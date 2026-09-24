Disney+ and Hulu raise prices again, the cheapest plan without ads will be over $21

It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are finally starting to cool down, pumpkin spice products are back on the menu, and Disney has announced their fourth annual price increase for Disney+ and Hulu, effective immediately for new subscribers and on the next bill for existing subscribers. Last year’s hikes were came just as people were canceling Disney+ over the Jimmy Kimmel Live suspension. This year, they come during Toy Story 5‘s streaming release and the overall strain on the economy. Call it stream-flation.
Ever since Disney bought out Hulu, they’ve had their eye on the merger prize: combine both services into one app and be one step closer to taking over the world. Disney’s latest price hikes hurt their standalone services more than their bundles. The ad-free tiers for each individual service are jumping to $21.49 a month while the ad-free bundle is only $21.99. This is crazy for a company that makes a bajillion dollars through licensing fees, parks, and film and TV projects. From The Hollywood Reporter:
Disney is hiking the monthly price of Disney+ and Hulu individually, such that it will be almost twice as expensive to subscribe to each streamer individually versus bundling the two.
The increases come exactly a year after the two streaming services last announced a bump in their monthly rates. The biggest jumps will come on the ad-free tiers: Disney+ and Hulu will each cost $21.49 per month, an increase of $2.50 (or 13 percent) from the previous rate. Ad-supported subscriptions are getting a more modest increase of 50 cents per month (4 percent) to $12.49 for each service.
The price of the ad-free Disney+/Hulu bundle is also going up by $2 per month to $21.99, with the ad-supported bundle increasing by 50 cents to $12.99. In both cases, a bundle subscription is almost half the price of subscribing to each streamer individually. Bloomberg was first to report the increases.
Obviously, a big reason behind these price hikes is to force people to bundle Disney+ and Hulu. Mark my words – if the campaign is successful, we will be talking about how they’re raising those bundle prices in September 2027. It also recently came out that Disney’s new terms of service for parts of Europe reserve the right to place ads on its ad-free plans. Nerdist suspects that they’ll soon do this to US customers. That is some big BS right there.
Given the state of the economy, streaming services are going to put themselves out of business sooner rather than later. People are struggling to pay for gas and groceries. They’re going to cut back on streamers. Fortune compiled a list of how much these services cost now, and when you add them all up, it’s basically the same as paying for cable.
photo note by CB: I got the idea for the Scrooge McDuck photo from Nerdist! Other photos via Hulu/Disney+
It is becoming ridiculous. I pause my subscriptions as there are only so many I can watch at a time. My Black Friday deals will be ending soon. I hope I can get new ones. I dropped cable in 2016. It was wonderful at first with no ads and decent pricing.
It is absolutely ridiculous. we still have cable for some reason (I’ve been pushing to cut it for years now) but one of the arguments for keeping it is that our cable bill does include Netflix, HBO and Peacock – so those are three streaming services that we are not paying separately for. But then we do pay for others separately bc we want Paramount plus for soccer, or Hulu for OMITB etc. And they bank on people saying “well we’ll cancel after this” and never canceling.
Basically its all a mess. And its hurting TV – so many shows are going straight to streaming when they would have been great as a series. We loved the Burbs with Keke Palmer and i think that would have been a huge hit on NBC rather than streaming.
I wonder. Is it more profitable for them to have a few customers at a higher price or more customers at a lower price? I canceled last fall because of Kimmel and high prices. Don’t miss it at all.
We have them currently and my household is on notice- we’ve been upping our dvd collection as able and are dragging out our vcr and vhs collection. I’m not paying that much money for a streaming service that doesn’t need it.
Before I got into streaming, I used to watch ALOT of PBS. I expect that I will be reverting back to to a lot of broadcast television.
After all the new Star Trek series come to an end, I won’t need access to Paramount+. There doesn’t seem to be any new Star Wars series in the pipeline and Marvel is stepping back the number of series so Disney+ is no longer needed. I cancelled my Apple TV+ subscription until “Murderbot” comes back. The only service I see keeping long term is Netflix since they carry a lot of international programming.
These companies just have no clue that consumers are at a breaking point. 5 years ago most of these services cost less than $10 a month with tax. The greed is just astounding. You are paying all that and own nothing. LITTLE RED You may enjoy some of the lesser known freebie streaming services if you like PBS style content (and don’t hate commercials). I don’t stream a lot. I only have Peacock because it is free, but rarely watch it because most of the things I want to watch are behind a premium paywall. (So much for getting to watch the Premier League after the World Cup. Lol.) I have been watching a lot of DVDs from the local library, which has a lot of BBC/PBS/AcornTV content. A lot of the content on the PBS app is behind a pay wall. It only costs about $6 a month to become a member and is certainly worth it. (It may be more expensive now). I used to love PlutoTV for streaming, but switched to Plex when I figured out how evil the Ellisons are. Plex has commercials, but has a lot of really random, interesting content, like an AcornTV channel (Brokenwood Mysteries is great), a BritBox Mysteries Channel and several channels featuring specific British programs/genres. It also has a couple PBS channels.
I pay $5/mo for PBS Passport & it is totally worth it. I still have cable & for reasons which I still don’t understand, my building switched services w/Spectrum & now I get all these additional streaming services AND I no longer have to pay a monthly Spectrum bill. I have no idea why & I’m not asking. 😉
We get one service at a time and swap out every couple months. Hulu was up next, but I’m not paying that. Between Pluto, Tubi, Yow, YouTube, and Roku TV, there’s more than enough to watch. Ads are for snacks, phones, and bathroom breaks.
And reading. I’ve always had a book ready for reading when commercials come on TV; works as well for streaming things.
Dropping this and cut Paramount+ yesterday. I am keeping AppleTV and Netflix. That’s about it at this point.
My husband and I cycle streamers because we just can’t justify paying a huge price for all of them at once. That being said, as much as I crave comfort Disney programing especially around the holidays, I’m sticking to my boycott, which has been in place since the Jimmy Kimmel debacle. And that includes Hulu 😢. I just can’t
This is absurd and only going to get get worse with this merger. I got rid of Netflix because there wasn’t consistency and honestly the only thing I watch on Hulu is Abbott so this might not be worth it anymore.
Actually get Peacock Premium free with my phone plan. But I read, so I never watch it. Wanted to download some shows for a plane trip. Guess what? You need Peacock Premium PLUS for that! Back to the e-reader.
Hahaha. Good luck with that. Not worth it at half the price.
I will take any plan with adds…bathroom breaks
Clearly not alone in being ticked off about this! I have Netflix, Disney+ / Hulu combo and Peacock. Planning to cancel Peacock since they’re increasing the price. Now I may have to let go of Disney, too. I am ride or die for Netflix so I’ll keep it but it’s not cheap.
How about not paying for any of it?