’d attended a private high school that was a feeder school for that ivy and he had private tutors at every turn.
But the kid was way too dumb to make a fortune in banking like his father. He ended up in a drab middle management role with no real authority or upward potential. He had all the privilege in the world and went to a school he never could have been accepted to without his family connections and money, but he wasn’t a nepo. His parents weren’t rich and powerful enough to make up for his absolute lack of anything to offer the world.
Now, I think of someone like Melanie Griffith who can’t act her way out of a paper bag but managed an A-List Hollywood career. That’s nepotism.
Most musicians struggle to support themselves while they try to succeed in the music business. Rich kids can stay home and relax until the muse strikes so they can write and practice.
Taylor Swift’s wealthy father invested in her record company to influence her career and likely signing. Taylor has not written any of her hits since she crossed over from Country to Pop. She hired Max Martin and Shellback to produce and write her songs when she crossed over. Max Martin and Shellback wrote “Shake it Off”, “I knew you were Trouble”, etc. Max Martin and Shellback wrote all the songs on “Life of a Showgirl” and “Encore”. They wrote many of the songs on her other albums. She pays by each song that they write. She shares songwriting credits with them.
Max Martin asks Taylor what she wants to convey, then he and Shellback write the song. Max Martin hires the musicians and records all the music; lastly, Taylor records only the vocals. Max Martin and Shellback do the same for other successful artists including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, ‘NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, etc. Max Martin has received the award for Songwriter of the Year several times.
Max Martin was not involved with the rerecording of Taylor’s songs that had been bought by Scooter Braun.
I was appalled when I learned that Taylor did not write her hits, so I Googled all of the above. Support your local live musicians.