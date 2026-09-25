Princess Kate hosted a Windsor Castle tea party for ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ people

In June, the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks Challenge, a well-known British challenge where people hike the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, all within 24 hours. Kate managed to complete the challenge in 24 hours, with bodyguards, sherpas and videographers in tow. Kate has been talking about it ever since. Which, fair enough. She “raised money” for the Royal Marsden Hospital from the challenge, but don’t ask how much. Well, on September 15th, Kate hosted a tea party for other Three Peaks participants and their families. Kensington Palace posted photos and a video, with a note signed by Kate.
It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle. Behind every summit was a personal story of resilience, determination and hope. Listening to their experiences of the challenge and their reasons for taking it on was a… pic.twitter.com/fzKZIJx6od
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 25, 2026
Show me more of the china being used at the tea party! It’s really pretty. I’d love to see more of those kinds of hostessing decisions. Like, does Kate get her pick of china patterns when she’s hosting an event at the castle? Or does a staffer pick it out?
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace and Andrew Parsons for KP.
She’s an absolutely snooze so let me join in on the china. One thing I’ve loved visiting various chateaus in France over the years was seeing the rooms that each house a full set of china. Hundreds of pieces in each set and they were absolutely stunning. If only Mrs Art History would go behind the scenes and give us some insights into how at this works in the royal palaces that would be great. Ok maybe not her but anyone with a bit more charisma and the ability to string a sentence together.
White we’re on aesthetics, I also love the colour of that dress.
There’s no money raised because nobody knew she was going to do the Three Peaks Challenge. So I’m also in with the China. I want to know how they set up the table, what colors they used, what was the tablecloth made of, what was on the menu, of course. That is really what I’m interested in.
I ventured over to the Daily Fail to see more photos of the “event” and it’s truly sad: They literally set up a card table with a plain white tablecloth that’s so new that you can see the folds so sharp that it looks like they JUST pulled it from the wrapper. The weirdest/cheapest looking part is that they pulled a bunch of random armchairs, not table chairs, around the table. Everyone is so far away from the table because it’s so small compared to the chairs and no one is actually eating or drinking. There aren’t even enough armchairs; one kid is sitting on a garish gold dining chair. The whole set up looks cheap and hastily put together, with no thought for the guests and their experience. Meghan would never! She would have made sure that they were all sitting at a REAL, beautifully decorated table with tea, cake, snacks within reach and plated.
Mrs Mumblina Art History should have busied herself with putting her degree to work and do a series of coffee table books about all things Royal Collection — china, paintings, sculptures, jewelry… — with the proceeds going to different charities.
It’s not like she’s been particularly hard working, much less doing anything much at all ever since she married in. Oh wait, school run.
Y’all, such things exist already. The Royal Collection has a book section in its shop section on its website. Actual professionals are doing this stuff already, they sure as heck don’t need Katiekeen’s input. And I remember distinctly watching on TV a piece on Buckingham Palace getting ready for a state dinner, wherein rulers were brought out when setting the table.
https://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/books.html
I can’t find the exact piece that I remember seeing; all that’s available online now are for Charles’ banquets.
BeanieBean – yes, I’ve definitely seen video/interviews where QE2 was checking over the set up prior to events at Windsor Castle (and maybe BP too?) I think one is “Inside Windsor Castle”?
To answer your question: a staffer selects the appropriate service for each event and each service is catalogued and each piece is counted as it comes out of storage and goes back in. Like circulating your inventory. This is one of those things that I respect as a prequel to the consumer society. When things still had meaning, and value, and were not replaceable easily. Kate probably turns up 20 minutes beforehand and says, “oh, pretty,” and they tell her the provenance of that service (when it was manufactured, when it was acquired, for what events it has previously been used) and she mumbles something like, “gosh, so interesting,” then catches her own eye in the nearest mirror & fixes her wig.
Nailed it!! – LOL!!
They won’t tell us how much she allegedly raised as it was v low – I think it was a private ‘challenged’ with her brother that got leaked and then they scrambled to make it into something something about raising money/good PR.
Also she’s copy keening Cams with the tea parties – Cams loves a good tea party.
“ I think it was a private ‘challenged’ with her brother that got leaked and then they scrambled to make it into something something about raising money/good PR.”
I think that is probably what happened, I can’t tell if it was the Middletons’ glomming on to an actual KP event or KP throwing a fire blanket on a Middleton scheme once they found out about it.
She copied Princess Madeleine of Sweden from last week—and I mean everythink, 100%. Burgundy outfit and tea party. Just so embarrassing.
Besides, wasn’t Kate flown to the different mountains by helicopter? Can you really sink any lower…
Nice event. Meghan has worked wonders for Kate’s schedule. It took the Queen of England to give Kate the kick up the backside to get a job, albeit part time at Jigsaw, and it’s taken her sister in law’s return to make her get out and about and be something more like a working royal.
Oh don’t worry- pretty soon there will be a vacation to recover from all this hard ‘work’.
I honestly love that the Sussexes moving to Salt Island lit a fire under WanK so they are doing more. It is literally the least they can do to trot out to these photo ops. Perhaps they will also begin to develop personalities, or not.
It’s like KP keeps skipping steps. They should have formally announced she was doing the challenge, had consistent messaging about it in cooperation with the hospital; tying her engagements to informing the public about their work and how donations will help them, have a countdown to the actual challenge, complete the challenge and then-after all that- you get to this part, the tea, recognition after that all was accomplished and unveiling the total of how much money was raised with her ‘heartfelt thanks’.
Instead they sprung this out of nowhere, disjointed and the roll out online suspiciously peppered with both video and still images that weren’t actually her or had no way of dating her actions to the time KP announced, in multiple outfits, markedly different hairstyles, or, apparently 100% legitimate to her climb but quashed by KP as an affront to her privacy.
I also find it hilarious that the climber who had to surrender his own video footage to KP and was made to publicly apologize for posting it to his social media (complete with excited praise for her efforts) on camera like a hostage was not present for this event.
This reminds me of the trump White House. They half ass everything and are constantly cancelling events bc they did not do their home work and preparations.
So basically her staff saw people mocking the Three Peaks PR stunt and the recent Marsden driveby “visit” and the mocking of how little she had raised so this is what – tripling down on the event, AND reminding everyone about the Kansah at the same time? Wow. Predictable, but still, WOW.
I wonder what stunt they will pull tomorrow? Because I’m guessing that Kate and William will need to keep busy every single day from now on, in case Meghan decides to go to work “in public”. They’re keeping tabs on her, of that I’m sure, so they probably already know something about what her movements will be in the coming days. So this must be the counterprogramming.
The china is similar to Flora Danica but simpler edging. Now I need too check the royal collection site to see if they have porcelain collections in the inventory. The Danish RF still has the original Flora Danica set from 1803ish. https://denkongeligesamling.dk/en/koldinghus/calendar/flora-danica-the-world-s-wildest-dinnerware/
Did you know that Diana worked closely with Royal Marsden? It might have been one of her patronages, at least it was mentioned in the Diana In her Own Words documentary
on Hello, Kate was described as wearing an elegant plum dress and …”wearing her beloved sapphire engagement ring on her finger.” Does anyone else find the inclusion of that detail about big blue odd?
I’ve been getting the impression that Kate and Carole have been feeling insecure lately for various reasons, some more obvious than others. The inclusion of the ring may be part of that (or a warning to a potential mistress?). There’s also been a few posts on Reddit talking about how Kate is beautiful and may not have been one of the royal racists— according to the posts William was but threw her under the bus.
It’s feeling a little bit like War of the Wales again, honestly.
It’s just their ridiculous florid writing style. Did they also use the word ‘sweet’ anywhere?
The dress doesn’t even fit her. It’s baggy in the arms and torso.
Wow! A tea party for 3 people? How exhausting! The poor sausage. Nope, Three Peaks people. But I’ll let it stand. The difference is negligible. The maids, chefs and personal assistants no doubt did all the work. But Kate showed up for the photo op. That’s our girl.
Can you imagine counting a tea party for which you did none of the preparation as work?
Of course, shouldering that head of hair has to be exhausting.
For once, it was a very good idea! That’s what she should be doing all along, just like Camilla does or princess Madeleine. She copied the idea and executed without any hardship from her!Bonus: reminding people she has cancer as well! ( the cancer card is played constantly lately through her appearances, much more than when she was ” diagnosed”. I had the feeling then that they afraid to talk about it because there might have been leaks from someone .the last six months, they are more bold with the use of the cancer card as nobody commented on it. Is it perhaps a reminder to William? To not leave his cancer strikes wife?)
I don’t get it. There were more people out there that day. Are these the only people who allowed Kate to co-opt their stories & use them for PR? And she should have invited her brother, as he was right there with her. Oh, and her team of photographers, they were there. C’mon, Kate, still pretending you did it alone?