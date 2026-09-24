The full trailer for ‘You Can See Everything’ is even creepier than the teaser



Indie film studio A24 and indie filmmakers Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder pulled off some dextrous stealth stunting two weeks ago when they revealed an already-in-the-can three-hour documentary on Elizabeth Holmes. A month ago we didn’t know You Can See Everything even existed, and in one fell swoop they screened it at Telluride, dropped a teaser, and announced it would be in theaters next month. Like I said, stealthy work. Even after those big steps, details have been kept fairly top-secret, making this week’s developments all the more exciting. For one, we have a release date! October 16, so three weeks away and right in the height of spooky season. Which is fitting, because that one-minute teaser was among the most awkward and chilling scenes ever committed to film. Well, strap in, because the official full-length trailer just dropped, and somehow it’s even creepier:

Yiiiiikes! This looks bonkers in a “We’re being very quiet and moving quite slowly” eerie sort of way. (The music is also helping out a lot with the unnerving factor; shoutout to composer Ari Balouzian, a longtime collaborator of Lance Oppenheim’s, including on Primetime which comes out this week. #TheMoreYouKnow) And of course it’s not just tone, it’s the content that’s berserk. Right from the opening where Holmes doubles down on her innocence. Does she really think she’s fooling anybody still? Or has she fooled herself to the core and thus rewritten her history (in her head)? Then we get the heretofore unknown dynamic of her partner, Billy Evans. Dude has totally drunk the Kool-Aid too! Early reviews — that have been rhapsodic, by the way — have commented on how Evans is in there right with Holmes on the delusion front. I guess there really is a lid for every scamming pot. But the absolute kicker, the image that is positively sending me, is Holmes saying, “It took me a really long time to be ok with letting someone see me cry,” followed by the most agonizingly long 10 seconds in which she struggles to make one lonely tear drop. Talk about a psychopathic stare. Happy Halloween, y’all!