Florence Pugh wore Rodarte while promoting ‘East of Eden’ with Zoe Kazan

Zoe Kazan’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel, East of Eden, comes out on Netflix October 1. Her controversial grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the original 1955 movie. Zoe’s version is a limited series starring Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, Mike Faist as Charles Trask, and Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask.
Zoe told Vanity Fair that the series centers on Cathy’s perspective and examines what makes her such a horrible person. There’s some controversy among book fans over whether this means Cathy will be an antihero. It’s been decades since I read the novel, but I remember her monstrosity being pretty black and white. It’s a role that I can easily see Florence making a whole meal out of.
Florence loves unconventional fashion as we’re seeing in her press looks for East of Eden. She wore Rodarte Spring 2017 for a screening in West Hollywood on September 15. It was a cropped silhouette, with a yellow tulle capelet, tiered skirt and floral embellishments. I don’t hate it. My family has been rewatching older Disney movies lately, so this outfit reminds me of a cross between Princess Jasmine’s two piece and Belle’s ballgown. The silver shoes were a good choice.
On September 17, Florence attended an EoE event at the Library of Congress in a navy retro Alessandra Rich dress and giant platform shoes. It’s cute and very nautical. I like the asymmetrical buttons and it’s a nice take on an older style. She looks like Kate Winslet in the second picture, right?
On September 21, Florence, Zoe, Mike and Christopher did a Q&A at the British Library. Florence wore a very pirate-chic Rodarte outfit from their 2019 collection. The sheer top reminds me of the Puffy Shirt from Seinfeld. This is not what I meant when I said I wanted 90’s fashion to come back.
Finally, at a photocall in London on September 23, she wore a Dior Fall 2026 jacket as a mini-dress. The material and pattern are gorgeous and her hair looks great down. I’m not usually a fan of the no-pants look, but this one is fun.
Photos credit: Josh Shinner/Netflix, Getty Images for Netflix, Kristy Griffin/Netflix
She looks so good in the jacket-minidress! And those shoes! Sooooo cute 🥰
I also really like that jacket. Too bad she forgot her pants.
I only saw the movie (brilliant!), and while Cathy is a terrible person, I think her husband did the most generational damage. He refused to see her for what she was, tried to “fix” her with his piousness, then full on lied to his children claiming she was dead and a saint. Completely screwed his sons up.
Elia Kazan made some great movies but was highly highly problematic. I know it’s not Zoe’s fault but I don’t know if doing the film was the right decision. They have just decided not to field any questions about her grandfather and pretend it never happened.
The only time I’ve been to the Oscars red carpet was the year they were honoring Kazan and the protests were inspiring. I wonder about Zoe because she chooses to use her family’s name despite it being associated with one of Hollywood’s darkest eras. But she’s so talented. She won me over so hard in The Deuce. I want to believe.
The original film with James Dean mostly covered the later part of the book concentrating on the brothers. I do like this take with more of a focus on Cathy and of course think Florence will be great. I see this less as a remake of the movie and more a new adaptation of the novel
My favourite look here is the pants and puffy top. But the bookcase in the background might have something to do with it too.
East of Eden is one of my favorite books but it’s been a few years since I last read it so I’ll be excited to read it again around this series. One thing I really love about John Steinbeck’s writing (as compared to say, Ernest Hemingway) is that while he doesn’t let any of his characters get away with anything, he still has some level of compassion and understanding for even the characters that are truly terrible. I think that makes his writing and his characters so much more interesting and realistic.
I think Frances Pugh is going to tear this up and I can’t wait.
Florence looks great in get promotional looks.
John Steinbeck’s Cathy character sounds like a woman written by a man who hasn’t ever met a woman before. I’m curious how they’ve updated her or addressed her motivations in this adaptation because they seem pretty ridiculous.
Also, it’s interesting that they’ve decided to simultaneously benefit from Zoe’s grandfather’s legacy and also ignore it at the same time.
Reminds me of the K drama actress (from Our Sticky Love, I believe) and what happened when folks looked up her grandfather (who she’d mentioned during press tours as having been a source of familial pride as one of the first Korean doctors to be trained and gain prominence during the Japanese occupation) and they found old news articles where he was quoted very positively aligning himself with the Japanese (who were oppressing and abusing his people and nation at the time). There was a huge backlash and the actress had to apologize when all of that came out.
How do you draw on and gain from your family legacy without being bogged down or trapped by it? That’s the story of East of Eden anyway, right?
I love all of these looks — Florence looks absolutely stunning. Zoe also looks super cool here as well.
East of Eden is a great read. Cathy is a mix of born evil and environment. There was a miniseries with Jane Seymour as Cathy and she ate it. Worth a watch before this version.
Looking forward to seeing what Florence Pugh will do in the role.
Don’t care for any of the looks except the mini dress, which looks amazing on her. I love her hair loose and down. She always has it up in a sorta bouffant style that I think ages her. She looks gorgeous here.
I love that Dior jacket. It’s great that Florence loves these bold looks and carries them off so well. Zoe should not have worn those black matte stilettos, though-her bunions are sticking out. Ow ow ow
I still remember the miniseries. Jane Seymour was incredible.
I love all of the looks honestly. She pulls them off.
I am wary of this new mini-series, though. From the clips/trailers and the interviews I’ve read, it feels like Kazan is misreading the novel and trying to “girl boss” Cathy a bit. It’s true that Steinbeck did not write women very well and didn’t seem to have much grasp of or even interest in their inner lives. But one can make the character more complex and even sympathetic without fundamentally altering her role. I’m not going to spoil anything, but let’s just say a couple of the things Cathy does can only have been conceived in the mind and heart of someone who was just born with a chip missing. IMHO anyway. She’s pretty evil. And nothing that happens in her childhood, as described in the book, can begin to excuse them. I just don’t like moral relativism. Certainly “East Of Eden” is the wrong vehicle for it. It’s based on a biblical story. And you can like that or not like it, but I feel like Steinbeck has earned the right to have his work respected.
Also, there is at least one other female character in the novel (Desi Hamilton) who is a strong, interesting, morally grounded woman that could have been given more focus. But she’s not as central to the main story so I guess Kazan didn’t think that would make enough of an impact.
I’m sure Florence will be amazing in the role, don’t get me wrong. I’m just skeptical, as are many others who have read the book and seen the promo. But I am still hoping for the best. I very much WANT to like it.
She’s beautiful and incredibly talented, but that yellow ensemble is horrible on her frame. It’s not flattering, stylist should be flogged for that one
Elle fanning wore the same ensemble years ago but the coat was longer and dress more voluminous.
That coat dress is incredible.
This is the best I’ve seen her look in a long time. I love this hair length on her. To me, she really resembles Natalie Dormer here a bit.
Re: the hair down look with the black bow, Jacket-Mini
I really don’t think her hair’s that long on its own, that’s a nice hairstyle for a wig/hairpiece situation!
Front and face framing her own, rest in a bun, and the wig with back combing on top.
The back view of the yellow two piece look shows her signature small messy bun and it’s much smaller than ‘that’ hair would make, and there’s clearly at least 1 bronde highlight hair extension in the middle. 💁🏼♀️
That jacket-as-minidress look is so, so great – the entire look is exceptional. And I had to laugh when I saw the Alessandra Rich dress photos somewhere, don’t remember where. I’ve been dying to see they popped up here, knowing that Kate just loves a hideous Alessandra Rich look. Yet Florence, with the cute hair and the killer shoes, looks terrific. Although this particular dress is much better in my opinion than any of the dresses Kate has worn from that designer. Nevertheless, someone here – whether it’s Florence, her stylist or a combo of the two – knows how to pull together a complete look.