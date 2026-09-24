Lewis Hamilton posted Instagram photos of his date nights with Kim Kardashian

It’s weird how Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are basically an established couple, right? They only started dating in February of this year, and since then, there have been some paparazzi set-ups and public appearances. They’ve also been Instagram Official for a while. My perspective is skewed, but I feel like everything around them has been normalized, to the point where barely anyone has anything to say? That being said, I rarely pay attention to Formula 1 Twitter, and I’m sure the F1 fans still feel angsty about this relationship.
Anyway, as I said, this week was not the first time Lewis and Kim posted photos of each other on Instagram, but it does feel like a pretty big moment. They attended the Lucas Museum opening over the weekend, and Lewis included Kim in a carousel. Then, days later, he posted another carousel with several photos of Kim. It looks like he whisked her away to Paris for a romantic weekend – a boat ride down the Seine, one of Celine Dion’s comeback concerts, flowers, etc.
I know the gossip on this is that they’re a fake couple but… why would they fake this for so long? For what purpose? They’re both rich and famous. It seems far more likely that they’re actually dating.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram.
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Lewis Hamilton BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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They seem genuine to me.
Looks genuine to me
Im happy they’re happy, but I dont really care?
He has such amazing style. Seems to already be rubbing off on her.
I’m pretty sure that Zendaya’s stylist has started styling her, at least for the long black dress anyway.
I’m about to say something I have never said about Kim Kardashian or any Kardashian for that matter. I love that dress.
With this relationship, Lewis proved what kind of person he really is.
A red blooded male??
Ewwww
He has never been married and doesn’t have children,I’m sorry to ask is this just a fling for him?
No, it’s just business.
Lewis Hamilton is one of the GOAT, he certainly doesn’t need Kim Kardashian, and she doesn’t need him.
He likes brunette women (he was with Nicole Scherzinger if I am not wrong for ages) and he is vegan! That’s all I know. I look at those photo and honestly they look cute together.
Eleonor it is just a business
They have the exact same oval face shape.
He seems like a sweet, sweet man. I like him tremendously. When his dog died, he said he felt like he lost a son. Sweetheart. He deserves better/more than Kim. Their lives.
They look nice together, good for them. Kris must have had her most recent face styled on Kim’s cuz they look exactly the same now.