Times: The only thing Prince Harry ‘has left to sell is his mother,’ thus the documentary

The rumors about Prince Harry making plans for a documentary about his mother actually started last year. First, the rumor was about a Princess Diana docuseries, then there was a rumor about Netflix approaching Harry about doing a Diana documentary. As it turns out, that was yet another thing the British tabloids got right – this week, the Earl Spencer confirmed that Harry was thinking about doing a Diana documentary, and People Magazine also ran the story as an exclusive. The reaction from the British media has been about what you’d expect: accusations that Harry is “cashing in” on Diana, cruel comments about Harry’s damaged psyche, endless pocket-watching over Harry’s finances. Well, the Times’ Hilary Rose had a somewhat bold take: Harry should not make a Diana documentary because we already know everything about Diana and there’s nothing left to say. Let that sink in – Diana’s son shouldn’t produce a documentary about his mother because royalists have already spent 30 years maligning and smearing Diana anyway. From the Times:
For some of us, the halcyon days when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still in Montecito, only popping up once or twice a day to say, “Look at us! Don’t look at us!”, already seem long ago. Now it’s every minute of every day, and the latest news is that Prince Harry is apparently “in discussions” to make a documentary about his mother. Of course he is.
Obviously you don’t mark the 30th anniversary of your mother’s death by putting flowers on her grave and quietly moving on with your life, you rake it all up again in a documentary and flog it to Netflix. He is said by the Telegraph to have contacted several of his mother’s friends and relatives to see if they’ll take part, but presumably not her other son, and is considering “the most meaningful way to honour her legacy” in the anniversary year.
Of course he is, because he’s in a bind. He’s already sold his own story and the royal family’s story. Meghan is no doubt planning to sell whatever the truth of her story is on the day she happens to write it, hopefully with the humour and self-deprecation that have thus far proved so endearing.
The only thing Harry has left to sell, though, is his mother. No doubt he’ll dig out a few more unseen family photos and videos, and what little of Diana that was still private will be chipped away by her son, until only a dazzling smile remains.
What even is Diana’s legacy anyway? Pretending she was some sort of selfless goddess does neither her nor history any favours. She was a beautiful aristocrat who married badly, a wronged and flawed human being trying to forge a meaningful life, like anyone else.
She was someone who lunched at San Lorenzo, looked great in a tiara and did groundbreaking charity work, but somehow I doubt Netflix is very interested in the last. “Angola?” you can almost hear them saying. “Was there a state banquet in Angola? Or was it just, like, landmines?”
And spare me the talk about honouring her legacy. Diana has an award in her name, a statue, children’s playground and water feature in Kensington Gardens, and a seven-mile memorial walk with 90 plaques set into the pavement, taking you round various places associated with her during her short life although not, alas, San Lorenzo.
There have been films, TV programmes and endless, endless books. She’s been played by Emma Corrin to great acclaim in The Crown and Naomi Watts to rather less in Diana, under the tagline “the legend is never the whole story”….If ever anyone’s legacy is well and truly honoured, it is hers. What can there possibly be left to say about the poor woman that hasn’t been said? What conversation has gone unreported, or relationship unexplored, or private anguish left unparsed?
She doesn’t need any more celebrating, she’s one of the most celebrated women on the planet, and even if she weren’t, are we going to get a new documentary with every decade that passes?
[From The Times]
Rose goes on to call the idea a “tawdry mess,” like the British media doesn’t churn out endless, tacky royal documentaries and historical-revision books on a weekly basis. This is, I feel, about Harry’s Spare as well – they’re still furious that Harry made his own historical record of his life, rather than allow the British media’s version of his life to stand. The same people are furious that Harry could do the same thing with Diana: create a definitive historical record of who his mother actually was. And btw, it’s completely unhinged to argue “why do we even need any more Diana documentaries” given that Diana is still the specter at the feast, the ghost haunting the entire British monarchy. Royal commentators are already making plans for their own books and documentaries to mark the 30th anniversary of her death. That’s why they’re mad as well, because Harry’s documentary will instantly become the most-anticipated one.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN – Prince William furious after the controversial interview with his mother Lady Diana in 1995.
**SHOT ON 08/08/1987**
Pictured: Princess Diana
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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Diana, Princess of Wales,Image: 514932301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday in Majorca, Spain, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. They are guests of King Juan Carlos of Spain and his wife Queen Sofia. They are staying at their holiday home, the Marivent Palace, which is situated just outside the capital city of Palma.,Image: 523204026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit West Wales
Barmouth
Naming of a new lifeboat ‘RNLB Princess of Wales’
Diana’s coat dress is made of tan coloured checked wool with brown leather cuffs and collar and was designed by designer Arabella Pollen.,Image: 549312049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no , Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** PRINCESS DIANA pictured in 1990s archive photos
Pictured: PRINCESS DIANA
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Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN – Prince William furious after the controversial interview with his mother Lady Diana in 1995.
**SHOT ON 08/08/1987**
Pictured: Princess Diana
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old today – and on would have been a milestone birthday for the Princess of Wales, people all over the world are taking time to pay tribute to “the People’s Princess”.
Pictured: Princess Diana
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday in Majorca, Spain, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. They are guests of King Juan Carlos of Spain and his wife Queen Sofia. They are staying at their holiday home, the Marivent Palace, which is situated just outside the capital city of Palma.
I don’t think Diana would have wanted her experiences to be left alone and forgotten, especially by her sons. After all she went through, she’d want to be a beacon, showing everyone where to look, urging people not to ignore the royal family’s monstrous behavior.
One thing she made painfully clear was the fact that she wouldn’t be silent, and if harry or william have something they need to say, she’d want them to say it with their whole heart.
But of course it’s OK with those writers for Scooter to call his mother paranoid. These writers never call Charles a “flawed” human being, just seem to direct that at Diana.
They don’t consider Charles to be a flawed human being. He is “anointed by God” after all.
Prince Harry’s memories of his mother has defined his life. It is quite obvious he has a deep love for his mom. The gutter rats for years have claimed ownership of his mother, I can only imagine how painful this must have been for him. The same rats who stalked her in life, claiming her in death. If he is planning a documentary, I look forward to seeing it from her beloved son’s perspective.
“What even is Diana’s legacy anyway? ” Oh DEAR. Someone is VERY angry at the thought of Prince Harry doing a documentary about his own mother. Is it because all of these ratbags had planned on doing their OWN “commemorative” money-spinning documentaries (“30th anniversary of Diana’s death, a look back at her life” and discussions of the very thing this article pretends not to know about: her LEGACY) and have been pipped to the post? They fear that Harry’s might get all the attention, and be deemed more authentic, in comparison to the rehashed drivel they put out every year?
I’ve never seen a set of people on the outside of a family get so utterly exercised about people within that family sharing their memories of the deceased. They really do feel that they know Diana more than her son and brother? And that only THEY, the strangers, have the right to make money from talking and writing about her?
And what is this person’s obsession with San Lorenzo? Did s/he attempt to book a table and was denied access?
🎯
Oh, I don’t think that’s “all Harry has to sell”. I seem to remember about 400 pages of “Spare” laying around (probably in a very safe and secure safety deposit box) somewhere. 😏
Harry’s version, other than Diana’s own interview with Bashir, are pretty much the only ones I’d trust. While Bashir’s was manipulated, as was “Diana In Her Own Words”, a doc where you hear HER actually speak, they were still cut/edited in a way to get out what was wanted to get out, rather than the whole story, so to speak.
Harry’s would also be one with a “perspective” (ie: a child sees his parent through a different lens than an adult), it will still be the most true glimpse into the *true* woman/human his mother was, the woman *behind* the public persona, so to speak.
TOB wants to silence her; Harry wants to give her back her voice. #GO_HARRY!
While I doubt there is any breaking news regarding Diana, Harry’s perspective of the early years of his life and the few years after her death would be unique.
This anger from the press is really about Harry encroaching on their turf. When it comes to the royals the press believes that they should create and push the narrative, with the Palace’s blessings. Ms Rose is not going to be complaining about the other documentaries and books that will come out next year because they’re be made by her colleagues.
The media treats Diana the same way Charles did at the funeral: as if they own her, now that they have driven her into an early grave. Like claiming your victim as a trophy, like a scalp. She was much more than a tabloid figure, to the people that knew her in real life. One of the most acute observations in Charles Spencer’s book is of her holiday at his house in Cape Town in the spring of 1997, when she was still seeing Hasnat Khan and hoping they might be able to make a go of it together in South Africa. But even then, her brother recorded, her eating disorder was rampant, as he put it, and she was being stalked by paparazzi. She was fighting so hard to get clear of the machine and it’s only become clear with Sussexit that the machine has two components, one being the bitchy palace briefing room, and the other being the tabloids. It’s totally incestuous. And then add a third component, the idiots who hang on these tacky, gross stories. Harry has every right to set the record straight. In fact you could say he has a duty.
“She doesn’t need any more celebrating”
I beg pardon!!!!
Sounds like something Chuck would say…….maybe he did and that’s the talking point that has gone out from BP to their stenographers. These creatures are vicious and vile.
Like others have said, this is all of them being big mad because they all have their own money-making plans to exploit Diana’s memory next year. None of them will succeed like a documentary/docu-series by Harry and streaming on Netflix, which will be one of the most watched in the world for all time.
Your reaction is my reaction! She doesn’t need any more celebrating??!!!! Oh hell no. And yeah, that asinine comment just cemented my support. I hope Harry does do a Diana special. He has very right and everyone else who has ever once written about the royals needs to sit the F down, my god.
Mariska Hargitay did a documentary on her mother. Rashida Jones did one on her father Quincy Jones. No one went after them for “cashing in on their parents’ memories,” nor should they have. They were celebrating them. Harry can’t do the same for his mother?
Good heavens! To all the complainers, he is not writing about your mothers! Take a break and write about your own!
In my opinion Harry is an orphan, from birth. Otherwise I can’t conceive how his father has innumerable houses and palaces in UK and abroad, many private property ( he’s got 10 properties just in Romania !!!… my country…apparently he has an obsession with it) and none to give to his second son to live in when in his birth country! But what can I expect from a legendary historical figure that is tucked to bed with his teddy bear by a valet probably to this day! And I though I was dealt awful parents.
It is truly disgusting to accuse Harry of having nothing left to sell but his mother. She was HIS mother. He has every right to tell her story.
“What little of Diana that was still private will be chipped away by her son, until only a dazzling smile remains,” writes Hilary Rose, whose own writing reduces Diana to a shell, a “beautiful aristocrat” of no substance.
Also, they are big mad about Charles Spencer’s revelations, clearly.
If Harry is indeed doing a documentary about his mother, it would in a way complete his story. He spoke about his father in Spare. He also spoke about his mother a bit, but a documentary would be a completion in a way of his backstory. I haven’t watched the Bashir interview, or read Morton’s book, but I did see the documentary from National Geographic. I think it’s titled In her Own Words, and consists of recordings she made with her speech coach, I believe. It is well worth watching. It would be nice to have a documentary about Diana in which her friends and family spoke about her instead of “royal experts” and staff. As Amy Bee writes further, the press is furious that Harry is encroaching on their turf. I’m sure tons of commentary and articles if not books are already being prepared to be inflicted on the public next year.
Funny that son and brother are cashing in on her, but none of these lowlife rats are. I look forward to this and also hope Harry does a doc about African wildlife.
Bastards. As simple as that. Bastards. What does William have “left to sell”? Will he sell off more duchies for millions of more pounds? So many similarities between Trump and the Windsors. They cheat/collect massive amounts of money and give NOTHING (but harm) back to the country. Trump has already made 3 billion dollars so far into this (illegal) presidency. It’s all about what they can steal from the people and nothing about what they can DO for the people (not TO the people).
Charles sold Harry a few months after his mother died. So they can STFU.
LOL Somebody’s bitter… from envy, I suppose. Vicious.
Let’s say it the English way: they can all f-ck off.
Sounds like Hilary Rose is A-Okay with ‘Dicing with Di’ (Mark Saunders and Glenn Harvey) being the definitive final record of Diana then? As if, she’s not going to put pen to paper to take Harry down a few pegs if he does a documentary, thereby earning a few more £££ off both Harry and Diana in the process? Sure.
Greetings,
Having read the article and excellent comments if I had to put money on this “Selling his Mother” etc the ONLY two people that will hate being beaten to it will be Whinger Wails and Wiglet Wails (who I would bet everything on, that she has a wing in the 8 FOREVER homes with exact copies of Diana’s Clothes, jewelry, shoes, curly blonde wigs and so on).
This is more of a Stalker Room than a copy of Megan’s mood boards. I would hazard a guess that Whinger Wails has his own room of the same, even down to Diana’s favourite perfume wafting through the vents, which is as sick and creepy as ma middleton making his favourite comfort food.
The Ghost of Diana will haunt the windsors for centuries but the absolute cheek of anyone even suggesting that Prince Harry has no right to remember his Mum anyway he was yet Whinger and Wiglet are the alpha and omega of this saga, setting themselves up as the truth tellers when they lie like jellyfish is beyond a sane persons comprehension.
Whinger and Wiglet Wails are popping up here or there, wanted or not and with a rent a crowd only because Prince Harry has the authenticity and work ethic that the Wails could not even spell. That has raised their rage limits because they are having to pay their scuzy mates for ideas to be seen and not forgotten. It is pathetic to see and both Whinger and Wiglet are still trying to catch up.
As usual the gutter papers with their paid or volunteer experts are trying to force the removal of The Sussex Family members any way they can. Pretty obvious who is behind that ploy – the runners up, Whinger and Wiglet.
Through the years, with my origins in a Commonwealth Country, the BRF were revered to a certain extent, and as the years have passed, right down to the catastrophic behaviour of the majority of the Windsor line, the cover up of events, half truths, interviews, books, lies, death and more lies, I personally believe that the right to tell a person’s life story rests with themselves.
Prince Harry, like Earl Spencer have that right. They are telling their story, their experiences and good on them.
Whinger Wails could do the same if he had the interest, however, methinks that he personally has a lot more to hide or lose in doing so.
Beating up his brother is Whingers way of silencing what haunts him the most.