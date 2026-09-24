The full trailer for ‘You Can See Everything’ is even creepier than the teaser

Indie film studio A24 and indie filmmakers Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder pulled off some dextrous stealth stunting two weeks ago when they revealed an already-in-the-can three-hour documentary on Elizabeth Holmes. A month ago we didn’t know You Can See Everything even existed, and in one fell swoop they screened it at Telluride, dropped a teaser, and announced it would be in theaters next month. Like I said, stealthy work. Even after those big steps, details have been kept fairly top-secret, making this week’s developments all the more exciting. For one, we have a release date! October 16, so three weeks away and right in the height of spooky season. Which is fitting, because that one-minute teaser was among the most awkward and chilling scenes ever committed to film. Well, strap in, because the official full-length trailer just dropped, and somehow it’s even creepier:
Yiiiiikes! This looks bonkers in a “We’re being very quiet and moving quite slowly” eerie sort of way. (The music is also helping out a lot with the unnerving factor; shoutout to composer Ari Balouzian, a longtime collaborator of Lance Oppenheim’s, including on Primetime which comes out this week. #TheMoreYouKnow) And of course it’s not just tone, it’s the content that’s berserk. Right from the opening where Holmes doubles down on her innocence. Does she really think she’s fooling anybody still? Or has she fooled herself to the core and thus rewritten her history (in her head)? Then we get the heretofore unknown dynamic of her partner, Billy Evans. Dude has totally drunk the Kool-Aid too! Early reviews — that have been rhapsodic, by the way — have commented on how Evans is in there right with Holmes on the delusion front. I guess there really is a lid for every scamming pot. But the absolute kicker, the image that is positively sending me, is Holmes saying, “It took me a really long time to be ok with letting someone see me cry,” followed by the most agonizingly long 10 seconds in which she struggles to make one lonely tear drop. Talk about a psychopathic stare. Happy Halloween, y’all!
I could barely sit through the trailer and I don’t think I’ll see the film. I’m glad it’s made. It’s important documentation. But right now I’m having a hard time with explorations into the psychology of a narcissistic psychopath. They’ve hijacked all of western society somehow and are driving us full speed into dystopian hell.
Same! Too unsettling. Best comment so far on YouTube; “I’m so disturbed by this, i’m going to watch “The Exorcist” to calm down.”
Yikes!
BWAAHAAAAHAAAA!
They made a documentary that’s really a horror movie.
I think NAZA already owns that lane.
So … the film took four years to make. This morning we discover that she will be released to a halfway house only four years (and two months) after her sentence began.
She repeatedly — repeatedly — states that she did nothing wrong. And yet she will be released. (Prisoners don’t stay long in halfway houses; it’s a transition space.) This further degrades the already thin moral fiber of our country — when flagrant criminals can manipulate their way out of consequences.
The film looks interesting, but it’s also unfortunate in that it gives this pure narcissist more attention.
Hopefully, it will spread the word to as many people as possible before she is released. You know she will keep trying to scam people, probably for the rest of her life
Gah. That the first I’ve heard. Thai monster will be back in society soon making her bio tech billions? Dystopian hell. As I said above.
Im hoping the doc will highlight what a crazy, grifting, horrible person she is so that her post-prison ventures fizzle out.
I think it’s good society is reminded of what she did and why it’s so wrong (gave false results for miscarriage and HIV tests, among other things).
All that money & she didn’t get her ears pinned back? Was Prince Philip her father?
her ears are not the problem here.
There has to be a spoiler for every witty quip, doesn’t there.
Snort!
The delusion is strong in that lady.
I don’t know if I want to see it but I really just hope this isn’t some stupid redemption piece about her because she does not deserve a comeback ever. She already got more than she deserved – there is poor people who are sent to prison 20 years for smoking a joint and she not only betrayed millions, she literally played with peoples life’s or has anyone forgotten that her company released wrongful blood results on top of having a machine that never worked to begin with?! I don’t care if she had good intentions to begin with. She is a criminal that got a slap on the wrist and the fact that she even gets screen time is almost offensive to me…there would be people who have lived so much injustice through our Justice system – those are the stories that should be told!
I suspect it’s neutral and leaves you wondering. C’mon she’s a pretty white woman. With babies. And don’t forget the Pres is a fan. No way this film stands as an indictment.
When I saw the first trailer for this, I said that I thought the news docs that were done on her were enough. I thought the 20-/20 doc on her was fair. They interviewed the people and the families of people whose lives she played with. And the whistleblower employees whom she threatened and had stalked. And she still acts as if she is dumbfounded that anyone thinks she did anything wrong. I think that’s narcissist behavior.
An acquaintance was riding her horse in Woodside when Holmes ran by with her part wolf dog. The horse was freaked and threw her. Holmes looked over and just kept running by. No offers of help or questions of “Are you alright?”
I find Holmes endlessly fascinating, if repellant, so I will watch this. The trailer looks amazing. Wow, her husband really does seem to be under her spell. I wonder if he still is and will remain so.
Her husband is a rich, good-looking, seemingly decent guy. She’s also almost a decade younger than her.
I cannot for the life of me understand what he sees in her. I’m in no way trying to say this guy doesn’t have agency but every time I see them together I cannot help but feel like she conned him too.
* HE is almost a decade younger than her.
…need coffee…
Oh, she conned him all right. I wonder how his parents feel about her.
I didn’t even realize this, but they’re not legally married. So, she didn’t “con” him as much as she got pregnant. That’s a story as old as time. He does seem loyal to her, but his financial risks right now would seem to be only child support, should she ever be in the unlikely position of primary custody.
The tear … William Hurt in “Broadcast News” would be impressed.
That woman is a freak show.
I feel bad for those kids.
My sense is that Holmes was comfortable letting the documentarian stay so close to her for so long, because she judged (probably correctly) that he didn’t have a sufficient technical background to question her about the physical impossibility of the technology she was proposing, on which she had built Theranos.
Nathan actually went to a top business school in Canada. He actually graduated and probably knows more about how a business actually works over Lizzy and her delulous.
The man is an enigma I have no idea if he is serious or this is some parody or both.
The emotional manipulation. Whoa. It takes me a few beats to catch it. Sadly, some people never do.
She’s got “cult leader” written all over herself
For rich people that is one ugly house. And can’t they find anybody to clean?
But yeah, waiting for that tear to form was something else!
I absolutely need to see this. She is an even bigger psycho than I thought. Wow!
Her ears stick out like Charles Windsor’s. Is that a sign of psychopathy?