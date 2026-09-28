The Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ is rated R for nudity — who is it?



We are at T-minus 18 days to the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything being released on an unsuspecting world. And if we’re going by early comments from critics, this film is going to blow our minds, upend everything we know about documentaries and the universe in general, and act as the Rorschach test of our times. I’m only slightly exaggerating. No wonder they’ve been keeping this baby a secret! We only got the release date and full trailer last week, the latter of which took the awkward-cringe factor of the one-minute teaser and amplified it up to eleven. No joke, everything we’ve seen of the film so far has justified its release in the middle of spooky season. And now this: the Motion Picture Association (MPA) has seen all of the film — and I do mean all — and slapped it with an R rating, for language and “some graphic nudity.” Talk about horror! And what’s the difference between “graphic” nudity and regular nudity? Under what conditions is the qualifier required? But more importantly — WHO is it??

The Nathan Fielder film — which is set to drop in theaters Oct. 16 — initially gained widespread attention after a teaser showed the disgraced Theranos founder issuing dramatically wide-eyed denials of deception directly to a shocked Fielder. In the clip, Holmes, 42, was mere inches from Fielder’s face as she told him, “I’m not that person. I can promise you that. I don’t have anything to deceive you on; of course, I’m not deceiving you.” Throughout the encounter, she holds Fielder’s gaze with preternatural intensity, refusing to blink while staring him straight in the eye and smiling. “I’m engaging with you as a human being,” she continued to the director. “Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.” After Fielder says, “OK. Alright. OK, good chat… You’re being real right now?” she responds, “I’m always being real.” The exchange took place weeks before she reported to federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, in May 2023, where she’s serving ongoing time for wire fraud and conspiracy. On social media forums, netizens sounded off on the film’s newly-issued rating, with one person — directly referencing the trailer — quipping, “Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that… slowly undresses.” Another person on Reddit speculated, “I bet it’s gonna show her give birth,” referencing Holmes’ second child she gave birth to before reporting to prison. A third guessed, “Whenever the rating has the ‘graphic nudity’ warning, it’s most likely male. That’s been very common the past few years.” “I mean, it’s in the title,” joked yet another person. On X, one user remarked, “I’ve never heard of a documentary getting an R rating,” while a second chimed in, “I am wide-eyed with astonishment.” Fielder’s documentary — which he co-directed with “Primetime” filmmaker Lance Oppenheim — on the infamous Theranos founder was kept under a shroud of secrecy prior to its surprise unveiling at the Telluride Film Festival last month.

[From Page Six]

That X poster who “never heard of a documentary getting an R rating” has a lot of great docs to catch up on! An R rating is not uncommon in the genre, it’s just — and I think I speak collectively for the human race here — that we really were not expecting nudity from this particular documentary. Though big props to the online commenter who quipped that it’s in the freaking title, after all. So I guess this is the bigger lesson: let go of all expectations for this cinematic experience! And at the same time, conversely, expect what’s literally promised in the title! Turn off your mind, relax, and float downstream! In case you can’t tell, I’m getting super psyched to see You Can See Everything, for the sheer batsh-t crazy on display so far. While also feeling deeply conflicted about the fraudster at the center. I don’t want to participate in supporting or celebrating Holmes in any way. To be clear — I don’t think that’s what this film is. But it takes a bit of nuance to separate the excitement for the project from the subject matter. So I’m crediting my enthusiasm to seeing Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s work. And with any luck, the graphic nudity will be Nathan’s.