Dove Cameron wore an Armani suit to her Tuscan wedding to Damiano David

I’ve been a fan of Damiano David and Måneskin ever since they (playing for Italy) won Eurovision in 2021. Måneskin has really broken through internationally and Damiano is a fluent English speaker, and Måneskin has English-language songs. Angelina Jolie even took Shiloh to a Måneskin concert! Well, Damiano David has married an American! He married Dove Cameron in Tuscany, in what looked like a lovely and open-to-the-public event. Tons of people waited outside the church, and Damiano and Dove arrived and exited via a vintage-looking car.

The bride wore Giorgio Armani, appropriate for an Italian wedding to an Italian god. Dove’s look was a lovely suit with a belted and caped jacket, while the groom coordinated in his own off-white suit. Dove carried calla lilies! She’s 30 years old, he’s 27. They’ve been together since 2023-ish and he proposed in January. I love how simple this was, and even the paparazzi photos are gorgeous. Congrats to them! More brides should wear suits!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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2 Responses to “Dove Cameron wore an Armani suit to her Tuscan wedding to Damiano David”

  1. Alicky says:
    September 25, 2026 at 7:22 am

    In that second photo she looks like the cat that caught the canary, and why not!!

    Reply
  2. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    September 25, 2026 at 7:22 am

    MORE BRIDES SHOULD WEAR SUITS!

    Reply

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