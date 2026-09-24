Disney+ and Hulu raise prices again, the cheapest plan without ads will be over $21



It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are finally starting to cool down, pumpkin spice products are back on the menu, and Disney has announced their fourth annual price increase for Disney+ and Hulu, effective immediately for new subscribers and on the next bill for existing subscribers. Last year’s hikes were came just as people were canceling Disney+ over the Jimmy Kimmel Live suspension. This year, they come during Toy Story 5‘s streaming release and the overall strain on the economy. Call it stream-flation.

Ever since Disney bought out Hulu, they’ve had their eye on the merger prize: combine both services into one app and be one step closer to taking over the world. Disney’s latest price hikes hurt their standalone services more than their bundles. The ad-free tiers for each individual service are jumping to $21.49 a month while the ad-free bundle is only $21.99. This is crazy for a company that makes a bajillion dollars through licensing fees, parks, and film and TV projects. From The Hollywood Reporter:

Disney is hiking the monthly price of Disney+ and Hulu individually, such that it will be almost twice as expensive to subscribe to each streamer individually versus bundling the two. The increases come exactly a year after the two streaming services last announced a bump in their monthly rates. The biggest jumps will come on the ad-free tiers: Disney+ and Hulu will each cost $21.49 per month, an increase of $2.50 (or 13 percent) from the previous rate. Ad-supported subscriptions are getting a more modest increase of 50 cents per month (4 percent) to $12.49 for each service. The price of the ad-free Disney+/Hulu bundle is also going up by $2 per month to $21.99, with the ad-supported bundle increasing by 50 cents to $12.99. In both cases, a bundle subscription is almost half the price of subscribing to each streamer individually. Bloomberg was first to report the increases.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Obviously, a big reason behind these price hikes is to force people to bundle Disney+ and Hulu. Mark my words – if the campaign is successful, we will be talking about how they’re raising those bundle prices in September 2027. It also recently came out that Disney’s new terms of service for parts of Europe reserve the right to place ads on its ad-free plans. Nerdist suspects that they’ll soon do this to US customers. That is some big BS right there.

Given the state of the economy, streaming services are going to put themselves out of business sooner rather than later. People are struggling to pay for gas and groceries. They’re going to cut back on streamers. Fortune compiled a list of how much these services cost now, and when you add them all up, it’s basically the same as paying for cable.