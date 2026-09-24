Jon Hamm joked about being an ‘old dad’ to his first child at the age of 55

In August, Jon Hamm confirmed that he and his wife Anna Osceola are expecting their first child. Hamm is 55 years old, Anna is 38, but sources insisted that Hamm “is not thinking about his age.” Given Hamm’s personal history, the whole thing became a larger story about old dads, how certain men will spend decades wasting a woman’s time, and how men largely get a pass for starting their families when they’re well into their 50s. Well, Jon appeared on Seth Meyers’ show this week and Seth asked him about his impending fatherhood right away. Jon talked about how he’s going to be an old dad:
Jon Hamm is breaking his silence as he prepares to become a first-time dad at 55. While publicly addressing his wife Anna Osceola’s pregnancy for the first time on September 22, the Mad Men actor got candid about his fears about fatherhood.
Hamm shared his conflicting emotions about the couple’s upcoming chapter while making an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. As the host congratulated him, the Your Friends & Neighbors star playfully grimaced as he confirmed, “We are having a baby!” Hamm had a surprising admission when asked if he was excited for the new milestone, revealing he is “by turns very excited and deeply terrified.”
“So I think I’m doing it right,” Hamm quipped, to which Meyers teasingly reassured him that those feelings “don’t ever go away.”
Meyers, who shares three children with wife Alexi Ashe, gave his guest some new father advice, telling Hamm, “That’s the thing I wish someone had told me. When they get born, there’s not a moment when you’re like, ‘all right, I think we’re done.”
“No, there really isn’t,” Hamm agreed before cracking a joke at his “old dad” status. He continued, “When your kid is 70, you’ll be like, ‘I did it!’ When I’m 152.”
All quips aside, the star shared sweet comments about working with Osceola, who recently debuted her growing baby bump at its “peak” time on the Emmys red carpet in a chevron-patterned halter gown. “It’s the best. It’s the best,” Hamm gushed about his wife, whom he was first romantically linked to in 2020. He shared, “We take the same car in. We bring our dog. It’s very, very cute. It’s like an actual commute to work. Like an old fashioned thing.”
I mean… when his kid graduates from high school, Hamm will be in his 70s. And Hamm’s whole backstory is that there’s no longevity in his family. I’m not saying that to be macabre, but that’s the math a lot of people do when they’re figuring out if and when they want kids. But hey, I’ll mind my business. Yay for old dads, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I don’t care how much you love someone, but never ever ever settle for a man who insists he never wants kids if you have ANY inkling you want one. Just don’t.
Something about him gives me the ick.
You are correct. Google Jon Hamm college incident.
It’s so normalized that men can be an entitled selfish mess of person and then have children later in life when they’ve “settled down”.
Old dads face a hidden challenge. Autism spectrum disorders track with the age of the man at the time of conception. That is, old dads risk bequeathing extra challenges to their offspring.
My brother is an Old Dad, but not as old as Hamm. He had his first in his mid 40s and his third 7 years later. But to be fair, he didn’t spend years wasting anyone’s time. He and his first wife tried to have kids but couldn’t. They split over her addiction issues. It was for the best that they didn’t have any, honestly. So he just got a late start through no fault of his own.
I mean, I wish Hamm well but I do feel for his ex. If for no other reason than she stuck with him while he was a mess and it didn’t work out. I don’t know if she wanted children or not.
I remember after my son was born, another mum remarked, with that heaving sigh that attends great truth, with no bitterness whatsoever, “This is a young man’s game.” And it’s *so* true. We have it backwards. We’d be better off having kids in our early – mid twenties, physically, and then figuring out how to make money / save money / buy property / build careers. When it settles a little and they’re in school. The timing in your mid-thirties sucks. You’re trying to build a career and taking off in the most urgent engaged phase of a lifetime arc. Everything feels too prolonged and yet it all passes much too rapidly. It’s about relativity. The timing is off. Are older dads better off financially? Yes. Physically? No. But with men it matters a bit less. Are they more philosophical? Sure. I always had a sneaking suspicion that the older man / younger woman dynamic was the only way to square the circle. Like, in old Europe, they say, the woman should be half the man’s age plus seven years. So. If he’s 55, his wife would ideally be 34.5. Accounting for the obsolescence of patriarchy, this lady might be in the right space at the right time, age-wise.
Yeah. My sister feels the way you do. She thinks women would be better off if they were able to have their kids in their 20s instead of waiting. She has two daughters in their 30s, one of whom is expecting her first child and other of whom just got married and is about to start trying. The problem is finding a good partner and having the financial stability and support you need to be a parent. She and I both started in our 20s with men more or less our own age. Money was tight but at least we had a lot of energy and were able to get pregnant without expensive fertility treatment (for which we didn’t have the money),
My daughter’s boyfriend is almost a decade older than she is. I don’t consider that in the least bit problematic. He’s settled career wise and makes good money. It’s a plus.
Born in the 60s my mother and her friends married right out of college, went back for a masters when the youngest kid was in elementary school. Had interesting careers after that.
Was a great trajectory. Very few divorces. Seems impossible now.
Maybe the grass is always greener on the other side. I had my son when I was 20 and I was not equipped to take care of him as well as I would have liked to have been able to. I lacked financial stability and maturity to take on such a huge responsibility and I have a lot of regrets.
Fuck that noise.!
This asshole…. His previous common law wife, was basically his age, they had been together forever and yes, fuck him, she looks exactly like this novia robot looking one. Traded her in for a newer, younger version 4.0
He can kick fucking rocks, old dad… old pendejo.
Women rock when they age, it’s called wisdom and sometimes it comes with a price… and thank goodness his ex’s was just dodging a gigantic ass Hamm and shit sandwich, new bitch… take a big bite, cause it’s sure to make a mess all over your nice things.
My husband just said she looks like the previous ones’ DAUGHTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mic drop
LOL tell us how you really feel.
He definitely deserves a lot of shade. That’s fair.
Your energy is inspiring. Best post of the week.
I met JH at a reception for a very large event that my daughter was working. He was charming and kind with no star ego. She was a petite girl and had to move tables and chairs around. JH asked if he could help and before she said no he jumped in and started assisting her. She thanked him and he said no thanks were needed. I know he has a disturbing past but I hope that he has done everything he can to atone and will make an excellent father.
Ever since I learned about his participation in that horrific, violent fraternity hazing situation, I’ve never been able to look at Jon Hamm the same.
He’s trying hard to look younger. You’re 55, dude.