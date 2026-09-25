Princess Kate took a helicopter back to Windsor after her hour-long charity visit

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Thursday for an unannounced engagement in Southend-on-Sea, in Essex, England. She stopped by a garden project operated by The Forward Trust, one of her (very few) patronages. She was marking Addiction Awareness Week, which is this week. Usually, to mark awareness, Kate merely signs a letter written by her staff. But the looming presence of the Duchess of Sussex in the Cotswolds has Kate acting weird. It also has Kate going overboard on her injectables, but that’s a conversation for another day.
Anyway, they’re saying that Kate only spent about an hour at her Forward Trust engagement, then it was back home (presumably) to Forest Lodge in Windsor. I looked it up – the distance between Southend-on-Sea and Windsor is approximately 68 miles. In traffic, that’s what? About an hour and a half on the road, tops. Except Kate wasn’t driven back to Windsor. She took the “private” helicopter, and she was seen boarding the chopper after her engagement.
She’s just… insanely lazy. I can’t even imagine being this lazy, vulgar and disinterested. Please! With that platform, with an office full of staff, she could be raising money constantly for dozens of charities. She could be visiting five patronages a day. And if she was doing that, people wouldn’t begrudge her the occasional helicopter journey. But the woman barely works, and on the rare day that she schedules an “unannounced visit,” she has to be bribed with ugly $1300 blazers, blonde wiglets, new jewelry and helicopter taxi rides.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales (right), Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales (right), Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, with Mike Trace, CEO of The Forward Trust during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, with Mike Trace, CEO of The Forward Trust during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
And because Meghan was and is the complete antithesis of Kate she iced her out and was a lying bully.
She and her husband are bums.
She looks concerned and stays only an hour
I follow some style/colour consultant pages, tbh even om not sure why, they turned up. Anyway, every single one say the same stuff
Ohhhhhh, Princess Catherine looks AMAZING in everything she wears, she’s SOOO beautiful! then they may suggest a slightly different colour. No one mentions her hair, the wigs. They don’t understand photoshop. It’s one of two things. They believe it. Or b they’re concerned about losing customers and or being trolled.
The way these people claim she looks amazing is hilarious. That jacket suits a very few people. It’s hideous. And of course she got a chopper, who would think otherwise.
What Kaiser wrote about Keen’s laziness reminded me of the scene in Pride and Prejudice where Mr Darcy says he doesn’t have the talent to talk easily with strangers and Elizabeth Bennet tells him he should practice more.
Keen is lazy and the less frequent her engagements are the more awkward she is. The engagements are so far apart that she never gets good at it, constantly and clumsily starting over each time.
She looks medicated! The blazer has BUTTONS!!! LOL
Interesting to see how different her posture is, literally shambling to the chopper, when she doesn’t realize people can see her.
This isn’t new for her or her husband to use the helicopters instead of cars for virtually any trip over 30 minutes but it typically is not reported on… wonder if the Sussex’s return has loosened KP’s control of the media and they are going to start reporting more honestly about both Willy and Waity.