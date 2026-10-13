Florence Pugh stopped posting personal stuff: ‘I don’t have that tic anymore’

Florence Pugh will have a busy autumn and winter. She’s got a supporting role in Dune: Part Three, a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, and she stars in Zoe Kazan’s miniseries adaptation of East of Eden. All of that is why Pugh covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair. The cover shoot is very heavy on the Dune-esque head gear, but the bulk of the interview is about East of Eden. It’s funny! Anyway, Florence sounds fine here – she’s matured a lot in recent years, and she keeps her personal life very private nowadays. She was also asked about the Don’t Worry Darling drama from several years ago and her answer is brilliant. Some highlights:
She tends to play independent women cursed to be born in the wrong century. “That’s true. Someone said, ‘Are you aware that you always play women who are trying to get out?’ And I was like ‘I didn’t realize that.’ Yes and no.”
Playing Cathy in East of Eden: “I think it’s just really important to remind everyone, and also remind myself, that I am not these women. But it is my job to understand them and portray them in a way that maybe you could potentially understand them too. I wouldn’t live life like them; I wouldn’t do the things that they do. That’s not my point of playing them. It’s to figure them out to a point that when I do those awful acts, they are believable.”
The psychological toll: “I don’t know how to play characters without sympathizing with them. And I think I’ve tried to do my best after Midsommar to be fair to myself and also to be fair to the character. I’ve learned over the years to know when enough is enough, when I’ve abused my state of mind or put my body through things that I shouldn’t. I now know how to protect my space.”
Don’t Worry Darling: Pugh hasn’t publicly told her side of the story, and that is not going to change today. “Oh, no. I feel like there’s so much stuff we’ve covered that is important for me and on track with my life and my career,” she says when I bring up the film. I follow by asking if she’s seen [Olivia] Wilde’s critically acclaimed new movie, The Invite. “I haven’t,” Pugh says brightly, “but I’ve heard it’s fantastic, and a great cast. Great cast.”
She’s not talking about her relationship with Finn Cole. They’ve been dating for the last few years, though they only went Instagram public this past March… “I don’t want to be a secret, but I also don’t want everything to be divulged. The important thing is that we’re happy, and I feel solid and safe and sturdy. And that’s worth its weight in gold in our lives. I actually asked him, ‘I wonder if you’re going to come up?’”—meaning during our interview. “He said, ‘Well, shall I pop by?’”
When she was younger, she posted everything on Instagram: “‘I should document this. People should see this.’ I don’t have that tic anymore. I guess maybe I’m not addicted to it anymore. I think ultimately it’s probably going to become more of a business account. At this point in my life, I’m more invested in real stuff, and I’m forgetting to post. Which is lovely.”
She doesn’t care about being adored by strangers. She does care about giving others the respect they deserve, and pushing herself to do new things, and having a life outside of her work, “so that if people do say weird sh-t about you, then you’re like, ‘Okay, cool.’ ” She alludes to a period, years ago, where she had a tendency to show up late for things: “I wasn’t healthy, I wasn’t happy,” she says. “And I remember at the end of the year going, ‘Eww. I really want to change that. That’s not me.’” She found her way back by holding herself accountable. “You don’t like that behavior? Change it now before it becomes comfortable.”
The way Florence has handled Olivia Wilde and the Don’t Worry Darling mess has been brilliant from start to finish. Florence came out of everything smelling like a rose, which, fair enough, she didn’t do anything wrong. But plenty of innocent people still gossip about the situation they were put in, and no one would blame Florence if she bitched about the experience or talked sh-t about Olivia. Florence never did that, at all, she just never defended Olivia. And that was a brilliant choice. As for the rest of it… I’m glad she’s taken her romantic relationships offline, and she’s now mostly using her Instagram for work. I remember the Zach Braff years, those were rough!
Florence Pugh on her characters:
“I don’t know how to play characters without sympathizing with them. And I think I’ve tried to do my best after ‘Midsommar’ to be fair to myself and also to be fair to the character. I’ve learned over the years to know when enough is enough,… pic.twitter.com/6XuNzN8xpG
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 25, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, cover courtesy of Vanity Fair.
Love Florence. She comes across very self-aware, professional and genuine. Plus, it’s clear she’s in a great place mentally, love that for her. She’s one of those actors that makes me want to watch whatever they’re in.
I was absolutely floored by her performance in East of Eden. She was so raw and awful but you felt for her. As soon as I have time, I’m going to read the book, although I’m sure I’ll have Florence in my head the whole time.
She used to do instagram stories where she cooked at her home. Those stories were so much fun! I hope that when she means not sharing so much online and using ig as a business account that she doesn’t mean she would never do something like that again. Cooking with Flo was a lovely time!
I’ve only started East of Eden but she’s amazing on the show.
Currently one of the best actresses out there.
I know that the ZB years and the hate really, really upset her.
I also am confident that she will wake up at 49 years old and understand how compromised someone would have to be to pursue a relationship with a 25 year old
25 is young, but it’s also a fully grown adult, so at most I think it says he was dating her for her attractiveness and may have been a little immature. Unless he also dated 18 and 19-year-olds at his age too.
All’s well that ends well. Florence isn’t saying she’s damaged by that relationship or that she was abused within it. I think there’s room to question some age gaps and still be balanced about a younger adult getting with an older adult. Her being uncomfortable with the reaction was understandable. What modern woman wants to be talked about as if sex is something that was stolen from or tricked out of her when it wasn’t?
I finished East of Eden last night & I’m still thinking of it this morning, and was all weekend too. One of the episodes scared me, I’m a wimp! I also loved the book years ago, but I certainly got a bit spooked. The entire cast is great.
Gorgeous woman.
I’ve never read the book but I do love seeing her on screen. You’re persuading me to give it a go.
She is so gorgeous! I love the styling in these photos. Just finished watching the East of Eden mini-series and also watched the James Dean movie version–if you haven’t seen that, check it out! So interesting to compare.
She’s incredible in East of Eden. There’s just something about her that works so well in a period drama! Her character is so monstrous in EOE, yet I found myself sympathizing with her so much.
I love her and this editorial is fantastic