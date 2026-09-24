Brad Pitt & a lace-clad Ines de Ramon attended a San Sebastian Film Festival premiere

Brad Pitt has been in San Sebastian, Spain this week for the film festival. He’s been promoting Heart of the Beast, his weird dog-adventure/survival film. Incidentally, doesn’t that movie look and sound like something Gerard Butler would do? Actors get to a certain age and they start churning out those kinds of “dad movies.” In Brad’s case, it’s a deadbeat dad movie.
Anyway, Brad brought Ines de Ramon to the San Sebastian Film Festival premiere. She wore a green lace dress and I haven’t found the ID on it. She usually wears high-end designers, and I feel certain that she has some sort of clothing budget as part of her beck-and-call-girl arrangement with Brad. I don’t think much of her style, but I’m speaking out of jealousy too – she has a really nice figure. Naturally slim, small-chested, elegant neck – I’m sure designers love her. As for Brad, he just looked old. He’s been trying too hard to look younger and hip and cool, but he just looks like an old fool with a too-young woman on his arm.
Meanwhile, this week Netflix released another trailer for Brad’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood spinoff/sequel. They’ve finally settled on a name: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Hilariously, Brad looks younger in this than he did in the 2019 film. Remember, he reportedly used the same plastic surgeon as Kris Jenner.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Their body language is odd. He’s leaning out in every shot.
Maybe his knee was hurting? The guy isn’t exactly young.
I agree – there is no love connection there.
I like the color of her dress but the top is not flattering – it looks like it is falling off and needs to be yanked up. Her hair is also a mess so I guess the budget does not include hair and make-up.
I also agree. There’s no spark or chemistry between them (at least none that comes through in photos). I’m not usually one for “contrast girlfriend” theories, but…Maybe it’s because all of his previous partners are also actors and it’s just strange seeing him with someone “normal.” 🤷🏻♀️
Ditto. Very awkward and out of sync. These two have no chemistry.
Surprising i saw a lot of fb comments point it out too. They’re consistently weird
Zero chemistry desperate taking acting lessons on boths parts
Plus his mouth is in a weird fake smile in almost every pic.
It’s the smile coworkers give each other when they see somebody they don’t like in the hallway and there is no escaping them 😂
Ines looks really pretty this time. Her face looks softer somehow? Too bad about Brad, tho 😆
It’s because of the hairstyle. It covers a large part of the face.
You can dislike Brad for everything he’s done, but to say he “looks old” and unattractive is ridiculous. The man is 62 and looks fantastic. Work done or no work done.
I sometimes see men who are older than him; they haven’t had any cosmetic procedures, yet they look younger than he does. Brad has the face of an alcoholic—he’s puffy, and his nose is starting to get bigger.
We’ve seen what he used to look like before the facelifts, he did not look good at all. He may need to prepare for his next facelift because that look is starting to come back. Too bad he can’t fix the real aging around his eyes.
He is old, and the facelift is no longer working. Alcohol has taken its toll on him, and everyone has their opinion. Besides that, I don’t care what he looks like; domestic abuse is not attractive, and that is what he is!
Well call me ridiculous … Brad looks old for his age. He makes me think of that saying:
“After 40, you’re responsible for your own face”
There is no real joy, spark or warmth on his face, at least in pics, interviews I’ve seen. He looks tired, puffy, and the slicked down hair, odd oversized glasses here (and other clothing, grooming choices at other times) are not helping. Some of his features may have been attractive once, but his age combined with what seems to be his outlook, his behavior have all aged him, and his personal stying is just amplifying all that.
What I know about his actions just adds to the pile of unattractive. Sticking vunerable people with the burden of moldly, poorly contructed homes, treating his wives and children horribly, etc etc. beauty is as beauty does and all that.
The movie has gotten great reviews.
Here in Blighty, Bear Grylls has been rhapsodical about it.
I live in Richmond with a lot of greenery and canine companions, so will forward to this.🐕🐕🐕
(Especially as the dog doesn’t die)
I think a person’s character hugely influences how we perceive their attractiveness. If Brad had stayed with Angelina, if he had been a good father to their children, we’d all agree he looks incredible for his age. I think objectively he looks fantastic (except when he is puffy from fillers). He’s just a dogshit person which makes him look awful.
It is certainly true that we tend to overlook the flaws of people we like. Many die-hard fans of Pitt and Depp consider them handsome and believe they still look young. These same fans also loathe their ex-wives, claiming they lied about the abuse they suffered at the hands of their former husbands.
I agree, Sasha.
@Anon-IDK I would say Depp’s fangirls are actually just delusional whereas people here are trying their best to be objective about Brad’s looks—which is not easy because most of us hate the guy. But Depp really does look like fresh hell. Natural? Probably but it’s not helping him. Brad has obviously had work done but he still looks better than Depp.
Two aging guys in varying stages of decay—and their female fans think exactly the same way. I won’t get into which of them is uglier or a worse person.
This is actually the best look she’s maybe had — it’s just simple and pretty, in a good color for her. Usually her style is way too much.
I wish it wasn’t a nude lining because it looks kind of trashy. More in a Kardashian way than Temu Angelina.
She looks good. It’s a simple, elegant but rather boring dress. The pattern, fit and color are flattering on her.
He looks good…
My understanding is that at this level the studio pays for a stylist and glam team for the GF. I forget who wrote about dating à celebrity, but recall that part of the story.
Temu Dutchess Meghan.!
He looks age appropriate to me, but the puffiness and red splotches say either steroids (the medical kind, for inflammation) or, more likely, alcohol. Neither are the best look. He’s handsome enough, but in that way that makes clear you’ve had some (non-deep plane) work but can’t fight time or years of sun damage when you were younger. I’m less concerned with beauty on the outside when it comes to him and really only able to see the inside these days, and I’d prefer to see that as little as possible. I love dogs, but I’m done with Brad Pitt and I’m okay with that.
I know everyone around here hates him, feel as you will. But, I was at screening for Heart of the Beast and it’s a great movie. That dog is a star! And Pitt, again like him or not, he gives a great performance in this movie. I’m calling it now, he might even get an Oscar nod.
Ella juega de local en España, el está dejando ver su edad …
Looking like a televangelist (is it for a role?) may be an improvement over scruffy dude bro, but it still seems pretty fake. If we spend too much time criticizing or lamenting Brad’s looks it’s probably because that’s the stock in trade he keeps trying to leverage. He certainly has had the Hollywood connections and role models (whether producers, directors, or fellow actors) to make a larger contribution to the world, and yet he has always seemed more interested in getting the kudos and buffing up his own reputation rather than putting in the hard work and letting the results be appreciated as a legacy. And sadly, that also applies to his attitude about being a father.
Look like TEMU & SHEIN cosplaying, he’s still gaslighting Angelina Jolie and her children in his shady victimhood interviews shilling the dog movie. Both look like they are trying sooooo hard to have chemistry and failing miserably
Still.has the alcoholic flush on both
I’m sorry I’m not jumping on the bandwagon of praising a domestic violence Perpetrator Brad Pitt and his abuse anabler daughterish temu girlfriend. I find them both utterly repulsive individuals. I support the seven domestic violence victims who still are being targeted by these two . The public truma they keep facing which this man uses his abuse of power
LOL! At the US Open, she was awkwardly pawing him while he stared straight ahead when the cameras roll. PR must have admonished him for that. He appears more affectionate in these photos. “Remember you two! Act like you’re in love and can’t get enough of each other!!!” Could care less about how he looks or if he’s giving Oscar winning performances, he’s still a POS and will always be a POS.
He was weirdly distant at rhe Nashville one too. Something really not right about them
Brad has only recently allowed her to touch him in public. Before that, he would often dodge her attempts to hug him and wouldn’t look her in the eye. The people managing his PR know what’s being written about them; a lot of people were making fun of their behavior, so now they’re trying to appear closer—with mixed results… And let’s not forget that he is an alcoholic with aggression issues. His impatience and irritability will become increasingly apparent over time. And since she is quite pushy, she won’t be able to avoid his wrath—even with the cameras rolling. Brad also treated Angelina poorly in public at times. He would yank her by the arm, and you could see he was really angry. Ines will not be treated any better.
I used to be a massive fan of Brad Pitt the actor. Loved, loved, loved Benjamin Button, Kalifornia, Jesse James, Tank, Joe Black, By the Sea etc.
I’ve never seen anything he’s done since 9/2016. I can’t abide child abuse and domestic violence. I immediately believed AJ even though it was a huge shock.
Your attitude deserves not only respect but also emulation.
Likewise I believe Angelina Jolie and her six children children and stand by them
she already looks like a prisoner. I love her dress. His black soul is leaking out of his loose skin.