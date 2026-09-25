Sombr on the nepo baby allegations: ‘my dad devotes his life to fight AIDS’

I’m a well-documented Sombr fan. I fell for him with his huge hit “Back to Friends,” and I’m currently jamming out to Sombr’s “Homewrecker.” He’s sort of pop-emo and he writes and produces his own music for the most part. Months ago, Variety did a video where he explained his process for writing “Back to Friends,” and it was basically just him in his tiny little home studio. Well, it is my sad duty to report that they are coming for Sombr. They’re calling him an industry plant. And even worse, they’re calling him a nepo baby. Well, Sombr – real name: Shane – addressed this in his recent Elle cover profile.

He hates the word famous. “It’s just f–king lame. It’s self-centered to call yourself famous. I don’t even think of it as a positive thing. How can I describe being in the spotlight when I don’t always want to be seen?”

His parents & childhood. Born in New York City to Andy Boose and Bennah Serfaty, Sombr grew up listening to rock, pop, and alternative. His father was a musician himself before becoming an events producer working with HIV/AIDS organizations, and his mother also works in HIV/AIDS prevention. Oftentimes, songwriting took the place of schoolwork. “I was failing in school, and we would get emails home pretty much three times a week,” Sombr says. “My mom was saying I was spending too much time doing music, because I was flunking and skipping class. You can’t expect your kid to be a pop star.”

He’s not an industry plant: This social media Cinderella story earned Sombr the label of “industry plant”—the idea being that his father’s celebrity network had somehow boosted him behind the scenes. It’s an accusation he is happy to speak to. “Every time I see an artist blow up, I’m like, ‘Okay, this artist is great. I love them so much. They’re so talented.’ Three months later, somehow they’re a nepo baby. I will forever respect my dad and my mom. I’m so f–king proud of them, because to devote your life to something like that is so incredible and important. To think that that could help me get signed or become a big artist because my dad devotes his life to fight AIDS is just incredibly insane.”

His qualms about fame. “I love it so much but it’s a mindf–k to have the highs and lows—the fact that I was onstage in front of 10,000 people last night and then I woke up in my bedroom in LA….I don’t really go out in public anymore, because I have anxiety attacks with people coming up to me. I just get so scared that I didn’t perform well or act well for them.” He says mentors have told him to focus on the art and shut out the noise. “One of the best pieces of advice the legend has given me—[Taylor Swift] – The person I look up to most has given me. The amazing pop star. Is that if these hate comments go away, maybe you’re not at your peak anymore. I think it’s a privilege to be receiving these and rise above it. Ever since she gave me that advice, it’s really changed my perspective and has helped.”

He has body issues from being so skinny & tall: “Women get the worst of it. So who am I to complain? But no, it’s real. People f–king body-shame me. They make fun of how skinny I am, which is why I’m in the f–king gym now. I feel like it’s so important to have this message for the kid who’s growing up and going through this. Everything you see on the internet is these sexy people with perfect bodies. I want there to be a song for the kid who is growing up and doesn’t always love the way he looks, and I want him to know that Sombr feels the same thing.”