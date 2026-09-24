Florence Pugh wore Rodarte while promoting ‘East of Eden’ with Zoe Kazan



Zoe Kazan’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel, East of Eden, comes out on Netflix October 1. Her controversial grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the original 1955 movie. Zoe’s version is a limited series starring Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, Mike Faist as Charles Trask, and Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask.

Zoe told Vanity Fair that the series centers on Cathy’s perspective and examines what makes her such a horrible person. There’s some controversy among book fans over whether this means Cathy will be an antihero. It’s been decades since I read the novel, but I remember her monstrosity being pretty black and white. It’s a role that I can easily see Florence making a whole meal out of.

Florence loves unconventional fashion as we’re seeing in her press looks for East of Eden. She wore Rodarte Spring 2017 for a screening in West Hollywood on September 15. It was a cropped silhouette, with a yellow tulle capelet, tiered skirt and floral embellishments. I don’t hate it. My family has been rewatching older Disney movies lately, so this outfit reminds me of a cross between Princess Jasmine’s two piece and Belle’s ballgown. The silver shoes were a good choice.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

On September 17, Florence attended an EoE event at the Library of Congress in a navy retro Alessandra Rich dress and giant platform shoes. It’s cute and very nautical. I like the asymmetrical buttons and it’s a nice take on an older style. She looks like Kate Winslet in the second picture, right?

On September 21, Florence, Zoe, Mike and Christopher did a Q&A at the British Library. Florence wore a very pirate-chic Rodarte outfit from their 2019 collection. The sheer top reminds me of the Puffy Shirt from Seinfeld. This is not what I meant when I said I wanted 90’s fashion to come back.

Finally, at a photocall in London on September 23, she wore a Dior Fall 2026 jacket as a mini-dress. The material and pattern are gorgeous and her hair looks great down. I’m not usually a fan of the no-pants look, but this one is fun.