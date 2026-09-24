Brad Pitt & a lace-clad Ines de Ramon attended a San Sebastian Film Festival premiere

Brad Pitt has been in San Sebastian, Spain this week for the film festival. He’s been promoting Heart of the Beast, his weird dog-adventure/survival film. Incidentally, doesn’t that movie look and sound like something Gerard Butler would do? Actors get to a certain age and they start churning out those kinds of “dad movies.” In Brad’s case, it’s a deadbeat dad movie.

Anyway, Brad brought Ines de Ramon to the San Sebastian Film Festival premiere. She wore a green lace dress and I haven’t found the ID on it. She usually wears high-end designers, and I feel certain that she has some sort of clothing budget as part of her beck-and-call-girl arrangement with Brad. I don’t think much of her style, but I’m speaking out of jealousy too – she has a really nice figure. Naturally slim, small-chested, elegant neck – I’m sure designers love her. As for Brad, he just looked old. He’s been trying too hard to look younger and hip and cool, but he just looks like an old fool with a too-young woman on his arm.

Meanwhile, this week Netflix released another trailer for Brad’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood spinoff/sequel. They’ve finally settled on a name: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Hilariously, Brad looks younger in this than he did in the 2019 film. Remember, he reportedly used the same plastic surgeon as Kris Jenner.