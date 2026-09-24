Times: The only thing Prince Harry ‘has left to sell is his mother,’ thus the documentary

The rumors about Prince Harry making plans for a documentary about his mother actually started last year. First, the rumor was about a Princess Diana docuseries, then there was a rumor about Netflix approaching Harry about doing a Diana documentary. As it turns out, that was yet another thing the British tabloids got right – this week, the Earl Spencer confirmed that Harry was thinking about doing a Diana documentary, and People Magazine also ran the story as an exclusive. The reaction from the British media has been about what you’d expect: accusations that Harry is “cashing in” on Diana, cruel comments about Harry’s damaged psyche, endless pocket-watching over Harry’s finances. Well, the Times’ Hilary Rose had a somewhat bold take: Harry should not make a Diana documentary because we already know everything about Diana and there’s nothing left to say. Let that sink in – Diana’s son shouldn’t produce a documentary about his mother because royalists have already spent 30 years maligning and smearing Diana anyway. From the Times:

For some of us, the halcyon days when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still in Montecito, only popping up once or twice a day to say, “Look at us! Don’t look at us!”, already seem long ago. Now it’s every minute of every day, and the latest news is that Prince Harry is apparently “in discussions” to make a documentary about his mother. Of course he is.

Obviously you don’t mark the 30th anniversary of your mother’s death by putting flowers on her grave and quietly moving on with your life, you rake it all up again in a documentary and flog it to Netflix. He is said by the Telegraph to have contacted several of his mother’s friends and relatives to see if they’ll take part, but presumably not her other son, and is considering “the most meaningful way to honour her legacy” in the anniversary year.

Of course he is, because he’s in a bind. He’s already sold his own story and the royal family’s story. Meghan is no doubt planning to sell whatever the truth of her story is on the day she happens to write it, hopefully with the humour and self-deprecation that have thus far proved so endearing.

The only thing Harry has left to sell, though, is his mother. No doubt he’ll dig out a few more unseen family photos and videos, and what little of Diana that was still private will be chipped away by her son, until only a dazzling smile remains.

What even is Diana’s legacy anyway? Pretending she was some sort of selfless goddess does neither her nor history any favours. She was a beautiful aristocrat who married badly, a wronged and flawed human being trying to forge a meaningful life, like anyone else.

She was someone who lunched at San Lorenzo, looked great in a tiara and did groundbreaking charity work, but somehow I doubt Netflix is very interested in the last. “Angola?” you can almost hear them saying. “Was there a state banquet in Angola? Or was it just, like, landmines?”

And spare me the talk about honouring her legacy. Diana has an award in her name, a statue, children’s playground and water feature in Kensington Gardens, and a seven-mile memorial walk with 90 plaques set into the pavement, taking you round various places associated with her during her short life although not, alas, San Lorenzo.

There have been films, TV programmes and endless, endless books. She’s been played by Emma Corrin to great acclaim in The Crown and Naomi Watts to rather less in Diana, under the tagline “the legend is never the whole story”….If ever anyone’s legacy is well and truly honoured, it is hers. What can there possibly be left to say about the poor woman that hasn’t been said? What conversation has gone unreported, or relationship unexplored, or private anguish left unparsed?

She doesn’t need any more celebrating, she’s one of the most celebrated women on the planet, and even if she weren’t, are we going to get a new documentary with every decade that passes?