Dakota Johnson wore Colleen Atwood & short bangs to the UK ‘Verity’ screening

Some people believe that I hate all bangs, all the time, with no exceptions. This is not the case. I accept that some people “need” bangs for larger foreheads, and I accept that those shaggy Stevie Nicks-style bangs have fully made a comeback. I judge all of it on a fringe-by-fringe basis. For Dakota Johnson in particular, I had gotten used to her longer bangs, which always hit her eyebrows, and sometimes went past her brows. They were fine – she has a long oval face, and having some fringey business suited her in a limited way. But I cannot with these shorter bangs! They change her whole face and not in a good way. They look like breakup bangs, like she was depressed and picked up the scissors herself, then had to keep cutting to “even things out.”
Why am I ranting about Dakota’s bangs today? Because of these new photos from the London screening of Verity. Verity is a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book by the same name, and it stars Dakota, Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway. Anne skipped this London premiere/screening, probably because she’s too pregnant to fly. Anne stayed in New York, so it was left to Dakota and Josh. As I looked through the premiere pics, all I could see was tacky black panties and too-short bangs! A living nightmare. This is my Iwo Jima.
Dakota’s lace dress is from Colleen Atwood and it just looks like a repurposed lace tablecloth. It’s interesting that Dakota didn’t wear Valentino, considering she has a brand-new Valentino ambassadorship. Maybe they couldn’t get something fresh to her in time. Anyway, all of this is terrible. Josh Hartnett is innocent though, he looked fine. He brought his wife, Tamsin Egerton, who looks so striking with those white-blonde streaks.
Here’s the Verity trailer. Dakota’s got her OG bangs in this, see how much better she looks?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Geez, why bother with the lace tablecloth at all — just show up in your undies! This is not a look that will age well, but her grandchildren will someday get a big laugh out of it.
I never could we these undies dresses and now we are going on a decade of them.
Came here to say the exact same thing. Stylists, get over yourselves. NOTHING new about this bloody naked dressing. Move on!
I think the short bangs is to differ from the eye surgery she seems to have had. She had very droopy eyes and now they’re not anymore – which is probably also why she had long bangs to cover the droopy eyes. She looks good both ways.
The see through dresses and skirts and pants should be a thing for the beach. Who in real life would wear anything like that??
Her hair seems darker. The style is not flattering. The dress is not even a dress. It’s a doily.
Kaiser, i understand the bad bangs thing, and having a particular ‘thing’ you just can’t with.
For me, it’s women’s shoes on a red carpet that don’t fit a woman’s feet. There’s a whole universe of shoes out there and extended sizes are a thing especially for people of means.
So why did someone send Tamsin Egerton out there with shoes that only accommodate 7 of her 10 actual toes?
I don’t care how nice of a body anyone has, I absolutely don’t want to see your undergarments
Her dress looks like a fancy swimwear cover up you’d wear at a resort pool.
On that basis I would absolutely love it. But not here.
Josh’s lady looks pissed off. He looks like he’s about to cry. They don’t strike me as a happily married couple.
Totally agree! I generally like her longer bangs, but I can’t with these shorter ones. It reads as a Barbie wig or something.
That tablecloth is hideous and desperate, annd the bangs are ridiculous. Also, it’s a good thing she owns her own production company, because she is a very boring actress.
Call me crazy but I really don’t think she had a bleph, I think the photoshop on the Vogue cover was just really terrible. She looks the same as ever to me here!
I’m more bothered by his hair situation than hers (while not loving hers). He looks really scraggy and reminds me of our 18 year old cat who is too tired and arthritic to groom himself thoroughly anymore so we have to do what we can with brushes but he’s just a bit clumpy in spite of our best efforts.
Can we just be done with the “I see London, I see France” dresses until and unless they also start dressing men with their underwear on show on the red carpet all the time? Seriously. Reclaim your dignity and demand looks from designers that actually love women instead of wanting to exploit them, ladies.
Not sure if I am down for this movie. Definitely sick of see-through dresses, I don’t care how good a figure one has. And I like Dakota.