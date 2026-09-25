Dakota Johnson wore Colleen Atwood & short bangs to the UK ‘Verity’ screening

Some people believe that I hate all bangs, all the time, with no exceptions. This is not the case. I accept that some people “need” bangs for larger foreheads, and I accept that those shaggy Stevie Nicks-style bangs have fully made a comeback. I judge all of it on a fringe-by-fringe basis. For Dakota Johnson in particular, I had gotten used to her longer bangs, which always hit her eyebrows, and sometimes went past her brows. They were fine – she has a long oval face, and having some fringey business suited her in a limited way. But I cannot with these shorter bangs! They change her whole face and not in a good way. They look like breakup bangs, like she was depressed and picked up the scissors herself, then had to keep cutting to “even things out.”

Why am I ranting about Dakota’s bangs today? Because of these new photos from the London screening of Verity. Verity is a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book by the same name, and it stars Dakota, Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway. Anne skipped this London premiere/screening, probably because she’s too pregnant to fly. Anne stayed in New York, so it was left to Dakota and Josh. As I looked through the premiere pics, all I could see was tacky black panties and too-short bangs! A living nightmare. This is my Iwo Jima.

Dakota’s lace dress is from Colleen Atwood and it just looks like a repurposed lace tablecloth. It’s interesting that Dakota didn’t wear Valentino, considering she has a brand-new Valentino ambassadorship. Maybe they couldn’t get something fresh to her in time. Anyway, all of this is terrible. Josh Hartnett is innocent though, he looked fine. He brought his wife, Tamsin Egerton, who looks so striking with those white-blonde streaks.

Here’s the Verity trailer. Dakota’s got her OG bangs in this, see how much better she looks?