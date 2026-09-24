Princess Kate wore a £1,170 Max Mara blazer to visit The Forward Trust

The Princess of Wales was outside today! Poor sausage is going to need such a big mid-term holiday, you don’t even know. Two days after her successful appearance at the Digger premiere, Kate visited The Forward Trust. That’s one of her patronages, sort of. Initially, she was the royal patron of Action on Addiction, and then AoA got folded into The Forward Trust, and so Kate was sort of grandfathered in as the patron. Kate traveled to the charity’s Southend-on-Sea center, where she checked in on their “community initiative Forward Growing, which runs weekly gardening sessions designed to help people connect with nature, build confidence and develop practical skills in an outdoor setting,” per People Magazine. Helping people garden… that’s nice.

Looking at Kate’s outfit, I thought she just picked out some older, comfortable pieces for an event which amounts to “sitting in a garden center.” But no – some of her pieces are new. She wore a Max Mara blazer which retails for £1,170 and a £148 Laura Lombardi necklace. I think both are kind of ugly? The blazer was selected because that plaid is apparently the “Prince of Wales check.” I’m relieved to see her in comfortable shoes as well. The wedges were thrown into a cleansing fire at some point.

In the post with Kate at the Digger premiere, many of you remarked on her (pretty obvious) Botox top-off. Can I just say? I think her dermatologist has started using injectables all around her face, not just in her forehead.