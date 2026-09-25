JD Vance gave anon quotes in a presser; Trump used Politico’s story about it to justify ban



There were a lot of developments yesterday to do with the White House’s ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. As you’ll recall, Trump announced the ban last Friday afternoon over allegations of “fake news!” Reporters from all three outlets were denied entry on Saturday, the outlets jointly filed suit against the administration on Monday, and the TV pool suspended coverage in solidarity. Fate seemed to be on the side of reason (for once) when the lawsuit to restore access was assigned to Judge Timothy Kelly, who, despite being a Trump appointee, sided with CNN journalist Jim Acosta when Trump unceremoniously banned Acosta in 2018. So as expected, Judge Kelly ruled that the ban was enacted without “constitutionally adequate due process” (thank you Fifth Amendment!) and that access must be restored while the court case plays out. This ruling was issued at 1am on Thursday, meaning all three outlets should have had a full working day of regular access. They did not. Reporters were repeatedly denied entry (again) until the outlets’ lawyers alerted Judge Kelly and the White House finally started letting people back in. The shenanigans weren’t over, though, as the White House denied certain CNN and MS NOW journalists from covering the state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the TV pool remains in suspension. Hold the line, gang!

In the midst of these chaotic proceedings, we learned that on Tuesday the White House submitted a letter to Judge Kelly regarding the lawsuit, in which six Politico stories were offered as examples of why the outlet was banned. The administration cited one story in particular as threatening to national security since it printed comments from an anonymous “senior administration official.” Well, guess what? Turns out that official was VP JD Vance, and journalists were specifically instructed by the White House to refer to him with the “senior administration official” designation.

But according to the [Washington] Post, the comments did not come from an unauthorized leak. They were made during an official press call, hosted by the White House itself, in which the administration required participating journalists to identify the speaker only as a “senior administration official.” Now, [Oliver Darcy’s] Status has identified that official as Vance. According to Darcy, the vice president spoke to reporters from multiple outlets during the briefing about the administration’s negotiations with Iran. The participating journalists agreed to the White House’s terms granting Vance anonymity, Status reported. Status was not part of the briefing and therefore was not held to that agreement. The Post obtained a recording of the call in which a White House aide explicitly established those ground rules before the briefing began. “Good afternoon, and thank you for joining this press call,” the aide said. “The contents of this call are on background, attributable to a senior administration official. By remaining on the line, you agree to those terms. There is no embargo for the contents of the call.” During the call, Vance discussed the likelihood that the U.S. and Iran would reach an agreement, “I think the second thing is we do expect to be signing this agreement over the next few days,” he said. “I can’t give you an exact date. And if I were to give you a confidence that we were going to be finding this agreement, I maybe would have said 75 percent this morning. It’s probably more like 80, 85 percent now, but it’s not 100 percent.” The White House nevertheless cited Politico’s resulting report in its letter defending the outlet’s ban, writing: “In June 2026, Politico cited a ‘senior administration official … granted anonymity’ said the odds of a preliminary deal to end the conflict with Iran were between 80 and 85 percent.” The letter went on to warn that “Publication of sensitive security information, and misinformation about national security information, diverts White House resources and those of the national security team in particular.” “The spread of misinformation, especially relating to national security, is a threat that undermines the President’s ability to safeguard the national security,” it added.

[From Mediaite via Yahoo]

So President Larry didn’t know Vice President Curly was the unnamed source speaking on an issue of “national security,” nor that the White House (Moe) demanded the anonymous “senior administrative official” labeling. Now if only a piano lid would fall on Trump’s fingers then we might be spared unconstitutional press bans issued via social media post. As to the White House’s charges against Politico, the only “misinformation” I see belongs to the administration: a senior official telling the media in June that he was 80-85% confident a deal to end the conflict war in Iran would be reached. But hey, at least lying doesn’t seem to diminish Vance’s confidence. And how perfect/cringe is it that the White House cited this comment, to do with Iran, the week Old Don ranted to the UN about “annihilating” the country. You can’t make this sh-t up.