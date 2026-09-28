One royal family member said ‘oh no, not that again’ about the Sussexes’ UK return

The Charles Spencer/Swan Song storyline was a sweet relief for royal gossip. Spencer spilled some tea, reminded everyone that King Charles has always been trash, and also reminded everyone that Diana’s mercurial charisma will forever haunt the entire Windsor clan. All of this was bad news for the Windsors, obviously. But the royal press can’t say that. They can’t say “well, no one will ever respect King Charles again, knowing that he was giddy when his ex-wife died and hissing about how Diana will be forgotten soon enough.” So they’re talking about Prince Harry and Meghan, whose trials and tribulations were also overshadowed by Charles Spencer. This is the royalist agenda at play as they lick their wounds over Spencer: at least we can still bash Harry and Meghan. Some highlights from the Times’ “As the dust settles on Earl Spencer’s book, what will Harry do next?”

Harry’s engagements: Spencer’s book has eclipsed the return of the royal mischief maker-in-chief, Prince Harry, whose engagements have faltered. In New York the Duke of Sussex was left red-faced when a teleprompter malfunctioned during an impassioned speech about artificial intelligence for the Clinton Global Initiative on Wednesday. Harry had to abandon the address, giving way to Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, and others while the fault was fixed. He returned to the stage about 40 minutes later. Last week, an awkward interaction between Harry and pupils in Birmingham went viral when a schoolboy complained about having “six cameras in my face”.

Not that again: Members of the royal family have mostly taken a weary and wary approach to the Sussexes. One family member, upon walking into a conversation in summer and learning the news that Harry and Meghan were returning to the UK, said: “Oh no, not that again.”

Poor Carole Middleton: For William, now affected by two new crises, his brother’s return and Spencer’s war with his father, there appeared to be a great deal of sympathy, particularly after the illness of his wife, the Princess of Wales. A source close to the family said: “Kate’s poor mother must be worried sick.”

William isn’t “livid”: Those close to William have said that rumours on the outside of the royal circle that he was “livid” about Harry’s return were not right. The reality is that those emotions have faded over the passage of time. More of a gentle smoulder, then, than fuming. Others have said that he felt numb to it all.

William’s thoughts on Charles Spencer’s book: As for Spencer’s book about his late mother? William was told the Palace planned to issue a statement but it was not the route he chose. The prince ignored a question from a reporter this week about what he thought about his uncle’s book. A friend said later: “It’s a book about his late mother and the funeral. How do you think he feels about it?”

The workaholic Waleses: Kate and William have decided that the best response was to get on with their work, helped no doubt by a tidal wave of public sympathy after Kate’s cancer treatment. Their team recognises the couple’s ability to “change gears” quickly, bonding together to stay upbeat and get the job done. This week Kate went from full glamour at the premiere of the film Digger in London with the actor Tom Cruise on Tuesday, to getting her hands dirty with some actual digging on Thursday — declining the offer of gardening gloves as she potted plants with recovering drug addicts at a rehabilitation scheme in Essex.

There won’t be competing Diana projects from the brothers: Kensington Palace has remained silent on Harry’s return and the Spencer book. Others won’t stay quiet for long, though. Harry is in talks with Netflix to bring out a documentary about Diana before the 30th anniversary of her death next year. The suggestion that William will go head to head with his brother with a rival film has been shot down. A Kensington Palace source refused to be drawn on William’s plans to commemorate the anniversary in August, but it is understood that he is unlikely to take part in a documentary.

What’s Meghan up to? The Duchess of Sussex has not been seen publicly in the UK except for a few photographs posted on her Instagram page and that of a friend. As the Spencer memoir went on sale, her As Ever website announced it was selling a new leather bookmark in “rich navy” decorated with the words “Only gets better”.

King Charles & Camilla are not eager to see the Sussexes: At Birkhall in Scotland, the King and Queen seem to be in no rush to invite the Sussexes to tea. A source said: “Of course, the real person Harry needs to be scared of is the Queen.” This week Camilla is understood to have been rallying the King’s spirits after the release of Spencer’s book by reminding him of the positives. It is something Harry might do well to think about after years of complaining.

[From The Times]

“…Helped no doubt by a tidal wave of public sympathy after Kate’s cancer treatment…” Why do they keep talking about the “cancer treatment” like it’s something super-recent? By Kate’s own timeline, she completed her treatment in the summer of 2024. Over two years ago. The rest of this is so obviously from William’s office though, especially the part where William is not livid (don’t say that he’s livid!) yet we’re being spoon-fed a pity party for a man whose biggest “crisis” is that his brother returned to live in the UK. The unspoken part of this piece is that William and Kate are throwing themselves into their busywork because of the Sussexes’ UK return, and that’s why we’re really supposed to have sympathy for them. “Those poor sausages, working three days a week, how absolutely devastating for them, Carole must be at her wit’s end!”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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24 Responses to “One royal family member said ‘oh no, not that again’ about the Sussexes’ UK return”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:23 am

    I received the bookmark yesterday, very nice. It sold out, Good for meghan. I am laughing at the Scooters being called Workaholic Wales. Does Keen’s mother worry about the Sussexes now and the impact on Poor Keen. Keen’s mother had something to do with this article then?

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      September 28, 2026 at 10:34 am

      The individual bookmarks sold out, but it’s still available.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 28, 2026 at 10:43 am

        Mine is arriving today with…..you guessed it….more peppermint tea and sage honey, haha. the bookmark bundle also came with the lemon ginger tea which I dont love but maybe i’ll try it again.

      • windyriver says:
        September 28, 2026 at 10:51 am

        I bought the previous one in the tea bundle also. It’s interesting how As ever does these unannounced groupings after the initial publicized item is sold out. I assume it works! Don’t know if you saw, the blackberry jam was still around after the solo jars were gone. They offered three jars in the boxed set. That was gone pretty quickly too, and I wish I’d gotten more than one set. Blackberry is up there with apricot as my favorite flavors. Interestingly, the same thing didn’t happen with the apple butter; once that was gone, it was gone.

    • SuOutdoors says:
      September 28, 2026 at 11:27 am

      Kate’s poor mother? Speaking of poor: Haven’t heard much about that for,quite a time. Did they meanwhile pay their vendors?

      Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:26 am

    William and Kate are like those colleagues everyone has had from time to time who feel so dreadfully burdened by their lot that they spend half their time moaning instead of just, you know, getting to grips with the job. It’s like a particularly low-productivity subset of Dunning-Krueger Syndrome.

    Reply
  3. sunniside up says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Poor William and Kate, they have to work so hard now Harry and Meghan are here.

    Reply
    • AOC says:
      September 28, 2026 at 2:35 pm

      Yeah. My heart bleeds for them. A whole 5/6 hour week! Poor darlings, must be worn out. How can Meghan and Harry be so mean to them? The cruelty of it!

      Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Lol, if you have to keep reminding people that you’re really working hard, then you’re not working all that hard.

    Reply
  5. K8erade says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:47 am

    I think staffers are finally getting the memo that Scooter being “livid,” “incandescent,” or any rage related adjective is very unbecoming, harms his reputation, and raises questions about his temperment. So now, William is “unbothered,” and “dutiful.”

    But they need to quit lying about him being a workaholic. Man’s never known a true days work in his life.

    Reply
    • anotherlily says:
      September 28, 2026 at 2:35 pm

      I think the idea of William “leading” is also counter-productive. UK tabloid news about the funeral of King Harald claimed in early reports that William would be leading the royal mourners. This continued until TV coverage showed him at the rear of the processing royals, behind the Crown Prince of Japan (who took precedence over William because he is heir to an Emporer which outranks a King). The only royal behind William was the Crown Prince of Greece, which hasn’t had a monarchy for a century. This connection of leading with William seems to have been a PR ploy in recent years. It failed spectacularly in Norway just at it failed a few years ago when William and Kate were reported as leading the European royals at the wedding in Jordan. They were then filmed seated on the back row of the section for the foreign royalty and heads of state. William is not, never has been, and never will be, a leader.

      Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:49 am

    A source said: “Of course, the real person Harry needs to be scared of is the Queen.”

    Well, that’s a bit of truth anyway. Not that Harry is scared of any of them — but that if anyone is going to connive and scheme to make the Sussexes’ lives miserable, it’s Camilla, the evil stepmother “queen.” Camalificent.

    Reply
  7. L4Frimaire says:
    September 28, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I feel like these last few articles really want some Sussex drama and they’re just not giving it. If a malfunctioning teleprompter is the biggest story they have, it shows that the Sussexes are minding their business. Spencer’s book was a reprieve but I hope the Sussexes just continue to do their thing and stay alert to the BS because the UK press will always find a way to create a story or controversy out of snippets and distort facts to stroke the Royal’s egos.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 28, 2026 at 11:55 am

      It’s not the prompter glitch that the derangers are dining out on. It’s Harry’s freeze up without it. That and the students’ disinterest in his school visit in Birmingham. In both cases, Harry’s lack of proper preparation is being weaponizrd against him. It is what it is.

      Reply
      • RavenBlue says:
        September 28, 2026 at 1:14 pm

        I don’t really think Harry had any control over a malfunctioning teleprompter or one student’s disinterest. I would hardly call that a lack of proper preparation.

  8. GMHQ says:
    September 28, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    The Wails are so hard at work. Really? They should stop pushing that line. Harry has been out and about for the better of two weeks and has done more than Baldo and Kant do in a year. I would avoid inviting comparisons if I were their staffers.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    September 28, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    No lie. I feel for anyone who has gone thru a cancer scare or illness. But the way they milk the fact that Kate had cancerous cells 2 years ago is so distasteful.

    Reply
  10. tamsin says:
    September 28, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    Harry has had a brilliant two weeks. Invictus and WellChild in the UK, then five successful events during UNGA capped off with the sky-dive to raise funds for veterans. Interesting how they belittle and fail to report on Harry’s agenda.

    Reply

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