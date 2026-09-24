Princess Kate wore a £1,170 Max Mara blazer to visit The Forward Trust

The Princess of Wales was outside today! Poor sausage is going to need such a big mid-term holiday, you don’t even know. Two days after her successful appearance at the Digger premiere, Kate visited The Forward Trust. That’s one of her patronages, sort of. Initially, she was the royal patron of Action on Addiction, and then AoA got folded into The Forward Trust, and so Kate was sort of grandfathered in as the patron. Kate traveled to the charity’s Southend-on-Sea center, where she checked in on their “community initiative Forward Growing, which runs weekly gardening sessions designed to help people connect with nature, build confidence and develop practical skills in an outdoor setting,” per People Magazine. Helping people garden… that’s nice.
Looking at Kate’s outfit, I thought she just picked out some older, comfortable pieces for an event which amounts to “sitting in a garden center.” But no – some of her pieces are new. She wore a Max Mara blazer which retails for £1,170 and a £148 Laura Lombardi necklace. I think both are kind of ugly? The blazer was selected because that plaid is apparently the “Prince of Wales check.” I’m relieved to see her in comfortable shoes as well. The wedges were thrown into a cleansing fire at some point.
In the post with Kate at the Digger premiere, many of you remarked on her (pretty obvious) Botox top-off. Can I just say? I think her dermatologist has started using injectables all around her face, not just in her forehead.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales (right), Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales (right), Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, with Mike Trace, CEO of The Forward Trust during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, with Mike Trace, CEO of The Forward Trust during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Time for a vacation and soon!
I’ll admit to being a MaxMara fan. In fact, I love them. My single most expensive day of shopping ever was in an MM, and it was absolutely worth it. They represent brilliant value for money and their clothes are tasteful in the ultimate sense — comfortable, well-constructed, sumptuous but not oozing or decadent. They’re practical. They’re dignified but not severe. Perfect. However, on Kate, they look like an ill-fitting school uniform and as always her clothes wear her. It’s like what Kennedy said about Nixon, “he has to decide who he is when he gets dressed in the morning.” Some people just don’t live in their own skin, don’t breathe in their own bodies, oddly, and the way they wear clothes is always awkward. I would pity Kate, but she’s such an awful, spineless, cowardly wretch, I have to just ….grimace.
I agree I love MaxMara (I own one coat and it’s a lifetime investment). Kate’s problem is that she has this great blazer but has zero style sense on how to make it work for her. She’s wearing three different shades of brown *besides* the blazer. She desperately needs a REAL stylist. And the necklace isn’t helping.
She does that all the time with shades of a colour. She thinks because everything is a shade of brown, they match. Same with her shades of green outfits. Very juvenile approach to styling. I still think Carole styles her mostly.
Looking at the MaxMara website, there are so many more flattering options. The cut on that jacket is secretary 1970s.
Same here! I love MaxMara (and my dream Icon coat that I’d wanted for 20 years and finally bought last year in Rome). She has no idea how to wear clothes at all. I like this blazer and it can be styled so well! She has no clue about proportions or how to mix fabrics/styles/level of dress to make outfits work.
What on earth has she had done to her face now? Apart from fresh botox (check out the suspiciously worsened smooth forehead and awry left eyebrow). Seems to be quite shiny, too.
I bet she has about 60 units in that forehead alone lol..
She’s def had proper work done as she hasn’t been looking as jowly as she used – would love to know what she did as I want to get rid of mine (perhaps it was a proper face lift of something).
Her hair actually look ok here.
I think that was done during the missing months in early 2024. The smoother look in the lower face was noticeable when she returned to trooping.
The jowly look is still there, always. You could see it the other day when she did the mental health awareness around f/ball event. The first few photos were fine; lower down ones were awful. What she has is great editing for a few photos, which are always the lead photos. Nothing has changed. She may well have botox and surgery and everything going, but the quality of her skin prevents good uptake. Her skin has damage, and her weight is too low to create a good canvas. The jowls haven’t gone – they’re just hiding under photoshop at the moment. The other reason she can’t get away from them is because they are genetic. Her under eyes, too, are a family trait. Look at photos of her in her twenties – she’s jowly then.
WanK are just sooooo busy all of a sudden. It is hilarious. VIB Very Important Busywork, see we work so hard!!!
She’s “working” really hard these days. I imagine she hates doing engagements and wishes she had her sister’s life.
I like the autumn focused tones of the entire ensemble, right down to her mahogany flats.👍
No comment on anything else.😶
Yes – this outfit is fine – appropriate to the season and the occasion. More of this, please.
Nice shoes, that’s all I’ve got. Oh, nice blazer, too.
Having Meghan on her turf is definitely upping Kate’s fashion game and work schedule
I don’t understand why she would wear a cheap necklace like that, surely she has real gold jewelry somewhere in the vault?
The necklace is absolutely hideous. And I’m not a fan of the blazer. Sigh.
Yes it does look like she has had her forehead frozen along with her eyes lines and Botox on her sagging neck also.. it’s all so tight must be day seven lol
I am not a fan of that blazer at all, it’s rather ugly imo
This is the best she has looked in a minute. I actually love this entire outfit. I would wear that to work.
Me too, and I’m positive I have! Not a MM blazer, but I do have a lovely tweed jacket I bought in Ireland I’ve been wearing for decades. Often with slim trousers, loafers, and a tee. I’d probably wear a silk scarf around my neck and not a necklace…
I wonder if she got work done during those extra two days in Scotland…
That thought crossed my mind as well!
Outfit: surprisingly normal, season- appropriate and not too big, tight or twee!
Face: frozen
Charisma: still 0
Glad she’s ‘working’… whatever work means…
As ever, it’s fine. Kind of a meh color story for the jacket but I like the browns underneath and especially the shoes.
I don’t love this outfit overall – the proportions are off for me – but individually they are nice pieces and while its not a hit for me overall, its perfectly appropriate for the event. She didn’t theme dress bc she’s at a garden, she didn’t go for the jeggings and field jacket, etc. She looks fairly professional and modern which is a nice change for her.
I agree that she has had a lot of work done recently – her forehead is very smooth and shiny and her whole face looks a little…tighter.
Sometimes its easy to forget how much she has done but then when I look at older pictures of her (as I was doing yesterday in the post about the Jenny Packham dress) you can see how much work she’s had. I think part of it is to combat aging in general, and I think part is to combat being so skinny, which can age you.
The pants are the wrong length. They need to be shorter or longer. They just look like they shrunk.
Longer please.
I don’t understand why her trousers are sitting so high on her ankles. Especially since it is now autumn and cooler.
Don’t worry about her ankles, it appears she’s wearing some kind of sheer hose. (shudder)
My mom has that same pair of shoes.
She’s 89.
The draping of her hair/wigs around her shoulders makes her look older. She needs to get a serious hairstyle. The look she had at the premiere would have been better had the hair been shoulder length in the back.
The scar has been more prominent lately. Lack of Photoshop or is the Botox affecting it in some way?
The Botox should help smooth out forehead scars though; I have a forehead scar from an injury and my Dr gives me Botox to help diminish the appearance of the scar. And she’s definitely had some lately; no one her age has a forehead naturally that smooth, particularly someone who smokes and tans as much as she has/does. Not to mention the high eyebrow; that’s a Botox tell.
Congrats to Kate and KP for managing to convince everyone that she “works”, simply by showing twice a week! And last week, it was only once at Scotland with multiple engagements…they create the illusion of work quite successfully that event readers of this site are saying that she’s up her numbers!!!
It’s crazy how the presence of the Sussexes got both Scooter Prince and Waity off their duffs. I wonder how long before they disappear? This “work” rate is unsustainable for these two.
I think Kate looks very put together here.
I’ve seen video that confirms she made the trip by royal helicopter.
Why are her shoulders always so pointy? Does she add shoulder pads to her jackets?
She looks fine, though I’ll also never understand why she doesn’t get a good manicure. Her hands always look so rough and unmoisturized.
There’s something uniquely sad about obscenely wealthy people who get poor aesthetic work done. I’m not saying Kate’s is terrible — and I actually like her outfit here — but it is 10 years behind the times, when women were juuuust getting into Botox. The frozen forehead and wonky, harsh eyebrows are just, well, naive and unrefined.
Then again, maybe she and Egg are really moving in the MAGA direction, which has its own aesthetic subculture paying tribute to the Uncanny Valley.
She makes me want to grab my neck cream.
Daywear disaster, as always.
She’s so…underwhelming. No matter how many wiglets, injectables, or poorly-fitted trousers she whacks on, no matter how much money and effort she throws at it, she’s always so…meh.
There’s just nothing *there*. No substance, no charisma, no charm. I can’t even call her a walking clothes hanger, because even her clothes are forever oddly fitted and proportioned just enough to look frumpy and awkward.
She and WorkShy Willie are just personality/character vacuums.
Her (and her mother’s) main goal in life was to catch Will. That left no time for inner development.
Perhaps if Kate had studied a more challenging subject (not saying that art history isn’t a good degree but it seems like it was chosen because Will chose it first, not that she had a burning passion for it), had gotten a real job, spent time on her own discovering who she was, she’d have more personality. You know, all those things that you do in your twenties so that you have a better sense of yourself as an individual.
Will never really dug deep into himself either. He already had a job lined up and he has spent most of his life coasting. He wasn’t required to ‘learn the trade’ by giving speeches when he was younger or coming up with projects. This lack is reflected in his attitude towards what will be his job for the rest of his life.
What color are those pants? My first reaction was black but I’m not sure.
I thought black, too, and thought–with those shoes? Then I noticed the sweater, so, attempting monochrome? But all three are different colors, I don’t know what’s going on.
Please please someone take her eyeshadow palette and pencils and throw them where the wedges are!!
Yes, please! Her smokey eyeshadow kit needs to go in the trash.
No judgement here on her face or neck or any cosmetic work she’s had done.
I do wonder about her styling choices. The trousers, shoes, and blazer are all great on their own and the plain brown top is inoffensive… but how can she make them look so boring as an outfit?
Why are they pretending to be planting seedlings in the Fall? Wouldn’t Spring or Summer be a more logical time to visit a garden center. Maybe because it’s all bull 🐂 💩?
😬
I plant a lot in the fall; totally depends on what you’re planting and what your conditions are.
When was the last time anyone saw a picture of Kate with an undo? I’m beginning to wonder if the long hair is hiding a neck scar.
“undo”. not undo