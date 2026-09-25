Dove Cameron wore an Armani suit to her Tuscan wedding to Damiano David

I’ve been a fan of Damiano David and Måneskin ever since they (playing for Italy) won Eurovision in 2021. Måneskin has really broken through internationally and Damiano is a fluent English speaker, and Måneskin has English-language songs. Angelina Jolie even took Shiloh to a Måneskin concert! Well, Damiano David has married an American! He married Dove Cameron in Tuscany, in what looked like a lovely and open-to-the-public event. Tons of people waited outside the church, and Damiano and Dove arrived and exited via a vintage-looking car.

The bride wore Giorgio Armani, appropriate for an Italian wedding to an Italian god. Dove’s look was a lovely suit with a belted and caped jacket, while the groom coordinated in his own off-white suit. Dove carried calla lilies! She’s 30 years old, he’s 27. They’ve been together since 2023-ish and he proposed in January. I love how simple this was, and even the paparazzi photos are gorgeous. Congrats to them! More brides should wear suits!