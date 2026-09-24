Lewis Hamilton posted Instagram photos of his date nights with Kim Kardashian

It’s weird how Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are basically an established couple, right? They only started dating in February of this year, and since then, there have been some paparazzi set-ups and public appearances. They’ve also been Instagram Official for a while. My perspective is skewed, but I feel like everything around them has been normalized, to the point where barely anyone has anything to say? That being said, I rarely pay attention to Formula 1 Twitter, and I’m sure the F1 fans still feel angsty about this relationship.

Anyway, as I said, this week was not the first time Lewis and Kim posted photos of each other on Instagram, but it does feel like a pretty big moment. They attended the Lucas Museum opening over the weekend, and Lewis included Kim in a carousel. Then, days later, he posted another carousel with several photos of Kim. It looks like he whisked her away to Paris for a romantic weekend – a boat ride down the Seine, one of Celine Dion’s comeback concerts, flowers, etc.

I know the gossip on this is that they’re a fake couple but… why would they fake this for so long? For what purpose? They’re both rich and famous. It seems far more likely that they’re actually dating.