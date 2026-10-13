Florence Pugh stopped posting personal stuff: ‘I don’t have that tic anymore’

Florence Pugh will have a busy autumn and winter. She’s got a supporting role in Dune: Part Three, a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, and she stars in Zoe Kazan’s miniseries adaptation of East of Eden. All of that is why Pugh covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair. The cover shoot is very heavy on the Dune-esque head gear, but the bulk of the interview is about East of Eden. It’s funny! Anyway, Florence sounds fine here – she’s matured a lot in recent years, and she keeps her personal life very private nowadays. She was also asked about the Don’t Worry Darling drama from several years ago and her answer is brilliant. Some highlights:

She tends to play independent women cursed to be born in the wrong century. “That’s true. Someone said, ‘Are you aware that you always play women who are trying to get out?’ And I was like ‘I didn’t realize that.’ Yes and no.”

Playing Cathy in East of Eden: “I think it’s just really important to remind everyone, and also remind myself, that I am not these women. But it is my job to understand them and portray them in a way that maybe you could potentially understand them too. I wouldn’t live life like them; I wouldn’t do the things that they do. That’s not my point of playing them. It’s to figure them out to a point that when I do those awful acts, they are believable.”

The psychological toll: “I don’t know how to play characters without sympathizing with them. And I think I’ve tried to do my best after Midsommar to be fair to myself and also to be fair to the character. I’ve learned over the years to know when enough is enough, when I’ve abused my state of mind or put my body through things that I shouldn’t. I now know how to protect my space.”

Don’t Worry Darling: Pugh hasn’t publicly told her side of the story, and that is not going to change today. “Oh, no. I feel like there’s so much stuff we’ve covered that is important for me and on track with my life and my career,” she says when I bring up the film. I follow by asking if she’s seen [Olivia] Wilde’s critically acclaimed new movie, The Invite. “I haven’t,” Pugh says brightly, “but I’ve heard it’s fantastic, and a great cast. Great cast.”

She’s not talking about her relationship with Finn Cole. They’ve been dating for the last few years, though they only went Instagram public this past March… “I don’t want to be a secret, but I also don’t want everything to be divulged. The important thing is that we’re happy, and I feel solid and safe and sturdy. And that’s worth its weight in gold in our lives. I actually asked him, ‘I wonder if you’re going to come up?’”—meaning during our interview. “He said, ‘Well, shall I pop by?’”

When she was younger, she posted everything on Instagram: “‘I should document this. People should see this.’ I don’t have that tic anymore. I guess maybe I’m not addicted to it anymore. I think ultimately it’s probably going to become more of a business account. At this point in my life, I’m more invested in real stuff, and I’m forgetting to post. Which is lovely.”

She doesn’t care about being adored by strangers. She does care about giving others the respect they deserve, and pushing herself to do new things, and having a life outside of her work, “so that if people do say weird sh-t about you, then you’re like, ‘Okay, cool.’ ” She alludes to a period, years ago, where she had a tendency to show up late for things: “I wasn’t healthy, I wasn’t happy,” she says. “And I remember at the end of the year going, ‘Eww. I really want to change that. That’s not me.’” She found her way back by holding herself accountable. “You don’t like that behavior? Change it now before it becomes comfortable.”