Jon Hamm joked about being an ‘old dad’ to his first child at the age of 55

In August, Jon Hamm confirmed that he and his wife Anna Osceola are expecting their first child. Hamm is 55 years old, Anna is 38, but sources insisted that Hamm “is not thinking about his age.” Given Hamm’s personal history, the whole thing became a larger story about old dads, how certain men will spend decades wasting a woman’s time, and how men largely get a pass for starting their families when they’re well into their 50s. Well, Jon appeared on Seth Meyers’ show this week and Seth asked him about his impending fatherhood right away. Jon talked about how he’s going to be an old dad:

Jon Hamm is breaking his silence as he prepares to become a first-time dad at 55. While publicly addressing his wife Anna Osceola’s pregnancy for the first time on September 22, the Mad Men actor got candid about his fears about fatherhood.

Hamm shared his conflicting emotions about the couple’s upcoming chapter while making an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. As the host congratulated him, the Your Friends & Neighbors star playfully grimaced as he confirmed, “We are having a baby!” Hamm had a surprising admission when asked if he was excited for the new milestone, revealing he is “by turns very excited and deeply terrified.”

“So I think I’m doing it right,” Hamm quipped, to which Meyers teasingly reassured him that those feelings “don’t ever go away.”

Meyers, who shares three children with wife Alexi Ashe, gave his guest some new father advice, telling Hamm, “That’s the thing I wish someone had told me. When they get born, there’s not a moment when you’re like, ‘all right, I think we’re done.”

“No, there really isn’t,” Hamm agreed before cracking a joke at his “old dad” status. He continued, “When your kid is 70, you’ll be like, ‘I did it!’ When I’m 152.”

All quips aside, the star shared sweet comments about working with Osceola, who recently debuted her growing baby bump at its “peak” time on the Emmys red carpet in a chevron-patterned halter gown. “It’s the best. It’s the best,” Hamm gushed about his wife, whom he was first romantically linked to in 2020. He shared, “We take the same car in. We bring our dog. It’s very, very cute. It’s like an actual commute to work. Like an old fashioned thing.”