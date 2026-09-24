Lewis Hamilton posted Instagram photos of his date nights with Kim Kardashian

It’s weird how Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are basically an established couple, right? They only started dating in February of this year, and since then, there have been some paparazzi set-ups and public appearances. They’ve also been Instagram Official for a while. My perspective is skewed, but I feel like everything around them has been normalized, to the point where barely anyone has anything to say? That being said, I rarely pay attention to Formula 1 Twitter, and I’m sure the F1 fans still feel angsty about this relationship.

Anyway, as I said, this week was not the first time Lewis and Kim posted photos of each other on Instagram, but it does feel like a pretty big moment. They attended the Lucas Museum opening over the weekend, and Lewis included Kim in a carousel. Then, days later, he posted another carousel with several photos of Kim. It looks like he whisked her away to Paris for a romantic weekend – a boat ride down the Seine, one of Celine Dion’s comeback concerts, flowers, etc.

I know the gossip on this is that they’re a fake couple but… why would they fake this for so long? For what purpose? They’re both rich and famous. It seems far more likely that they’re actually dating.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram.

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15 Responses to “Lewis Hamilton posted Instagram photos of his date nights with Kim Kardashian”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    September 24, 2026 at 10:52 am

    They seem genuine to me.

    Reply
  2. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    September 24, 2026 at 10:59 am

    Looks genuine to me
    Im happy they’re happy, but I dont really care?

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    September 24, 2026 at 11:02 am

    He has such amazing style. Seems to already be rubbing off on her.

    Reply
    • Tia Maria says:
      September 24, 2026 at 12:04 pm

      I’m pretty sure that Zendaya’s stylist has started styling her, at least for the long black dress anyway.

      Reply
      • dj says:
        September 24, 2026 at 3:48 pm

        I’m about to say something I have never said about Kim Kardashian or any Kardashian for that matter. I love that dress.

  4. Anon says:
    September 24, 2026 at 11:05 am

    With this relationship, Lewis proved what kind of person he really is.

    Reply
  5. Neeve says:
    September 24, 2026 at 11:17 am

    He has never been married and doesn’t have children,I’m sorry to ask is this just a fling for him?

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      September 24, 2026 at 11:34 am

      No, it’s just business.

      Reply
      • Eleonor says:
        September 24, 2026 at 3:19 pm

        Lewis Hamilton is one of the GOAT, he certainly doesn’t need Kim Kardashian, and she doesn’t need him.
        He likes brunette women (he was with Nicole Scherzinger if I am not wrong for ages) and he is vegan! That’s all I know. I look at those photo and honestly they look cute together.

      • Anon says:
        September 24, 2026 at 4:32 pm

        Eleonor it is just a business

  6. Sharon says:
    September 24, 2026 at 11:43 am

    They have the exact same oval face shape.

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    September 24, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    He seems like a sweet, sweet man. I like him tremendously. When his dog died, he said he felt like he lost a son. Sweetheart. He deserves better/more than Kim. Their lives.

    Reply
  8. Anare says:
    September 24, 2026 at 8:34 pm

    They look nice together, good for them. Kris must have had her most recent face styled on Kim’s cuz they look exactly the same now.

    Reply

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