Princess Kate took a helicopter back to Windsor after her hour-long charity visit

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Thursday for an unannounced engagement in Southend-on-Sea, in Essex, England. She stopped by a garden project operated by The Forward Trust, one of her (very few) patronages. She was marking Addiction Awareness Week, which is this week. Usually, to mark awareness, Kate merely signs a letter written by her staff. But the looming presence of the Duchess of Sussex in the Cotswolds has Kate acting weird. It also has Kate going overboard on her injectables, but that’s a conversation for another day.

Anyway, they’re saying that Kate only spent about an hour at her Forward Trust engagement, then it was back home (presumably) to Forest Lodge in Windsor. I looked it up – the distance between Southend-on-Sea and Windsor is approximately 68 miles. In traffic, that’s what? About an hour and a half on the road, tops. Except Kate wasn’t driven back to Windsor. She took the “private” helicopter, and she was seen boarding the chopper after her engagement.

Princess Catherine Spotted Boarding Royal Helicopter at Southend Airport 🚁 A rare moment as the Princess of Wales is seen being escorted to the Royal Helicopter at Southend Airport, following her official engagements in Southend-on-Sea today 🇬🇧 🎥 @KingsGuardTours

📍 London… pic.twitter.com/BdgoMyltVr — Kings Guard Tours (@KingsGuardTours) September 24, 2026

She’s just… insanely lazy. I can’t even imagine being this lazy, vulgar and disinterested. Please! With that platform, with an office full of staff, she could be raising money constantly for dozens of charities. She could be visiting five patronages a day. And if she was doing that, people wouldn’t begrudge her the occasional helicopter journey. But the woman barely works, and on the rare day that she schedules an “unannounced visit,” she has to be bribed with ugly $1300 blazers, blonde wiglets, new jewelry and helicopter taxi rides.