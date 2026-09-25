Princess Kate hosted a Windsor Castle tea party for ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ people

In June, the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks Challenge, a well-known British challenge where people hike the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, all within 24 hours. Kate managed to complete the challenge in 24 hours, with bodyguards, sherpas and videographers in tow. Kate has been talking about it ever since. Which, fair enough. She “raised money” for the Royal Marsden Hospital from the challenge, but don’t ask how much. Well, on September 15th, Kate hosted a tea party for other Three Peaks participants and their families. Kensington Palace posted photos and a video, with a note signed by Kate.

It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle. Behind every summit was a personal story of resilience, determination and hope. Listening to their experiences of the challenge and their reasons for taking it on was a… pic.twitter.com/fzKZIJx6od — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 25, 2026

Show me more of the china being used at the tea party! It’s really pretty. I’d love to see more of those kinds of hostessing decisions. Like, does Kate get her pick of china patterns when she’s hosting an event at the castle? Or does a staffer pick it out?